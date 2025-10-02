2025-10-04 Saturday

Why Is Tether Launching a Unique US Stablecoin?

Why Is Tether Launching a Unique US Stablecoin?

The post Why Is Tether Launching a Unique US Stablecoin? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether, the entity behind the leading stablecoin by circulating supply, USDT, is making headlines with a strategic initiative. Despite facing numerous challenges and being frequently linked to cryptocurrency downturns, Tether has capitalized on supportive regulations to improve its market position. Continue Reading:Why Is Tether Launching a Unique US Stablecoin? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/why-is-tether-launching-a-unique-us-stablecoin
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 05:35
“Goddess Of Wealth” Convicted In $6.7 Billion Ponzi Scheme

“Goddess Of Wealth” Convicted In $6.7 Billion Ponzi Scheme

The post “Goddess Of Wealth” Convicted In $6.7 Billion Ponzi Scheme appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Money laundering concept. The criminal and the businessman washing money in the machines. Vector flat illustration getty After a seven-year investigation, Zhimin Qian, the self-proclaimed “Goddess of Wealth” was recently convicted in the UK of money laundering charges related to a massive Ponzi scheme in which she stole $6.7 billion from more than 128,000 people in China between 2014 and 2017. Qian portrayed herself as a sophisticated fintech innovator whose company, Tianjin Lantian Gerui Electronic Technology Co. was presented as a leading fintech business providing cryptocurrency investments as well as other investment products. The truth is that Qian had no financial or technological qualifications and her company, which promised investment returns of up to 300% had no legitimate business operations whatsoever, but merely acted as a giant Ponzi scheme in which early investors were paid with money provided by later investors. While she may have lacked technological and financial skills, Qian was adept at marketing to a wide variety of targeted victims including business professionals and even members of the Chinese judiciary. Her glossy promotional materials proclaimed the investments she touted were safe with guaranteed high yield investments aligned with China’s goal to become a global leader in finance and technology. The materials also highlighted non-existent projects and partnerships. In order to give the impression of government approval, Qian hosted events for investors at the Diaoyutai State Guesthouse in Beijing, a venue usually reserved for state leaders and foreign dignitaries. Following the Chinese government implementation in 2017 of major cryptocurrency regulations including banning Initial Coin Offerings (ICOs) and the closing of domestic cryptocurrency trading platforms, Qian left China and went to the UK using a phony St Kitts and Nevis passport taking with her all her victims’ funds which she had converted to Bitcoin. She later attempted to launder the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 05:22
Elon Musk becomes the first person in history to reach a $500 billion net worth

Elon Musk becomes the first person in history to reach a $500 billion net worth

Elon Musk officially became the first person in history to hit a $500 billion net worth on Wednesday, beating out every other billionaire alive. The number was confirmed at 3:30 p.m. Eastern by Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires tracker, making Elon $150 billion richer than Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, who now sits in second place after temporarily […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 05:20
U.S. Federal Judge rejects complete dismissal of Coinbase’s lawsuit

U.S. Federal Judge rejects complete dismissal of Coinbase’s lawsuit

The post U.S. Federal Judge rejects complete dismissal of Coinbase’s lawsuit appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A federal judge has ruled that Coinbase Global Inc. must face a narrowed shareholder lawsuit accusing the crypto exchange of hiding business risks. The lawsuit may involve action by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and potentially impact the outcome of bankruptcy proceedings.  U.S. District Judge Brian Martinotti’s decision on Tuesday night in Newark, New Jersey, rejected requests from Coinbase, its executives, and directors for a complete dismissal of the case. The ruling means that while some claims were dismissed, others with specific allegations against individual defendants will proceed. Martinotti says shareholders cannot pursue a case based on a group pleading Shareholders said that Coinbase misled them into believing it was improbable that the SEC would accuse the company of operating an unregistered securities exchange. They also claim that the company failed to disclose the risk that customers could lose assets in the event of bankruptcy. JUST IN: A federal judge has allowed a narrowed shareholder lawsuit against Coinbase to move forward, accusing it of hiding SEC litigation risks and potential asset loss. pic.twitter.com/6GZqRTL5uA — Cryptopolitan (@CPOfficialtx) October 1, 2025 According to the decision of U.S. District Judge Martinotti, shareholders were prohibited from pursuing claims based solely on group pleading. He cited a scenario where statements made in company documents, such as press releases and blog posts, cannot automatically be tied to a specific defendant. According to Martinotti, claims must remain where plaintiffs have appropriately provided defendant-by-defendant particularity.  However, the judge’s 59-page decision does not specify which statements were dismissed because the parties did not identify which may constitute group pleading. Coinbase’s stock on NASDAQ is up 2.8% at the time of publication, trading at $344.23. On June 6, 2023, the stock also dropped by roughly 12% following the SEC’s lawsuit accusing Coinbase of allowing trading in tokens that the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 05:16
XRP Ledger Launches MPT for Real-World Asset Tokenization

XRP Ledger Launches MPT for Real-World Asset Tokenization

The post XRP Ledger Launches MPT for Real-World Asset Tokenization appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The XRP Ledger (XRPL) has launched the Multi-Purpose Token (MPT) standard, designed to simplify and secure the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs). MPT integrates directly into the XRPL protocol, eliminating the need for custom smart contracts. This enables institutions to issue tokens efficiently while addressing regulatory and operational requirements. XRP Ledger Introduces Multi-Purpose Token Standard According to an X post from Kenny, he noted that MPT tokens offer built-in compliance functions, including Know Your Customer (KYC) and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) verification. Additionally, issuers can define transfer rules, restrict token holding to approved users, and enforce supply caps. On-chain metadata allows automated reporting and enhances transparency, while transfer fees can be applied to manage transaction costs. 1/ The Multi-Purpose Token (MPT) standard is now live on the XRP Ledger mainnet. It’s a new native token standard designed to make issuing real-world assets onchain far simpler, safer, and more aligned with how financial institutions operate. pic.twitter.com/1ymso65aJv — Kenny (@kennyzlei) October 1, 2025 This XRP Ledger upgrade follows the successful Smart Escrow Devnet update release by developers last week. Changes related to fees and reserves, function signatures, multi-purpose token (MPToken) issuance, along with bug fixes and code cleanup. Meanwhile, XRP Cafe founder Adam pointed out that MPT trading wasn’t available on DEX. Kenny responded, stating that AMM and DEX support for MPTs is coming soon, and that the team is building incrementally rather than introducing a single major change, with the current MPT features providing a solid foundation for future development. AMM/DEX support for MPTs is coming soon! We are looking to build incrementally instead of introducing one big change. The current MPT feature sets a strong foundation to build upon — Kenny (@kennyzlei) October 1, 2025 Institutional DeFi, Real-World Assets, and Compliance Innovations MPTs are set to support institutional decentralized finance (DeFi) applications.…
XRP
XRP$3.0188-0.39%
RealLink
REAL$0.08426+4.73%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014909+7.48%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 05:05
Ethereum and Bitcoin Lead the Institutional Portfolios: Strategy Leads With $27.28B Profit

Ethereum and Bitcoin Lead the Institutional Portfolios: Strategy Leads With $27.28B Profit

Institutions have been adding Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, and BNB to their portfolios over the last month. These buys underscore the confidence of the big players in the crypto market despite recent fluctuations. Recent reports indicate that companies are not only hoarding at profitable prices but also actually already enjoying a huge sit on profits, which highlights the power of institutional belief in crypto. 📈 Portfolio Purchases Last Month💧 https://t.co/dnD1VnFHTQ pic.twitter.com/gPCst7hEK8— ICO Drops (@ICODrops) October 1, 2025 Heavy Ethereum Accumulation BitMine appeared to be one of the largest Ethereum purchasers in the past month, as the firm bought 858,184 Ethereum tokens at an average price of $4,241. The move has already earned the company an all-time profit of 741 million, indicating that it has high confidence in Ethereum. SharpLink also invested in ETH, purchasing 39,008 tokens at an average price of $4,531. It has become a lucrative asset for the company, and the profit to date has been 606.4 million. Bitcoin Purchases Dominate Bitcoin is the basis of institutional portfolios, and MetaPlanet, Tether, and Strategy are giant buyers of the biggest asset. MetaPlanet acquired 11,832 BTC, with an average price of $114,000, and is sitting at an all-time profit of 310.4 million. Tether bought 8844 BTC at an average price of $113789, and its profit is around 8.52 billion. Meanwhile, Strategy now owns 7,574 BTC worth $112,052 and holds an all-time profit of 27.28 billion. These numbers demonstrate the magnitude of institutional interest and the substantial returns generated. Broader Market Bets Along with Bitcoin and Ethereum, institutions are investing in other top assets. BNB Network Company bought 6,888 BNB with an average price of $863. Its total profit is around 83.7 million. DeFi Dev Corp. significantly invested in Solana by purchasing 285,886 SOL at a price of $202 each. The portfolio has already earned a profit of $127 million on the asset, which further solidifies its status as a strong asset among institutional investors willing to get exposure beyond Bitcoin and Ethereum. The buyings highlight an undeniable trend: institutional investors are not only holding but also actively accumulating their crypto assets. Their sustained growth reaffirms the major growth prospects of assets in the long term as they look forward to what most anticipate as the next significant cycle of growth.
Binance Coin
BNB$1,166.81+7.35%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00162+0.80%
Threshold
T$0.01575+1.02%
Coinstats2025/10/02 05:00
Jonah Platt Talks Season 2 of Podcast ‘Being Jewish’

Jonah Platt Talks Season 2 of Podcast ‘Being Jewish’

The post Jonah Platt Talks Season 2 of Podcast ‘Being Jewish’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Jonah Platt Courtesy of Jonah Platt What does it mean to be a Jewish person today, in 2025? It’s a question with a multifaceted answer that Jonah Platt continues to explore in the second season of his podcast, Being Jewish. “I wanted to really highlight the diverse spectrum of Jewish identity and allyship,” Platt says over Zoom. “The thesis of my podcast is that [Judaism] means something different to everybody. I believe it should be, at its best version of itself, a choose your own adventure. There’s so much there for everybody and anyone who wants to gain anything from it. Today, it means finding what it means to you; feeling accepted for that and knowing that there is no right or wrong way to be Jewish. There’s room enough for all of us.” The podcast coalesced in the wake of the October 7, 2023 terror attack on Israel and subsequent war against Hamas in Gaza. As global antisemitism began to rise, both online and in the streets, Jonah decided to take a hiatus from his acting career and focus on activism. “What was happening in the world, and to the Jewish community, was just so much more important than anything I could possibly be doing in a self-serving career that is entertainment,” he explains. “It was like, ‘I have an hour right now. Do I want to go prepare this audition to play Cop #3 on Season 6 of The Rookie, or do I want to spend this hour going online, answering questions and helping people sort through the cacophony of what’s going on right now?’” Jonah Platt in discussion with Van Jones Courtesy of Jonah Platt Being Jewish became his way of “empowering people to take ownership and lean into their Jewish identity,” he adds. “Trying to encourage…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 04:49
Shocking Prediction On The Next Crypto Winter and Bear Market

Shocking Prediction On The Next Crypto Winter and Bear Market

The post Shocking Prediction On The Next Crypto Winter and Bear Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. With Bitcoin trading at $117,000 and the crypto market cap hitting over $4 trillion, the industry has been rejoicing in a prolonged bull market for more than a year now. But a grim reality of the crypto market is that a crash is always lurking.  So, when will be the next crypto winter and bear market? We have gathered extensive data on previous crypto winters dating back to 2011, events that preceded the bear markets, the underlying macroeconomic trends, and the current hype cycle.  These data were then analyzed through AI to predict the next potential crypto winter and market crash. The findings might surprise you.  How Many Crypto Winters Have Occurred So Far?  Until 2025, there have been four major crypto winters. Each was triggered by different events (exchange hacks, ICO collapse, stablecoin failures, exchange bankruptcies).  Sponsored Sponsored Still, all were marked by prolonged price declines, investor exits, and a slowdown in funding and innovation before recovery phases. 2011 Crash Bitcoin fell from about $32 to $2 after the first big speculative bubble. This marked the first “crypto winter,” though it was short compared to later ones. 2014–2015 (Mt. Gox Collapse) Triggered by the Mt. Gox hack and regulatory crackdowns. Bitcoin dropped from over $1,100 to nearly $150. The market stayed depressed for almost two years. 2018–2020 (Post-ICO Bust) After Bitcoin hit nearly $20,000 in late 2017, it collapsed to $3,000 in December 2018. Thousands of ICO tokens failed, and venture interest dried up. This bear market lasted until late 2020, when the next bull cycle began. 2022–2023 (Post-Terra/Luna & FTX Collapse) Sparked by the Terra/Luna collapse, cascading liquidations, and later FTX’s bankruptcy. Bitcoin fell from its $69,000 peak in November 2021 to around $15,500 in late 2022. The downturn extended through most of 2023, with recovery beginning in…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 04:48
Index Jumps 3.5% as All Constituents Trade Higher

Index Jumps 3.5% as All Constituents Trade Higher

The post Index Jumps 3.5% as All Constituents Trade Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CoinDesk Indices presents its daily market update, highlighting the performance of leaders and laggards in the CoinDesk 20 Index. The CoinDesk 20 is currently trading at 4138.75, up 3.5% (+140.63) since 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday. All 20 assets are trading higher. Leaders: NEAR (+7.6%) and APT (+7.0%). Laggards: BTC (+2.3%) and AVAX (+2.8%). The CoinDesk 20 is a broad-based index traded on multiple platforms in several regions globally. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/coindesk-indices/2025/10/01/coindesk-20-performance-update-index-jumps-3-5-as-all-constituents-trade-higher
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 04:47
Tether’ın Piyasaya Süreceği Yeni Stablecoin’de Detaylar Ortaya Çıktı! CEO Açıklama Yaptı

Tether’ın Piyasaya Süreceği Yeni Stablecoin’de Detaylar Ortaya Çıktı! CEO Açıklama Yaptı

Bloomberg’in haberine göre dünyanın en büyük stablecoin ihraççısı Tether, yeni geliştirdiği USAT adlı dolar destekli dijital varlığı ABD’de piyasaya sürmek için video platformu Rumble ile iş birliği yapacak. Tether CEO’su Paolo Ardoino, Rumble’ın aylık 51 milyon aktif kullanıcısını hedef alarak şirketin ABD’deki pazar payını artırmayı planladıklarını açıkladı. Rumble, YouTube’a rakip konumda olan platformuna entegre edeceği […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/10/02 04:40
