2025-10-04 Saturday

Strategy Dodges 15% Corporate Tax on $74.6 Billion Bitcoin Fortune, Saylor Confirms

Strategy Dodges 15% Corporate Tax on $74.6 Billion Bitcoin Fortune, Saylor Confirms

The post Strategy Dodges 15% Corporate Tax on $74.6 Billion Bitcoin Fortune, Saylor Confirms appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Michael Saylor announced that Strategy will not be subject to the 15% Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT) following new guidance from the Treasury and IRS. The update, published on Sept. 30, says that unrealized gains and losses on digital assets do not count when calculating adjusted financial statement income (AFSI). This is a big change for Strategy, which had thought it would be part of CAMT starting in 2026. The concern came from the company’s significant Bitcoin holdings. As a result of Treasury and IRS interim guidance issued yesterday, Strategy does not expect to be subject to the Corporate Alternate Minimum Tax (CAMT) due to unrealized gains on its bitcoin holdings. $MSTR https://t.co/DEgluG8oEN — Michael Saylor (@saylor) October 1, 2025 As of the end of September, Strategy had 640,031 BTC, worth $74.62 billion. With an average purchase price of $73,981 per coin, the company is sitting on an unrealized gain of 57.6%.  Thus, by excluding unrealized Bitcoin gains from CAMT, Strategy avoided an estimated $4.1 billion tax hit. Under the old rules, those gains would have been included in AFSI and triggered the tax.The new guidance gets rid of that risk. For Strategy, it means that billions in unrealized profits will not be taxed at a minimum rate of 15%.  Numbers behind Strategy When it comes to CAMT calculations, only realized income is really important. The company’s financial profile now shows a basic market cap of $92 billion, a diluted figure of $102 billion and an enterprise value of $106 billion, all without an added tax drag from paper gains. Now that the regulatory threat has been lifted, Strategy can keep on accumulating BTC without worrying about punitive taxes on volatility. The company’s outlook is closely linked to the performance of the Bitcoin market, and there are no artificial barriers affecting the balance…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 04:44
Bitcoin Shoots up as US Government Shuts Down, and Private Sector Employment Falls

Bitcoin Shoots up as US Government Shuts Down, and Private Sector Employment Falls

The post Bitcoin Shoots up as US Government Shuts Down, and Private Sector Employment Falls appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The U.S. Federal government officially shut down at midnight Wednesday after Congress failed to pass a temporary spending bill. Government Shutdown and Surprise Private Sector Jobs Data, Send Investors Fleeing to Bitcoin The U.S. Federal government machinery came to a grinding halt at midnight on Wednesday after Senate Republicans and Democrats failed to pass a […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-shoots-up-as-us-government-shuts-down-and-private-sector-employment-falls/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 04:08
Bank of England Governor Says Stablecoins Could Reduce UK Reliance on Commercial Banks – Could It?

Bank of England Governor Says Stablecoins Could Reduce UK Reliance on Commercial Banks – Could It?

Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey has outlined plans to grant widely used stablecoins access to central bank accounts while warning the tokens could reshape Britain’s financial system. According to a report from the Financial Times, Bailey described stablecoins as a technology that could separate money holding from credit provision, potentially reducing the role of commercial banks in the economy. The governor believes that this shift would require careful management to preserve the link between money and credit creation that underpins economic activity. His intervention coincides with the Bank of England’s preparation to publish a consultation paper on its systemic stablecoin regime, which will set standards for tokens used at scale for everyday payments or for settling tokenized financial markets.Andrew Bailey, Governor of the Bank of England (Source: Semafor) BoE Proposes Access to Central Bank Accounts Amid Deposit Drain Concerns Bailey explained that Britain’s financial system currently combines money holding with credit provision through fractional reserve banking, where commercial bank deposits directly support lending to households and companies. He noted that stablecoins could allow a different arrangement where money and credit provision are partially separated, with banks and stablecoins coexisting while non-banks carry out more lending activity. The central bank has also proposed ownership limits of £10,000 to £20,000 for people and £10 million for businesses on systemic stablecoins. Sasha Mills, the Bank’s executive director for financial market infrastructure, said the limits would “mitigate financial stability risks stemming from large and rapid outflows of deposits from the banking sector”. Bailey particularly stressed that backing assets for stablecoins must be free of credit, interest, and exchange rate risk to ensure value stability, and must be accompanied by insurance schemes and statutory resolution arrangements similar to bank deposits. He added that exchange terms must be known, consistent, and directly convertible into other forms of money rather than dependent on crypto exchanges and their business terms. The governor acknowledged that the technology behind stablecoins is new but poses an old central banking question about ensuring the link between money and credit creation. Crypto Industry Pushes Back Against the Proposed Stablecoin Cap Tom Duff Gordon, vice-president of international policy at Coinbase, told the Financial Times that “imposing caps on stablecoins is bad for UK savers, bad for the City and bad for sterling” and that no other major jurisdiction has deemed caps necessary. Similarly, Simon Jennings, executive director of the UK Cryptoasset Business Council, argued that “limits simply don’t work in practice” because stablecoin issuers cannot monitor token holders in real time. He warned that enforcing caps would require costly new systems such as digital IDs or constant coordination between wallets. Riccardo Tordera-Ricchi, director of policy at The Payments Association, also said, “just as there are no limits on cash, bank accounts, or e-money, there is no reason beyond scepticism to impose limits on stablecoin ownership”. The criticism threatens to deepen tensions between the Bank of England and the Treasury after Chancellor Rachel Reeves committed in her Mansion House speech to “drive forward developments in blockchain technology, including tokenised securities and stablecoins.” Given the ongoing criticism, the Bank of England has clarified that its proposed limits could be “transitional” as the financial system adjusts to the growth of digital money. The global stablecoin market has grown to $298 billion and received a major boost after Congress passed the GENIUS Act in July, introducing a regulatory framework expected to embed stablecoins as a key part of the U.S. financial system. Meanwhile, Coinbase has forecast that the stablecoin market could reach $1.2 trillion by 2028 and has recently published research titled “Beyond the Deposit Debate,” challenging the banking industry’s claims that stablecoins threaten traditional financial stability. The exchange called the “deposit erosion” narrative a myth designed to protect banks’ $187 billion annual payment processing monopoly. Coinbase argues that banks currently park $3.3 trillion in Federal Reserve reserves, earning $176 billion risk-free annually, rather than extending additional loans.
CryptoNews2025/10/02 03:05
BlackRock’s IBIT takes HALF of Bitcoin ETF market! – Details inside

BlackRock's IBIT takes HALF of Bitcoin ETF market! – Details inside

IBIT’s rapid growth reshaped ETF dominance, but can its inflows keep Bitcoin charging toward $120k?
Coinstats2025/10/02 03:00
Coinbase to will distribute $12,000 in USDC to 160 New York residents

Coinbase to will distribute $12,000 in USDC to 160 New York residents

Coinbase and GiveDirect launched a program for low-income residents of New York, testing whether a $12,000 grant in USDC will lead to better outcomes.
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 03:00
Altcoin DAT surge draws investors, founders and regulatory scrutiny

Altcoin DAT surge draws investors, founders and regulatory scrutiny

The rapid emergence of DATs focused on smaller altcoins presents both opportunities and potential structural concerns for token ecosystems.
Coinstats2025/10/02 02:56
Nasdaq-Listed VisionSys AI Plans To Buy Up To $2 Billion Worth Of Solana In Ambitious Treasury Gamble

Nasdaq-Listed VisionSys AI Plans To Buy Up To $2 Billion Worth Of Solana In Ambitious Treasury Gamble

VisionSys AI unveiled a $2B treasury strategy focused on Solana, joining a growing list of public companies pivoting to digital asset treasury strategies.
Coinstats2025/10/02 02:52
Judges Ramp Up Token Freezes As Trump Reduces Federal Enforcement

Judges Ramp Up Token Freezes As Trump Reduces Federal Enforcement

According to a new report, civil fraud judges are taking more active measures to freeze and recover stolen crypto. As federal enforcement diminishes, retail traders are looking to new sources of protection. Still, this trend is not enough to solve the problem. These judges struggle to cope with today’s crime wave and aren’t familiar with Web3 technology. Scammers can persuade them to desist their efforts. Civil Judges Fight Crypto Fraud President Trump has left a huge impact on Web3 markets, but his war on federal crypto enforcement might prove to be the most consequential. One recent example highlights the reductions: today, Trump withdrew his nominee for CFTC Chair, even though the Commission only has one sitting member. In this environment, ordinary judges are having to handle more responsibilities that were previously under Uncle Sam’s purview. That is, according to a new report, judges presiding over civil fraud cases are being asked to freeze more stolen crypto than ever before: “People are desperately trying to figure out ways to recover [stolen] assets, and the Justice Department doesn’t have the resources to go after these cases. Attorneys are able to see the crypto transfers, but actually getting your hands on it and getting it back is an entirely different story,” claimed Scott Armstrong, a former federal crypto prosecutor. Many of these cases don’t involve institutional actors, only defrauded individuals trying to recover lost tokens. Private companies are reluctant to aid community sleuths, and the DOJ eased investigations against money laundering platforms. Judges might be these investors’ best hope to freeze or recover their crypto. An Insufficient Fix Still, this solution is wholly unsuited to tackling such a problem for a variety of reasons. Put simply, it’s an enormous issue, and civil fraud judges don’t have the training or capacity to solve it. One recent example highlights the dilemma quite nicely. Hayden Davis, promoter of the infamous LIBRA meme coin, recently convinced a federal judge to lift the freeze on his crypto wallets. His lawyers argued that the “intangible, fast-moving, and opaque nature of cryptocurrencies” caused a new danger: if these tokens stay frozen for too long, their value will totally dissipate. The judge acquiesced to this request, and Davis allegedly participated in another crypto scam less than a week later. These people were trained to understand the law, not blockchain technology. Moreover, they have a lot of responsibilities other than crypto crime. If we ask them to shoulder the burden of enforcement, it won’t always work out. All that is to say, retail traders are under attack from constant hacks and fraud. It’ll take more than the uncoordinated efforts of sympathetic judges to guarantee crypto restitution. We urgently need to find and implement a more effective technique.
Coinstats2025/10/02 02:33
Dogecoin (DOGE) Aims for 5x Pump, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at $0.035 Might Deliver 50x by 2026

Dogecoin (DOGE) Aims for 5x Pump, But Mutuum Finance (MUTM) at $0.035 Might Deliver 50x by 2026

Dogecoin (DOGE) has been the meme-coin favorite for a long time, and there are chances that it could still provide multi-time returns, up to 5x levels if the upswings again make a comeback and the general market trend supports it. A new DeFi project called Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is, nonetheless, grabbing attention for bigger potential price rises.  For sale at $0.035 during its current presale phase, Mutuum Finance has already raised significant capital and is building a dual-lending platform of peer-to-contract and peer-to-peer lending strategies. Mutuum Finance could be worth $1.75 or more by 2026, a 50x return from levels today. Whereas DOGE is dependent on hype, Mutuum Finance’s presale momentum, early-stage utility, and tokenomics are building anticipation that it can offer upside far exceeding meme standards. Dogecoin Nears Critical Breakout Point as Buyers Anticipate Next Giant Move With $0.23 as key support, Dogecoin bulls are hoping to see pressure build to a $0.28 retest, and a clean break above this level would open the door to a rally to $0.43. But a breakdown on current support might send DOGE back to the $0.17–$0.15 demand zone, where buyers might attempt to stage a comeback.  As players anticipate DOGE’s next giant leap, the vast majority of long-term players have already set themselves up in early-stage ventures with far higher potential, a trend that is opening plenty of eyes to emerging DeFi token Mutuum Finance (MUTM).  MUTM Presale Momentum Keeps Gathering Speed MUTM tokens currently sell at $0.035 in Presale Round 6, a 16.17% increase over the previous round. Interest from investors remains very high, with over 16,670 investors providing over $16.6 million to date. To further enhance platform safety, Mutuum Finance has launched a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program, and white-hat hackers and developers are invited to report bugs. There are four levels of severity in bugs, i.e., critical, major, minor, and low, so that problems could be found and resolved promptly. The protocol is built on sound collateral management to protect both the ecosystem and its participants. Some of the key safety features include unlimited collateral ratios, caps on deposits, and caps on lending. Undercollateral positions are closed immediately, and remediation fees and penalties stabilize the platform and reduce systemic risk. Efficiency is at the heart of Mutuum Finance’s architecture. Through the optimization of Loan-to-Value (LTV) ratios and taking on overcollateralized positions, the protocol achieves maximum capital utilization with robust guards. Reserve requirements serve as a shock absorber for market fluctuations, with overlying reserves being able to be used in higher-risk assets to hedge volatility. Mutuum Finance is restructuring decentralized finance on three critical dimensions: long-term sustainability, trust, and usability. Its secure, scalable borrowing and lending platform is making DeFi accessible to retail and institutional investors alike. In celebration of its growing community, Mutuum Finance has launched a $100,000 giveaway set to reward 10 winners $10,000 in MUTM tokens each. The action highlights the platform’s intent to recompense early adopters as well as generate greater awareness on the project vision. While DOGE May Multiply 5x, MUTM Could Grow 50x Mutuum Finance (MUTM) is becoming one of the most promising high-potential DeFi projects of 2025 after raising well over $16.6 million from over 16,670 investors and offloading more than 50% of its Phase 6 presale for $0.035 per token. Even though Dogecoin (DOGE) offers a maximum of 5x, MUTM’s dual lending system, dynamic LTV, and tight security measures, including a $50,000 USDT Bug Bounty Program, are set for potentially 50x growth by 2026. Early birds also have a $100,000 community giveaway and decent ecosystem rewards. Long-term, utility-based profit seekers should lock in MUTM tokens before the presale deadline.  For more information regarding Mutuum Finance (MUTM) please use the following links: Website: https://mutuum.com/ Linktree: https://linktr.ee/mutuumfinance
Coinstats2025/10/02 02:30
XRP Ledger Rolls Out MPT Standard for Real-World Asset Tokenization

XRP Ledger Rolls Out MPT Standard for Real-World Asset Tokenization

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/10/02 02:24
