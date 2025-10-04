Borza MEXC
Historical Risk Levels Say Dogecoin Price Has Not Topped Yet, More Upside Coming?
The post Historical Risk Levels Say Dogecoin Price Has Not Topped Yet, More Upside Coming? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new technical analysis is suggesting that Dogecoin’s current rally may still have room to grow. According to crypto analyst Kevin, the historical risk levels that usually mark cycle tops are currently nowhere near flashing red for Dogecoin. Chart analysis of Dogecoin’s historical risk levels shows that the meme coin is still sitting in what looks like a mid-cycle phase, and the kind of overheated price action that preceeds exhaustion has not yet appeared. Dogecoin Historical Risk Levels Point To More Upside Kevin’s latest post on the social media platform X showcased Dogecoin’s historical risk levels in a color-coded chart between 0 and 1, with 0 being the lowest risk and 1 being the highest risk. The chart, which covers many cycles going as far back as 2014, shows moments when risk was at extreme levels and prices were near exhaustion. Periods of high market exhaustions are classified in warm colors, with red being the highest. For instance, Dogecoin’s all-time high in 2021 was classified by a red risk level. On the other hand, those of low market activity are classified in cool colors, with deep blue being the lowest level of activity. The current reading of 0.52 is far from those red danger zones, which have historically aligned with blow-off tops. Instead, Dogecoin is currently in what Kevin describes as a mid-cycle state. That assessment aligns with the latest price action, which shows Dogecoin now holding above $0.25 after last week’s consolidation between $0.22 and $0.23. Dogecoin’s Biggest Move Still Ahead? With the latest Dogecoin risk level sitting at around 0.52, this suggests that Dogecoin has not yet entered the type of frenzy that often defines the final phase of a cycle. Therefore, it means that the king of meme coin still has a lot of rally to play…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 06:44
Trump Administration Can End Protections For 300,000 Venezuelans
The post Trump Administration Can End Protections For 300,000 Venezuelans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Supreme Court again cleared the Trump administration to end Temporary Protected Status for more than 300,000 Venezuelans, overriding a lower court decision. DORAL, FLORIDA – APRIL 30: People show their support for the interim Venezuelan President Juan Guaido as they watch events unfold on television at the Venezuelan El Original EL Arepazo restaurant on April 30, 2019 in Doral, Florida. Interim President Juan Guaidó asked for the Venezuelan military to rise up and to oust Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts On Friday the Supreme Court voted 6-3 to grant the Trump administration request to end TPS protections — first granted in 2021 and extended by former President Joe Biden before leaving office — despite a lower court ruling that blocked the effort. A California district court and later the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals had earlier ruled against DHS, calling the abrupt termination unlawful. The Supreme Court ruling will allow the Department of Homeland Security to move forward with ending TPS for Venezuelans. Supreme Court Justices Sonia Sotomayor, Elena Kagan, and Ketanji Jackson dissented, with Justice Jackson warning the court was risking “irreparable harm.” Key Background Temporary Protected Status is a federal program created under the Immigration Act of 1990, allowing immigrants of countries in crisis to remain in the U.S. legally and receive work authorization. Venezuelans were first granted TPS in 2021 due to political and humanitarian turmoil caused by dictator President Nicolas Maduro’s presidency, who still runs the country today. Due to this, extensions were granted in 2022, 2023, and in January 2025 protections were extended through October 2026. After taking office, the Trump administration and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem moved to terminate those protections nearly 18 months earlier than expected. A California district court blocked the move,…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 06:43
Phillies Must Attack Shohei Ohtani Early In The Count
The post Phillies Must Attack Shohei Ohtani Early In The Count appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani will start game one of the NLDS versus the Phillies. (Photo by Jay Biggerstaff/Getty Images) Getty Images The Philadelphia Phillies must face the unicorn: Shohei Ohtani the batter and the pitcher. For the first time ever, Ohtani will pitch in the playoffs when he starts for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Phillies in Game 1 of the best-of-five National League Division Series that begins in Philadelphia on Saturday (6:30 p.m. ET, TBS). Ohtani will also become the first player in Major League history to start at least one game as a pitcher and at least one as a non-pitcher in a single postseason. Ohtani — who took last year off from pitching while recovering from elbow surgery —became the first MLB player with at least 50 home runs and 50 stolen bases in a season and led the Dodgers to a World Series victory over the New York Yankees in 2024. The Dodgers eased Ohtani back onto the mound this year. He worked his way up from one-inning stints in June to a six-inning outing in his last start of the regular season on Sept. 23. He finished the year with 62 strikeouts and 2.87 ERA in 47 innings pitched. So the obvious question is: Will Ohtani have any limitations when he takes the mound against the Phils? “I just think he’s just a normal starting pitcher now,” Dodgers president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman said. For Los Angeles, that means Ohtani is cleared to unleash his full six-pitch arsenal, which includes a 100-mph fastball — and that’s potentially horrible news for Phillies batters because this is what they’ll be getting: Former Phillies general manager and current broadcaster Ruben Amaro said the Phils must game-plan for Ohtani’s elite swing-and-miss stuff by attacking early in the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 06:40
IBIT and GLD Volumes Soared on Thursday
The post IBIT and GLD Volumes Soared on Thursday appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The debasement trade, also known as the sound money or hard asset trade, is well and truly alive. Bitcoin (BTC), at more than $120,000, sits just a stone’s throw from its all-time high of $124,000. Meanwhile, gold has almost gained 50% year-to-date, setting fresh record highs almost daily and now trading just below $3,900. Exchange-traded fund flows highlight the enthusiasm behind this trade. Both BlackRock’s iShares Trust (IBIT) and the SPDR Gold ETF (GLD) ranked among the top 10 most traded ETFs on Thursday, a rare occurrence according to Bloomberg Senior ETF analyst Eric Balchunas. The GLD saw $4.88 billion in volume, making it the fourth most traded ETF, while IBIT came in seventh with $3.21 billion. The top traded ETF was the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (SPY) with more than $26 billion in volume. “Everyone wants in on the the debaser trade I guess,” said Balchunas. Comedian and sound money advocate Dominic Frisby told CoinDesk exclusively that both bitcoin and gold share a unique property: they cannot be printed by governments. Frisby: “Bitcoin’s within a couple of percent of all-time highs. Gold’s at all-time highs. Silver’s closing in on all-time highs. It’s almost as though people are losing faith in fiat. Nothing lasts forever, of course. But those major monies which are immune to government debasement are having their day in the sun. Again.” Silver has surged alongside gold, currently trading just below $48, its third-highest level behind peaks in 2011 and 1980. Interestingly, in both of those years, silver’s top coincided with gold’s. If history rhymes, this could suggest that when silver ends its parabolic run, gold may top as well. That scenario just might create the path to even more upside potential for bitcoin. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/03/debaser-trade-in-full-force-as-bitcoin-and-gold-etfs-rank-in-top-10-for-volume
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 06:38
Diddy Is Sentenced To 50 Months. Can He Still Make A Commercial Comeback? History Says Yes. Here's How.
The post Diddy Is Sentenced To 50 Months. Can He Still Make A Commercial Comeback? History Says Yes. Here’s How. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 07: Diddy performs at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire in a special one night only event at O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire on November 07, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Samir Hussein/Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs) Getty Images for Sean Diddy Combs Now that Sean “P. Diddy” Combs’ sentencing has come in at 50 months (4 years and 2 months) in prison after his conviction on Mann Act-related charges, the next question is: can one of the world’s most well-known personalities stage a comeback after his time is served? The short answer is yes — but it won’t be easy. If recent history is any barometer, high-profile figures who’ve faced legal peril have been able to come back and be reborn, albeit with a rebuilt or reshaped reputation. Let’s take a look at how others in the spotlight have managed to bounce back, what strategies they used, and how a path to redemption may look in Diddy’s case. 4 Obstacles To Comeback Before plotting a comeback, it’s essential to understand the four key challenges of recapturing the public’s ear, attention span, and sentiment: Stigma & brand risk. A criminal conviction involving sexual misconduct and coercion carries heavy reputational damage. Off the top, this will eliminate some partners, sponsors, and media platforms from turning away from association with Diddy. Legal constraints. Based on Diddy’s sentence, beyond his time behind bars, he also has parole limitations on where he can travel and be present for public engagement. Fan and industry trust. Trust from allies is critical to rebuilding confidence with fans, and business partners. Sustained positive signals will be required to overcome. Financial strain. Mo money, mo problems. Legal bills, court-ordered fines, and the lack of active income during incarceration can stress cash flow and access to capital.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 06:34
US Government Shutdown Suspends Data! How Will This Affect the Fed? Three Fed Members Speak Out!
The post US Government Shutdown Suspends Data! How Will This Affect the Fed? Three Fed Members Speak Out! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As a result of the US shutdown, the government will suspend all operations except essential services and many employees will be furloughed. This will negatively impact the functioning of government institutions, as many will continue to operate with limited staff. At this point, the shutdown could also affect the FED, which acts based on economic data. This means that the FED may not have enough data to assess the economic situation and the continuation of interest rate cuts may become uncertain. While the effects of the government shutdown in the US are being wondered, three FED members Austan Goolsbee, John Williams and Stephen Miran evaluated the effects of the government shutdown on the economy. Speaking to CNBC, Goolsbee said the Fed is playing a double role, saying it’s wary of cutting interest rates too quickly because the threats posed by the shutdown could boost both inflation and employment. “I’m a little nervous about front-loading interest rate cuts and waiting for inflation to come down.” New York Federal Reserve Bank President John Williams, in his statement, did not directly comment on interest rate cuts. Williams stated that there will always be unforeseen situations and that the FED should be prepared for these unforeseen situations. At this point, Williams said central banks need to prepare strategies to operate in an environment of uncertainty, and that this uncertainty will continue “for the foreseeable future.” Finally, Stephen Miran, who was recommended by Trump and elected as a member of the FED in recent weeks, predicted that the FED would have the data it needs by the next FOMC meeting. Miran, who supports the Fed’s decision to cut interest rates further, stated that access to data is important for the Fed’s decisions. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 06:32
Erin Burnett, On 14 Years At CNN
The post Erin Burnett, On 14 Years At CNN appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CNN anchor Erin Burnett CNN There was a time, years ago, when Erin Burnett was just another New Yorker jogging through Central Park. While winding through the park, she’d catch sight of the digital CNN sign mounted on the side of the Museum of Arts and Design on Columbus Circle and feel her ambition stir. “Maybe one day,” she told herself. That “day,” in fact, eventually did come around. Exactly 14 years ago, to be exact, with the launch on Oct. 3, 2011, of Erin Burnett OutFront — her 7 p.m. CNN program that’s become a fixture of the network’s primetime lineup through some of the most turbulent years in media. When she launched OutFront, Burnett was already a familiar face to business news viewers from her years at CNBC where she co-anchored Squawk on the Street and hosted Street Signs. Before moving to CNN, she’s already covered everything from the 2008 financial crisis to oil markets in the Middle East. But leading her own primetime hour? That, of course, would be something completely different. “They picked this name ‘OutFront’ as our way of saying we want to be out front,” Burnett tells me. “Physically, yes, but also emotionally, empathetically, by asking tough questions. Being ‘out front’ means exposing yourself in a human way. “It’s not just being unafraid to ask questions or go places, but also to expose yourself and connect in a human way — which is important in the era we’re in now.” Erin Burnett’s 14 years leading ‘OutFront’ on CNN Fourteen years might not sound like a particularly long stretch of time in the scheme of things, but some context might help underscore just how much time has passed between then and now. Consider: 2011 was the same year that Navy SEALs killed Osama bin Laden.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 06:31
Best Crypto Presales to Buy: Maxi Doge Interest Soars as Meme Coins Rally
Maxi Doge presale raises $2.7M as meme coins rally. With staking APY up to 126% and weekly trading contests, MAXI blends humor with real earning potential.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/04 06:30
Coinbase stock surges on Rothschild upgrade and Samsung deal
The post Coinbase stock surges on Rothschild upgrade and Samsung deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase is riding a wave of positive momentum, with a Rothschild upgrade validating its financial evolution as a massive Samsung deal simultaneously places its services directly in the hands of tens of millions of new users. Summary Coinbase stock rose 2.59% to $381.80 after a Rothschild upgrade to Buy. Rothschild says Coinbase’s business is shifting beyond retail fees, driven by institutional trading, USDC income, and its Base network. Meanwhile, a landmark Samsung Wallet integration will embed Coinbase services on 75M Galaxy devices. On Oct. 3, Coinbase Global, Inc. (COIN) shares gained more than 2%, a move catalyzed by a strategic “Buy” upgrade from financial institution Rothschild & Co. and the simultaneous announcement of a landmark integration with Samsung. Notably, Rothschild’s revised outlook, which includes a $417 price target, hinges on Coinbase’s successful diversification beyond its core trading business, while the Samsung deal embeds its services directly into the native wallet of 75 million Galaxy devices in the U.S. From upgrade to embed: what’s driving Coinbase’s momentum Rothschild’s central thesis is that the market continues to value Coinbase as a direct reflection of Bitcoin’s price, overlooking a fundamental business model shift. The institution notes that retail transaction fees, which once constituted about 90% of revenue, are projected to fall to nearly 50% next year. According to Rothschild, this rebalancing act is being fueled by faster growth in institutional trading, derivatives, and a suite of subscription and services revenue, including its lucrative share of income from the USDC stablecoin and its burgeoning Layer-2 network, Base. Rothschild acknowledges that fee compression is an industry reality but contends that rising overall volumes and deeper institutional penetration will more than compensate. This optimistic view of Coinbase stands in stark contrast to Rothschild’s assessment of its peers, illustrating a clear preference for diversified platforms. The institution…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 05:54
Students Use This "AI Humanizer" To Make ChatGPT Essays Undetectable
The post Students Use This “AI Humanizer” To Make ChatGPT Essays Undetectable appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Student using ChatGPT dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images Educational institutions and employers worldwide are facing a sophisticated new challenge: AI-generated content that passes for human writing so convincingly that even advanced detection software fails to catch it, according to a recent study. University of Chicago economists Brian Jabarian and Alex Imas conducted comprehensive testing of the most popular AI detection tools used across schools and workplaces, revealing troubling performance gaps that have serious implications for academic integrity and content authenticity. The findings are striking. While one detection system, Pangram, maintained 96.7% accuracy against evasion techniques, leading competitors saw their effectiveness plummet from over 90% to below 50% when students processed ChatGPT-generated essays through specialized “humanization” software. The results highlight a fundamental vulnerability in current detection technology. The False Accusation Problem Reshaping Academic Policy The accuracy problems extend beyond missed AI content to another troubling issue: innocent students being wrongly accused of cheating. The research found that most commercial detectors falsely flag approximately one in one-hundred pieces of genuine human writing as AI-generated. In practical terms, this means that in a typical class of thirty students, at least one innocent student could face academic misconduct charges every few assignments. These false positives carry real consequences. Vanderbilt University completely disabled Turnitin’s AI detector after discovering it disproportionately flagged essays by non-native English speakers and students with learning differences as AI-generated. The Rise of Professional “Humanization” Services A growing industry has emerged around circumventing AI detection systems. Services with names like StealthGPT, Undetectable AI and WriteHuman specialize in taking AI-generated content and rewriting it to mimic natural human writing patterns. These tools work by identifying and scrambling the telltale linguistic markers that detection systems typically recognize. The process essentially involves teaching AI to write more like humans do, complete with the inconsistencies, stylistic…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/04 05:49
