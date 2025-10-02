Borza MEXC
CoinShares Expands Active ETF Offerings with Bastion Acquisition
TLDR CoinShares announces the acquisition of Bastion Asset Management to enhance its active crypto investment product offerings. The deal aims to strengthen CoinShares’ position in the US market for actively managed ETFs. CoinShares will integrate Bastion’s systematic trading strategies and expertise into its platform. The acquisition enables CoinShares to offer sophisticated products that generate returns [...] The post CoinShares Expands Active ETF Offerings with Bastion Acquisition appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/02 05:42
Has the Fed Reached a Dead End with the US Government Shutdown? Citibank Announces Whether Rate Cuts Will Continue!
The post Has the Fed Reached a Dead End with the US Government Shutdown? Citibank Announces Whether Rate Cuts Will Continue! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Following the US budget crisis that has been talked about for days, the US federal government has officially shut down. As fiscal year 2025 draws to a close, no agreement has been reached on a budget to fund the federal government. As a result, the US federal government went into shutdown (temporary work stoppage) on the morning of October 1st, after the US Congress definitively rejected the budget deal. As a result, the publication of key economic indicators such as employment and Gross Domestic Product (GDP) data will be suspended. In the scenario where a temporary budget is not approved, the government will lose its spending authority and suspend all activities except essential services, and those not working within the scope of essential services will be placed on indefinite leave. As uncertainty persists in the US, anxiety surrounding the Fed’s interest rate cuts has increased. The Fed, which bases its interest rate decisions on released economic data, will be unable to provide much important economic data. While there is curiosity about how the FED will act at this point, Citibank economists stated that they expect the FED to continue reducing interest rates for the rest of the year, despite the risk of being deprived of important economic data due to the government shutdown. At this point, Citi economists stated that the Fed will likely cut interest rates by 25 basis points in October and December, as indicated in the dot plot. The U.S. government shutdown could hinder key labor and inflation data, forcing investors to rely more on private sources like ADP, economists say. “The Fed may not have important reports on employment and inflation before the FOMC meeting on October 29th. At this point, investors and the Fed can take cues from less reliable private sector data, such as…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 05:32
Crypto Taxes and IRS Struggles Take Center Stage in Senate Hearing
TLDR The U.S. Senate Finance Committee hearing focused on the challenges of regulating crypto taxes for both businesses and the IRS. Lawrence Zlatkin from Coinbase expressed concerns that the IRS is unprepared to handle the vast amount of data from crypto transactions. Senate Chairman Mike Crapo highlighted the lack of clear tax rules for various [...] The post Crypto Taxes and IRS Struggles Take Center Stage in Senate Hearing appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/02 05:25
Altcoin Market Insights: High-Conviction Setups in Focus
The post Altcoin Market Insights: High-Conviction Setups in Focus appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Timothy Morano Sep 30, 2025 09:05 Explore the latest insights into altcoin markets with Glassnode’s report, highlighting high-conviction setups and professional-grade analysis on crypto’s most volatile frontier. Glassnode has released its latest edition of the Altcoin Vector, delivering professional-grade insights into the dynamic and often volatile altcoin markets. This report, now in its 22nd edition, provides a deep dive into high-conviction setups, offering valuable analysis for traders and investors navigating the altcoin landscape. High-Conviction Setups The report identifies key opportunities within the altcoin sector, emphasizing setups that demonstrate strong potential. High-conviction setups are pivotal for traders looking to maximize their strategies in a market characterized by rapid shifts and volatility. Glassnode’s analysis aims to equip market participants with the necessary insights to make informed decisions. Comprehensive Market Analysis In addition to highlighting specific altcoin opportunities, the report offers a comprehensive overview of the broader cryptocurrency market, including Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), and the DeFi sector. This holistic approach ensures that readers are well-versed in the factors influencing market dynamics across various crypto assets. Subscription and Access Glassnode invites interested individuals to subscribe for free to receive these market insights regularly. Subscribers will gain access to top-tier analysis on Bitcoin, Ethereum, and DeFi, along with cutting-edge on-chain research. By subscribing, users agree to Glassnode’s Terms & Conditions and Privacy Notice. For more detailed insights, the full report is available on the Glassnode website. Image source: Shutterstock Source: https://blockchain.news/news/altcoin-market-insights-high-conviction-setups
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 05:23
Metaplanet Surpasses Bitcoin Standard Treasury with $600M Bitcoin Buy
TLDR Metaplanet has acquired an additional 5,268 Bitcoin worth $600 million, increasing its total holdings to 30,823 BTC. The company’s latest purchase has made it the fourth-largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, surpassing Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company. Metaplanet’s total Bitcoin holdings are now valued at $3.6 billion, acquired at an average price of $108,000 per coin. [...] The post Metaplanet Surpasses Bitcoin Standard Treasury with $600M Bitcoin Buy appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
2025/10/02 05:12
Will $SOL Go Parabolic as $SNORT Pumps?
The post Will $SOL Go Parabolic as $SNORT Pumps? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. DeepSeek’s Solana Price Prediction Before ETF Launch: Will $SOL Go Parabolic as $SNORT Pumps? Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Leah is a British journalist with a BA in Journalism, Media, and Communications and nearly a decade of content writing experience. Over the last four years, her focus has primarily been on Web3 technologies, driven by her genuine enthusiasm for decentralization and the latest technological advancements. She has contributed to leading crypto and NFT publications – Cointelegraph, Coinbound, Crypto News, NFT Plazas, Bitcolumnist, Techreport, and NFT Lately – which has elevated her to a senior role in crypto journalism. Whether crafting breaking news or in-depth reviews, she strives to engage her readers with the latest insights and information. Her articles often span the hottest cryptos, exchanges, and evolving regulations. As part of her ploy to attract crypto newbies into Web3, she explains even the most complex topics in an easily understandable and engaging way. Further underscoring her dynamic journalism background, she has written for various sectors, including software testing (TEST Magazine), travel (Travel Off Path), and music (Mixmag). When she’s not deep into a crypto rabbit hole, she’s probably island-hopping (with the Galapagos and Hainan being her go-to’s). Or perhaps sketching chalk pencil drawings while listening to the Pixies, her all-time favorite band. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/deepseek-sol-prediction-boosts-snorter-token/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 05:11
TRON Risks A Probable Fall Below $0.33
The post TRON Risks A Probable Fall Below $0.33 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Oct 01, 2025 at 19:42 // Price TRON’s (TRX) price has continued to decline below the moving average lines. TRON price long-term prediction: bearish On 25 September, the altcoin plummeted to a low of $0.33 before rebounding. Today, TRON is falling after being rejected at the moving averages. On the downside, if the bears break the current support at $0.33, TRON could fall to lows of $0.29 and $0.25. However, if the $0.33 support holds, the altcoin will trade within a narrow range between $0.33 and $0.36. TRON is currently valued at $0.333. Technical Indicators Key Resistance Zones: $0.40, $0.45, $0.50 Key Support Zones: $0.20, $0.15, $0.10 TRX indicator analysis The price bars are below the horizontal moving average lines. The 21-day SMA is below the 50-day SMA, indicating a decline. On the 4-hour chart, the price bars are below the downward-sloping moving average lines. Long candlestick tails point towards the current support level of $0.33, indicating strong buying pressure at this support. TRON/USD daily chart – September 30, 2025 What is the next move for TRON? TRON’s price is dropping and trading in a bearish trend zone. On the 4-hour chart, the altcoin is trading above the $0.33 support and below the moving average lines, or the resistance at $0.34. Nonetheless, the cryptocurrency outlook will be unfavourable if the bears break below the $0.33 support level. TRON/USD 4-hour chart – September 30, 2025 Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 05:02
SUI Surges Above $3.37 Resistance with $3.60 as the Next Key Level
Detail: https://coincu.com/analysis/sui-surges-above-3-37-resistance/
Coinstats
2025/10/02 04:58
S&P 500 closed at a record 6,711 as traders expected the U.S. government shutdown to be short
The S&P 500 made a new all-time high of 6,711 on Wednesday before the closing bell, surging by 0.34%, after touching a new intraday high earlier in the day’s session, after the first U.S. federal government shutdown in seven years hit. The Nasdaq Composite surged by 0.42% to 22,755.16, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/02 04:44
U.S. government shutdown has halted SEC IPO processing, freezing major planned listings
The shutdown of the U.S. government on Wednesday has stopped the comeback of the IPO market just as it was gathering speed, according to Reuters. Deep fights between Congress and President Donald Trump over federal funding shut down large parts of government operations. The Securities and Exchange Commission is now running only essential functions on […]
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/02 04:35
