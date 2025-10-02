Sidelined No More: Aptos Influencer ‘Buzz’ Joins Crypto Network as Advisor

The post Sidelined No More: Aptos Influencer ‘Buzz’ Joins Crypto Network as Advisor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The pseudonymous Buzzlamic Jihad has joined Aptos as an advisor, after months of memes he posted on social media helped pump the token in February. Buzz told Decrypt he wants to fix Aptos’ image problem and position it as a premium stablecoin network. He also plans to leverage his long-time relationship with the co-founders of World Liberty Financial to bring in “net new buyers” to the layer-1 blockchain. An Aptos influencer has officially joined the company as an advisor after his meme-fuelled “community takeover” helped pump the APT token’s price in February, renewing developer interest in the network. Pseudonymous X user Buzzlamic Jihad, who is called Buzz by his friends and family, told Decrypt that he hopes to address Aptos’ image problem and position it as a premium stablecoin network—harking back to the original Libra vision from Facebook in which Aptos was founded. He said that one way he aims to do this is by leveraging his personal connections with the co-founders of the President Trump-backed World Liberty Financial, two of whom were mentors to the shitposter. “Buzz is an inventor and true Aptos missionary through and through,” Ash Pampati, head of ecosystem at Aptos, told Decrypt. “I’m excited for him to come on board as an advisor to expand everyone’s imagination of what is truly possible only on Aptos.” Surfing the buzz Back in February, Buzz was partly responsible for a 17% pump for Aptos’ APT token as the crypto community started to notice the memes he had been posting for months. The then-little-known social media user had been spamming “Aptos lookin’ good here,” “sidelined?” and “motion not priced in yet” in unwavering support for the layer-1 blockchain. These phrases have since become canonical crypto memes, with major crypto figures and companies embracing them. The buzz, pardon…