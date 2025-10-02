2025-10-04 Saturday

Polygon Labs Partners with Immutable to Roll Out Dedicated Web3 Gaming Hub

Immutable and Polygon Labs partner to launch a new “Gaming on Polygon” hub inside Immutable Play, bringing five games live at launch, $100K in rewards and more.
Blockchainreporter2025/10/02 03:30
Bitcoin Surges to $118K Post-U.S. Shutdown: Key Insights & Next Steps

The ongoing U.S. federal government shutdown continues to impact financial markets, with traditional safe-haven assets gaining traction and notable activity in cryptocurrency markets. Bitcoin has rallied to a two-week high amid investor caution, while flows into spot Bitcoin ETFs highlight growing mainstream interest in digital assets as an independent hedge. As the shutdown persists, traders [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/02 03:17
Aleo, Paxos Labs Launch Privacy-Focused Digital Dollar USAD

The post Aleo, Paxos Labs Launch Privacy-Focused Digital Dollar USAD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Paxos Labs and the Aleo Network Foundation are working to launch a U.S. dollar-pegged stablecoin that aims to preserve user privacy, and appeal to financial institutions, the companies said. Unveiled on Wednesday, the USAD token was built on Aleo’s zero-knowledge (ZK) layer 1 blockchain and issued through Paxos Labs, an infrastructure provider that was incubated under Paxos, the firm behind popular stablecoins such as PYUSD$0.9995 and the Global Dollar (USDG). Stablecoins are a fast-growing class of cryptocurrencies that are increasingly considered as a cheaper, faster alternative for moving money globally. They are tokens with prices tied to fiat money like the U.S. dollar, and use blockchains to settle transactions. Interest in stablecoins has accelerated with U.S. President Donald Trump signing the GENIUS Act into law earlier this year, enacting federal standards for stablecoin issuers. Unlike conventional stablecoins such as Tether’s USDT and Circle’s USDC, Aleo’s stablecoin encrypts wallet addresses and transaction amounts, shielding them from public view. That design could appeal to financial institutions wary of exposing sensitive transactions data on-chain. “Stablecoins have proven to be one of the most powerful innovations in financial markets, and we are only scratching the surface,” said Bhau Kotecha of Paxos Labs in a statement. USAD aims to “bring digital dollars into a new era where enterprises can embed money that is private, programmable and trusted from the ground up,” he added. The new token fits into The Aleo Network Foundation’s focus of developing cryptographic tools that allow for programmable transfers without revealing counterparties. The project drew venture capital backing from a16z, Coinbase Ventures and SoftBank among others. “Privacy is the missing link in blockchain adoption at scale, and with USAD we are proving it can exist in a programmable stablecoin,” said Leena Im, chief operating officer at The Aleo Network Foundation. “By pairing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 02:59
PEPE Jumps 6% as Whales Load Up, Volume Triples to 5.61T Tokens

The meme-inspired cryptocurrency PEPE has recorded a sharp price increase of over 6% within 24 hours. The rally attracted significant trader attention and pushed trading volumes to nearly three times their normal levels.The token's price climbed from $0.000009138 to $0.000009652 at the time of writing. Technical analysis data shows volatility expanded by more than 7% during the move. Trading volume reached 5.61 trillion tokens, substantially exceeding the daily average of 1.89 trillion tokens.The price breakthrough pushed PEPE through established resistance levels. The token maintained its position above $0.000009600 by the end of the rally. Market participants viewed the sustained price action as a signal of continued buying pressure.Whale Activity Signals Confidence in PEPEData from blockchain analytics platform Nansen reveals strategic accumulation by large holders preceded the price surge. The top 100 non-exchange Ethereum addresses increased their PEPE holdings by 3.4% over the past 30 days.Exchange wallets showed contrasting behavior during the same period. These addresses experienced a 2% decline in PEPE holdings. The pattern suggests investors moved tokens from exchanges to private wallets for longer-term holding.This shift in token distribution typically indicates reduced selling pressure. Whales removing assets from exchanges often precedes price appreciation. The accumulation pattern developed gradually before the recent breakout occurred.Large holders demonstrating confidence in an asset frequently influence retail trader sentiment. The whale activity provided support for the token before broader market participation drove the rally.Technical Levels and Market StructureCurrent support for PEPE sits near the $0.00000900 level. This price point represents a key zone where buyers previously entered the market. Traders will monitor this level for signs of demand if prices retreat.Resistance has formed around the session high of $0.000009681. Breaking above this level could open the path to further gains. The token showed consolidation patterns toward the end of the rally.Price consolidation after a strong move often precedes another directional push. Traders analyze these patterns to anticipate potential breakouts or reversals. The current structure suggests the market is digesting recent gains.Volume patterns during the rally indicated genuine buying interest rather than speculative spikes. Sustained high volume typically supports continued price movement. The surge exceeded typical daily activity by a significant margin.Futures Market Shows Growing InterestOpen interest in PEPE futures products has climbed steadily. CoinGlass data shows futures open interest now approaches $600 million. This metric tracks the total value of outstanding futures contracts.Rising open interest alongside price increases confirms growing market participation. Traders use futures products for both speculation and hedging strategies. The expanding futures market indicates institutional and sophisticated retail interest.
Coinstats2025/10/02 02:55
Dogecoin ETF Attracting Interest: Best Crypto to Buy Now Includes DOGE, SHIB and MAGACOIN FINANCE

The launch of the first Dogecoin ETF in the U.S. has put meme coins back in the spotlight. At the same time, MAGACOIN FINANCE is quickly gaining traction among altcoin buyers who are hunting for the best crypto to buy now. With its low entry price and exchange listings coming soon, it’s drawing fresh attention beyond Dogecoin and Shiba Inu. Dogecoin First ETF Launches in the U.S. Dogecoin made history on September 18 with the debut of its first exchange-traded fund, the REX-Osprey DOGE ETF (DOJE). On its opening day, trading volume touched nearly $17 million, surprising even long-time market watchers.  However, the structure of this ETF is not the same as the Bitcoin or Ethereum spot ETFs that directly hold crypto. Instead, it uses derivatives through a Cayman Islands subsidiary to mimic Dogecoin’s price. This has left some investors unsure about what they’re actually getting. According to the prospectus, buying into DOJE is not the same as holding Dogecoin directly. The fund creates a “synthetic” position that follows DOGE’s price over short periods, but may not perfectly track it long-term. Even with these questions, the Dogecoin ETF has created renewed buzz around DOGE as an asset. New filings are also in motion, such as the 21Shares Dogecoin ETF (TDOG), which appeared on the DTCC website and would hold Dogecoin directly if approved.  The U.S. SEC is reviewing it, with a decision expected in early 2026. For now, Dogecoin trades around $0.24 after slipping in the days following the ETF debut. Shiba Inu Still on Buyers’ Radar Alongside Dogecoin, Shiba Inu remains one of the most talked-about meme coins in the market. It has grown from a joke project to a well-known crypto with a dedicated ecosystem that includes Shibarium, a layer-2 network designed to improve scalability. Shiba Inu thrives on community energy, and whenever Dogecoin gets mainstream coverage, SHIB tends to benefit too. For many buyers, Shiba Inu is still seen as one of the best crypto to buy now because of its low cost per token and active online presence. However, compared to its early days, SHIB has already canceled multiple zeros on its price chart. That means its path to repeating past explosive moves could be more limited than before.  Still, for those who want exposure to meme coins, Shiba Inu continues to be a familiar name with staying power in the conversation. MAGACOIN FINANCE: The New Altcoin Catching Attention For those who missed the early runs of Dogecoin and Shiba Inu, MAGACOIN FINANCE is quickly becoming the fresh alternative. This new altcoin trades below $0.0005, which means it still has multiple zeros to erase. Many buyers believe it has the room to deliver 10X to 1,000X returns in the way DOGE and SHIB once did. Unlike its older rivals, MAGACOIN FINANCE is newer to the market and has listings on exchanges coming soon. That’s why some see it as the best crypto to buy now—because the upside is still ahead, not behind. Conclusion: How to Position in This Market Dogecoin’s ETF has given meme coins fresh visibility, Shiba Inu continues to ride on its ecosystem strength, but MAGACOIN FINANCE offers the new ground-floor opportunity.  For buyers seeking the best crypto to buy now, it may be smart to keep an eye on MAGACOIN FINANCE before it lists on exchanges. Visit the official site and community channels below to learn more and act early. Website: https://magacoinfinance.com X: https://x.com/magacoinfinance Telegram: https://t.me/magacoinfinance
Coinstats2025/10/02 02:55
Bakkt stijgt 17% na koersdoelverhoging, rally +170% in 2 weken

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   De aandelen van Bakkt Holdings hadden opnieuw een sterke dag. Met een stijging van 17 procent zette het bedrijf zijn mooie rally neer van meer dan 170 procent in de afgelopen twee weken. De stijging kwam nadat Benchmark zijn jaarlijkse koersdoel voor Bakkt meer dan verdrievoudigde, van 13 naar 40 dollar en het aandeel bestempelde als een aantrekkelijke koop. Koersdoel van Benchmark geeft nieuwe impuls Analist Mark Palmer van Benchmark benadrukte dat Bakkt relatief goedkoop oogt in vergelijking met sectorgenoten. Waar Coinbase en Robinhood gewaardeerd worden tegen veel hogere waardes, handelt Bakkt volgens schattingen nog steeds tegen slechts 9,9 keer de verwachte EBITDA voor 2026. Volgens Palmer liggen de grootste kansen voor Bakkt in drie onderwerpen, namelijk crypto infrastructuur, betalingen met stablecoins en de nieuwe Bitcoin treasury-strategie. Dit sluit aan bij de koerswijziging onder leiding van CEO Akshay Naheta. Nieuwe strategie wekt vertrouwen Bakkt heeft de afgelopen maanden zijn bedrijfsmodel aangescherpt. Zo verkocht het bedrijf eerder dit jaar zijn loyaliteit beloning divisie, waarmee het zich volledig kan richten op kernactiviteiten zoals crypto opslag en betaling infrastructuur. Ook de verkoop van andere onderdelen moet leiden tot meer efficiëntie en lagere kosten. Benchmark verwacht dat Bakkt hierdoor in de eerste helft van 2026 winstgevend kan worden. Een belangrijk onderdeel van de nieuwe strategie is het opbouwen van een Bitcoin reserve. Door overtollige cash en toekomstige financiering opbrengsten in digitale assets te beleggen, wil Bakkt zichzelf positioneren als een brug tussen traditionele instituties en de nieuwe digitale economie. Bestuurlijke versterking en marktreactie Naast de strategische verschuiving viel ook de uitbreiding van de raad van bestuur in de smaak. Zo werd fintech investeerder Mike Alfred recent benoemd. Alfred heeft ervaring met zowel financiële dienstverlening als blockchain analyse en moet zorgen voor meer discipline in de besluitvorming. Beleggers reageerden enthousiast. Voor het eerst sinds januari brak Bakkt door de grens van 30 dollar, een flinke omkering na een periode waarin het aandeel maandenlang onder de 10 dollar was. Deze koersbeweging zorgde ervoor dat de Relative Strength Rating van Bakkt door Investor’s Business Daily werd verhoogd naar ongeveer 95, waarmee het aandeel behoort tot de sterkst presterende aandelen van dit moment. Vooruitzichten en risico’s Ondanks de spectaculaire stijging is Bakkt nog altijd ver verwijderd van zijn piek van meer dan 1.000 dollar in 2021. Dat benadrukt hoe groot de uitdagingen blijven, zeker in een concurrerende sector waar partijen als Coinbase en Circle de toon zetten. Bovendien blijft Bakkt afhankelijk van een beperkt aantal grote klanten. Toch overheerst het optimisme. De combinatie van een koersdoelverhoging, strategische focus, versterkt leiderschap en de hernieuwde interesse van beleggers geeft aan dat er groeiend vertrouwen is in het bedrijfsmodel.   Het bericht Bakkt stijgt 17% na koersdoelverhoging, rally +170% in 2 weken is geschreven door Timo Bruinsel en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Coinstats2025/10/02 02:31
The Fed’s Next Move Sparks Crypto Speculation

Powel's delayed rate cuts spark dissatisfaction during critical economic adjustments. Aster's growth overshadows other platforms, bolstered by strong support. Continue Reading:The Fed’s Next Move Sparks Crypto Speculation The post The Fed’s Next Move Sparks Crypto Speculation appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/10/02 02:29
$21M in Bitcoin and Other Crypto Stolen From Japanese Miner SBI, Says Blockchain Sleuth

The mining pool has yet to acknowledge the loss of funds, but blockchain sleuths have said at least some of the money was laundered through Tornado Cash.
Coinstats2025/10/02 02:23
A Major Exchange Announced It Has Increased Its Investment in a Surprise Altcoin

A centralized cryptocurrency exchange has announced an increase in its investment in an altcoin. Here are the details. Continue Reading: A Major Exchange Announced It Has Increased Its Investment in a Surprise Altcoin
Coinstats2025/10/02 02:21
General Motors drives EV sales while gas vehicles hold ground

General Motors reported 710,347 U.S. vehicle sales in the third quarter, an 8% increase compared to the same period last year. The company said it was number one in total U.S. sales and captured its biggest market share since 2017. General Motors matched rival Ford’s quarterly performance but credited its results to a mix of […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 01:41
