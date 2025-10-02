Borza MEXC
Jane Goodall Dies At 91, The Zoologist’s Institute Says
The post Jane Goodall Dies At 91, The Zoologist’s Institute Says appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Pioneering ethologist and animal rights activist Jane Goodall has died, according to a statement from the Jane Goodall Institute, which said it learned of her passing Wednesday morning. Goodall’s passing was announced Wednesday. Photo: Sven Hoppe/dpa (Photo by Sven Hoppe/picture alliance via Getty Images) dpa/picture alliance via Getty Images Key Facts Goodall died of natural causes, according to the institute, which was founded by the researcher in 1977 to support her work studying chimpanzees. Goodall was on a speaking tour in California at the time of her passing, the institute said. This is a developing story. Check back for updates. Source: https://www.forbes.com/sites/antoniopequenoiv/2025/10/01/jane-goodall-institute-says-legendary-zoologist-is-dead-at-91/
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 05:40
Delite
Why every major bank wants a piece of the EA deal
The post Why every major bank wants a piece of the EA deal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Financial institutions across the industry are scrambling to secure a portion of around $500 million in fees connected to JPMorgan Chase’s $20 billion debt package supporting the privatization of Electronic Arts.Multiple lenders are anticipated to take part in the transaction, according to Bloomberg’s sources, who requested anonymity due to the confidential nature of ongoing talks. EA, the video game maker, is going private through an acquisition led by Saudi Arabia’s Public Investment Fund, Silver Lake Management, and Affinity Partners, which is run by Jared Kushner. The buyers announced the deal on Monday. JPMorgan served as the sole debt underwriter for the $55 billion purchase, marking the biggest debt commitment a single bank has ever made for this type of transaction. Several major banks are now reaching out and hoping to secure their position in the deal over the next few weeks, people close to the matter said. Investment banks eye lucrative fees from EA deal Banks are eager to play a role in what stands as the largest leveraged buyout in history, hoping to collect some of the most profitable fees available in investment banking. Financial institutions have grown increasingly anxious to supply funding for any of the uncommon buyouts that have emerged since the Federal Reserve began increasing interest rates in 2022. The EA transaction adds to a recent increase in merger and acquisition activity, with traditional Wall Street banks currently gaining an advantage over their private credit competitors. The projected $500 million fee comes from an average underwriting rate on leveraged buyouts of roughly 2.5 percent, insiders explained. Banks will divide that sum based on how much of the deal each one takes on. Debt distribution strategy takes shape The strategy involves a worldwide group of banks eventually selling dual-currency leveraged loans and high-yield bonds to investors, following…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 05:37
Delite
The Ed Gein Story’ Come Out On Netflix This Week?
The post The Ed Gein Story’ Come Out On Netflix This Week? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. “Monster: The Ed Gein Story” poster featuring Charlie Hunnam. Netflix Monster: The Ed Gein Story, starring Charlie Hunnam as the infamous serial killer, premieres on Netflix this week. What time does the new series begin streaming? Rated TV-MA, Monster: The Ed Gein Story marks the third season of creators Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan’s ongoing anthology series about America’s most notorious convicted killers and their crimes. Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer was released in 2022, while Monsters: The Erik and Lyle Menendez Story came out in 2024. Forbes‘Frankenstein’: Netflix Releases New Trailer For Guillermo Del Toro’s Monster MovieBy Tim Lammers The official summary for Monster: The Ed Gein Story reads, “Serial killer. Grave robber. Psycho. In the frozen fields of 1950s rural Wisconsin, a friendly, mild-mannered recluse named Eddie Gein lived quietly on a decaying farm – hiding a house of horrors so gruesome it would redefine the American nightmare. “Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades. From Psycho to The Texas Chainsaw Massacre to The Silence of the Lambs, Gein’s macabre legacy gave birth to fictional monsters born in his image and ignited a cultural obsession with the criminally deviant. Ed Gein didn’t just influence a genre — he became the blueprint for modern horror.” ForbesTop 10 Horror Movies Of 2025 So Far, According To Rotten TomatoesBy Tim Lammers All eight episodes of Monster: The Ed Gein Story will be released on Netflix on Friday, Oct. 3, at 3 a.m. ET/12 p.m. PT. For viewers who don’t have Netflix, the streaming platform offers an ad-based package for $7.99 per month for viewing on two supported devices and an ad-free package for $17.99 per month for two supported devices. In addition, Netflix…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 05:34
Delite
IRS rule means Strategy won’t pay taxes on Bitcoin
The post IRS rule means Strategy won’t pay taxes on Bitcoin appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Strategy’s Executive Chairman Michael Saylor claims that new IRS guidelines put Strategy in the clear when it comes to unrealized Bitcoin gains. Summary IRS won’t tax unrealized Bitcoin gains, says Michael Saylor Treasury overturned Biden-era guidance that would have affected Strategy Guidance intended to tax megacorporations that paid no taxes A new rule by the IRS comes as a significant boon to Bitcoin treasury firms. On Wednesday, October 1, Strategy Executive Chairman and former CEO Michael Saylor stated that the firm won’t have to pay taxes on its billions in unrealized Bitcoin gains. As a result of Treasury and IRS interim guidance issued yesterday, Strategy does not expect to be subject to the Corporate Alternate Minimum Tax (CAMT) due to unrealized gains on its bitcoin holdings. $MSTR https://t.co/DEgluG8oEN — Michael Saylor (@saylor) October 1, 2025 Saylor was referencing Notice 2025-49, dated Sept. 30, the guidance by the IRS and the Treasury Department clarifying their view on a Biden-era law. This law introduced a new tax that targeted major corporations, which could also have applied to crypto treasury firms. Namely, in 2022, under Biden’s Inflation Reduction Act, the U.S. created the Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax. This tax targeted huge corporations, including Amazon, Apple, oil companies, and others, that paid zero taxes through various loopholes. Notably, these companies reinvest their earnings in investments, in an effort to keep their profits and taxes near zero. Strategy could have faced a 15% tax on Bitcoin The rule stated that if a company had more than $1 billion in profits in its financial statements, it would have to pay at least 15% on that sum. Critically, this applies both to realized and unrealized profits, which are typically not subject to taxation. The treasury’s move is important for digital asset treasury firms, which derive their unrealized…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 05:33
Delite
Where To Celebrate The Album Release In Las Vegas
The post Where To Celebrate The Album Release In Las Vegas appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – FEBRUARY 02: Taylor Swift attends the 67th Annual GRAMMY Awards on February 02, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) Getty Images for The Recording Academy The countdown is on for the release of Taylor Swift’s 12th studio album Life of a Showgirl on October 3rd and Swifties are everywhere are donning orange and prepping for the hotly anticipated drop. Listening parties are popping up across the country and AMC Theatres is hosting a weekend long extravganza with an exclusive viewing of “The Fate of Ophelia” music video, never before seen footage from the music video shoot, and insights from Swift herself. This new body of work follows 2024’s The Tortured Poet’s Department, which debuted with a gargantuan 2.61 Million Units—a number bested only by Adele’s 25 in 2015—and the wildly successful mammoth odyssey that was the Eras Tour. With this album’s visuals honoring the dramatic, towering plumed headdress and sequined costumes of showgirl culture, Las Vegas is naturally leaning into the festivities with its own themed offerings. Here’s where you can embrace the spirit of the showgirl and celebrate the new album. Experience the Life of a Showgirl above Las Vegas The STRAT’s Life of a Showgirl Cocktail The STRAT The STRAT will be toasting the new album with the aptly named Life of a Showgirl cocktail. Bombay Dry Gin anchors this specialty drink, along with a dollop of apple butter, sprinkles of baking spices, lemon and maple leaf, and a light dusting of sparkling red glitter. Sip on this $18 showstopper inside the Tower at 108 Drinks, perched above Las Vegas Boulevard. Try the Showgirl Martini The Showgirl Martini courtesy of Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca. Bottiglia Cucina & Enoteca Head southeast of the Las Vegas Strip to…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 05:28
Delite
U.S. government shutdown crashes IPO market, freezes student loan relief plans
The post U.S. government shutdown crashes IPO market, freezes student loan relief plans appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The shutdown of the U.S. government on Wednesday has stopped the comeback of the IPO market just as it was gathering speed, according to Reuters. Deep fights between Congress and President Donald Trump over federal funding shut down large parts of government operations. The Securities and Exchange Commission is now running only essential functions on a skeleton staff. That means no new IPO paperwork will be processed. High‑profile companies like actress Jennifer Garner’s organic baby food company, Once Upon a Farm, and electric aircraft maker Beta Technologies have been left waiting to go public. The fall period had been building momentum after nearly three years of high interest rates and market volatility that froze new listings. By September 29, U.S. IPOs had raised $52.94 billion from 263 listings, the busiest year since 2021. The largest offerings included LNG giant Venture Global, buy‑now‑pay‑later lender Klarna, and AI cloud firm CoreWeave. Investors had been pouring money into IPO‑linked funds, hoping for strong aftermarket gains. The shutdown has thrown that pipeline into uncertainty and created a backlog of deals. SEC stops IPO work and delays Wall Street activity The shutdown is now blocking banks from closing deals and exchanges from earning listing fees. A similar standstill happened during the longest U.S. government closure in history, a 35‑day stretch from December 2018 to January 2019 under Trump’s previous administration. During that time, the IPO market nearly shut down completely. A few companies moved forward by locking in IPO prices weeks in advance, but most could not. This current shutdown is expected to cause the same kind of disruptions. Filings will pile up. Investor demand will cool as pricing becomes harder to predict. Although some analysts believe listings could bounce back once operations resume, for now, the IPO window is effectively closed. Strong demand and…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 05:25
Delite
SUI Group partners with Ethena to launch stablecoins, reducing reliance on USDC
The post SUI Group partners with Ethena to launch stablecoins, reducing reliance on USDC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways SUI Group partners with Ethena to launch new stablecoins on the Sui blockchain, aiming to reduce reliance on USDC. The new stablecoins are yield-bearing, designed to subsidize network fees and support sustainable models for the Sui ecosystem. SUI Group, a Nasdaq-listed treasury management company, partnered with Ethena, a yield-generating stablecoin protocol, to launch new stablecoin offerings that will decrease the Sui blockchain ecosystem’s dependence on Circle’s USDC. The collaboration involves Ethena launching yield-bearing stablecoins designed to subsidize network fees and promote sustainable economic models within the Sui network. This partnership represents Sui’s broader strategy to diversify stablecoin options beyond single providers like Circle. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sui-group-ethena-stablecoins-reduce-usdc-dependence/
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 05:15
Delite
Global trade partners rush to new deals
The post Global trade partners rush to new deals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Countries around the world are signing trade agreements at an unprecedented rate as President Donald Trump’s import duties force nations to seek new markets beyond the United States. The European Union has completed three separate free trade agreements since Trump won re-election in November. The bloc finalized deals with Mercosur, a South American trading group, along with Mexico and Indonesia. Officials in Brussels are now working toward a fourth agreement with India before the year ends. Other nations have followed a similar path. Mercosur completed a trade deal with the European Free Trade Area, which includes four countries, and restarted discussions with Canada after those talks had been stuck since 2021. India and New Zealand began negotiating again after waiting ten years to resume their conversations. The United Arab Emirates signed three separate trade agreements on the same day in January. Trump tariffs reshape European strategy European officials have made it clear these partnerships are their answer to what they call unfair American tariffs. The U.S. has placed roughly 15% duties on European goods. Brussels also wants protection from Chinese flooding of markets and limits on important minerals that Europe requires for switching to cleaner energy. The recent trade deals might not completely make up for reduced business with an increasingly protective America. Still, competing economies have started moving quickly to respond. Maros Sefcovic, who handles trade matters for the EU, told lawmakers during a conversation about the one-sided tariff agreement with the U.S. from late July that America accounted for 17% of European trade last year. He said the United States was not the only option available.“We also need to take care of the other 83%. That means continuing our efforts to diversify our relations,” Sefcovic explained. As reported by Cryptopilitan previously, top officials from China and the European…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 05:10
Delite
Here’s How Much Time Legal Experts Think Rapper Could Spend In Prison
The post Here’s How Much Time Legal Experts Think Rapper Could Spend In Prison appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs will be sentenced by a federal judge Friday following his conviction on two prostitution counts, and although he was acquitted on some of the most serious charges and escaped the possibility of life in prison, legal experts tell Forbes he could still face about five or more years behind bars. Sean “Diddy” Combs will be sentenced Friday, months after a jury found him guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs) Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs Key Facts Combs was convicted in July for two violations of the Mann Act, which outlaws transporting people across state lines for prostitution purposes, and his lawyers and prosecutors have asked the judge for very different sentences: Combs’ defense is pushing for a 14-month sentence, while prosecutors asked for 11 years. Legal experts told Forbes the sentence will likely fall somewhere in the middle, noting federal probation officials have recommended a sentence of between five and seven years based on federal sentencing guidelines. Former federal prosecutor Mark Chutkow told Forbes he “wouldn’t be surprised” if Combs gets “something in the range of five to seven years” in prison, noting the judge may choose to follow the probation office’s recommendation because he feels both prosecutors and defense attorneys made compelling arguments in their sentencing recommendations. Veteran trial and appellate lawyer Mark Zauderer told Forbes he thinks Combs will “come out with a few years of sentencing,” noting he could escape a tougher sentence because he doesn’t have any prior criminal convictions. In their lengthy sentencing recommendations to the judge, both of which spanned more than 160 pages, prosecutors and defense attorneys sparred over whether the court should consider arguments presented at trial that supported the charges Combs…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 05:07
Delite
Chainlink Brings Deutsche Börse Market Data On-Chain
The post Chainlink Brings Deutsche Börse Market Data On-Chain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Blockchain Chainlink has secured one of its most significant wins yet by bringing Deutsche Börse’s institutional market data onto blockchain rails. The German exchange operator, which oversees some of Europe’s largest trading venues, will now feed information from Eurex, Xetra, 360T, and Tradegate directly to decentralized networks. The collaboration allows financial data long confined to traditional platforms to circulate inside DeFi ecosystems, where it can power tokenized products, settlement mechanisms, and risk management tools. Instead of installing new infrastructure, Deutsche Börse can rely on Chainlink’s oracles to push data securely to multiple blockchains. The scale of the integration is substantial: Deutsche Börse processes over €1.3 trillion in trades annually and generates billions of real-time data points. Those streams will now be accessible to thousands of protocols already connected to Chainlink, potentially accelerating the growth of decentralized finance with the same feeds used by global banks. For Chainlink, the deal builds on a string of high-profile partnerships. SWIFT and UBS have previously worked with the oracle network to test tokenized asset settlement, and in the U.S., the Commerce Department is preparing to release official macroeconomic statistics such as GDP and inflation through Chainlink and other providers. By blending Europe’s most trusted market data with decentralized infrastructure, Deutsche Börse and Chainlink are laying the groundwork for a future where traditional finance and blockchain applications run on the same trusted information. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things. He is fluent in German and has more than…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 04:55
Delite
