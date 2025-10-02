2025-10-04 Saturday

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) stock: Surge as AI-Powered Productivity Takes Center Stage

TLDR Microsoft 365 Premium merges Copilot AI & Office for $19.99/month. MSFT dips as AI-driven Microsoft 365 Premium takes on ChatGPT Plus. New Microsoft 365 Premium blends AI Copilot tools with productivity apps. Microsoft reshapes consumer AI with $19.99 Premium subscription plan. AI Copilot goes mainstream: Microsoft 365 Premium replaces Copilot Pro. Microsoft (MSFT) shares [...] The post Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) stock: Surge as AI-Powered Productivity Takes Center Stage appeared first on CoinCentral.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1247+0.88%
Stage
STAGE$0.00004-10.91%
Propy
PRO$0.8497+0.65%
Coincentral2025/10/02 02:41
VisionSys AI Unveils $2B Solana Treasury Program

VisionSys AI launches $2B Solana treasury with Medintel and Marinade Finance, targeting $500M SOL staking to enhance liquidity and growth. VisionSys AI has announced a landmark Solana treasury initiative through its subsidiary Medintel Technology. The company has signed an exclusive framework agreement with Marinade Finance to create a digital treasury program worth up to $2 […] The post VisionSys AI Unveils $2B Solana Treasury Program appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1247+0.88%
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001635-8.19%
Solana
SOL$228.73-0.17%
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/02 02:30
A Crypto Meets Racing Revolution

The post A Crypto Meets Racing Revolution appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore how BlockDAG, with $416M raised and presale coins at $0.0015, is redefining blockchain through its multi-year BWT Alpine F1® partnership. At times, two different paths meet to form a stronger story. BWT Alpine F1®, part of the Renault Group’s racing excellence, carries a history of precision engineering, global victories, and team discipline. BlockDAG (BDAG), instead of walking the usual route, is reshaping the way a Layer-1 blockchain can operate by focusing on scale, transparency, and practical usage. Through its multi-year global sponsorship with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team, BlockDAG connects racing legacy with future technology. Observers in the crypto scene can see that among the strongest digital coins today, BlockDAG is not just following the pace; it’s creating new standards. BWT Alpine F1® Legacy Beyond the Track The influence of the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team is much bigger than what happens on the racing circuit. As a powerhouse within Renault’s high-performance division, Alpine F1® has been building its heritage with speed, durability, and unmatched engineering. Formula 1® itself represents pride, massive global viewership, and loyalty that runs through generations. BWT Alpine F1® is therefore more than a racing team; it’s a cultural icon that symbolizes history, strategy, and billions of impressions worldwide. For such a legendary name to partner with a blockchain project shows careful intent. This is not just a sponsorship but a symbol of shared growth. With this entry into Formula 1®, BlockDAG proves it is aligning with tradition while aiming far into the future. For those seeking the best crypto options before mainstream expansion, BlockDAG is shaping a journey that extends well ahead of the current trend. BlockDAG’s Real Growth: Adoption That Speaks Unlike many crypto projects that rely on hype or theory, BlockDAG has delivered on real progress. It has sold…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014911+7.44%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04414+12.83%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.4074-5.25%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 02:22
Ripple Partners with SWIFT, Expanding XRP’s Reach to 11,000 Banks

TLDR Ripple’s partnership with Thunes integrates XRP into SWIFT’s global network of 11,000 banks. The SEC granted Ripple a no-action letter, allowing registered advisers and broker-dealers to hold XRP in institutional custody. The integration with SWIFT opens new liquidity pathways for Ripple, allowing access to traditional banking infrastructure. Ripple’s move to connect XRP with SWIFT [...] The post Ripple Partners with SWIFT, Expanding XRP’s Reach to 11,000 Banks appeared first on CoinCentral.
XRP
XRP$3.019-0.28%
Movement
MOVE$0.1146+1.68%
Coincentral2025/10/02 01:51
IRS issues interim guidance on corporate crypto tax, MSTR jumps 5.5%

Michael Saylor said Strategy doesn’t expect to be subject to the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT) due to unrealized gains on its BTC holdings.
Threshold
T$0.01575+1.02%
CAMELL
CAMT$0.00116+2.65%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0235-2.20%
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 01:50
MrBeast Adds 244,179 ASTER As Wallet Nears 950k Tokens

MrBeast Adds 244,179 ASTER, Lifting Total To 949,999 TokensAmerican YouTuber Jimmy Donaldson (MrBeast) purchased an additional 244,179 ASTER on October 1, 2025, for about $386,000, marking his third sizable buy in 10 days according to on‑chain tracking. In total, the wallet attributed to him now holds 949,999 ASTER, with the position valued at roughly $1.53 million at the time of reporting.On September 21, a first recorded deposit of $114,483 was made into Aster. Over the following three days, another $1 million in USDT was added, after which 538,384 ASTER were withdrawn at an average price near $1.87. On September 29, a new transaction acquired 167,436 ASTER for $320,587. On October 1, a further 244,179 ASTER were purchased for about $386,000, bringing the total to 949,999 tokens.As context, in October 2024, Kasper Vandeloock, CEO of Musca Capital Trader, accused MrBeast of a $23 million cryptocurrency scheme, alleging insider trading, misleading investors, and using influence to promote tokens. These remain allegations attributed to Vandeloock and associated researchers.Famous Buyers And Rising Influencer InterestRecent cycles have seen renewed celebrity and athlete interest in crypto, adding visibility and momentum beyond trading desks. NFL star Odell Beckham Jr., who converted his salary to Bitcoin in 2021, would be sitting on gains north of $1.2 million if held through August 2025, illustrating the long‑game appeal for athletes exploring BTC compensation and endorsements. Broader celebrity adoption narratives remain active as well, with recurring lists and features tracking holdings and endorsements across entertainment and sports, and renewed focus on Ethereum among creators and musicians exploring NFTs and royalty models. Industry roundups continue to profile public figures, ranging from artists to entrepreneurs, whose portfolios and deals keep crypto in the mainstream conversation, shaping sentiment and discovery for retail audiences.
Aster
ASTER$2.1301+14.45%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.0248-0.04%
1
1$0.007162+27.64%
Coinstats2025/10/02 01:46
Ethereum Foundation Restructures Privacy Initiative Leadership

Igor Barinov will coordinate "Privacy @ EF" and Andy Guzman will take over leadership of the PSE team.
Andy
ANDY$0.00021+10.81%
Overtake
TAKE$0.19209+3.78%
Coinstats2025/10/02 01:44
US government shutdown enters day 1: How is the SEC still functioning?

In addition to restrictions on enforcement actions and ongoing litigation, the agency will likely stop reviewing crypto ETF applications. Members of the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) began shutting down operations on Wednesday under a lapse in government funding, with most staff directed to secure their work and prepare for what could be a days-long pause in operations.According to a Wednesday notice on X, about nine hours after US lawmakers were unable to pass a bill to continue funding the government, the SEC was operating in accordance with a plan set up in August. The plan stated that the agency would have an “extremely limited number of staff” and many of its systems would operate “under modified conditions.”“On the first workday of a lapse in appropriations, non-excepted staff will engage in activities to shut down their respective operations, to secure their workstations and work materials, and to prepare for the rapid restart of operations when funding is renewed,” said the SEC.Read more
1
1$0.007162+27.64%
LETSTOP
STOP$0.07355+5.97%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07183+2.08%
Coinstats2025/10/02 01:43
Bitcoin Kicks Off ‘Uptober’ With Fresh Trip Above $118,000 As Crypto Market Cap Crosses $4.1 Trillion

The Bitcoin (BTC) price has started the celebrated month of ‘Uptober’ with a strong push above the $118,000 mark.
Capverse
CAP$0.13739+4.98%
4
4$0.18037+18.74%
1
1$0.007162+27.64%
Coinstats2025/10/02 01:42
Lisa Cook to stay on the Federal Reserve Board until January - Supreme Court

Lisa Cook will stay on the Federal Reserve Board… at least until January. The Supreme Court has refused Trump’s demand to remove her now, choosing instead to hear full arguments next year. This delays what the former president hoped would be an instant firing, and leaves Lisa sitting in a powerful seat he wants to […]
mETHProtocol
COOK$0.01512+9.58%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.834+0.87%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00494-3.13%
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 01:35
