Gala Games Unveils a Spooky Halloween Adventure Across Multiple Worlds

Gala Games Unveils a Spooky Halloween Adventure Across Multiple Worlds

The post Gala Games Unveils a Spooky Halloween Adventure Across Multiple Worlds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joerg Hiller Oct 02, 2025 02:01 Gala Games introduces ‘Haunt and Haul’ for Halloween, connecting games like Town Star, Vexi Villages, and Mirandus with unique events and rewards. This October, Gala Games is launching an interconnected Halloween celebration, ‘Haunt and Haul,’ featuring a series of events across its gaming ecosystem. The festivities will span multiple games, including Town Star, Vexi Villages, Mirandus, Champions Arena, and Eternal Paradox, offering players a unique experience with rewards that carry over between games. A Haunted Journey Across Worlds Gala Games is orchestrating a multi-game event for the first time, allowing players to use their achievements in one game to gain advantages in another. The event kicks off with Town Star from October 14 to 17, where players can win the rare VEXI Scaremel NFT, enhancing their Candy Cart in Vexi Villages. Following this, from October 23 to 27, Vexi Villages will offer the Link of the Brittle NFT, a special item for Mirandus players. The event continues with Mirandus from October 30 to November 3, where players can secure a Zombie Chemical Engineer Skin, which boosts performance in Town Star. The event concludes with a final showdown in Town Star from November 4 to 7, where participants can compete for glory and $GALA tokens. All participants will receive the exclusive ‘Haunted Circle Member’ Discord role as a badge of honor. The Great Halloween NFT Exchange Each NFT obtained during the event is not just a collectible but a strategic asset for future gameplay. The Scaremel NFT enhances the Candy Cart in Vexi Villages, while the Link of the Brittle NFT and the Zombie Chemical Engineer Skin are designed to boost players’ strategies across the games, making the event a gateway to future success in the Gala…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 06:23
Another Crypto Exchange Confirms Solana Memecoin’s Future Listing

Another Crypto Exchange Confirms Solana Memecoin's Future Listing

The post Another Crypto Exchange Confirms Solana Memecoin’s Future Listing appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News BankCex confirmed that Solana Memecoin, Solfart, will be listed on the crypto exchange after its presale is completed.  The news was announced via X with details of the SPL token being paired with ETH and USDT on the CEX. Bankcex Announcement Excites Crypto Investors Since the news broke on social media platforms like Reddit, presales for the token have surged tremendously. Over forty million $SOLF tokens were acquired by crypto traders in the last 24 hours, possibly resetting the project’s all-time high for single-day presales. This Solana memecoin project has been surprising its investors with flash news since the launch of its presale.   Building on the gem potential one can see in the project’s whitepaper, beyond that initial plan, two crypto exchanges have confirmed future listings. Additionally, Solfart announced the launch of a Memecoin Crypto Exchange, branded “GoMemecoin,” which will bridge the trading of meme tokens across the Solana and Ethereum blockchains. To date, over 1.8 billion Solfart tokens have been purchased by investors during the Solfart.io presale since its start just 8 weeks ago. Another Crypto Exchange Announcement Coming in October Per X, project co-creator ‘MZ’ aka Mark Zuckerfart, says the biggest crypto exchange confirmation yet will be announced this month, October 2025. The BankCEX announcement confirms that Solfart will be available to the CEX’s base of crypto investors that currently generate over $180,000,000 in trading volume monthly. It can provide a substantial amount of investment into the Market Cap of the $SOLF token overnight, after the presale concludes. CETO Exchange Also To List Solfart Another exchange that announced a future listing of Solfart is CETOEX. Per coincarp, it’s averaging around $100 million in trading volume monthly, and is also heavily associated with  Ethereum blockchain traders. The Solfart (SOLF) token is a Solana Memecoin, but it…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 06:16
How Many Victims Did Serial Killer Ed Gein Have—And Did He Kill His Brother Henry?

How Many Victims Did Serial Killer Ed Gein Have—And Did He Kill His Brother Henry?

The post How Many Victims Did Serial Killer Ed Gein Have—And Did He Kill His Brother Henry? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Charlie Hunnam as Ed Gein in episode 302 of Monster: The Ed Gein Story. Cr. Courtesy Of Netflix © 2025 COURTESY OF NETFLIX Netflix’s disturbing new true crime series, Monster: The Ed Gein Story, dives into the life of prolific serial killer and grave robber Ed Gein (played by Charlie Hunnam), who became known as the “Butcher of Plainfield.” How many victims did Gein have, and did he really kill his brother, as depicted in the series? The Ed Gein Story is the third installment in Ryan Murphy’s successful anthology series Monster, which previously explored the crimes of serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and the Menendez brothers, Lyle and Erik, who murdered their parents in 1989 and initially tried to make it look like an organized crime hit. Gein made his mark on Hollywood, inspiring Robert Bloch’s novel Psycho, which Alfred Hitchcock turned into the 1960 film of the same name. In The Silence of the Lambs, the film’s villain, Buffalo Bill, skinned victims just like Gein. He also influenced The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, one of the most popular horror films. Director Tobe Hooper said in a 2015 interview that he first heard about Gein as a child from relatives in Wisconsin. ForbesIs Netflix’s ‘Wayward’ A True Story? The Sinister Inspiration Behind Tall PinesBy Monica Mercuri Across its eight episodes, The Ed Gein Story shows how Wisconsin’s mild-mannered recluse, Eddie Gein, who lived quietly on a decaying farm, became one of the most horrific killers in history. “Driven by isolation, psychosis, and an all-consuming obsession with his mother, Gein’s perverse crimes birthed a new kind of monster that would haunt Hollywood for decades,” Netflix’s Tudum teased. But how many victims did Ed Gein actually have, and what’s the truth behind his brother’s death? Here’s everything…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 06:10
‘Nothing Illegal’: Creator of ICE Tracking App Plans Legal Action After Apple Removal

'Nothing Illegal': Creator of ICE Tracking App Plans Legal Action After Apple Removal

The post ‘Nothing Illegal’: Creator of ICE Tracking App Plans Legal Action After Apple Removal appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The DOJ under Pam Bondi demanded Apple take down ICEBlock, while Google pulled down Red Dot citing safety. ICEBlock creator Joshua Aaron called the removal a violation of First Amendment rights. Aaron warned that constitutional rights are “being stripped away” and vowed a legal fight. Bowing to federal pressure, Google and Apple yanked two popular apps, ICEBlock and Red Dot, that let users crowdsource reports of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement activity, citing officer safety after a deadly sniper attack at an ICE field office in Texas. On Thursday, Google and Apple both removed the Red Dot app. Apple also pulled the iOS-specific ICEBlock app after the U.S. Department of Justice under Attorney General Pam Bondi formally demanded its removal. Bondi said in a statement to Fox News that the app “is designed to put ICE agents at risk just for doing their jobs,” and vowed to protect federal law-enforcement officers. Joshua Aaron, creator of ICEBlock, said Apple’s removal blindsided him. “The app was thoroughly vetted for three weeks by Apple’s legal and senior officials before approval,” he told Decrypt. “It’s been fine all this time. For them to do it now, that’s why I say I’m so disappointed.” Aaron, a software developer and the lead singer of the rock band Stealing Heather, released ICEBlock in April. In July, as ICE operations ramped up across the United States, ICEBlock went viral after being called out by Bondi, who called it a tool for “signaling to criminals where our federal officers are.” Aaron said Apple has not reached out to him or given him a chance to appeal the decision. “Apple has not called me, even though we were number one in the App Store for weeks and had 1.14 million users that counted on this every single minute…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 06:09
Tether Seeks $200 million to Launch Tokenized Gold Treasury

Tether Seeks $200 million to Launch Tokenized Gold Treasury

The post Tether Seeks $200 million to Launch Tokenized Gold Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tether Holdings, the company behind the world’s largest stablecoin USDT, is preparing to raise at least $200 million for a new digital asset venture. The plan centers on building a public vehicle designed to accumulate tokenized gold. Tether Partners With Bitmain-Linked Antalpha To Build $200 Million Gold Treasury According to a Bloomberg report, Tether is working with Antalpha Platform Holding, a financial services firm tied to mining giant Bitmain Technologies. Together, they aim to create a digital-asset treasury that would stockpile Tether’s gold-backed token, XAUt. Those familiar with the matter said the goal is to strengthen their presence in the fast-growing market for tokenized real-world assets. The fundraising effort highlights a deepening connection between two of the industry’s most influential players. Tether dominates the stablecoin market through USDT, while Bitmain supplies the bulk of the world’s mining machines. Antalpha, closely linked with Bitmain, has become a key partner for Tether in its push into gold. Cohen & Co. is acting as lead advisor on the deal. Tether Expands XAUt Services As Tokenized Gold Demand Hits Record Highs XAUt, launched in 2020, represents ownership of physical gold bars stored in secure vaults. Due to political tensions and the inflation concerns, demand remains rampant as the price of gold has been increasing steadily. Tether and Antalpha have just expanded their relationship by establishing secured loan services backed by XAUt. At the same time, ARK Invest is eyeing a stake in Tether as the firm targets a $500 billion valuation. There are also plans to establish vaults in major financial hubs where holders can redeem tokens for gold. The move by the USDT issuer comes as companies increasingly replicate the corporate treasury model popularized by Michael Saylor’s Bitcoin-buying entity Strategy Inc. More than 80 digital-asset treasury firms have emerged this year, many using…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 06:08
Coinbase pursues OCC federal charter as it looks to bolster innovation between crypto and tradfi

Coinbase pursues OCC federal charter as it looks to bolster innovation between crypto and tradfi

Coinbase joined the roster in its pursuit of a national charter on Friday, following other firms that have done the same recently.
Coinstats2025/10/04 05:59
Crypto Hack Losses Drop 37% in Q3 2025 as Code Exploits Fall

Crypto Hack Losses Drop 37% in Q3 2025 as Code Exploits Fall

The post Crypto Hack Losses Drop 37% in Q3 2025 as Code Exploits Fall appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Total funds lost to crypto hacks and exploits fell by almost 37% in the third quarter, as malicious actors shifted their approach from smart contract attacks to wallet-focused compromises and operational breaches.  According to data from blockchain security firm CertiK shared with Cointelegraph, the initial losses dropped from $803 million in Q2 to $509 million in Q3, a 37% decline. Compared to Q1, when hackers stole almost $1.7 billion, Q3’s losses declined by over 70%.  CertiK said losses from code vulnerabilities fell sharply, from $272 million in Q2 to $78 million in Q3, while phishing-related losses also declined despite a similar number of incidents. The decline in losses to hackers came despite a record September, which saw the highest monthly number of million-dollar-plus incidents ever recorded.  Total amount lost and total amount of security incidents in 2025. Source: CertiK September sets a new record for million-dollar incidents September stood out as the most active month for high-value hacks, with 16 incidents exceeding $1 million, the highest monthly figure on record. By comparison, the previous monthly record was 14 incidents in March 2024. September’s surge pulled the year-to-date average for 2025 to nearly six million-dollar security incidents per month, which is still below the averages of over eight incidents in 2024 and 2023.  Analysts noted that while there were no $100 million mega-hacks in the quarter, attackers were focusing on mid-sized exploits. Security incidents with over $1 million in losses in 2025. Source: CertiK Exchanges, DeFi and new chains in the crosshairs CertiK’s data showed that centralized exchanges had the most losses during the quarter, with $182 million stolen.  “Exchanges, as well as DeFi projects, continue to be lucrative targets for attackers, particularly for state-sponsored groups,” a CertiK spokesperson told Cointelegraph, adding that decentralized finance’s (DeFi) complex nature still appeals to…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 05:56
Crypto ETF Countdown Puts XRP, Solana and Litecoin on Investors’ Radar

Crypto ETF Countdown Puts XRP, Solana and Litecoin on Investors' Radar

The cryptocurrency market is buzzing again as regulators inch closer toward potential ETF decisions that could broaden institutional access. Bitcoin has already seen remarkable inflows into its spot products, but the spotlight is now widening to include XRP, Solana, and Litecoin. Each asset has carved a distinct narrative for itself, and all are benefiting from [...] The post Crypto ETF Countdown Puts XRP, Solana and Litecoin on Investors’ Radar appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/04 05:54
USDT Issuer Tether Eyes $200M Raise To Launch Tokenized Gold Treasury Company

USDT Issuer Tether Eyes $200M Raise To Launch Tokenized Gold Treasury Company

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Coinstats2025/10/04 05:34
AI for Risk Stratification: Multimodal DL Models Offer Enhanced Prognosis for Pulmonary Embolism

AI for Risk Stratification: Multimodal DL Models Offer Enhanced Prognosis for Pulmonary Embolism

This conclusion affirms that multiomic Deep Learning (DL) models combining CTPA features and clinical data demonstrate superior performance to the PESI score for PE mortality prediction.
Hackernoon2025/10/04 00:15
