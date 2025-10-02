2025-10-04 Saturday

Joshua Allen, 'So You Think You Can Dance' Winner,' Dies At 36

Joshua Allen, ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Winner,’ Dies At 36

The post Joshua Allen, ‘So You Think You Can Dance’ Winner,’ Dies At 36 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. HOLLYWOOD, CA – NOVEMBER 30: Joshua Allen, season four winner of So You Think You Can Dance attends the 83rd Annual Hollywood Christmas Parade with musical performances by Grand Marshal Stevie Wonder and legendary, award-winning artists on November 30, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images for Hollywood Christmas Parade) getty Joshua Allen, the season four winner of So You Think You Can Dance, died on September 30 at the age of 36. The cause of death has not been released. Allen was born in Fort Worth, Texas on March 13, 1989 and started to dance at the age of 8. Per Wipekedia, one of his early influences was Michael Jackson, whom Allen emulated by doing the Moonwalk. He was also a school athlete, participating in football and track. But his main focus was dancing. In 2008, Allen at age 18 was named the winner of So You Think You Can Dance, which was a summer staple on Fox from 2005 to 2022. SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE: Top 4 contestant Vigil Gadson and all-star Joshua Allen perform a Hip-Hop routine choreographed by Pharside & Phoenix on SO YOU THINK YOU CAN DANCE airing Monday, September 7 (8:00-10:00 PM ET live/PT tape-delayed) on FOX.(Photo by FOX Image Collection via Getty Images) FOX Image Collection via Getty Images The news of Allen’s passing comes less than three years after the death of Stephen “tWitch” Boss in December 2022, who was the runner-up on Allen’s season and a television personality best known for his association with Ellen DeGeneres. The two reportedly developed a close friendship on the show and remained friends in the years afterwards. Following So You Think You Can Dance, Allen went on to pursue acting and dance roles, appearing in the dance film Step Up 3D…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 04:40
Top Crypto to Buy Now: BlockDAG, Bitcoin Hyper, TOKEN6900

Top Crypto to Buy Now: BlockDAG, Bitcoin Hyper, TOKEN6900

The post Top Crypto to Buy Now: BlockDAG, Bitcoin Hyper, TOKEN6900 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore 2025’s top crypto picks: BlockDAG, Bitcoin Hyper, TOKEN6900, Wall Street Pepe, and Maxi Doge reshaping markets with adoption, growth, and community strength. Bitcoin’s recent dip rattled parts of the market, but altcoins continue to hold their ground. Instead of crumbling with BTC, many coins are proving resilient, showing the industry is maturing as buyers pay attention to fundamentals. This marks a shift where projects are judged less by hype and more by adoption, community traction, and sustainable growth. For anyone scanning the market for the top crypto to buy now, five names are grabbing the spotlight: Bitcoin Hyper, TOKEN6900, Wall Street Pepe, Maxi Doge, and most prominently, BlockDAG (BDAG), which is leading presales with momentum that could define 2025. 1. BlockDAG: Layer-1 Growth With Proof in Numbers Where many presales float on promises, BlockDAG (BDAG) is already delivering proof. With $416M+ raised, 26.5 billion+ coins sold, 312K+ holders, and 3M+ users mining on the X1 app, BlockDAG shows it has traction before its mainnet even launches. Add 20K+ hardware miners sold and shipped globally, and it is clear this project is building real-world infrastructure at scale. BlockDAG also made history by becoming the first Layer-1 blockchain to sign a multiyear partnership with BWT Alpine F1®, putting its logo and branding in front of Formula 1®’s global audience of more than a billion fans. That type of exposure is rare for any crypto, let alone one still in presale. On the technical side, BDAG’s hybrid DAG + Proof-of-Work system enables parallel block processing for scalability while maintaining Bitcoin-grade security. Analysts are already comparing it to Ethereum and Solana in their early days. At today’s presale price of $0.0015 in batch 30 (with only a few days left), the long-term climb toward $1 represents extraordinary upside. For those asking…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 04:37
Why Is Coinbase Stock Soaring Today?

Why Is Coinbase Stock Soaring Today?

The post Why Is Coinbase Stock Soaring Today? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase stock climbed on September 30 as cryptocurrency prices moved higher, backed by strong institutional activity and commentary from regulators. The stock is also boosted by news that its Bitcoin-backed loan service on Morpho has crossed $1 billion in managed assets. Coinbase Stock Performance and Market Outlook Coinbase (COIN) stock moved higher after gaining 2.74% in the morning session. The shares trade at $346.73 in pre-market, compared to the previous close of $337.49. The company’s stock has been volatile, recording 59 price swings of more than 5% in the past year. At $330.23 per share, Coinbase is still 21.3% below its 52-week high of $419.78 reached in July 2025. Even so, it has gained 28.4% since the start of the year. Coinbase Stock Outlook | Source: Google Finance The rise in Coinbase (COIN) stock comes as the wider cryptocurrency market strengthens. The total market value of digital assets increased by 2.5% to $3.86 trillion. Bitcoin price moved above $112,000, and Ethereum rose by 2.8%. These gains provide a lift for companies closely tied to crypto trading and custody services. Coinbase also benefits from large institutional flows. BlackRock, the world’s largest asset manager, deposited $206 million in Ethereum and $38 million in Bitcoin into Coinbase Prime. This move shows growing institutional involvement and signals confidence in Coinbase’s platform. The tone from regulators added to the momentum. SEC Commissioner Hester Peirce said that the United States is entering a more constructive phase for digital assets. At the same time, the Federal Reserve resumed interest rate cuts. Lower borrowing costs often support investment in assets viewed as risky, including cryptocurrencies. Factors Behind the Latest Uptick The Coinbase (COIN) stock gains follow a sharp reversal from last week. Seven days earlier, the stock dropped 2.8% following a major market sell-off. At that time, $77…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 04:31
Book Scores Fourth-Best Debut Since 2023

Book Scores Fourth-Best Debut Since 2023

The post Book Scores Fourth-Best Debut Since 2023 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Former Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at the Wiltern on Monday, Sept. 29, as part of her book tour promoting “107 Days,” her new book about her short sprint of a presidential campaign in 2024. The memoir bowed to strong sales. Los Angeles Times via Getty Images Kamala Harris’s highly anticipated new memoir 107 Days had a blockbuster first week in release. Simon & Schuster announced that the memoir about Harris’s 2024 presidential campaign, put into overdrive after presumptive nominee Joe Biden abruptly pulled out of the race, had the fourth-best memoir debut since 2023. Her book sold 350,000 copies in its first week following its September 23 release. That figure includes pre-orders and sales of print books, ebooks, and e-audiobooks, prompting the publisher to order a fifth printing of the book that will bring the number of available copies to 500,000. It also gave Harris the bestselling memoir of the year with three months to go until 2026. Her first-week sales trailed only memoirs by Prince Harry, Taylor Swift and Britney Spears since 2023. “In addition to being one of the most interesting books ever written about the experience of running for President of the United States, the success of 107 Dats proves what a galvanizing and inspiring cultural figure Kamala Harris is,” said President and Chief Executive Officer of Simon & Schuster Jonathan Karp. The Kamala Harris book tour has been a popular ticket, with stops in New York City, Los Angeles and other major cities. Kamala Harris Memoir Presents Highly Anticipated Behind-The-Scenes Look At Her Campaign It’s become the norm in recent years for political figures to release tell-all (or tell-most; they are never going to spill all the dirt) books following a contentious race. Hillary Clinton’s 2017 memoir, What Happened, sold 300,000 copies in its first…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 04:28
In-depth Analysis of Bitcoin: Insights from Glassnode and Willy Woo

In-depth Analysis of Bitcoin: Insights from Glassnode and Willy Woo

The post In-depth Analysis of Bitcoin: Insights from Glassnode and Willy Woo appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jessie A Ellis Sep 30, 2025 08:50 Glassnode collaborates with Willy Woo to offer a comprehensive Bitcoin report, integrating Swissblock’s framework with on-chain analytics focusing on sentiment, structure, and liquidity. In a groundbreaking collaboration, Glassnode has teamed up with renowned analyst Willy Woo to release a detailed report centered exclusively on Bitcoin (BTC). This report, titled ‘The Bitcoin Vector #23’, leverages Swissblock’s analytical framework alongside Woo’s expertise in on-chain analytics to deliver insights into Bitcoin’s market sentiment, structural dynamics, and liquidity. Collaboration with Willy Woo Willy Woo’s collaboration with Glassnode marks a significant step in delivering high-quality, data-driven insights into the Bitcoin ecosystem. Known for his deep dives into on-chain metrics and market trends, Woo brings a wealth of analytical prowess to the table. By combining these insights with Swissblock’s established frameworks, the report offers a unique perspective on the current state of the Bitcoin market. Focus on Sentiment, Structure, and Liquidity The report delves into three critical areas: sentiment, structure, and liquidity. Each aspect is thoroughly analyzed to provide a comprehensive view of Bitcoin’s market conditions. The sentiment analysis explores the prevailing mood among investors, while structural analysis examines the underlying market dynamics influencing Bitcoin’s price movements. Liquidity, a key factor in market stability, is also scrutinized to assess its impact on Bitcoin’s volatility. Implications for Investors For investors, the insights presented in this report are invaluable. Understanding the nuanced interplay between sentiment, market structure, and liquidity can inform better decision-making and risk management strategies. As Bitcoin continues to play a pivotal role in the broader cryptocurrency market, such detailed analyses are essential for navigating its complexities. This report is part of Glassnode’s ongoing efforts to provide best-in-class market analysis and novel on-chain research. Interested readers can access the full report…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 04:26
How Provers, Verifiers, and Challengers Earn and Build Reputation

How Provers, Verifiers, and Challengers Earn and Build Reputation

The post How Provers, Verifiers, and Challengers Earn and Build Reputation appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover how Zero Knowledge Proof’s (ZKP) three roles, Provers, Verifiers, and Challengers, power its knowledge auction system. Learn how each role earns and builds reputation.  Every blockchain ecosystem relies on participants who give it life. Bitcoin has miners, Ethereum has validators, and DeFi protocols depend on liquidity providers. Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) crypto coin, an upcoming blockchain project focused on knowledge verification, introduces its own unique participants: Provers, Verifiers, and Challengers. Together, these roles drive the knowledge auction system that makes Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) function. Each role offers different responsibilities, risks, and rewards, but all contribute to one goal, creating an accountable, reputation-based layer for truth in Web3. With its whitelist approaching, now is the time to understand what these roles mean, how they work, and why they matter. The Prover: Standing Behind Your Knowledge The Prover is the starting point of the Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) system. Provers make factual claims and back them by staking $Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) tokens. By staking, a Prover signals confidence in their knowledge, whether it’s a statement about an event, a piece of data, or a verifiable fact. Once a claim is made, it enters the knowledge auction. From this moment, the claim is no longer one person’s opinion; it is a staked assertion open to scrutiny. If the claim proves accurate, the Prover is rewarded. If it is shown to be false, their stake is penalized. This dynamic ensures that Provers think carefully about what they present. It also transforms knowledge into an asset: valuable when correct, costly when wrong. Provers set the stage for the truth economy Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is building. The Verifier: Evaluating Claims and Building Credibility The Verifier is at the center of Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP)’s credibility mechanism. When a Prover submits…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 04:25
Richard Childress Racing Promotes Andy Street To Be Kyle Busch's Crew Chief

Richard Childress Racing Promotes Andy Street To Be Kyle Busch’s Crew Chief

The post Richard Childress Racing Promotes Andy Street To Be Kyle Busch’s Crew Chief appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Kyle Busch, driver of the #8 zone/Thorntons Chevrolet, exits his car and reacts after an on-track incident during the NASCAR Cup Series Ally 400 at Nashville Superspeedway on June 30, 2024 in Lebanon, Tennessee. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images) Getty Images Kyle Busch will have a new crew chief for the final five races of the 2025 Nascar Cup Series season. The two-time Cup Series champion will work with Andy Street, who was previously an Xfinity Series crew chief for Richard Childress Racing. RCR decided to promote Street from within, rather than make an outside hire to lead Busch’s No. 8 team. Last week, RCR announced Randall Burnett would be leaving the team at season’s end for Trackhouse Racing to be rookie Connor Zilisch’s crew chief in 2026. “Burnett will continue contributing in a support role with the organization through the end of the season,” RCR said in a statement. Street won 11 Xfinity Series races as a crew chief for Myatt Snider and Austin Hill. After winning four races in each of the last two years, RCR elevated him to oversee the entire Xfinity Series program. Street also served as the crew chief for the team’s part-time Xfinity Series and Cup Series cars in 2025. In Cup, he’s worked with Hill and Jesse Love in the No. 33 car. Busch is in the midst of the longest winless drought of his Cup career. His last victory came at Gateway in June 2023. This year, he missed the playoffs with only two top fives, eight top 10s and 62 laps led, the lowest in each category in his Cup career. Busch signed a one-year extension with RCR through the end of next year. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/josephwolkin/2025/10/01/richard-childress-racing-promotes-andy-street-to-be-kyle-buschs-crew-chief/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 04:10
Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Coming Soon

Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Coming Soon

The post Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) Whitelist Coming Soon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Learn more about the Zero Knowledge Proof whitelist hype. This top trending crypto could bridge the gap between niche tech and mainstream adoption. Zero-knowledge proofs were once buried inside cryptography research, difficult to explain and nearly impossible to imagine in practical use. Yet blockchain has provided the perfect stage, and Zero Knowledge Proof (ZKP) is now turning theory into reality. The technology that was once whispered about in classrooms is being reshaped as a real driver for mainstream decentralized adoption. The whitelist, which will open soon, will mark a rare moment to step into something before the wider world recognizes its potential. The entry point will be low, but it won’t stay that way. The reported demand is huge, and the gap between niche and mainstream can close fast. Those who move promptly, while Zero Knowledge Proof is still being discussed as a top trending crypto today, can secure a position before the curve bends sharply upward. The Long Journey from Obscurity For years, zero-knowledge proofs lived quietly in academic papers, admired for their elegance but dismissed as too complex for practical systems. Only a few cryptographers and researchers understood their real power. That has changed dramatically. Zero Knowledge Proof is bringing this once obscure concept out of the shadows and into real adoption. It solves a central problem: proving facts without revealing sensitive data. This unlocks new privacy standards for finance, identity, and decentralized applications. It ensures trust without compromising security or transparency. This leap is not a minor improvement; it is a structural shift. The same concept that used to intimidate readers with equations and technical jargon is now simplified and deployed into blockchain systems. With Zero Knowledge Proof’s whitelist, the moment to witness that leap firsthand is here. Being part of this transition means standing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 04:07
Nearly 300 More F-35 Lightning IIs To Arrive With Lots 18 And 19

Nearly 300 More F-35 Lightning IIs To Arrive With Lots 18 And 19

The post Nearly 300 More F-35 Lightning IIs To Arrive With Lots 18 And 19 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A Lockheed Martin F-35 Lightning II multirole combat airplane of the United States Air Force at Ramstein Air Base, Germany. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images) Getty Images To date, Lockheed Martin has delivered more than 1,200 F-35 Lightning II fifth-generation multirole fighter to the United States, its allies, and partners around the world. The stealth aircraft is now in full-rate production (FRP), and this week the aerospace firm and the F-35 Joint Program Officer confirmed that an agreement had been reached for Lots 18 and 19, which will deliver nearly 300 additional stealth fighters. The new production contract for 296 F-35s will include aircraft for the US military and Foreign Military Sales (FMS) customers, with delivery of the latest Lightning IIs to begin in 2026. “The F-35 Lot 18-19 contract represents continued confidence in the most affordable and capable fighter aircraft in production today,” said Chauncey McIntosh, vice president and general manager of the F-35 Lightning II program at Lockheed Martin. “We are proud to support our customers and further solidify the F-35’s role in enabling peace through strength.” The F-35 program accounts for around 30 percent of the company’s annual revenue. Costs Going Up Lockheed Martin and the JPO acknowledged that the cost of the aircraft had increased with Lots 18 and 19, but maintained that it was “was less than the rate of inflation.” Several factors contributed to the increased costs, including global inflation, increased costs for raw materials, and continued supply chain disruptions. The current contract modification, announced on Monday, is valued at $12.5 billion, in addition to the $11.8 billion agreed upon last December between the aerospace giant and the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) for Lot 18. The total cost for the 296 aircraft—148 from each Lot—is approximately $24.3 billion, which translates to an average…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 04:01
Judges Step Up Crypto Freezes Amid Diminished Federal Enforcement

Judges Step Up Crypto Freezes Amid Diminished Federal Enforcement

TLDR Civil fraud judges are stepping in to freeze stolen crypto as federal enforcement fades. Judges face challenges in handling crypto cases due to limited Web3 expertise. Scammers exploit legal gaps, convincing judges to lift freezes on stolen tokens. Retail traders are turning to courts for crypto restitution amidst federal cuts. As the federal government’s [...] The post Judges Step Up Crypto Freezes Amid Diminished Federal Enforcement appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/02 03:48
