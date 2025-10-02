Borza MEXC
Coinbase Funds New York Pilot Program Distributing $12K in USDC Aid
TLDR Coinbase funds a pilot offering $12K in USDC to 160 low-income young adults in New York. 160 young adults in New York selected by lottery will receive $12K in USDC. The program aims to study the use of stablecoins in distributing financial aid. Coinbase’s funding supports testing cryptocurrency for modern welfare programs. A new [...] The post Coinbase Funds New York Pilot Program Distributing $12K in USDC Aid appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/02 03:37
XRP Ledger Rolls Out MPT Tokens to Enhance Real-World Asset Use
TLDR XRP Ledger has successfully launched the Multi-Purpose Token standard to simplify real-world asset tokenization. The new MPT standard is embedded directly into the XRP Ledger protocol, eliminating the need for custom smart contracts. MPT tokens offer built-in features for compliance, control, and metadata, making them safer and easier for financial institutions to use. The [...] The post XRP Ledger Rolls Out MPT Tokens to Enhance Real-World Asset Use appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/02 03:33
Prolonged U.S. Government Shutdown Will Ultimately Delay New Crypto Spot ETFs Approval
The post Prolonged U.S. Government Shutdown Will Ultimately Delay New Crypto Spot ETFs Approval appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The ongoing impasse between the two major political parties in the United States, which resulted in the government’s shutdown, is likely to continue. On Wednesday, Democratic Senators failed to back a vote to end the U.S. government shutdown. As such, crucial services in the United States government will continue to be affected. Moreover, the executive …
CoinPedia
2025/10/02 03:23
Nasdaq-Listed VisionSys AI Plans To Buy Up To $2 Billion Worth Of Solana In Ambitious Treasury Gamble ⋆ ZyCrypto
The post Nasdaq-Listed VisionSys AI Plans To Buy Up To $2 Billion Worth Of Solana In Ambitious Treasury Gamble ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement     VisionSys AI, a Nasdaq-listed firm dedicated to brain-machine interface technologies and artificial intelligence systems, on Wednesday unveiled a $2 billion treasury strategy focused on Solana, joining a growing list of public companies pivoting to digital asset treasury strategies. VisionSys Chases $2 Billion SOL Treasury With Marinade VisionSys AI has announced that it seeks to establish a Solana treasury with up to $2 billion in SOL. To execute the bold treasury strategy, the company’s wholly owned subsidiary, Medintel Technology Inc., has entered into an exclusive partnership with Solana DeFi protocol, Marinade Finance. Marinade will act as VisionSys’s “exclusive staking and ecosystem partner,” managing staking operations, security, compliance, and performance optimization, according to the press release. The initiative is to start with a plan to acquire and stake $500 million in SOL within the next six months, but VisionSys ultimately hopes to create a treasury worth $2 billion. Advertisement   “This landmark initiative is designed to strengthen VisionSys’s balance sheet, enhance liquidity, and create long-term shareholder value through the strategic acquisition and staking of Solana (SOL),” VisionSys stated. The announcement does not disclose how it intends to raise funds to acquire the SOL tokens. The company boasts consolidated cash and cash equivalents of only $15 million as of December 31, 2024, according to a May filing with the SEC. “This partnership represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to integrate digital assets into our corporate DNA,” VisionSys CEO Heng Wang opined. “It positions VisionSys as a pioneer of AI-driven blockchain treasury management. By leveraging Marinade’s unparalleled expertise, we are not just strengthening our treasury; we are building a foundation for the future.” If the firm is able to achieve its $500 million goal, VisionSys would position itself among the top five biggest publicly traded Solana treasury firms. Solana Treasury firms…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 03:23
Ripple’s CTO David Schwartz Steps Down: XRP Investors Voice Concerns
TLDR David Schwartz, Ripple’s Chief Technology Officer, announces his resignation after over 13 years with the company. Schwartz will remain on Ripple’s Board of Directors as CTO Emeritus and continue working on XRP-related projects. His resignation has led to concerns within the XRP community about Ripple’s future and potential challenges. XRP investors, including Bitlord, express [...] The post Ripple’s CTO David Schwartz Steps Down: XRP Investors Voice Concerns appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/02 03:13
Ex-Ripple Exec Reveals How CBDC Development Could Affect XRP’s Growth
A former Ripple executive is speaking out about how the firm’s previous work with central bank digital currencies, also known as CBDCs, may help XRP’s growth. Welfare also pointed out that the next step is making CBDCs, stablecoins, and other forms of digital money work together. If this happens, XRP could benefit and play a […]
Bitcoinist
2025/10/02 03:00
Sidelined No More: Aptos Influencer ‘Buzz’ Joins Crypto Network as Advisor
The post Sidelined No More: Aptos Influencer ‘Buzz’ Joins Crypto Network as Advisor appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The pseudonymous Buzzlamic Jihad has joined Aptos as an advisor, after months of memes he posted on social media helped pump the token in February. Buzz told Decrypt he wants to fix Aptos’ image problem and position it as a premium stablecoin network. He also plans to leverage his long-time relationship with the co-founders of World Liberty Financial to bring in “net new buyers” to the layer-1 blockchain. An Aptos influencer has officially joined the company as an advisor after his meme-fuelled “community takeover” helped pump the APT token’s price in February, renewing developer interest in the network. Pseudonymous X user Buzzlamic Jihad, who is called Buzz by his friends and family, told Decrypt that he hopes to address Aptos’ image problem and position it as a premium stablecoin network—harking back to the original Libra vision from Facebook in which Aptos was founded. He said that one way he aims to do this is by leveraging his personal connections with the co-founders of the President Trump-backed World Liberty Financial, two of whom were mentors to the shitposter. “Buzz is an inventor and true Aptos missionary through and through,” Ash Pampati, head of ecosystem at Aptos, told Decrypt. “I’m excited for him to come on board as an advisor to expand everyone’s imagination of what is truly possible only on Aptos.” Surfing the buzz Back in February, Buzz was partly responsible for a 17% pump for Aptos’ APT token as the crypto community started to notice the memes he had been posting for months. The then-little-known social media user had been spamming “Aptos lookin’ good here,” “sidelined?” and “motion not priced in yet” in unwavering support for the layer-1 blockchain. These phrases have since become canonical crypto memes, with major crypto figures and companies embracing them. The buzz, pardon…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 03:00
Analysis Firm Reveals Strategy for Altcoin ETF Approval! “Long Solana (SOL), Short This Altcoin!”
The post Analysis Firm Reveals Strategy for Altcoin ETF Approval! “Long Solana (SOL), Short This Altcoin!” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. While the US government shutdown is on the agenda of the Bitcoin and cryptocurrency markets, altcoin ETFs awaiting approval are also facing uncertainty. At this point, experts state that decisions regarding altcoin ETFs will most likely not be announced during the US government shutdown, and that approval is very unlikely. While uncertainty surrounding ETFs persists, Vetle Lunde, Head of Research at K33 Research, outlined his strategy for Solana (SOL) and Litecoin (LTC) should the SEC approve altcoin ETFs. Long on Solana, Short on Litecoin! At this point, Lunde noted that Solana is less likely to be affected by potential supply pressure from Grayscale compared to Litecoin. Lunde pointed to differences in the trading histories of Grayscale’s Solana and Litecoin trusts, noting that trading “long SOL and short LTC” could be tempting if altcoin ETFs were to launch. Grayscale’s Solana trust, which began trading in 2023, holds only 0.1% of the circulating Solana supply and has never traded at a discount, according to Lunde. This means it may face minimal selling pressure after converting to an ETF. Multiple Solana ETF applications and large-scale demand for digital asset treasury strategies are further supporting the SOL price. But in contrast, the Grayscale Litecoin trust controls 2.65% of LTC’s circulating supply, and the trust has repeatedly traded at a large discount, similar to previous GBTC and ETHE conversions. Given the relatively small number of ETF applications for Litecoin compared to Solana, Lunde said he believes a “long Solana/short Litecoin” strategy would be quite attractive with the simultaneous listing of ETFs. “We believe long SOL and short LTC are attractive if the Solana and Litecoin ETF launches occur simultaneously. Given LTC’s history of reacting strongly to positive news, we will wait a few days after launch before taking action.” *This is not investment advice. Follow…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 02:50
North Korean Hackers Steal $21M From SBI Crypto, Laundered via Tornado Cash
On-chain investigators have connected North Korean hackers to a $21M loss at SBI Crypto, tracing flows through instant exchanges and Tornado Cash; the tactics have mirrored past DPRK operations, and SBI has not issued a public statement.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 02:47
Markets Fear U.S. Government Shutdown – Could $BFX’s $8.5M Presale Be the Best Crypto to Buy Now?
The clock is ticking in Washington, and the world is watching. As lawmakers bicker over healthcare subsidies and budget bills, the U.S. government stands on the brink of a shutdown. Paychecks could freeze, federal services may halt, and markets already show signs of unease. Amid this storm, BlockchainFX ($BFX) is emerging as a clear alternative
Coinstats
2025/10/02 02:30
