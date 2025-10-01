Borza MEXC
CIFR, IREN, BITF Lead as BTC Miner Market Cap Rose Last Month
The post CIFR, IREN, BITF Lead as BTC Miner Market Cap Rose Last Month appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The total market cap of the fourteen U.S-listed bitcoin BTC$111,480.33 miners that JPMorgan tracks exceeded $50 billion for the first time last month, the Wall Street bank said in a report Wednesday. The combined market cap of these mining stocks rose 43% month-on-month to $56 billion in September, the bank noted. The move was driven by a number of announcements, including Cipher Mining’s (CIFR) HPC colocation deal with Fluidstack, and IREN’s (IREN) expansion of its Cloud Services business, the report said. The BItcoin hashrate also rose. The monthly average network hashrate “increased ~82 EH/s (+9%) m/m to an average of 1,031 EH/s in September,” analysts Reginald Smith and Charles Pearce wrote. The hashrate refers to the total combined computational power used to mine and process transactions on a proof-of-work blockchain. Mining profitability fell for the second month in a row as the hashrate exceeded 1000 EH/s. The bank’s analysts estimated that miners “earned an average of $49,700 per EH/s in daily block reward revenue in September, down 10% from August.” Daily block reward gross profit also slumped 17% from the month prior. Bitfarms (BITF) outperformed the group with a 110% gain, while Cango (CANG) underperformed with an 11% decline. Twelve of the fourteen miners in the bank’s coverage outerformed bitcoin in September, the report added. Read more: Cipher Is the Latest Bitcoin Miner to Pivot to AI; Price Target Raised to $16: Canaccord Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/01/bitcoin-miners-market-cap-hit-a-record-in-september-jpmorgan
Delite
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 1
The post Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for October 1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. All of the top 10 coins are rising on the first day of October, according to CoinStats. Top coins by CoinStats BTC/USD The rate of Bitcoin (BTC) has gone up by 2.59% over the past day. Image by TradingView On the hourly chart, the price of BTC is breaking the local resistance of $116,795. If it happens and the daily bar closes above that mark, there is a high chance of seeing a test of the $117,500-$118,000 zone soon. Image by TradingView On the longer time frame, one should focus on the candle’s closure in terms of the nearest level of $117,898. You Might Also Like If it happens around it or above, the accumulated energy might be enough for an ongoing upward move to the $120,000 area. Image by TradingView From the midterm point of view, the picture is neutral as the price of BTC is in the middle of the channel between the support of $107,281 and the resistance of $123,218. As neither bulls nor bears have seized the initiative yet, accumulation phase in the range of $114,000-$120,000 is the most likely scenario. Bitcoin is trading at $117,171 at press time. Source: https://u.today/bitcoin-btc-price-analysis-for-october-1
Is Crime Thriller Worth Playing?
The post Is Crime Thriller Worth Playing? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Mark Wahlberg and LaKeith Stanfield in “Play Dirty.” Prime Video/Jasin Boland Play Dirty, a crime thriller starring Mark Wahlberg and LaKeith Stanfield and executive produced by Robert Downey Jr., is new on streaming. What are Rotten Tomatoes critics saying about the new movie from Iron Man 3 director Shane Black? Rated R, Play Dirty begins streaming on Prime Video on Wednesday. The official summary for the movie reads, “An expert thief rolls out the biggest heist of his life in Play Dirty, an action-packed thriller from director Shane Black. ForbesHorror Hit ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Gets Streaming DateBy Tim Lammers “Parker (Wahlberg), along with Grofield (Stanfield), Zen (Rosa Salazar) and a skilled crew, stumble onto a score that pits them against the New York mob in this gritty, clever caper.” As of Wednesday, Play Dirty has earned a 52% “rotten” rating from Rotten Tomatoes critics based on 21 reviews. The film’s Critics Consensus, audience summary and Popcornmeter score are still pending. What Are Individual Critics Saying About ‘Play Dirty’? David Rooney of The Hollywood Reporter is among the top critics on RT who give Play Dirty a “rotten” review, writing, “For almost the entire bloated two-hour run time, [Shane] Black keeps his foot on the accelerator in the hope that audiences won’t notice the haphazard, barely logical plotting.” Nick Schager of The Daily Beast, meanwhile, writes in his “rotten” take of Play Dirty on RT, “While its humor often sticks, its mayhem fails to land.” ForbesWhen Time Does ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ Come Out On Netflix This Week?By Tim Lammers Owen Gleiberman of Variety is among the top critics on RT who gives Play Dirty a “fresh” rating, writing in his review summary, “An action-comedy throwback powered by enough casual violence to inspire more grins than groans. [Shane] Black,…
Institutions Dump Massive Amounts Of Bitcoin And Ethereum As XRP And Solana Buying Ramps Up
The post Institutions Dump Massive Amounts Of Bitcoin And Ethereum As XRP And Solana Buying Ramps Up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Institutions Dump Massive Amounts Of Bitcoin And Ethereum As XRP And Solana Buying Ramps Up | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Scott Matherson is a leading crypto writer at Bitcoinist, who possesses a sharp analytical mind and a deep understanding of the digital currency landscape. Scott has earned a reputation for delivering thought-provoking and well-researched articles that resonate with both newcomers and seasoned crypto enthusiasts. Outside of his writing, Scott is passionate about promoting crypto literacy and often works to educate the public on the potential of blockchain. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/bitcoin-and-ethereum-dumping/
How The Government Shutdown Freezes SBA Loans and Small Businesses
The post How The Government Shutdown Freezes SBA Loans and Small Businesses appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A budget standoff in Congress has left the Small Business Administration unable to approve new loans. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved The federal government shut down at midnight on Oct. 1 after Congress failed to reach a funding deal. Republicans and Democrats remain deadlocked over whether to extend enhanced Obamacare subsidies, scheduled to expire at the end of the year. Essential services continue. Medicare and Medicaid keep running because they’re funded outside annual appropriations. The military, law enforcement, and air traffic control remain on duty without their people getting paid until the shutdown ends. The Postal Service stays open since it funds itself. The courts and IRS can operate for only a limited time before cutbacks take hold. The Small Business Administration (SBA) is another story. A good rule of thumb in shutdowns applies: if the government writes checks, it’s closed; if the government cashes checks, it’s open. The agency furloughed about a quarter of its staff. Approvals for new 7(a) and 504 loans—its bread-and-butter programs—are suspended. That means small businesses can’t get government-backed financing to buy property, purchase equipment, or expand operations. Bob Coleman, publisher of the Coleman Report, a trade publication for SBA lenders, says most banks can work around the disruption for a time. Deals that already have SBA tracking numbers can still close once the paperwork is complete. Lenders can keep underwriting, ordering appraisals, and preparing files in anticipation of the shutdown ending. But they can’t finalize new SBA guarantees until the government reopens. In his words, it’s an inconvenience if the stoppage lasts a couple of weeks. Once it drags past 30 days, that’s when it turns into something more serious. For lenders, the biggest pain point is new approvals. Banks can’t finalize SBA guarantees that weren’t yet…
Bitcoin Giant Strategy Dodges Multi-Billion Tax Liability Following IRS, Treasury Guidance: TD
The post Bitcoin Giant Strategy Dodges Multi-Billion Tax Liability Following IRS, Treasury Guidance: TD appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The IRS and Treasury Department issued new guidance. Strategy no longer expects to become subject to CAMT. Shares rose 4.6% to $337 on Wednesday as Bitcoin jumped. Strategy, the world’s largest corporate holder of Bitcoin, is no longer anticipating a multi-billion tax liability from an increase in the value of its $75 billion stockpile, following a clarification from the IRS and Treasury Department on Tuesday. In a 71-page document, the regulators said that firms are not required to incorporate unrealized gains or losses on the value of digital assets into calculations on whether they are subject to a 15% corporate alternative minimum tax (CAMT) that was established in 2022. In an SEC filing, Strategy said that it plans to follow the guidance and, as a result, it “no longer expects to become subject to CAMT due to unrealized gains on its Bitcoin holdings” in 2026 and beyond. In June, Strategy told investors that it expected to pay CAMT liabilities. “Thanks to yesterday’s action on behalf of the IRS, that potential scenario is no longer off the table,” TD Cowen analyst Lance Vitzanza wrote in a Wednesday note, adding that the action removed “a significant source of potential overhang for Strategy.” Strategy shares rose 5% to $338 on Wednesday, according to Yahoo Finance. Over the past six months, the company’s stock has advanced 10% from $293 in April. Vitanza noted that Strategy may have been forced to navigate a cash tax liability that could’ve potentially been billions of dollars starting next year, “likely continuing to the extent Bitcoin continues to appreciate in dollar terms,” he added. Strategy’s performance coincided with a rise in Bitcoin’s price, as investors mulled a government shutdown in the U.S. Over the past day, its price had risen 3% to $117,500, according to crypto…
Brian Snitker Takes Off Braves Uniform After 49-Year Career
The post Brian Snitker Takes Off Braves Uniform After 49-Year Career appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Braves manager Brian Snitker hoists 2021 World Series trophy after a surprise win over the favored Houston Astros. (Photo by Bob Levey/Getty Images) Getty Images Although a time-tested baseball adage states that a manager is hired to be fired, the Atlanta Braves don’t subscribe to the theory. Brian Snitker, an organization man who rose from minor-league catcher to world championship manager, was only the fourth pilot the team has had since 1990. In the wake of a disappointing season, he yielded his dugout duties Wednesday, agreeing instead to serve in an advisory role to president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos. Catching to Coaching Snitker, who went from catching to coaching in 1977 after farm director Hank Aaron offered him a minor-league spot, leaves behind a legacy that included six straight National League East titles, two wild-card appearances, and a surprise World Series win in 2021 – even though superstar slugger Ronald Acuna, Jr. missed the second half of that season with a torn ACL. Snitker’s contract expired at the end of the 2025 campaign but the Braves let him make his own decision about keeping his job. He admitted that he agonized for weeks about the choice. At 69, Snitker was the oldest manager in the NL but was beloved by players young enough to be his grandchildren. He knew many of them – including Acuna and Ozzie Albies — from their days together in the club’s minor-league system. Albies was among a group of players who came to Truist Park for the official announcement. Tearful Brian Snitker (right) announces his retirement as manager of the Atlanta Braves as chief of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos cheers him up. (Photo by Kevin D. Liles/Atlanta Braves/Getty Images) Getty Images “Guys, I appreciate you being here,” an emotional Snitker told a group that…
Trump will confront Xi Jinping at the APEC summit over China’s halt of U.S. soybean purchases
Donald Trump said Wednesday that he will confront China’s Xi Jinping later this month at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, adding that soybean sales will dominate their discussion. The U.S. President said that China’s refusal to purchase American crops has created new tension between the world’s two largest economies. The issue has become political ammunition […]
NASA requests 3,000 employees to stay on the job without pay, amid government shutdown
NASA is making thousands of employees work without pay during the government shutdown to keep its Artemis moon missions on track with private contractors SpaceX and Blue Origin. Workers assigned to Artemis projects will continue their duties unpaid but must log their hours, according to an email sent Wednesday by Kelly Elliott, NASA’s Chief Human […]
I - vengers: Identity Wars
Digital identity underpins how we access services online, but centralized systems create risks of breaches, misuse, and loss of control. Decentralized models — blockchain, self-sovereign identity, and verifiable credentials — aim to return ownership of data to users. Each model has pros and cons, and choosing depends on security needs, scalability, and budget.
