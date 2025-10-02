2025-10-04 Saturday

JPMorgan’s Mining Report: ‘Bitcoin Mining Companies Reach Record Market Value!’ Here Are the Details

The post JPMorgan’s Mining Report: ‘Bitcoin Mining Companies Reach Record Market Value!’ Here Are the Details appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. According to a report published by JPMorgan, the total market value of 14 publicly traded Bitcoin mining companies in the US reached a historic high of $56 billion in September. JPMorgan: US Bitcoin Mining Companies Market Value Hits Record $56 Billion This marks the first time the sector has surpassed the $50 billion threshold. The report revealed a 43% month-over-month increase in market value. According to the data, 12 of the 14 companies examined outperformed Bitcoin’s own price in September. During the same period, the Bitcoin network’s average hash rate rose by 9% to 1,031 EH/s. This suggests that while the network’s security has strengthened, mining competition has also intensified. However, increased competition has negatively impacted miners’ profitability. According to a JPMorgan report, miners’ daily block reward revenue decreased by 10% in September compared to the previous month. Miners’ gross profit also fell by 17%. Experts say this rapid growth in mining companies’ market capitalization reflects investor interest, but the pressure on revenues could pose a sustainability risk. The rise in hash rate, in particular, could squeeze profit margins and raise expectations for more intense consolidation in the sector. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/jpmorgans-mining-report-bitcoin-mining-companies-reach-record-market-value-here-are-the-details/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 06:35
Bitcoin News: Price To $120k as BTC ETF Records $1 Billion Inflows?

The post Bitcoin News: Price To $120k as BTC ETF Records $1 Billion Inflows? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Investors are keeping close track of the Bitcoin news, especially amid the US Government Shutdown, which has turned investors cautious. However, Bitcoin (BTC USD) price has recorded a robust rally today, soaring past the brief $116,000 mark. Many market pundits have also cited the soaring institutional interest in the flagship crypto as another potential reason behind the rally. For context, the US Spot Bitcoin ETF has recorded an influx of nearly $1 billion through the first two days of the week. Meanwhile, the latest US government shutdown has fueled concerns over the release of the US nonfarm payrolls data scheduled for later this week. This data is a crucial metric that the US Federal Reserve considers while deciding its policy rate plan. Having said that, the investors are now cautious about the next course of action of the central bank in their upcoming gathering. In addition, the investors were eagerly awaiting the upcoming labor market data, after the US JOLTS Job Openings data came in slightly higher than anticipated. Despite that, the recent performance of the digital assets, led by Bitcoin price, hints that traders are shifting focus towards riskier assets. On the other hand, it seems that the “Uptober” optimism has further bolstered the market sentiment. Bitcoin News: US Spot Bitcoin ETF Fund Flow in Focus In the latest Bitcoin news, the investors’ focus appears to be shifting towards the soaring institutional interest in BTC USD. According to Farside Investors data, the US Spot Bitcoin ETF has recorded an inflow of $947.9 million through the first two days of the week. On the last day of September, the investment instrument saw an influx of $429.9 million, led by BlackRock IBIT’s $119.4 million fund flow. This rebound in the fund flow into Bitcoin ETF has bolstered traders’ confidence, especially after…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 06:34
‘Insurance Against Bitcoin’: Privacy Coin Zcash Surges 63%, Hitting 3-Year High

The post ‘Insurance Against Bitcoin’: Privacy Coin Zcash Surges 63%, Hitting 3-Year High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Privacy coin Zcash is rallying after hitting a three-year high. A number of prominent observers in the crypto and Silicon Valley space have discussed the coin’s potential lately. Zcash remains down by over 95% from its 2016 record. Privacy coin Zcash has been the best performing digital asset over the past 24 hours after soaring to a three-year high on Wednesday after a number of prominent market observers emphasized its safety.  The price of Zcash recently stood at over $121, jumping by 63% from the previous day, same time, CoinGecko data shows.  Over a seven-day period, it’s also the biggest winner in gains, having soared by more than 107%. The last time its price was this high was back in April 2022. The coin remains 96% below its 2016 all-time high of nearly $3,193. Its surge comes as crypto market observers on X said that the coin was rebounding because it serves as insurance against bad actors using Bitcoin. Some observers have spoken about bad actors or governments surveilling Bitcoin users due to the coin’s transparent nature. Zcash may serve as a safer, alternative to BTC.  Entrepreneur and AngelList founder Naval Ravikant wrote that while “Bitcoin is insurance against fiat,” Zcash is insurance against Bitcoin.”  And ex-Coinbase engineer and Helius CEO Mert Mumtaz added that the coin was gaining popularity as “CBDCs and centralized coins accelerate.”  “Simply: a world where crypto succeeds but privacy doesn’t is a dystopian nightmare—we have no choice,” he said. “Private money has to work.” Zcash is the 82nd biggest digital coin with a market cap of over $1.8 billion. As a privacy coin, Zcash enables users to send and receive money in private by encrypting transaction information using zero-knowledge proofs—a cryptographic method that proves something is known without revealing the known information directly.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 06:33
Bitcoin Lending Startup Lava Secures $17.5M and Launches Dollar Yield Product

The post Bitcoin Lending Startup Lava Secures $17.5M and Launches Dollar Yield Product appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Bitcoin-focused lending platform Lava has drawn fresh backing from high-profile investors while rolling out a product that pays dollar depositors through bitcoin-collateralized loans. The company disclosed a $17.5 million extension to its Series A financing, with participation from Qatar Investment Authority’s Peter Jurdjevic, DST Global’s Saurabh Gupta, and several fintech veterans. The new round follows last year’s $10 million raise led by Founders Fund and Khosla Ventures, further cementing Lava’s reputation as a specialized player in crypto credit markets. Alongside the funding news, Lava introduced a yield program for U.S. dollar holders. The system lends customer deposits to borrowers who post more than double their loan value in bitcoin, a safeguard meant to shield lenders if markets turn volatile. CEO Shehzan Maredia said that this conservative model – focused entirely on BTC rather than a mix of volatile altcoins – distinguishes Lava from other crypto lending outfits. By concentrating on the world’s largest cryptocurrency, Lava avoids risks tied to wrapped assets and weaker collateral pools that have historically undermined lending platforms. Maredia argued that bitcoin-backed loans offer a more stable balance between risk and reward, with interest payments flowing back to dollar providers while the BTC collateral ensures protection. The new yield feature builds on Lava’s core services, which already include dollar borrowing against bitcoin, no-fee bitcoin purchases, and seamless off-ramps to bank accounts. A global spend card with bitcoin cashback is also on the roadmap. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions. Author Alexander Zdravkov is a person who always looks for the logic behind things.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 06:22
Amazon Bets On $5 Private-Label Groceries To Win Over Inflation-Weary Shoppers

The post Amazon Bets On $5 Private-Label Groceries To Win Over Inflation-Weary Shoppers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline Amazon is consolidating its grocery brands into a $5-and-under essentials line, betting that value staples can attract cost-conscious shoppers and finally give it traction in the notoriously low margin grocery business. Close-up of Amazon Fresh grocery delivery bag on the front porch of a home, black and white, illuminated in stark light, in the San Francisco Bay Area, San Ramon, California, February, 2018. (Photo by Smith Collection/Gado/Getty Images) Getty Images Key Facts Amazon debuted Amazon Grocery, merging Amazon Fresh and Happy Belly private labels into one cohesive essentials collection, a Wednesday report said. The line features 1,000+ items, from produce and meat to snacks and pantry staples, with most products priced under $5 and rated 4 stars or higher. Amazon’s private label sales rose 15 percent year-over-year in 2024, signaling stronger demand for its in-house brands as consumers navigate an annual inflation rate of 2.9%. New offerings include bakery cinnamon rolls, pizza dough, lemonade, and bottled water, with deli meats, canned beans, and frozen vegetables coming soon. Crucial Quote Mike Daher, Deloitte’s U.S. consumer industry leader, said: “Consumers feel they’re paying more but getting less. From June 2022’s peak inflation, through today, consumer belief that they are paying fair prices and getting a good value has decreased by 61% and 30% on average, respectively, and it doesn’t seem to be recovering. Looking at grocery specifically, in May 2025, only 32% of consumers say they get high value out of a typical bag of groceries. This is pushing more consumers towards value-seeking.” Key Background Amazon has struggled to crack groceries since it bought Whole Foods for $13.7 billion in 2017, while Walmart and Costco still dominate through scale in revenue, locations, and consumer spend. Its newest move, Amazon Grocery, bets on private-label goods, akin to Walmart’s Great Value or Costco’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 06:08
USA Gymnastics Names 2025 World Championship Team

The post USA Gymnastics Names 2025 World Championship Team appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. MINNEAPOLIS, MN – JUNE 28: Leanne Wong on floor on Day Two of the 2024 U.S.Olympic Team Gymnastics Trials at Target Center on June 28, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Karen Hickey/ISI Photos/Getty Images) Getty Images USA Gymnastics has officially announced its women’s delegation for the upcoming World Artistic Gymnastics Championships in Jakarta, Indonesia. Competition and team selection concluded early this afternoon at the World Team Selection Event in Crossville, Tennessee. Three spots remained up for grabs this morning after 17-year-old underdog Dulcy Caylor shocked the field on Tuesday, winning the all-around competition to clinch the sole automatic spot on the team. On Wednesday, the athletes showcased routines on select events (one or two per gymnast), looking to impress the selection committee and secure one of three spots. The following gymnasts were selected for the World team: Skye Blakely (University of Florida) Dulcy Caylor (World Champions Centre) Joscelyn Roberson (University of Arkansas) Leanne Wong (University of Florida) Non-traveling alternate(s): Jayla Hang & Ashlee Sullivan The four athletes named to the main team will join the U.S. men in Jakarta at the 2025 World Artistic Gymnastics Championships, slated for October 19 through October 25. This is an individual world championship, so there will be no team competition. ForbesDulcy Caylor Shocks U.S. Gymnastics Field To Win World Team Selection EventBy Caroline Price Behind The Selection: Meet The Athletes Skye Blakely NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – AUGUST 10: Skye Blakely performs on the uneven bars during the senior women finals at the Xfinity U.S. Gymnastics Championships at Smoothie King Center on August 10, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Alicia Malnati/Getty Images) Getty Images Skye Blakely’s selection marks her third World Championship appearance. She competed for Team USA at the 2022 and 2023 World Championships, respectively. Blakely was an event finalist on…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 05:46
Sui digital asset treasury company plans to launch two stablecoins: report

Competition among stablecoins looks like its about to heat up with several new US dollar-pegged tokens coming down the pike.
Coinstats2025/10/02 04:51
Details Emerge About Tether’s New Stablecoin to Hit the Market – CEO Makes Statement

Interesting details have begun to emerge about the new stablecoin to be launched by Tether, the largest stablecoin company. Continue Reading: Details Emerge About Tether’s New Stablecoin to Hit the Market – CEO Makes Statement
Coinstats2025/10/02 04:43
UK Government Wants to Keep $7 Billion in Stolen Bitcoin It Has Seized

The U.K. government may have legal precedent on its side when it comes to retaining most of the Bitcoin it seized in 2018.
Coinstats2025/10/02 04:40
Self-Evolving AI Agents Can 'Unlearn' Safety, Study Warns

An emerging class of AI systems that rewrite their own code and workflows may erode their own safeguards, researchers say.
