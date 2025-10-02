2025-10-04 Saturday

Blockchain Association Urges Congress To Work Together Amid Government Shutdown

The Blockchain Association, one of the United States’ leading crypto trade groups, is calling on Congress to “work together” amid a historic government shutdown, in a statement released on September 30. Blockchain Association Calls on Congress for Crypto Momentum According to a thread posted on the Blockchain Association’s official X account, the digital asset organization encouraged Congress to “keep the momentum going” and work “across the aisle as they have so often done with crypto policy.” “Momentum around digital assets has never been stronger,” Blockchain Association CEO Summer Mersinger said in a statement. “From bipartisan leadership in Congress to historic collaboration between the SEC and CFTC, we are seeing a true whole-of-government approach.” “To secure America’s place as the crypto capital of the world, we must keep our foot on the gas,” she added. Government Shutdown Stalls Crypto Progress The U.S. government officially entered a shutdown early on October 1 after Republicans and Democrats failed to agree on government spending bills. On Wednesday, the two opposing parties once again failed to agree on a vote that would have quickly ended the government shutdown. “…The president has directed his cabinet, and the Office of Management and Budget is working with agencies across the board to identify where cuts can be made, and we believe layoffs are imminent,” White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt said. Mersinger’s commentary comes just days after the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) hosted a joint roundtable in Washington, D.C. The landmark event saw the two digital asset watchdogs come together to explore regulatory harmonization priorities and featured appearances by several key players in the cryptocurrency sector. However, with no end to the government shutdown in sight, it remains unclear just how the blockchain sector and crypto policy as a whole will be impacted
CryptoNews2025/10/02 04:45
A federal judge has narrowed a shareholder lawsuit alleging that Coinbase concealed risks related to the SEC and bankruptcy

Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 04:20
Inside The Crypto Investments Of Donald Trump’s Youngest Son

The post Inside The Crypto Investments Of Donald Trump’s Youngest Son appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At 19, Barron Trump has carved out a significant financial niche, primarily through his early adoption of cryptocurrencies.  With an estimated net worth of $150 million, he has already surpassed his mother, Melania Trump, in wealth, a feat largely attributable to his involvement in the family’s digital asset ventures. Sponsored Sponsored WLFI Propels Barron’s Net Worth Past His Mother Barron Trump, the youngest son of US President Donald Trump, is rapidly increasing his net worth. According to recent reports, it currently stands at $150 million. Since the launch of the Trump family crypto venture World Liberty Financial (WLFI), Barron Trump’s wealth has drastically increased. According to the company’s whitepaper, he is a co-founder, alongside his older brothers. Despite his exact ownership stake in the project remaining undisclosed, reports estimate that Barron Trump has already pocketed an estimated $80 million from token sales. His current holdings of 2.3 billion WLFI tokens have the potential to yield approximately $525 million if sold, a valuation that has already allowed him to surpass his mother, Melania Trump, in net wealth. Barron Introduces Trump to Crypto According to reports, Barron Trump was the first in his family to recognize the potential of the cryptocurrency market, and he ultimately persuaded them to launch WLFI in late 2024. Sponsored Sponsored During the launch last September, Donald Trump recounted his confusion about crypto terminology. He laughed as he said he didn’t even know what a digital “wallet” was, while his son Barron reportedly had “four wallets or something.” With a keen business interest himself, Barron reportedly spent his summer break on business activities, which included attending meetings with partners, developing new technology projects, and finalizing deals and strategies for launching his own company. Barron wasn’t the only son to have benefited significantly from the crypto ventures spearheaded by…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 04:18
Top Crypto to Buy Now: BlockDAG Dominates With $416M Presale Alongside Bitcoin Hyper and Meme Leaders

Bitcoin’s recent dip rattled parts of the market, but altcoins continue to hold their ground. Instead of crumbling with BTC, […] The post Top Crypto to Buy Now: BlockDAG Dominates With $416M Presale Alongside Bitcoin Hyper and Meme Leaders appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/02 04:00
SWIFT Is Planning To Launch Its Own Blockchain Amid Trillion-Dollar Battle, But It’s Not With Ripple

SWIFT, the global network that handles most of the world’s cross-border payments, is preparing to launch its own blockchain as rumors about an ongoing payments battle with Ripple circulate. While many often compare SWIFT’s role to Ripple due to its XRP-linked payment solutions, this new plan is not a direct challenge to the fintech company, but rather part of a much larger trillion-dollar race to define the future of digital money. SWIFT Partners With Consensys To Build Blockchain Network According to the announcement, SWIFT is collaborating with Consensys, the Ethereum development company founded by Joe Lubin, to create a shared digital ledger that supports faster, cheaper, and more efficient international transactions. Related Reading: Early Bitcoin Investor Reveals Biggest Regret After Years In The Market SWIFT is still keeping its blockchain ledger in the prototype stage, but leading banks are already testing it. JP Morgan in the United States and Deutsche Bank in Europe are among the major institutions participating in these early trials. SWIFT and its partners design the new infrastructure to support regulated stablecoins as well as tokenized assets. The shared ledger links directly to private blockchains that organizations use internally and to public blockchains open to the general public. By connecting the two, banks and financial companies in different regions will be able to join the platform without having to abandon the systems they already use. Ripple, long known for linking its XRP token with cross-border solutions, has been in this space for years. However, the announcement notes that SWIFT’s strategy differs. Instead of relying on a single cryptocurrency, it is creating a network that works directly with banks and established institutions.  Trillion-Dollar Stablecoin Threat Pushes SWIFT Into Blockchain Race SWIFT’s move to launch its own blockchain could be part of a much bigger trillion-dollar battle in the payments world. Stablecoins, which are digital assets tied to fiat currencies, are now used in transactions worth trillions of dollars. The rise of stablecoins could challenge SWIFT’s long-established role in global payments. If banks begin to settle transactions directly with stablecoins, they may no longer depend on the global messaging network for cross-border transfers. Related Reading: XRP Price May Not See An Explosive Rally In October As Expected, Here’s Why The rapid growth of stablecoins could prompt banks to bypass SWIFT altogether, and if banks opt to use new digital payment systems instead, SWIFT’s role could shrink significantly. The global messaging network for financial institutions is now building the blockchain ledger within its framework to reduce this risk and prevent banks from migrating to rival providers.  The move does not mean SWIFT is going head-to-head with Ripple alone. As stablecoins and tokenized money gain wider adoption, SWIFT is developing its own blockchain ledger to maintain its central position in the international payments market. The global financial messaging giant may be working to strengthen its leading position and prepare for the trillion-dollar race that could shape the international money transfer market. Featured image created with Dall.E, chart from Tradingview.com
NewsBTC2025/10/02 04:00
Countries worldwide have accelerated trade agreement negotiations since Trump's re-election

Countries around the world are signing trade agreements at an unprecedented rate as President Donald Trump’s import duties force nations to seek new markets beyond the United States. The European Union has completed three separate free trade agreements since Trump won re-election in November. The bloc finalized deals with Mercosur, a South American trading group, […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 04:00
Bitcoin Beyond Money: It Is A Remarkable Achievement In Cryptography – Here’s Why

Bitcoin, which began as a mere digital asset, has turned into a viable currency used by many investors for their day-to-day activities in the dynamic financial sector. As the crypto market evolves, BTC is changing the narrative of how businesses and investors view cryptocurrencies as these companies continue to hoard the flagship asset. A Unique […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/02 04:00
Prediction Market Polymarket Poised to Relaunch in US Within Days

Polymarket prepares to relaunch for U.S. users by self-certifying markets through its CFTC-licensed exchange.
Coinstats2025/10/02 03:57
'Insurance Against Bitcoin': Privacy Coin Zcash Surges 63%, Hitting 3-Year High

Privacy coin Zcash rebounded on Wednesday, soaring to levels not seen since 2022.
Coinstats2025/10/02 03:35
Microsoft's CTO confirms long-term goal to replace Nvidia/AMD with in-house silicon

The chips and servers housed in data centers have been essential to building artificial intelligence models and applications. While Nvidia has led this market, major cloud computing companies, including Microsoft, have started creating their own specialized chips. During a fireside discussion at Italian Tech Week moderated by CNBC, Kevin Scott, Microsoft’s chief technology officer, explained […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 03:15
