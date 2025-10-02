Borza MEXC
BREAKING: Coinbase Lists Four Altcoins for Futures Trading
Coinbase, the largest cryptocurrency exchange in the United States, announced in its latest announcement that it will list the altcoins Lombard (BARD), Anoma (XAN), Plasma (XPL) and Kamino Finance (KMNO) in futures.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 04:35
Elon Musk becomes first person to reach $500B net worth: Forbes
Elon Musk became the first person to reach a $500 billion net worth today, according to Forbes. The Tesla CEO's wealth milestone comes as his electric vehicle company maintains its position as the world's most valuable automaker. Tesla shares jumped nearly 4% Wednesday, adding $9.3 billion to Elon Musk's fortune and lifting his 12% stake to $191 billion as the EV maker's market cap neared its December peak. Musk's half-trillion-dollar wealth also rests on his 42% stake in SpaceX, valued at $168 billion after an August tender offer, and a 53% stake in xAI Holdings, worth about $60 billion following its merger with X earlier this year.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 04:24
Tether, Aster, and Circle Dominate Crypto Fee Generation in Latest Rankings: Tether Leads With $155M Fees
Among the top crypto fee generators Tether, Aster, and Circle, Tether exceeds $155M in the last 7 days, showing a robust on-chain presence in the stablecoins.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/02 04:15
BlockDAG Is Already One of 2025’s Fastest-Growing Cryptos With $416M+ Presale & BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal
Discover why BlockDAG is racing ahead: $416M+ raised, 26.5B coins sold, 3M miners, and a historic Alpine Formula 1® partnership.
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/02 04:00
Walmart (WMT) stock: Slips 1.24% as Retail Giant Moves to Remove Dyes and 30 Additives From Store Brands
Walmart Inc. (WMT) saw its stock price [...] The post Walmart (WMT) stock: Slips 1.24% as Retail Giant Moves to Remove Dyes and 30 Additives From Store Brands appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral
2025/10/02 03:57
Solana Price Rallies 5% as Nasdaq-listed VisionSys Launches $2B SOL Treasury Strategy
Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 03:52
Which Crypto Presale Project Has Stronger Utility and More Upside Potential?
Crypto News Explore the best crypto presale to buy in 2025. Compare Based Eggman $GGs and NexChain AI to see which presale crypto project offers stronger utility and future potential. Presale crypto opportunities continue to attract attention in 2025 as investors look for projects that combine utility with accessibility. The best crypto presale to buy often blends clear tokenomics, secure participation, and innovative applications. Two projects drawing strong comparisons are Based Eggman and NexChain AI. Both are early-stage cryptocurrency presales but follow very different paths. Based Eggman leans into culture, memes, and gaming, while NexChain emphasizes AI-driven infrastructure and transaction efficiency. By examining their structures, fundraising data, and long-term approaches, investors can better understand which presale coin holds stronger utility and appears more attractive within the current crypto presale list. Based Eggman: The Best Crypto Presale to Buy with $GGs Based Eggman has established itself as one of the best presale crypto projects by blending gaming, community, and easy participation. The process to join its presale crypto is straightforward. A participant only needs a Web3 wallet, such as MetaMask, Trust Wallet, or Coinbase Wallet, to connect and purchase tokens. Once funded with cryptocurrency, the wallet enables secure entry into the presale coin purchase system. The project has already gained traction with measurable fundraising results. Based Eggman has raised 207,388.12 USDT and sold over 28,738,597.1 $GGs tokens at a current presale price of $0.008692 per token. These clear figures place it among active and transparent cryptocurrency presales in 2025. Unlike many pre sale crypto initiatives that rely heavily on marketing hype, Based Eggman focuses on creating a utility-driven ecosystem. $GGs serves as both the liquidity token and the payment asset within its ecosystem. The token is also designed for use in gaming, minting, and transactions across the Based Eggman platform.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 03:49
De laatste fase van de cyclus: wat doen met Bitcoin en altcoins?
Volgens analist CryptoAmsterdam zijn we aangekomen in de late fase van de huidige Bitcoin cyclus. Bitcoin is bezig aan zijn tweede grote swing omhoog, en het scenario waarbij de prijs richting de $140.000 beweegt, blijft volgens hem realistisch. Toch waarschuwt hij: dit is niet het moment om all in te...
Coinstats
2025/10/02 03:32
Tornado Cash’s Roman Storm Seeks Acquittal of Money Transmission Charge
Roman Storm, one of the co-founders of Tornado Cash, is seeking to overturn his conviction after a mixed ruling in a significant cryptocurrency case. Storm has been found guilty of conspiracy to run an unlicensed money transmitting business. On September 30, 2025, his legal team filed a motion to challenge his conviction. The ruling could have a significant impact of privacy-focused decentralised protocols and the legal standing of developers. Tornado Cash, launched in 2019, is a decentralized service that helps keep Ethereum transactions private and anonymous. Split Verdict and Legal Motion The trial ended on August 6, 2025, in a federal court in Manhattan after four weeks of intense arguments. The jury convicted Storm of one count related to unlicensed money transmission but acquitted him of conspiracy to violate sanctions. However, the jury was unable to decide on the money laundering charges. The defense argues that the prosecution did not show that Storm knowingly allowed criminal activity through Tornado Cash. The motion aims to dismiss the conviction and prevent a retrial on unresolved charges. The case highlights the ongoing conflict between privacy and anti-money laundering laws in decentralized finance. Storm's defense claims that the smart contracts behind Tornado Cash work independently of him, which limits his responsibility. They compare his case to developers of privacy tools, like VPNs, who are not charged with crimes based on how others use their products. A Hanging in the Balance If Storm wins his appeal, it could protect other open-source developers. If he loses, it might lead to stricter rules for decentralized finance platforms. The court will soon issue a decision, and the ruling could establish an important precedent for future cryptocurrency cases. Tornado Cash was co-founded by Storm, Roman Semenov, and Alexey Pertsev. From the outset, it has been a subject of controversy. Prosecutors say it helped move over $1 billion in illegal transactions, some of which are connected to North Korea's Lazarus Group. The motion filed under Federal Rule of Criminal Procedure 29(c) argues there isn't enough evidence to support the conviction for money transmission. Meanwhile, enthusiasts and experts have argued that developers should not be held liable for the decentralized nature of code. A favorable ruling could encourage creators of privacy tools and reinforce the nature of decentralized finance. However, if the conviction is upheld, regulators may require similar platforms to register as money services businesses.
STORM
$0,01576
-6,30%
NOT
$0,00162
+0,87%
FINANCE
$0,001644
-9,91%
Coinstats
2025/10/02 03:27
Can DeFi Ever Compete With Wall Street?
read more
Coinstats
2025/10/02 03:23
