2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
REX seeks SEC approval for BitMine Growth and Income ETF to offer BMNR exposure

REX seeks SEC approval for BitMine Growth and Income ETF to offer BMNR exposure

The post REX seeks SEC approval for BitMine Growth and Income ETF to offer BMNR exposure appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways REXShares’ new ETF would give direct exposure to BitMine Immersion Technologies through an actively managed equity strategy. The filing does not include leverage, focusing instead on growth and income from BMNR shares. REXShares has filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission to launch the BitMine Growth and Income ETF, an actively managed fund designed to provide exposure to shares of BitMine Immersion Technologies. According to the prospectus, the ETF’s investment objective is to maximize total return, combining capital growth and income. The strategy involves holding common stock of BitMine Immersion Technologies as its primary asset. The filing also outlines REXShares’ plan to list the fund on NYSE Arca, pending regulatory approval. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/rex-bitmine-growth-income-etf-2x-leveraged-bmnr-options-overlay/
REVOX
REX$0.008418-0.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014921+7.56%
Notcoin
NOT$0.00162+0.80%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 06:36
Delite
Aurora Could Be Visible Above These Ten States

Aurora Could Be Visible Above These Ten States

The post Aurora Could Be Visible Above These Ten States appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The northern lights have another chance of appearing Wednesday night, according to forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, as geomagnetic storms caused by solar winds impact Earth. Solar winds escaping from the Sun are expected to interact with Earth’s magnetic field Wednesday. NurPhoto via Getty Images Key Facts Forecasters are predicting a Kp index of four out of nine for Wednesday, meaning the aurora borealis could appear brighter with more auroral activity in the form of motions and formations. NOAA also issued a moderate geomagnetic storm watch for Wednesday, saying coronal holes appearing on the Sun could release solar winds—which in turn create geomagnetic storm conditions when they interact with the Earth. The watch was issued for a G2 out of five or “moderate” storm on NOAA’s scale, and forecasters warned that minor to moderate geomagnetic storm conditions could continue until at least evening hours EDT on Wednesday night. The view line for Wednesday’s aurora. NOAA What Are Coronal Holes? Coronal holes are regions of the Sun that appear darker in images of the Sun taken by astronomers. They are cooler regions, with less dense matter that release high speed streams of solar winds. When those winds interact with the Earth’s magnetic field, they can cause problems for satellites and radio navigation—as well as cause the aurora borealis to appear more vibrant and visible further south. Where Could The Aurora Appear? States along the U.S.-Canadian border fall within the view line for Wednesday’s aurora, according to forecasters. These include northern Washington, the Idaho Panhandle, Montana, North Dakota and northern South Dakota. In the Midwest, the lights could be visible from northern Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, as well as northern Maine on the East Coast. The lights could also appear above most of Alaska. What’s The Best Way…
Aurora
AURORA$0.07701-0.87%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014921+7.56%
SUN
SUN$0.025342+0.04%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 06:31
Delite
VisionSys AI Shares Fall as Company Seeks to Establish Up to $2 Billion Solana Treasury

VisionSys AI Shares Fall as Company Seeks to Establish Up to $2 Billion Solana Treasury

The post VisionSys AI Shares Fall as Company Seeks to Establish Up to $2 Billion Solana Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. VisionSys AI Solana treasury plan aims to acquire and stake up to $2 billion in SOL, starting with a $500 million target within six months via Medintel Technology and Marinade Finance, a move the company says will boost liquidity and long-term shareholder value while prompting heavy intraday share volatility. VisionSys AI plans to build a Solana treasury up to $2 billion, starting with $500M in the next six months. VSA shares plunged as much as 40% intraday after the announcement despite being up over 200% year-to-date. SEC filing shows consolidated cash and cash equivalents of $15 million as of Dec 31, 2024; Marinade Finance currently delegates ~10.4M SOL (~$2.2B). VisionSys AI Solana treasury plans: VisionSys AI aims to stake $500M and build up to $2B in SOL—analysis of shareholder impact, SEC cash position, and staking partner Marinade. What is VisionSys AI’s Solana treasury plan? VisionSys AI intends to create a corporate Solana treasury that could hold up to $2 billion in SOL, with an initial goal to acquire and stake $500 million within six months. The plan is executed through subsidiary Medintel Technology and an exclusive partnership with Marinade Finance. How will VisionSys AI execute the staking and treasury strategy? VisionSys AI will acquire SOL and use Marinade Finance’s staking delegation to stake assets, according to the company’s announcement. Marinade operates a large Solana staking delegation platform with approximately 10.4 million SOL in delegated assets. The partnership is described as strategic for treasury and blockchain integration. Why did VisionSys AI shares fall sharply on the announcement? Shares fell as investors reacted to perceived balance-sheet risk and funding uncertainty. VSA shares traded near $2.05 at mid-session, down about 40% on the day and as low as $1.26 earlier, despite a year-to-date gain above 200%. Market participants cited the absence of a…
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1248+0.97%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014921+7.56%
Solana
SOL$228.78-0.22%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 06:27
Delite
Hong Kong Monetary Authority Reports August 2025 Monetary Statistics

Hong Kong Monetary Authority Reports August 2025 Monetary Statistics

The post Hong Kong Monetary Authority Reports August 2025 Monetary Statistics appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Darius Baruo Sep 30, 2025 09:21 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority reported a 0.9% increase in total deposits in August 2025, with fluctuations in Hong Kong dollar and foreign currency deposits. In a recent report by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), the total deposits with authorized institutions in Hong Kong saw a 0.9% rise in August 2025. This growth is attributed largely to the dynamics of corporate fund flows, as stated by the HKMA. The monthly statistics were released on September 30, 2025, indicating a complex financial landscape influenced by various factors. Deposit Trends and Currency Movements Despite the overall increase in total deposits, Hong Kong dollar deposits experienced a decline of 2.1%, whereas foreign currency deposits rose by 3.3% during the same period. This shift highlights the significant influence of corporate fund movements on the monetary environment. Over the year leading to end-August, total deposits and Hong Kong dollar deposits grew by 8.7% and 2.6%, respectively. Renminbi deposits also saw a notable increase of 3.2%, reaching RMB 968.0 billion by the end of August. However, the total remittance of renminbi for cross-border trade settlement fell to RMB 996.9 billion, down from RMB 1,233.3 billion in July. These changes underscore the complexity of interpreting monthly data, which can be affected by interest rate shifts and fundraising activities. Loans and Advances: A Mixed Picture The report also detailed a 0.4% decline in total loans and advances in August, although there was a 1.0% increase over the year to end-August. Loans for use within Hong Kong, including trade finance, decreased by 0.1%, while loans for use outside Hong Kong experienced a 1.3% decline. Consequently, the Hong Kong dollar loan-to-deposit ratio climbed to 74.6% from 73.1% in July, due to the faster decrease in…
CyberKongz
KONG$0.00922-3.75%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014921+7.56%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010539+1.64%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 06:26
Delite
Elon Musk’s DOGE cuts haunt real estate as shutdown begins and leases vanish

Elon Musk’s DOGE cuts haunt real estate as shutdown begins and leases vanish

The post Elon Musk’s DOGE cuts haunt real estate as shutdown begins and leases vanish appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As the 2025 government shutdown kicks off with no end in sight, the damage from Elon Musk’s DOGE project is already hitting property markets across the country. DOGE was Elon’s brainchild during his short stint in federal office, and it’s still tearing through the real estate industry even after he walked away from Washington. As Cryptopolitan reported, the program has cancelled 384 government leases so far, and the DOGE website claims these cancellations saved around $140 million, but that so-called “savings” is crashing headfirst into a financial mess. The federal government used to be the safest possible tenant. Cameron LaPoint, who teaches finance at Yale, said government leases always came with a polite little cancellation clause, but no one actually used it. Landlords saw it as symbolic, not a real threat. DOGE changed that. “If you and I are renting an apartment and cancel the lease, there is a penalty of several months’ rent,” Cameron said. “But when the government cancels a lease, the landlords are left high and dry.” Now it’s happening all over, with cities, towns, blue states, red counties, you name it. DOGE’s calculations assume every lease would’ve been renewed, which isn’t always true. Some of those offices were probably going to close anyway due to agency downsizing or moves. But the volume of closures, and how fast they’ve happened, has made things worse. The government has pulled out of properties big and small, from an 845,000-square-foot building in D.C. to a 250-square-foot Secret Service office in New York City. Landlords lose tenants, lenders lose confidence Commercial loans across the country are now at risk. Cameron said the ripple effect touches “thousands of loans” because the commercial lending system depends on big tenants like the federal government. Banks package those loans and sell them as securities. When…
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010133-0.34%
DOGE
DOGE$0.2538-0.64%
RealLink
REAL$0.08425+4.72%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 06:19
Delite
BlockDAG’s Formula 1® Deal Signal Credibility Institutions Look For

BlockDAG’s Formula 1® Deal Signal Credibility Institutions Look For

The post BlockDAG’s Formula 1® Deal Signal Credibility Institutions Look For appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover how BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team partnership, nearly $420M raised, & 26.5B+ coins sold give it institutional credibility & rank it among the top altcoins to watch in 2025. Retail buyers often chase headlines, but institutions look for credibility signals that separate hype from execution. In 2025, BlockDAG (BDAG) delivered one of the clearest signals yet: a multi-year global partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team, backed by the Renault Group. This partnership makes BlockDAG the exclusive Layer-1 Blockchain and DAG partner in Formula 1®, giving it exposure to more than 1 billion viewers annually. More than a sponsorship, it proves BDAG can operate with the capital discipline and global strategy that attract serious institutional interest. For analysts tracking the top altcoins, this is a milestone that elevates BDAG far above the presale crowd. Numbers That Capture Institutional Attention The BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team deal builds on momentum already defined by historic presale achievements: Nearly $420M+ raised toward the $600M target 26.5B+ coins sold 312K holders worldwide 3M+ X1 mobile miners already engaged 20K+ ASIC miners sold 325K+ community members across platforms Whale entries as high as $4.4M and $3.6M, with more than $10M pooled For institutions, these figures matter. They show measurable adoption, tangible hardware distribution, and significant financial commitments. Unlike smaller presales that depend on marketing cycles, BlockDAG demonstrates real-world traction. Adding the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team partnership compounds that success, taking BlockDAG out of crypto’s insular conversation and into the mainstream financial spotlight. Why the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Partnership Signals More Than Branding Formula 1® sponsorships are not low-cost or low-commitment. They require multi-million-dollar budgets, long-term agreements, and rigorous due diligence. By securing a deal with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team, a Renault-backed team, BlockDAG has demonstrated…
1
1$0.007157+25.36%
LOOK
LOOK$0.07602-23.64%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014921+7.56%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 06:01
Delite
‘Cancel Netflix’ Campaign Backed By Elon Musk Explained

‘Cancel Netflix’ Campaign Backed By Elon Musk Explained

The post ‘Cancel Netflix’ Campaign Backed By Elon Musk Explained appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline X owner Elon Musk made repeated calls Wednesday for Netflix subscribers to cancel their memberships over comments Hamish Steele, director of a canceled Netflix animated series, made about conservative activist Charlie Kirk, with Musk also taking aim at the streaming service’s LGBTQ programming and diversity commitments. X owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk boosted a right-wing social media push to cancel Netflix. Getty Images Key Facts “Cancel Netflix,” Musk wrote in a Wednesday afternoon post on X, quoting another post made by the right-wing Libs of TikTok account, which shared screenshots of a company report in which Netflix said it had increased the number of non-white directors and lead actors on its programs. In an earlier post on X on Tuesday, Musk reshared a post from another user who said they are canceling their Netflix subscription because the company employed “someone who celebrated the murder of Charlie Kirk and makes content that pushes pro-trans content on my kids,” and wrote: “Same.” The calls for cancellation appear to stem from an apparent post made by Steele criticizing British Prime Minister Keir Starmer’s tweet mourning Kirk’s death. According to a screenshot of Steele’s alleged post, which was shared on X by Libs of TikTok, the animated show’s director purportedly wrote: “Why the f— are you even commenting on this, d—head…a random nazi gets shot and it’s a public statement.” The Libs of TikTok accounts had earlier shared clips of Steele’s animated show “Dead End: Paranormal Park,” which was canceled in January 2023, and claimed it was “pushing pro-transgender on CHILDREN.” Musk reshared the post attacking the animated show and wrote: “This is not ok,” and later boosted another post attacking the streamer for pushing a “transgender woke agenda,” saying “Cancel Netflix for the health of your kids.” Netflix shares are down…
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010133-0.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014921+7.56%
WING
WING$0.1318+1.93%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 05:58
Delite
Elon Musk becomes world’s first $500 billion man, now richer than Larry Ellison by $150 billion

Elon Musk becomes world’s first $500 billion man, now richer than Larry Ellison by $150 billion

The post Elon Musk becomes world’s first $500 billion man, now richer than Larry Ellison by $150 billion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Elon Musk officially became the first person in history to hit a $500 billion net worth on Wednesday, beating out every other billionaire alive. The number was confirmed at 3:30 p.m. Eastern by Forbes’ Real-Time Billionaires tracker, making Elon $150 billion richer than Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison, who now sits in second place after temporarily beating the ‘DogeFather’ just a few weeks ago, as Cryptopolitan reported. This record comes less than a year after Elon passed the $400 billion line in December, making this a new all-time high for personal wealth, and putting him halfway toward becoming the world’s first trillionaire. This happened after Tesla’s stock surged by nearly 4% the same day. That one-day surge added about $9.3 billion to Elon’s fortune. Back in April, Elon told investors on Tesla’s earnings call that he would step down from his government position under President Donald Trump to refocus on Tesla. He had been serving as head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Since then, Tesla stock has nearly doubled in value, bringing the company’s total market cap to within 10% of its highest-ever valuation. As of now, Elon’s 12% stake in Tesla is valued at $191 billion, and it doesn’t even include the massive performance-based stock options package from 2018, which would be worth another $133 billion today, but sadly, a Delaware judge voided the award last year. Elon has appealed the decision to the Delaware Supreme Court, though, and while the case plays out, Forbes is discounting that part of his wealth by 50%. Tesla board proposes $1 trillion pay package amid court appeal While the 2018 stock grant remains stuck in legal limbo, Tesla’s board of directors introduced a new pay plan for Elon in September. This proposed package could give him stock worth up to $1…
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010133-0.34%
Matrix AI Network
MAN$0.0063-3.37%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00496-1.19%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 05:49
Delite
AI Auditor Flags $2M Smart Contract Bug Before Launch

AI Auditor Flags $2M Smart Contract Bug Before Launch

Vulnerability that would have drained $2 million from decentralized lending protocol was spotted by an AI auditor. The audit was made by Sherlock AI, part of a wave of automated systems entering the security process.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1248+0.97%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004583+3.19%
Particl
PART$0.2586+6.59%
Delite
Hackernoon2025/10/02 00:27
Delite
The HackerNoon Newsletter: Why Your Next Serverless App May Run on “Paranoid” Lambdas (10/1/2025)

The HackerNoon Newsletter: Why Your Next Serverless App May Run on “Paranoid” Lambdas (10/1/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, October 1, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, Disney World Opened to the Public in 1971, The Ford Model T was released in 1908, Stanford University Opened in 1891, and we present you with these top quality stories. From Grokipedia: The Coming War with Wikipedia for the Worlds Knowledge to 7 AI Coding Techniques That Could Save You 10+ Hours This&nbsp;Week , let’s dive right in. Grokipedia: The Coming War with Wikipedia for the Worlds Knowledge By @nofacetoolsai [ 4 Min read ] Discover Grokipedia; Elon Musks bold challenge to Wikipedia. Explore how this open-source knowledge repository could reshape the future of information and AI. Read More. Speedrun Your RAG: Build an AI Recommender for your Steam Library By @superlinked [ 23 Min read ] Build a Steam game retriever with Superlinked and LlamaIndex. Use the official SuperlinkedRetriever to add fast, accurate RAG search to your app. Read More. How to Run a RAG Powered Language Model on Android With the Help of MediaPipe By @darrylbayliss [ 11 Min read ] Learn how to implement and fine tune a RAG powered AI model in your Android Apps using the MediaPipe SDK! Read More. 7 AI Coding Techniques That Could Save You 10+ Hours This&nbsp;Week By @paoloap [ 8 Min read ] Discover 7 AI coding techniques that save hours weekly, streamline development, and boost productivity for frontend and backend projects Read More. Why Your Next Serverless App May Run on “Paranoid” Lambdas By @escholar [ 8 Min read ] Paranoid Stateful Lambdas enable secure, stateful serverless execution at the edge using DataCapsules, TEEs, and optimized communication. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
WHY
WHY$0.00000003239+0.90%
RWAX
APP$0.001991-2.25%
MAY
MAY$0.03945+0.15%
Delite
Hackernoon2025/10/02 00:03
Delite

Novice o trendih

Več

Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users

3 Tips to Stay Profitable Even in Crypto Bear Markets

Federal Reserve Announces Rate Cut Amid Shifting Economic Risks

Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants

What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance?