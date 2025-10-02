Here’s How Much Time Legal Experts Think Rapper Could Spend In Prison

The post Here’s How Much Time Legal Experts Think Rapper Could Spend In Prison appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Music mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs will be sentenced by a federal judge Friday following his conviction on two prostitution counts, and although he was acquitted on some of the most serious charges and escaped the possibility of life in prison, legal experts tell Forbes he could still face about five or more years behind bars. Sean “Diddy” Combs will be sentenced Friday, months after a jury found him guilty on two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. (Photo by Shareif Ziyadat/Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs) Getty Images for Sean “Diddy” Combs Key Facts Combs was convicted in July for two violations of the Mann Act, which outlaws transporting people across state lines for prostitution purposes, and his lawyers and prosecutors have asked the judge for very different sentences: Combs’ defense is pushing for a 14-month sentence, while prosecutors asked for 11 years. Legal experts told Forbes the sentence will likely fall somewhere in the middle, noting federal probation officials have recommended a sentence of between five and seven years based on federal sentencing guidelines. Former federal prosecutor Mark Chutkow told Forbes he “wouldn’t be surprised” if Combs gets “something in the range of five to seven years” in prison, noting the judge may choose to follow the probation office’s recommendation because he feels both prosecutors and defense attorneys made compelling arguments in their sentencing recommendations. Veteran trial and appellate lawyer Mark Zauderer told Forbes he thinks Combs will “come out with a few years of sentencing,” noting he could escape a tougher sentence because he doesn’t have any prior criminal convictions. In their lengthy sentencing recommendations to the judge, both of which spanned more than 160 pages, prosecutors and defense attorneys sparred over whether the court should consider arguments presented at trial that supported the charges Combs…