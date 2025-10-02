Borza MEXC
Google Searches for Zcash Surge as ZEC Trades Above $100
Zcash has surged to $105, marking a 292% yearly rally and 159% monthly rise, while Google Trends shows interest in the privacy coin at new highs. Despite the spike, ZEC remains under the radar on major crypto aggregators. The post Google Searches for Zcash Surge as ZEC Trades Above $100 appeared first on Coinspeaker.
ZEC
$133,96
-5,24%
RISE
$0,010564
+2,07%
RADAR
$0,001753
+0,92%
Coinspeaker
2025/10/02 03:35
Switzerland’s Crossroads: Industry Leading Associations Sound Alarm on Losing Web3 Leadership
The post Switzerland’s Crossroads: Industry Leading Associations Sound Alarm on Losing Web3 Leadership appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Switzerland’s Crossroads: Industry Leading Associations Sound Alarm on Losing Web3 Leadership | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Bitcoinist is the ultimate news and review site for the crypto currency community! This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/switzerlands-crossroads-industry-leading-associations-sound-alarm-on-losing-web3-leadership/
COM
$0,014911
+7,52%
SIGN
$0,06714
+1,29%
COOKIE
$0,13333
+4,13%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 03:26
Strategy rallies as Saylor banks on exemption from 15% corporate tax
The post Strategy rallies as Saylor banks on exemption from 15% corporate tax appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor said on Wednesday that Strategy doesn’t expect to be subject to the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT) due to unrealized gains on its BTC holdings. Strategy’s shares are up nearly 5.5% for the day, and are trading at 339.81 at the time of publication. Strategy was bracing for the 15% U.S. corporate alternative minimum tax in 2026 amid the continued rise in Bitcoin prices. The U.S. imposes a 15% CAMT on companies exceeding $1 billion in a three-tax-year period preceding the initial tax year. IRS issues interim guidance on corporate crypto tax 🚨🗞️NEW: Treasury to Ease Corporate Crypto Tax Rule PLUS, industry urges new @CFTC nominee as White House drops Quintenz, @SECGov opens crypto custody to state-chartered trust companies.https://t.co/ssvppydXWN — Eleanor Terrett (@EleanorTerrett) October 1, 2025 The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service issued interim guidance on Tuesday. The agency acknowledged that corporations can disregard unrealized gains and losses on their digital asset holdings when determining their tax parameters. Strategy now believes it will no longer be subject to the corporate alternative minimum tax. The Bitcoin accumulation firm adopted accounting standards in January that required it to include the fair value of its BTC holdings in its earnings. According to Strategy’s filing, it had an $8.1 billion unrealized gain on its BTC holdings for the six months ending June 30. At the time of publication, the company holds around 604,031 Bitcoin worth roughly $74.6 billion. “As a result of Treasury and IRS interim guidance issued yesterday, Strategy does not expect to be subject to the Corporate Alternate Minimum Tax (CAMT) due to unrealized gains on its Bitcoin holdings.” –Michael Saylor, CEO of Strategy Strategy and Coinbase sent a joint letter in May to the Treasury calling for the exclusion of unrealized crypto gains. Both…
COM
$0,014911
+7,52%
T
$0,01575
+1,02%
CAMT
$0,00116
+2,65%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 03:25
UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock: Gains Ground While Exiting 109 Counties in Medicare Shake-Up
TLDR UnitedHealth trims Medicare Advantage, cuts 600k members by 2026 UHG exits 109 counties, reshapes Medicare plans amid CMS pressure UnitedHealth axes PPO plans, pivots to HMO to curb rising costs Medicare shake-up: UHG cuts $4B risk, shifts 600k members to HMO UnitedHealthcare exits rural markets, bets on sustainable plans UnitedHealth Group stock edged higher [...] The post UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock: Gains Ground While Exiting 109 Counties in Medicare Shake-Up appeared first on CoinCentral.
GAINS
$0,0235
-2,20%
Coincentral
2025/10/02 03:24
The Search for the Next Solana (SOL)
The post The Search for the Next Solana (SOL) appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SPONSORED POST* Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is fast becoming one of the most talked-about crypto projects of 2025. With many investors searching for the next Solana (SOL), the token is capturing strong attention. Unlike most meme coins that rely solely on branding, Little Pepe is building real infrastructure. The project is developing an Ethereum Layer-2 blockchain dedicated entirely to meme tokens. LILPEPE Tackles Key Issues in the Meme Coin Market Little Pepe (LILPEPE) is not just another meme coin—it is a full-fledged Ethereum-compatible Layer 2 network designed to fix the problems that hold back most meme tokens. The blockchain guarantees quicker transactions, ultra-low fees, and built-in anti-sniper protection, creating a fair environment for retail traders who usually struggle against automated systems. On top of that, Little Pepe offers zero-tax trading, staking rewards, and DAO governance, ensuring long-term value and community-driven decisions. Its ecosystem also features a meme launchpad for new tokens and an NFT marketplace for digital collectibles, extending its use beyond speculation. By blending real blockchain tools with meme culture, Little Pepe is carving out a unique niche in an oversaturated altcoin market—appealing both to internet culture enthusiasts and everyday investors. LILPEPE Presale Nears $26M Raised at $0.0022 The LILPEPE presale is progressing rapidly, showing significant market confidence. Currently in Stage 13, each token is priced at $0.0022, with the next stage set at $0.0023. The project has already raised more than $26.22 million out of a target of $28.7 million. Over 16.08 billion tokens have been sold, pushing presale Stage 13 completion to 93.21%. These figures place Little Pepe among the most successful token launches of the year. Many traders now view it as a strong candidate for the next breakout altcoin. LILPEPE Boosts Trust With Giveaways and Security Community support is central to the project’s strategy. A major…
SOL
$228,79
-0,19%
COM
$0,014911
+7,52%
PEPE
$0,00001009
+1,81%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 03:18
Litecoin price forms a risky pattern as LTC ETF deadline nears
Litecoin price continued its strong rebound as traders waited for the potential launch of the spot LTC ETF by the Securities and Exchange Commission and as the crypto market rebounded. Litecoin (LTC) token jumped to a high of $111.65, its…
LTC
$118,4
+1,76%
TOKEN
$0,01369
+5,55%
Crypto.news
2025/10/02 03:07
Telegram CEO Durov says he was poisoned during TON fund raise
The post Telegram CEO Durov says he was poisoned during TON fund raise appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Telegram founder and The Open Network (TON) developer Pavel Durov has claimed that he was poisoned in 2018 as tensions between Telegram and Russia began to escalate. Durov revealed the poisoning attempt during an interview on the Lex Fridman podcast on Tuesday. In it, he described a “weird” neighbor leaving something at the door of the townhouse he was renting. Within the hour, he said he began to fear for his life as his body began to shut down and he collapsed. Durov says he eventually woke up covered in broken blood vessels and was unable to walk for two weeks. Durov poisoned during eventful spring Durov didn’t specify exactly when the poisoning occurred, only revealing that it happened in the spring of 2018. It was around this time that his TON crypto project raised $1.7 billion across two funding rounds from 170 investors, including various Russian billionaires. Then in April, Telegram refused to give encryption keys to Russia’s Federal Security Service, which wanted access to messaging data. Russia eventually banned the app later that month. Read more: Telegram snitched on 2,000 users to US authorities in 2024, report Russia did lift its ban two years later, after Telegram cooperated with its terrorist investigation, although the ban reportedly had little effect. March 2018 also saw the Salisbury poisonings in the UK, in which two high-ranking Russian intelligence agents attempted to poison the former Russian military officer, Sergei Skripal using Novichok nerve agent. Durov encouraged to share more on poison attempt Durov’s claimed poisoning has raised questions from Christo Grozev, the former lead Russian investigator for Bellingcat, who covered the Salisbury poisonings and the death of Putin opponent, Alexey Navalny. Indeed, he implored Durov to share when and where he was poisoned so that the perpetrator could be uncovered. He said,…
TON
$2,833
+1,35%
FUND
$0,01311
-20,06%
COM
$0,014911
+7,52%
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 03:03
Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Guide: How Provers, Verifiers, and Challengers Earn and Build Reputation
Every blockchain ecosystem relies on participants who give it life. Bitcoin has miners, Ethereum has validators, and DeFi protocols depend […] The post Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Guide: How Provers, Verifiers, and Challengers Earn and Build Reputation appeared first on Coindoo.
ZERO
$0,00003434
+3,58%
ZKP
$0,007
-0,28%
LIFE
$0,00003496
+1,65%
Coindoo
2025/10/02 03:00
How to Join the Zero Knowledge Proof’s (ZKP) Upcoming Whitelist and Become a Verifier in Web3’s Truth Protocol
Learn how to join the upcoming Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) whitelist and take on the Verifier role in Web3’s first blockchain-powered knowledge validation protocol.
ZERO
$0,00003434
+3,58%
ZKP
$0,007
-0,28%
TRUTH
$0,01602
+12,97%
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/02 03:00
Senate Hearing Reveals IRS Struggles with Crypto Tax Rules and Reporting
TLDR Coinbase warns IRS is unprepared for the volume of crypto tax filings. Senate hearing discusses the need for clarity on crypto tax exemptions. IRS faces staffing cuts as it tackles growing crypto tax challenges. Lawmakers debate de minimis exemption and tax rules for small crypto gains. During a recent U.S. Senate Finance Committee hearing, [...] The post Senate Hearing Reveals IRS Struggles with Crypto Tax Rules and Reporting appeared first on CoinCentral.
GAINS
$0,0235
-2,20%
U
$0,010373
+2,58%
FINANCE
$0,001643
-9,97%
Coincentral
2025/10/02 02:57
