The post Bitcoin’s ‘Uptober’ Price Breakout Sparks Meme Coin Surge First appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin’s breakout above $116,000 sets the tone for a positive ‘Uptober’ momentum with memecoins reacting quickly to the narrative PENGU, DOGE, and SHIB are all seeing solid gains in the last 24 hours Historically when Bitcoin breaks out, traders often leverage meme coins to maximize their gains Bitcoin has broken above $116,000, a strong sign that the market’s positive ‘Uptober’ momentum is building and could be starting a new wave of upward price action. Historically, DOGE, SHIB, and newcomers like PENGU have moved faster than majors once BTC sets the tone. The market is now asking whether meme coins are worth holding, how high they can go, and if they offer more than hype Why do meme coins pump once Bitcoin rallies? Memes are highly volatile, but they react quickly to narratives. If Bitcoin is breaking out, many traders seek leverage in coins like the three above to maximize gains. Plus, they typically possess lower market liquidity, meaning that comparatively modest amounts of capital can change their price. As a result, even small buying or selling can cause big swings, which can be great for quick profits but also lead to steep drops. Is it worth holding PENGU and could it hit $1? Speaking of meme coins, PENGU (Pudgy Penguins) has been among the standout meme tokens in recent days as it posted double-digit gains not long ago. Currently, its price has risen by more than 18% in the last 24 hours (according to CoinMarketCap). PENGU announced integration with OpenSea (the NFT marketplace) as part of its expansion of NFT utility and exposure In early September and that helped PENGU’s price to surge. Related: Pudgy Penguins Lead NFT Culture Shift, PENGU Token Hits Major Milestone Is DOGE still worth holding in Q4 2025? As the original meme coin, DOGE remains…