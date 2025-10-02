Borza MEXC
Bitcoin’s ‘Uptober’ Price Breakout Sparks Meme Coin Surge First
The post Bitcoin’s ‘Uptober’ Price Breakout Sparks Meme Coin Surge First appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s breakout above $116,000 sets the tone for a positive ‘Uptober’ momentum with memecoins reacting quickly to the narrative PENGU, DOGE, and SHIB are all seeing solid gains in the last 24 hours Historically when Bitcoin breaks out, traders often leverage meme coins to maximize their gains Bitcoin has broken above $116,000, a strong sign that the market’s positive ‘Uptober’ momentum is building and could be starting a new wave of upward price action. Historically, DOGE, SHIB, and newcomers like PENGU have moved faster than majors once BTC sets the tone. The market is now asking whether meme coins are worth holding, how high they can go, and if they offer more than hype Why do meme coins pump once Bitcoin rallies? Memes are highly volatile, but they react quickly to narratives. If Bitcoin is breaking out, many traders seek leverage in coins like the three above to maximize gains. Plus, they typically possess lower market liquidity, meaning that comparatively modest amounts of capital can change their price. As a result, even small buying or selling can cause big swings, which can be great for quick profits but also lead to steep drops. Is it worth holding PENGU and could it hit $1? Speaking of meme coins, PENGU (Pudgy Penguins) has been among the standout meme tokens in recent days as it posted double-digit gains not long ago. Currently, its price has risen by more than 18% in the last 24 hours (according to CoinMarketCap). PENGU announced integration with OpenSea (the NFT marketplace) as part of its expansion of NFT utility and exposure In early September and that helped PENGU’s price to surge. Related: Pudgy Penguins Lead NFT Culture Shift, PENGU Token Hits Major Milestone Is DOGE still worth holding in Q4 2025? As the original meme coin, DOGE remains…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 03:36
Fed’s Hesitation Fuels Financial Tensions
The post Fed’s Hesitation Fuels Financial Tensions appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In his latest social media post, Trump criticized Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, labeling him a considerable “blocker” due to his approach toward rate cuts. Powell, who postponed any movement on rate cuts for five meetings and only initiated a cut following alarming labor data, has not met the expectations Trump set out. Continue Reading:Fed’s Hesitation Fuels Financial Tensions Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/feds-hesitation-fuels-financial-tensions
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 02:53
Saylor: IRS rule means Strategy won’t pay taxes on Bitcoin
Strategy’s Executive Chairman Michael Saylor claims that new IRS guidelines put Strategy in the clear when it comes to unrealized Bitcoin gains. A new rule by the IRS comes as a significant boon to Bitcoin treasury firms. On Wednesday, October…
Crypto.news
2025/10/02 02:26
FTC and market arms face delays during the shutdown
The federal shutdown is now underway, and the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has announced that it will not accept consumer fraud complaints. To that end, the FTC will not assist US citizens in blocking spam calls, and it will not grant early merger approval during the shutdown. “The FTC is closed during the government […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/02 02:10
How Base memecoins are reshaping web3 culture on Coinbase’s L2 in 2025
Based Eggman rises on Coinbase’s Base, signaling memecoins’ shift to cultural web3 experiments. Memecoins have long been more than just internet jokes; they represent the cultural side of finance where communities, humor, and speculation merge. In 2025, Coinbase’s Layer 2…
Crypto.news
2025/10/02 02:08
South Korea Eyes Central Bank Deposits for Stablecoin Reserves
TLDR The Bank of Korea has proposed requiring stablecoin issuers to deposit their reserve assets at the central bank. This measure aims to mitigate risks associated with sudden redemption surges and uncontrolled growth in the money supply. Stablecoin issuers currently earn profits by investing reserves in risk-free assets such as government bonds. The BOK’s proposal [...] The post South Korea Eyes Central Bank Deposits for Stablecoin Reserves appeared first on CoinCentral.
BANK
$0.07429
+10.25%
FREE
$0.00011574
-9.68%
Coincentral
2025/10/02 02:06
Ethereum ETF momentum collapses after record August
The post Ethereum ETF momentum collapses after record August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum ETFs recorded a dramatic slowdown in September, with monthly inflows collapsing from $3.9 billion in August to just $285 million, according to Blockworks Research data. The sharp drawdown marks one of the steepest reversals since ETH ETFs launched earlier this year. The month-over-month change reflects what Blockworks Research analysts call a “flows-driven market.” Last week was the most negative week in aggregate since the March selloff, with bitcoin ETFs posting $900 million in outflows and Ethereum ETFs losing $800 million. Both asset classes have seen ETF flows mirror underlying spot prices, reinforcing the thesis that secondary market activity in the funds is dictating near-term price action. Source: Blockworks Research Part of the most recent outflows may be the result of the monthly trends, according to James Butterfill, CoinShares Head of Research, who notes that options expirations at the end of the month beget outflows while early month inflows typically follow. “The evolving ETF landscape has supported the growth of a much more active options market,” Butterfill told Blockworks. For ether, the reversal was particularly acute. ETH saw a peak-to-trough price drawdown of nearly −20% in September, before rallying into month-end with a 4% surge on September 30 that left the token down just −3.5% for the month overall. While ETFs are expected to dampen volatility by anchoring institutional demand, September’s flows notwithstanding. “When [the ETFs] were launched at the beginning of 2024, Bitcoin’s 30-day average volatility was around 40%; today it has fallen to just 25%,” Butterfill said. A closer look at issuer-level flows shows the divergence within ETH funds. ETHA posted $315 million of net inflows, while smaller products like FETH (−$51.6M), ETHW (−$38.8M), and ETHE (−$28.7M) dragged the category lower. Source: Blockworks Research Bitcoin ETFs, meanwhile, continued to draw heavier absolute flows and with more resilience relative…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 02:00
Bitcoin Price Holds $116K As XRP Stays Under $3 And Traders Chase 50x Altcoin Hype
Bitcoin was able to maintain its level at the $116,000 level over the recent 12 hours, remaining stable even during a wave of liquidations across the derivatives markets. This resiliency has ignited debate among analysts. While Bitcoin has shown strength, XRP has been unable to regain the $3 mark and has kept investors apprehensive about […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/02 02:00
Russia’s monetary authority to survey crypto investments
Russia’s central bank intends to comprehensively study the country’s cryptocurrency market and compile its findings within months. The authority will be collecting detailed information from market participants to determine how much Russians are invested in crypto assets and derivatives. Russian central bank to carry out massive crypto survey The Central Bank of Russia (CBR) is […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/02 01:55
US Is Relaxing Crypto Tax Law For Companies Like MicroStrategy
The post US Is Relaxing Crypto Tax Law For Companies Like MicroStrategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Treasury Department and the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) are preparing to relax a proposed tax rule that subjected crypto companies to a 15% minimum tax on unrealized gains from their digital asset holdings. This new guidance responds to significant pushback from companies like MicroStrategy and Coinbase. They argued that taxing paper profits on crypto was unfair and inconsistent with the treatment of traditional assets like stocks and bonds. IRS Eases Corporate Crypto Tax Burden Sponsored The Treasury Department and IRS issued interim guidance to ease the financial burdens of the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT). Today, the US Senate Finance Committee continued the conversation on the taxation of digital assets during a hearing led by Chairman Mike Crapo. “Currently, our tax code does not provide straightforward answers for many digital asset transactions, whether someone is buying a cup of coffee, donating to charity, investing, lending, mining or staking,” Crapo said, adding, “lingering tax uncertainty also makes the US a less attractive place to do business and invest, and hurts tax compliance.” The confusion surrounding CAMT gained momentum recently due to Congress’s focus on developing new digital asset taxation policies. The Unrealized Gains Tax Trap Sponsored The Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT) refers to a 15% minimum tax created by the 2022 Inflation Reduction Act. It’s levied on the largest corporations, typically those reporting over $1 billion in average annual income. The tax is calculated based on the profit they report to shareholders on their financial statements. As a result of Treasury and IRS interim guidance issued yesterday, Strategy does not expect to be subject to the Corporate Alternate Minimum Tax (CAMT) due to unrealized gains on its bitcoin holdings. $MSTR https://t.co/DEgluG8oEN — Michael Saylor (@saylor) October 1, 2025 In December 2023, the IRS introduced the Financial Accounting Standards…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 01:48
