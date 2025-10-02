Elon Musk’s DOGE cuts haunt real estate as shutdown begins and leases vanish
The post Elon Musk’s DOGE cuts haunt real estate as shutdown begins and leases vanish appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the 2025 government shutdown kicks off with no end in sight, the damage from Elon Musk’s DOGE project is already hitting property markets across the country. DOGE was Elon’s brainchild during his short stint in federal office, and it’s still tearing through the real estate industry even after he walked away from Washington. As Cryptopolitan reported, the program has cancelled 384 government leases so far, and the DOGE website claims these cancellations saved around $140 million, but that so-called “savings” is crashing headfirst into a financial mess. The federal government used to be the safest possible tenant. Cameron LaPoint, who teaches finance at Yale, said government leases always came with a polite little cancellation clause, but no one actually used it. Landlords saw it as symbolic, not a real threat. DOGE changed that. “If you and I are renting an apartment and cancel the lease, there is a penalty of several months’ rent,” Cameron said. “But when the government cancels a lease, the landlords are left high and dry.” Now it’s happening all over, with cities, towns, blue states, red counties, you name it. DOGE’s calculations assume every lease would’ve been renewed, which isn’t always true. Some of those offices were probably going to close anyway due to agency downsizing or moves. But the volume of closures, and how fast they’ve happened, has made things worse. The government has pulled out of properties big and small, from an 845,000-square-foot building in D.C. to a 250-square-foot Secret Service office in New York City. Landlords lose tenants, lenders lose confidence Commercial loans across the country are now at risk. Cameron said the ripple effect touches “thousands of loans” because the commercial lending system depends on big tenants like the federal government. Banks package those loans and sell them as securities. When…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 06:19