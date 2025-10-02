Telegram CEO Durov says he was poisoned during TON fund raise

Telegram founder and The Open Network (TON) developer Pavel Durov has claimed that he was poisoned in 2018 as tensions between Telegram and Russia began to escalate. Durov revealed the poisoning attempt during an interview on the Lex Fridman podcast on Tuesday. In it, he described a "weird" neighbor leaving something at the door of the townhouse he was renting. Within the hour, he said he began to fear for his life as his body began to shut down and he collapsed. Durov says he eventually woke up covered in broken blood vessels and was unable to walk for two weeks. Durov poisoned during eventful spring Durov didn't specify exactly when the poisoning occurred, only revealing that it happened in the spring of 2018. It was around this time that his TON crypto project raised $1.7 billion across two funding rounds from 170 investors, including various Russian billionaires. Then in April, Telegram refused to give encryption keys to Russia's Federal Security Service, which wanted access to messaging data. Russia eventually banned the app later that month. Read more: Telegram snitched on 2,000 users to US authorities in 2024, report Russia did lift its ban two years later, after Telegram cooperated with its terrorist investigation, although the ban reportedly had little effect. March 2018 also saw the Salisbury poisonings in the UK, in which two high-ranking Russian intelligence agents attempted to poison the former Russian military officer, Sergei Skripal using Novichok nerve agent. Durov encouraged to share more on poison attempt Durov's claimed poisoning has raised questions from Christo Grozev, the former lead Russian investigator for Bellingcat, who covered the Salisbury poisonings and the death of Putin opponent, Alexey Navalny. Indeed, he implored Durov to share when and where he was poisoned so that the perpetrator could be uncovered. He said,…