Borza MEXC
/
Kripto novice
/
2025-10-04 Saturday
Kripto novice
Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Pi Network Price Faces Bearish Trend Amid Promising Testnet Upgrades
TLDR Pi Network launched a decentralized exchange (DEX) and automated market maker (AMM) on its Testnet. Developers can now create test tokens and simulate trading to evaluate Pi Coin’s market performance. The Pi Core Team emphasized safety by keeping the new features on the Testnet for further testing. Pi Coin’s price has fallen below key [...] The post Pi Network Price Faces Bearish Trend Amid Promising Testnet Upgrades appeared first on Blockonomi.
PI
$0.2614
-0.04%
NOW
$0.00496
-1.19%
CORE
$0.3981
+0.42%
Delite
Blockonomi
2025/10/02 06:32
Delite
Ethereum Steadies At $4,165 While Solana Dips – MAGACOIN FINANCE Joins Best Crypto To Buy List
The post Ethereum Steadies At $4,165 While Solana Dips – MAGACOIN FINANCE Joins Best Crypto To Buy List appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. At $4,165, Ethereum continues to demonstrate why it remains the go-to platform for decentralized finance, tokenization pilots, and institutional blockchain experiments. Ethereum is no longer just an investment vehicle, it is the infrastructure backbone that many banks, asset managers, and tech firms are testing to onboard them to DeFi. The current price decline of Solana demonstrates that it combines fast transaction speeds with scalability, but also includes market volatility. The price fluctuations of Solana demonstrate how fast and scalable blockchain systems can produce high-risk investments despite developer activity and user engagement remaining strong. The rapid price movements of Solana attract traders seeking quick profits, yet they create uncertainty for investors who prioritize long-term growth. The price stability of Ethereum versus the market volatility of Solana has sparked a heated discussion about which investment opportunities will attract new capital. The market has seen investors move their funds toward speculative projects that combine strong narratives with limited supply and active community engagement. MAGACOIN FINANCE has become part of the “best crypto to buy now” conversation alongside Ethereum and Solana but for distinct investment reasons. Ethereum’s Steady Hand Ethereum’s price depends on its stability. The platform functions as the leading solution for DeFi applications, NFT marketplaces, and enterprise testing of tokenized assets. The developer reports indicate that Ethereum Layer 2 networks attract more projects due to their enhanced scalability, resulting in improved long-term stability. The increasing institutional adoption of Ethereum strengthens its market position. The financial industry selects ETH as its blockchain platform of choice when it needs to test blockchain-based settlement systems. The stable market value of Ethereum makes it a preferred investment choice for investors seeking to reduce their exposure to market volatility in other asset classes. Solana’s High-Beta Swings The Solana market experienced another price swing, demonstrating its well-known tendency…
4
$0.17939
+21.61%
FINANCE
$0.00161
-11.63%
COM
$0.014921
+7.56%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 06:28
Delite
Americans face $7.3 billion added to electricity costs as AI data centers drive historic energy surge
Electricity bills are rising sharply for millions of Americans, and experts say the culprit is an unexpected one. The massive buildings filled with computers that power artificial intelligence. The eastern United States grid managed by PJM Interconnection LLC saw power supply expenses jump by $7.3 billion in its most recent auction, with facilities housing AI […]
AI
$0.1248
+0.97%
GRID
$0.0021024
-21.84%
AUCTION
$8.727
+1.30%
Delite
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/02 06:25
Delite
Coinbase Surpasses $1 Billion in Bitcoin-Backed Loans via Morpho Platform
Coinbase surpasses $1 billion in bitcoin-backed Onchain loans via Morpho, with plans to reach $100 billion in originations. Coinbase has crossed a major milestone, surpassing $1 billion in bitcoin-backed Onchain loan originations. This achievement comes just eight months after the service was launched in January 2025. Powered by the DeFi protocol Morpho, the platform […] The post Coinbase Surpasses $1 Billion in Bitcoin-Backed Loans via Morpho Platform appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
1
$0.007157
+25.36%
VIA
$0.0153
--%
MORPHO
$1.8811
-2.66%
Delite
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/02 06:00
Delite
Why SCL Uses Lamport Clocks (Not Vector Clocks) to Stay Consistent
SCL is a secure enclave design that ensures durability, coherence, and eventual consistency through DataCapsules, memtables, and CapsuleDB. Updates are propagated via multicast trees, ordered with Lamport clocks, and resynchronized through epoch-based coordination. The architecture balances security, performance, and fault tolerance, enabling enclaves to recover from crashes while providing scalable, low-latency key-value storage.
WHY
$0.00000003239
+0.90%
NOT
$0.00162
+0.80%
VIA
$0.0153
--%
Delite
Hackernoon
2025/10/02 06:00
Delite
Solana Jumps 5% as VisionSys Launches $2B Treasury
The post Solana Jumps 5% as VisionSys Launches $2B Treasury appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Solana increased in price by 5% to approximately $219 following a $2 billion Solana treasury plan announced by Nasdaq Asia AI-driven VisionSys by Marinade Finance. The move highlights Solana’s growing institutional adoption and the growing link between artificial intelligence and blockchain-powered corporate finance. $500M First Phase Treasury Strategy Coincides with 5% Solana Price Rise VisionSys stated in the media statement that the initiative will strengthen its balance sheet, improve liquidity, and deliver long-term shareholder value. The first phase involves acquiring and staking $500 million worth of SOL within six months. It will use Marinade Finance as its staking partner, ensuring secure delegation and total compliance. Solana price rose from a low of $208.74 to over $219, gaining 5% in the last day. The rally added to Solana’s strong monthly performance of 9.32% and a six-month surge of more than 87%. Year-to-date, SOL is up over 16%, extending its position as one of the best-performing major cryptocurrencies. Solana price surged from $208.74 to $219, extending strong monthly gains. VisionSys, Marinade Partnership Sets Foundation for $2 Billion Solana Reserve VisionSys Chief Executive Officer Heng Wang described the plan as a once-in-a-generation opportunity to integrate digital assets into the company’s operations. He said VisionSys would combine its proprietary AI algorithms with Solana’s high-speed blockchain to create new treasury models. The initiative aims to pioneer AI-driven DeFi solutions while building a $2 billion digital reserve on Solana. VisionSys’s move comes as other institutions deepen their Solana exposure. Recently, Forward Industries announced a Solana treasury plan, with a $1.6 billion raise. This further highlight rising corporate interest in blockchain reserves. Scott Gralnick, Head of Institutional Growth at Marinade, said the collaboration was a natural fit. He called VisionSys a leader in AI integration and said Marinade’s platform would ensure both liquidity and security for the…
COM
$0.014921
+7.56%
AI
$0.1248
+0.97%
FINANCE
$0.00161
-11.63%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 05:59
Delite
UK Home Office has issued a new technical capability notice demanding Apple provide access to encrypted cloud backups of British citizens only
The British government has issued a fresh demand for Apple to provide access to encrypted cloud storage data belonging to UK users, marking a renewed conflict between authorities and the technology giant over customer privacy. Officials from the Home Office have sent what is known as a technical capability notice to Apple, specifically targeting encrypted […]
CLOUD
$0.12708
-6.75%
Delite
Cryptopolitan
2025/10/02 05:35
Delite
Can Solana Achieve New Heights This October?
Cryptocurrency markets are open 24/7, leading to potential gains or losses anytime. The SEC may approve Solana ETF, spurring market interest in October. Continue Reading:Can Solana Achieve New Heights This October? The post Can Solana Achieve New Heights This October? appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
OPEN
$0.56371
+11.18%
GAINS
$0.0235
-2.20%
MAY
$0.03945
+0.15%
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/02 05:29
Delite
Why Crypto Brand Doodles Is Now on a Froot Loops Cereal Box
Doodles collaborated with Kellogg's Froot Loops to put its popular pastel characters on a cereal box, with NFTs tied in.
WHY
$0.00000003239
+0.90%
NOW
$0.00496
-1.19%
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/02 05:23
Delite
DEPIN Project Spacecoin Executes First Blockchain Transaction in Low Earth Orbit
Read the full article at coingape.com.
COM
$0.014921
+7.56%
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/02 05:22
Delite
Novice o trendih
Več
Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users
3 Tips to Stay Profitable Even in Crypto Bear Markets
Federal Reserve Announces Rate Cut Amid Shifting Economic Risks
Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants
What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance?