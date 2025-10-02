2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Integral launches world’s first stablecoin-based crypto prime broker

Integral launches world’s first stablecoin-based crypto prime broker

Palo Alto, California, United States, 1st October 2025, Chainwire
Delite
Blockchainreporter2025/10/02 06:04
Delite
$600M Target in Sight: BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Partnership Signals Institutional Strength

$600M Target in Sight: BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Partnership Signals Institutional Strength

Retail buyers often chase headlines, but institutions look for credibility signals that separate hype from execution. In 2025, BlockDAG (BDAG) […] The post $600M Target in Sight: BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Partnership Signals Institutional Strength appeared first on Coindoo.
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.4062-4.83%
1
1$0.00716+25.48%
LOOK
LOOK$0.07597-23.69%
Delite
Coindoo2025/10/02 06:00
Delite
Ethereum Future Runs On Stablecoins And Tokenized Assets — Here’s What To Know

Ethereum Future Runs On Stablecoins And Tokenized Assets — Here’s What To Know

The narrative surrounding Ethereum’s future has fundamentally shifted, and is rapidly solidifying its role as the global, compliant settlement layer for traditional finance (TradFi). This strategic transformation is inextricably linked to the dominance of Stablecoins and the explosive growth of Tokenized Real-World Assets (RWAs). Network Effects Of Stablecoins And RWA On Ethereum In a recent post on X, the Token Terminal highlighted a key insight focusing on why Stablecoins and RWAs matter for the Ethereum market cap. To date, Stablecoins and RWAs are crucial for ETH, as the market capitalization of tokenized assets on ETH acts as the floor for ETH’s market cap. Related Reading: Ethereum’s Next Milestone: November Fork Targets Scalability And Efficiency – Details The reasoning is that as more assets are tokenized on the ETH blockchain, including the massive market of stablecoins and the growing sector of RWAs, the total value locked and secured by the network increases, and the more Ethereum’s market cap benefits. A Host and Producer of The Edge_Pod, known as DeFi_Dad, has reflected on how rewarding it feels to finally see stablecoins cementing credibility for Ethereum and the decentralized finance (DeFi).  For years, explaining crypto in real life carried negative associations, which were often tied to price speculation or hype. Meanwhile, the narrative has shifted, and stablecoins have provided a clear, relatable entry point, with investors focused on investing in digital money applications using Stablecoins.  However, the expert pointed out that the stablecoins are now so mainstream in the media that even government officials and traditional media are taking them seriously. Unlike Bitcoin, which many people only associate with volatile price action, stablecoins provide practical utility and a way to earn 5–10% yields on-chain. According to DeFi_Dad, most of it is built on ETH and stablecoins, which are like Fundstrat and the ChatGPT moment for crypto, a breakthrough product that clicks instantly for the masses. From there, stablecoins would become the stepping stone into DeFi yield and broader digital asset exposure. A Stronger Foundation For Future Development Amid the Ethereum advancements, the new Go-Pulse v3.3.0 has officially been released, a major rebase that is going to make the ETH network even faster and more robust. Richard Heart mentioned that the update from the old Go-Ethereum (GETH) v1.13.13 has gone all the way up to the new v1.16.3, which would deliver substantial performance and efficiency improvements. Related Reading: Ethereum On-Chain Bloodbath: Rugs And Scams Erode Retail Confidence, What To Know Heart credited ETH’s role in the process, noting that the Ethereum mainnet serves as the ultimate testing ground. By proving stability on the ETH, PulseChain is the first to integrate and is the most reliable and optimized software enhancements into its own ecosystem. Featured image from Getty Images, chart from Tradingview.com
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12192-0.44%
SphereX
HERE$0.00024+4.80%
Solayer
LAYER$0.4197-0.52%
Delite
NewsBTC2025/10/02 06:00
Delite
Injective Opens Pre-IPO Perp Futures for OpenAI and Private Firms

Injective Opens Pre-IPO Perp Futures for OpenAI and Private Firms

TLDR Injective launches pre-IPO perpetual futures, offering global investors access to private companies like OpenAI. The new offering allows users to take leveraged positions of up to five times on private company valuations. Pre-IPO perpetuals are powered by decentralized oracle infrastructure from Seda Protocol and pricing data from Caplight. OpenAI will be the first private [...] The post Injective Opens Pre-IPO Perp Futures for OpenAI and Private Firms appeared first on Blockonomi.
Perpetual Protocol
PERP$0.2987-0.30%
Wink
LIKE$0.010814+19.88%
Overtake
TAKE$0.19197+3.51%
Delite
Blockonomi2025/10/02 05:58
Delite
Gold Takes Center Stage as Bitcoin Slumbers

Gold Takes Center Stage as Bitcoin Slumbers

The financial landscape has recently experienced a notable upswing in gold prices, while Bitcoin‘s performance has been less dynamic. Gold has soared to an impressive €3,900, yet Bitcoin remains confined within its €100,000 to €120,000 bracket.Continue Reading:Gold Takes Center Stage as Bitcoin Slumbers
Stage
STAGE$0.00004-10.91%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/02 05:57
Delite
Privacy Coin ZEC Soars After Thorswap Support and Grayscale Trust Announcement

Privacy Coin ZEC Soars After Thorswap Support and Grayscale Trust Announcement

The post Privacy Coin ZEC Soars After Thorswap Support and Grayscale Trust Announcement appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Zcash surged over 60% in 24 hours, hitting a 2025 high of $124 amid rising trading volume, Thorswap integration and renewed investor interest through the Grayscale Zcash Trust. ZEC Trading Volume Surges On Oct. 1, the privacy-focused cryptocurrency zcash (ZEC) surged more than 60% in just 24 hours, nearly reaching $124—its highest price point in […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/privacy-coin-zec-soars-after-thorswap-support-and-grayscale-trust-announcement/
Zcash
ZEC$133.66-5.27%
Trust The Process
TRUST$0.000428-0.88%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014912+7.47%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 05:56
Delite
DOGE canceled 384 federal leases, cutting $140 million in costs but hitting real estate hard

DOGE canceled 384 federal leases, cutting $140 million in costs but hitting real estate hard

As the 2025 government shutdown kicks off with no end in sight, the damage from Elon Musk’s DOGE project is already hitting property markets across the country. DOGE was Elon’s brainchild during his short stint in federal office, and it’s still tearing through the real estate industry even after he walked away from Washington. As […]
DOGE
DOGE$0.25386-0.60%
RealLink
REAL$0.08426+4.73%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.00000010137-0.30%
Delite
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 05:50
Delite
Ethereum or Solana: Which Hits a New All-Time High First?

Ethereum or Solana: Which Hits a New All-Time High First?

Prediction market users on Myriad are split on the path forward for Ethereum and Solana. The charts tell an interesting story.
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002355+1.59%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/02 05:34
Delite
FUD Victim Altcoin Founder Forced to Make Statement – Today It Had Fallen Significantly

FUD Victim Altcoin Founder Forced to Make Statement – Today It Had Fallen Significantly

The founder of the altcoin, which experienced a major decline following the rumors about it, had to make a statement. Continue Reading: FUD Victim Altcoin Founder Forced to Make Statement – Today It Had Fallen Significantly
Fud the Pug
FUD$0.00000003177+29.62%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004583+4.56%
Major
MAJOR$0.12573+3.48%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/02 05:27
Delite
Are PSLs the Next Big Thing After Serverless? Here’s What You Need to Know

Are PSLs the Next Big Thing After Serverless? Here’s What You Need to Know

Paranoid Stateful Lambdas (PSLs) bring together cloud and edge computing under a secure, serverless framework. By running distributed workers inside trusted enclaves, PSLs guarantee confidentiality, integrity, and consistency across potentially untrusted providers. They combine a Secure Concurrency Layer, in-enclave database, and global routing to enable scalable, stateful execution. While not immune to side-channel attacks, PSLs mark a step forward in secure FaaS by making statefulness and security first-class citizens.
SphereX
HERE$0.00024+4.80%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.12708-6.83%
Edge
EDGE$0.31633-0.27%
Delite
Hackernoon2025/10/02 03:00
Delite

Novice o trendih

Več

Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users

3 Tips to Stay Profitable Even in Crypto Bear Markets

Federal Reserve Announces Rate Cut Amid Shifting Economic Risks

Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants

What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance?