What Time Does ‘Chicago Fire’ Air Tonight On NBC? How To Watch Season 14

CHICAGO FIRE — "Kicking Down Doors" Episode 1401 — Pictured: (l-r) Anthony Ferraris as Tony Ferraris, Taylor Kinney as Kelly Severide, Randy Flagler as Harold Capp — (Photo by: Peter Gordon/NBC via Getty Images) Peter Gordon/NBC via Getty Images Chicago Fire's summer hiatus is over, and new episodes of NBC's hit firefighter drama are returning tonight. Keep reading to find out everything to know about Season 14, including the start time, how to watch and what to expect from the action-packed premiere. Season 14 continues after the Season 13 finale, where Firehouse 51's new leader, Dom Pascal, was cleared of attempted murder charges related to his wife's death, thanks to Severide's help. Severide and Stella are now expecting a baby of their own after considering adoption. Veteran firefighters Mouch and Christopher Herrmann grappled with major career decisions, with Herrmann declining the lieutenant position so Mouch could take it. The finale also revealed that two crew members would be leaving. Sam Carver is departing for Denver to focus on his sobriety, while Darren Ritter is also saying farewell, and viewers will see Ritter's final appearances in the upcoming season. ForbesWhen Does 'Chicago Fire' Season 14 Return? Here's Everything To KnowBy Monica Mercuri Most of the Season 13 cast of Chicago Fire are returning for Season 14, including Taylor Kinney, Miranda Rae Mayo, Dermot Mulroney, David Eigenberg and more. Daniel Kyri, who plays Darren Ritter, will have a limited role in Season 14. The actor wrote on Instagram that he "can't wait" for fans to see what's next for his character in his final episodes. Firehouse 51 will also see the arrival of firefighter Sal Vasquez (Brandon Larracuente). Larracuente told NBC Insider that his character's father was a police officer, which shaped Sal's upbringing in ways fans will "find out throughout the…