The post Bitcoin News: Price To $120k as BTC ETF Records $1 Billion Inflows? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Investors are keeping close track of the Bitcoin news, especially amid the US Government Shutdown, which has turned investors cautious. However, Bitcoin (BTC USD) price has recorded a robust rally today, soaring past the brief $116,000 mark. Many market pundits have also cited the soaring institutional interest in the flagship crypto as another potential reason behind the rally. For context, the US Spot Bitcoin ETF has recorded an influx of nearly $1 billion through the first two days of the week. Meanwhile, the latest US government shutdown has fueled concerns over the release of the US nonfarm payrolls data scheduled for later this week. This data is a crucial metric that the US Federal Reserve considers while deciding its policy rate plan. Having said that, the investors are now cautious about the next course of action of the central bank in their upcoming gathering. In addition, the investors were eagerly awaiting the upcoming labor market data, after the US JOLTS Job Openings data came in slightly higher than anticipated. Despite that, the recent performance of the digital assets, led by Bitcoin price, hints that traders are shifting focus towards riskier assets. On the other hand, it seems that the “Uptober” optimism has further bolstered the market sentiment. Bitcoin News: US Spot Bitcoin ETF Fund Flow in Focus In the latest Bitcoin news, the investors’ focus appears to be shifting towards the soaring institutional interest in BTC USD. According to Farside Investors data, the US Spot Bitcoin ETF has recorded an inflow of $947.9 million through the first two days of the week. On the last day of September, the investment instrument saw an influx of $429.9 million, led by BlackRock IBIT’s $119.4 million fund flow. This rebound in the fund flow into Bitcoin ETF has bolstered traders’ confidence, especially after…