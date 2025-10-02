Borza MEXC
VisionSys AI (VSA) Unveils $2B SOL Treasury Plan with Marinade
The post VisionSys AI (VSA) Unveils $2B SOL Treasury Plan with Marinade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Beijing-based VisionSys AI (VSA), a publicly-traded firm dedicated to brain-machine interface technologies and artificial intelligence systems, unveiled Wednesday a $2 billion Solana SOL$218.94 treasury strategy, joining a growing trend of listed companies pivoting to digital asset treasury plays. The initiative, led by VisionSys subsidiary Medintel Technology, is to begin with a plan to acquire and stake $500 million in SOL within the next six months, the company said in a press release. The firm teamed up with Marinade, one of the largest staking operators on Solana with a $2.2 billion total value locked on the protocol, to manage and generate yield on holdings. VisionSys AI’s stock was down 20% premarket following the news, but has been a hot name this year, rising more than 300% since coming available for trade in April. The firm yesterday appointied early Solana backer Hakob Sirounian as chief strategy officer to oversee the firm’s “initiatives in blockchain and decentralized technologies.” SOL was among the top performers in a rallying crypto market on Wednesday, ahead 6% to $219. The company is the latest addition to a roster of public firms pivoting to holding crypto directly on their balance sheets, seeking to mirror early adopters like Micheal Saylor’s Strategy (MSTR), which has become the largest corporate owner of bitcoin BTC$117,427.06. The trend has expanded beyond BTC to other tokens such as ether ETH$4,313.07 and SOL, with firms seeking to generate income with yield-earning startegies on decentralized finance (DeFi) markets. Solana treasury firms such as Forward Industries (FORD), Defi Development (DFDV) and Upexi (UPXI) collectively hold over $3 billion in SOL, Blockworks data shows. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/business/2025/10/01/solana-gets-another-treasury-firm-with-usd2b-plan-backed-by-defi-protocol-marinade
Delite
SEC Plans to Open Doors For More Crypto Custody Players in the US
The United States Securities and Exchange Commission has taken another step toward easing the path for the digital asset industry.
AI Agents Need Crypto to Work in Financial Markets, Says Coinbase Executive
Artificial intelligence agents need cryptocurrency to function properly in financial markets because traditional banking systems are too slow and outdated, according to a senior Coinbase executive.
Injective Unveils Pre-IPO Derivatives, Stepping Ahead of Robinhood’s Offering
Injective Protocol, a pioneering layer-1 blockchain dedicated to decentralized finance (DeFi), has unveiled a new onchain pre-IPO perpetual market platform. This innovative move grants global investors direct access to trade synthetic versions of private companies like OpenAI, with leverage options up to five times. Marking a significant step toward mainstream DeFi adoption, Injective aims to [...]
What Time Does ‘Chicago Fire’ Air Tonight On NBC? How To Watch Season 14
The post What Time Does ‘Chicago Fire’ Air Tonight On NBC? How To Watch Season 14 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CHICAGO FIRE — “Kicking Down Doors” Episode 1401 — Pictured: (l-r) Anthony Ferraris as Tony Ferraris, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Randy Flagler as Harold Capp — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC via Getty Images) Peter Gordon/NBC via Getty Images Chicago Fire’s summer hiatus is over, and new episodes of NBC’s hit firefighter drama are returning tonight. Keep reading to find out everything to know about Season 14, including the start time, how to watch and what to expect from the action-packed premiere. Season 14 continues after the Season 13 finale, where Firehouse 51’s new leader, Dom Pascal, was cleared of attempted murder charges related to his wife’s death, thanks to Severide’s help. Severide and Stella are now expecting a baby of their own after considering adoption. Veteran firefighters Mouch and Christopher Herrmann grappled with major career decisions, with Herrmann declining the lieutenant position so Mouch could take it. The finale also revealed that two crew members would be leaving. Sam Carver is departing for Denver to focus on his sobriety, while Darren Ritter is also saying farewell, and viewers will see Ritter’s final appearances in the upcoming season. ForbesWhen Does ‘Chicago Fire’ Season 14 Return? Here’s Everything To KnowBy Monica Mercuri Most of the Season 13 cast of Chicago Fire are returning for Season 14, including Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo, Dermot Mulroney, David Eigenberg and more. Daniel Kyri, who plays Darren Ritter, will have a limited role in Season 14. The actor wrote on Instagram that he “can’t wait” for fans to see what’s next for his character in his final episodes. Firehouse 51 will also see the arrival of firefighter Sal Vasquez (Brandon Larracuente). Larracuente told NBC Insider that his character’s father was a police officer, which shaped Sal’s upbringing in ways fans will “find out throughout the…
Giza Tech partners with Lido Finance to deploy staked Ether in Pendle markets
The post Giza Tech partners with Lido Finance to deploy staked Ether in Pendle markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Giza Tech and Lido Finance have partnered to use Giza’s Pulse agent for deploying stETH into Pendle markets. The collaboration centers on generating automated DeFi strategies for staked ETH assets, leveraging Pendle’s tokenized yield positions. Giza Tech’s Pulse, an intelligent capital allocation agent, has partnered with Lido Finance, a decentralized staking protocol, to deploy stETH into Pendle markets for automated yield generation. The collaboration will focus on creating high-yield DeFi strategies involving staked Ethereum assets through Pendle’s tokenized yield positions, including ETH-PT configurations designed for yield optimization. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/giza-tech-lido-finance-steth-pendle-defi-strategies/
US Government Shutdown Day 1: What Still Runs at the SEC — and What Stops
The US government shutdown entered day one on Wednesday. The SEC began winding down operations after Congress failed to pass a funding bill. Most agency staff started shutdown procedures. The SEC said it is following an August operations plan. It warned of an “extremely limited number of staff” during the lapse. Many systems would run […] The post US Government Shutdown Day 1: What Still Runs at the SEC — and What Stops appeared first on CoinChapter.
Coinbase Lists Ripple Rival XPL and 3 New Cryptocurrencies as Uptober Begins
Coinbase tops perpetual futures trading options for users
Discover Tether’s Bold Move in the Stablecoin Market
Tether launches USAT, aligning with the U.S. GENIUS Act's legal framework. Continue Reading:Discover Tether’s Bold Move in the Stablecoin Market The post Discover Tether’s Bold Move in the Stablecoin Market appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Nearly $1 Billion in Ethereum Lands on Crypto Futures Exchange
Ethereum sees surging whale activities across derivatives exchange
