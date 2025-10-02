2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Microsoft reveals plan to replace Nvidia as AI demand outpaces chip supply

Microsoft reveals plan to replace Nvidia as AI demand outpaces chip supply

The post Microsoft reveals plan to replace Nvidia as AI demand outpaces chip supply appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The chips and servers housed in data centers have been essential to building artificial intelligence models and applications. While Nvidia has led this market, major cloud computing companies, including Microsoft, have started creating their own specialized chips. During a fireside discussion at Italian Tech Week moderated by CNBC, Kevin Scott, Microsoft’s chief technology officer, explained the company’s approach to AI chips. Currently, Microsoft relies mainly on Nvidia and AMD chips in its data centers. The company’s priority has been selecting the right semiconductors that deliver “the best price performance” for each chip. Scott says they’re flexible about chip choices. Nvidia has simply offered the best performance for the price over the years. They’re willing to look at any supplier to make sure they have enough capacity for the demand. Meanwhile, Microsoft has already started incorporating some of its own chips into its operations. The company introduced the Azure Maia AI Accelerator in 2023, built for AI workloads, along with the Cobalt CPU. Reports indicate the company is developing its next batch of semiconductor products. Just last week, Microsoft revealed new cooling technology that uses “microfluids” to address chip overheating problems. When questioned whether Microsoft’s long-term goal is to use mostly its own chips in company data centers, Scott responded: “Absolutely,” noting that the company already uses “lots of Microsoft” silicon currently. Custom chips are just the beginning According to Scott, the chip strategy is part of a broader plan to eventually create a complete system for data centers. Scott explains that it goes beyond just the hardware. The focus is on networking, cooling systems, and having the flexibility to make choices that best match computing power to whatever tasks are being run. Microsoft, Google, and Amazon are all creating custom chips, not only to reduce their dependence on Nvidia and…
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1247+0,88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,014912+7,52%
CHIPS Protocol
CHIPS$0,0004507-1,57%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 04:43
Delite
Travis Hill Tackles Crypto Banking Shifts

Travis Hill Tackles Crypto Banking Shifts

The post Travis Hill Tackles Crypto Banking Shifts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the financial world shifts, regulatory oversight has become essential, particularly in the realm of digital currencies. At the forefront, Travis Hill of the Federal Deposit Insurance Bureau (FDIC) is steering these conversations, aiming to integrate burgeoning digital assets within the conventional banking framework. Continue Reading:Travis Hill Tackles Crypto Banking Shifts Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/travis-hill-tackles-crypto-banking-shifts
BRC20.COM
COM$0,014912+7,52%
LayerNet
NET$0,00007939--%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 04:38
Delite
Generative AI’s Leap—from Indie Labs To Global Screens

Generative AI’s Leap—from Indie Labs To Global Screens

The post Generative AI’s Leap—from Indie Labs To Global Screens appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Watch Killer Kings Now Max Einhorn The global entertainment and media industry reached about $2.9 trillion in revenue in 2024 and is projected to hit $3.5 trillion by 2029, according to PwC’s Global Entertainment & Media Outlook 2025–29. Bloomberg Intelligence projects the generative AI market could reach about $1.3 trillion by 2032. Against that backdrop, a new history series, Killer Kings, premiered Summer 2025 on Sky HISTORY. Killer Kings fuses true crime with history to put six notorious rulers—from Henry VIII to Caligula—back on trial. Each episode reopens the case, testing fresh and conflicting evidence to ask: monster, or product of the moment? Produced by FirstLookTV and distributed globally by Sphere Abacus, the series—which producers say is TV’s first fully AI-generated documentary—uses AI-crafted reenactments created by Gennie, the generative-AI content studio focused on documentary and non-fiction, to rebuild courts, palaces, and battlefields with startling realism. FROM DEMO TO BROADCAST In my new video interview with Max Einhorn, the Gennie cofounder puts the problem plainly: “It takes hundreds of thousands of dollars to make a reenactment that looks good, millions of dollars to make it look great… Generative AI does give this new sort of freedom that for a fraction of that cost, you can produce things that look really excellent, that just draw the audiences in.” His north star for nonfiction is just as clear: “Enhance, not replace creativity.” And his advice to the industry is urgent: “Anyone who is curious about AI and has not started to use it should start to be using it as soon as possible… to keep up with that pace of innovation, you need to start participating in it.” WHY IT GOT COMMISSIONED Daniel Korn, vice president of programming at Hearst Networks EMEA, says the pitch paired a psychological lens—testing whether each ruler was…
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1247+0,88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,014912+7,52%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00495-3,13%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 04:19
Delite
Strategic opportunities in advanced futures trading

Strategic opportunities in advanced futures trading

The post Strategic opportunities in advanced futures trading appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Disclosure: This article does not represent investment advice. The content and materials featured on this page are for educational purposes only. OneBullEx launches futures trading platform with automation tools for retail and institutional users. Summary OneBullEx reshapes crypto derivatives with automation, simplicity, and DIFC oversight. Backed by OneMore Group, OneBullEx merges AI, web3, and finance for futures trading. Newcomer campaign offers up to 520 USDT rewards as OneBullEx enters beta launch phase. The market for cryptocurrency derivatives is still developing quickly, and new platforms are popping up to solve persistent problems with trading automation and user experience.  OneBullEx has established itself as a major force in this shift by introducing a thorough newcomer campaign and beta platform that both institutional and retail traders should take seriously. Platform foundation and market positioning OneBullEx is a trading platform that focuses on futures and is based on automated trading systems and streamlined user processes. The platform tackles typical issues with trading cryptocurrency derivatives, such as complicated user interfaces, challenging learning curves, and a lack of automation options for individual traders. The development strategy preserves accessibility for retail participants while reflecting institutional standards. The group builds a platform architecture that accommodates both inexperienced and seasoned trading strategies by fusing knowledge from web3 development, artificial intelligence, and traditional finance. Among the primary platform differentiators are: Simplified interface design tailored to workflows in futures trading Clear fee schedules and performance indicators Continuous optimization and feature development driven by the community Institutional backing and regulatory framework OneMore Group (OMG), a multi-strategy web3 investment platform governed by the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), supports OneBullEx’s operations. Users benefit from this regulatory foundation in a number of ways: International financial standards, risk management procedures, and operational transparency are all guaranteed by the DIFC regulation. OneBullEx has access to institutional…
BRC20.COM
COM$0,014912+7,52%
Notcoin
NOT$0,00162+0,87%
Sleepless AI
AI$0,1247+0,88%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 04:06
Delite
Ethereum Whale Alert — BitMine Snaps Up $961M in ETH While Analysts Call DOT a Hidden Gem Buy

Ethereum Whale Alert — BitMine Snaps Up $961M in ETH While Analysts Call DOT a Hidden Gem Buy

The crypto market continues to see bold movements from whales that signal faith in the long-term growth of the sector. Ethereum is back in the headlines again, with BitMine Immersion confirming a whopping $961 million ETH acquisition in its latest weekly update. This acquisition brings its total Ethereum holdings to more than 2.65 million coins, [...] The post Ethereum Whale Alert — BitMine Snaps Up $961M in ETH While Analysts Call DOT a Hidden Gem Buy appeared first on Blockonomi.
Ethereum
ETH$4 497,47+0,86%
Polkadot
DOT$4,272+1,78%
Moonveil
MORE$0,07175+1,91%
Delite
Blockonomi2025/10/02 04:00
Delite
How Many Tokens Put You in the XRP Rich List Now

How Many Tokens Put You in the XRP Rich List Now

The post How Many Tokens Put You in the XRP Rich List Now appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. XRP drops over 10% from September 13 peak of $3.18 to current $2.9 level. Top 10% rich list entry now requires 1,019 XRP Address counts increase across all categories despite lower entry costs. XRP rich list entry requirements have declined in dollar terms following recent price weakness. The token currently trades at $2.9 after falling from its September 13 high of $3.18, creating opportunities for investors to join exclusive holder categories at reduced costs. The price decline exceeds 10% from the peak reached three weeks ago. XRP lost the $3 psychological support level on September 21 and has struggled to regain that threshold during subsequent trading sessions. Current rich list data shows investors can enter the top 10% of holders with 1,019 XRP tokens. This represents a lower dollar investment compared to requirements when XRP traded at higher prices in mid-September. Entry barriers reduced across multiple tiers The top 5% category now requires 8,229 XRP tokens worth $23,370 at current market prices. This compares to the September 12 requirement of 8,301 XRP valued at $24,903, representing over $1,500 in savings for new entrants. Investors seeking top 1% status must acquire and hold 50,004 XRP tokens, currently valued at $142,011. The September 12 requirement stood at 50,025 XRP worth $150,075, indicating approximately $8,000 less capital needed to reach this tier. The reduced dollar costs stem from XRP’s price decline rather than changes in token quantities required. Market participants can now achieve the same ranking positions with lower financial outlays compared to periods of higher price levels. Some market observers view the current environment as an opportunity to accumulate tokens at discounted valuations. Market commentator Coach JV recently suggested XRP’s next upward movement would be “fast, unexpected, and unforgiving,” implying potential urgency for positioning. Address counts continue expanding Despite lower entry costs,…
XRP
XRP$3,0192-0,37%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00495-3,13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,014912+7,52%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 04:00
Delite
Why US Judges Are Freezing More Crypto Than Ever

Why US Judges Are Freezing More Crypto Than Ever

The post Why US Judges Are Freezing More Crypto Than Ever appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to a new report, civil fraud judges are taking more active measures to freeze and recover stolen crypto. As federal enforcement diminishes, retail traders are looking to new sources of protection. Still, this trend is not enough to solve the problem. These judges struggle to cope with today’s crime wave and aren’t familiar with Web3 technology. Scammers can persuade them to desist their efforts. Sponsored Sponsored Civil Judges Fight Crypto Fraud President Trump has left a huge impact on Web3 markets, but his war on federal crypto enforcement might prove to be the most consequential. One recent example highlights the reductions: today, Trump withdrew his nominee for CFTC Chair, even though the Commission only has one sitting member. In this environment, ordinary judges are having to handle more responsibilities that were previously under Uncle Sam’s purview. That is, according to a new report, judges presiding over civil fraud cases are being asked to freeze more stolen crypto than ever before: “People are desperately trying to figure out ways to recover [stolen] assets, and the Justice Department doesn’t have the resources to go after these cases. Attorneys are able to see the crypto transfers, but actually getting your hands on it and getting it back is an entirely different story,” claimed Scott Armstrong, a former federal crypto prosecutor. Many of these cases don’t involve institutional actors, only defrauded individuals trying to recover lost tokens. Private companies are reluctant to aid community sleuths, and the DOJ eased investigations against money laundering platforms. Judges might be these investors’ best hope to freeze or recover their crypto. Sponsored Sponsored An Insufficient Fix Still, this solution is wholly unsuited to tackling such a problem for a variety of reasons. Put simply, it’s an enormous issue, and civil fraud judges don’t have the training or…
WHY
WHY$0,00000003239+0,90%
Moonveil
MORE$0,07175+1,91%
Everscale
EVER$0,01935+1,73%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 03:51
Delite
Supreme Court Rules Against Trump in Case Involving Fired Fed Member Cook

Supreme Court Rules Against Trump in Case Involving Fired Fed Member Cook

The decision has been made regarding Cook, the member Trump wanted to fire to gain a majority on the Fed board. Here are the details. Continue Reading: Supreme Court Rules Against Trump in Case Involving Fired Fed Member Cook
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,836+0,84%
mETHProtocol
COOK$0,015105+9,44%
Griffin AI
GAIN$0,0198--%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/02 03:45
Delite
Yüksek Mahkeme, Kovulmak İstenen FED Üyesi Cook Hakkında Trump’ı Üzecek Kararı Verdi!

Yüksek Mahkeme, Kovulmak İstenen FED Üyesi Cook Hakkında Trump’ı Üzecek Kararı Verdi!

ABD Yüksek Mahkemesi, bugün aldığı kararla, FED üyesi Lisa Cook’un görevine, Ocak ayında yapılacak sözlü duruşmalara kadar devam etmesine izin verdi. Mahkemenin bu kararı, Başkan Donald Trump için bir geri adım niteliği taşıyor. Trump, Cook’u görevden almak için mahkemelere defalarca başvurmuş ancak başarılı olamamıştı. Trump, Cook’un Michigan ve Georgia’daki iki evi için yaptığı mortgage başvurularında […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
mETHProtocol
COOK$0,015105+9,44%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,836+0,84%
Union
U$0,010373+2,58%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/02 03:42
Delite
How Donald Trump’s Youngest Son Built a $150 Million Crypto Fortune

How Donald Trump’s Youngest Son Built a $150 Million Crypto Fortune

At 19, Barron Trump has carved out a significant financial niche, primarily through his early adoption of cryptocurrencies.  With an estimated net worth of $150 million, he has already surpassed his mother, Melania Trump, in wealth, a feat largely attributable to his involvement in the family’s digital asset ventures. WLFI Propels Barron’s Net Worth Past His Mother Barron Trump, the youngest son of US President Donald Trump, is rapidly increasing his net worth. According to recent reports, it currently stands at $150 million. Since the launch of the Trump family crypto venture World Liberty Financial (WLFI), Barron Trump’s wealth has drastically increased. According to the company’s whitepaper, he is a co-founder, alongside his older brothers. Despite his exact ownership stake in the project remaining undisclosed, reports estimate that Barron Trump has already pocketed an estimated $80 million from token sales. His current holdings of 2.3 billion WLFI tokens have the potential to yield approximately $525 million if sold, a valuation that has already allowed him to surpass his mother, Melania Trump, in net wealth. Barron Introduces Trump to Crypto According to reports, Barron Trump was the first in his family to recognize the potential of the cryptocurrency market, and he ultimately persuaded them to launch WLFI in late 2024. During the launch last September, Donald Trump recounted his confusion about crypto terminology. He laughed as he said he didn’t even know what a digital “wallet” was, while his son Barron reportedly had “four wallets or something.” With a keen business interest himself, Barron reportedly spent his summer break on business activities, which included attending meetings with partners, developing new technology projects, and finalizing deals and strategies for launching his own company. Barron wasn’t the only son to have benefited significantly from the crypto ventures spearheaded by his father. A Family Financial Boom According to Forbes, Trump’s second term in the White House has significantly increased his children’s wealth. In a year, Donald Trump Jr. saw his fortune multiply tenfold, amounting to $500 million. The cryptocurrency market and various new contracts were even more lucrative for Eric Trump, whose bank account grew dramatically from $40 million to $750 million during the same period.  However, Trump himself remains the person who has profited the most from cryptocurrency trading. His crypto investments alone brought in $2 billion, contributing to a total profit of $3 billion for the year.  This $3 billion increase has resulted in his total fortune jumping by 70% to $7.3 billion, moving the President to the 201st position on the Forbes 400 ranking of America’s wealthiest individuals.
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7,836+0,84%
FortuneHunters
FORTUNE$0,04041+170,12%
LayerNet
NET$0,00007939--%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/02 03:30
Delite

Novice o trendih

Več

Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users

3 Tips to Stay Profitable Even in Crypto Bear Markets

Federal Reserve Announces Rate Cut Amid Shifting Economic Risks

Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants

What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance?