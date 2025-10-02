2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
‘Love Is Blind’ Season 9 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Drop On Netflix?

‘Love Is Blind’ Season 9 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Drop On Netflix?

The post ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 9 Release Schedule—When Do New Episodes Drop On Netflix? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Love Is Blind. (L to R) Nick Lachey, Vanessa Lachey in episode 901 of Love Is Blind. Cr. Courtesy of Netflix © 2025 COURTESY OF NETFLIX Netflix’s hit dating series Love Is Blind is back for its ninth season. The show follows 32 singles as they form connections and get engaged without ever seeing each other, all before deciding whether they’ll say “I do.” If you’ve finished the first six episodes, keep reading to see the full release schedule. In Season 9, co-hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey are guiding a new group of bachelors and bachelorettes through the unique dating experiment. Thirty-two contestants, ranging in age from 27 to 41, will first enter the pods to test whether love can be achieved sight unseen. A handful of couples will get engaged without physically seeing each other. But the real challenges begin outside the tiny pods. Within just four weeks, the engaged pairs must navigate a tropical vacation, live together and meet one another’s families. Then, they must determine if love is truly blind by planning a wedding with their loved ones. At the altar, each individual will decide whether to marry their partner. (To date, only nine couples have remained together after getting married on the show.) ForbesWho’s In The ‘Love Is Blind’ Season 9 Cast? Meet The 32 Singles Looking For LoveBy Monica Mercuri On Sept. 10, Netflix released a video announcing the new singles. Participants in Season 9 include a championship poker player, a former COVID crisis nurse, a single father and more. (Learn all about this season’s cast here.) Recent seasons of the show have featured cheating scandals, baby mama drama and love triangles. What drama could this new season hold? Here’s everything you need to know about Love is Blind Season 9 on Netflix, including the…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014916+7.50%
FORM
FORM$1.2569+5.83%
GET
GET$0.004476-0.90%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 07:34
Delite
Ankalaev Vs. Pereira 2 Odds, Predictions, Picks

Ankalaev Vs. Pereira 2 Odds, Predictions, Picks

The post Ankalaev Vs. Pereira 2 Odds, Predictions, Picks appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 07: (L-R) Opponents Alex Pereira of Brazil and Magomed Ankalaev of Russia face off during the UFC 313 ceremonial weigh-in at Michelob ULTRA Arena on March 07, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC) Zuffa LLC The UFC returns to pay-per-view action on Saturday, October 4, with UFC 320. The Las Vegas fight card features two title fights at the top of the marquee. In the UFC 320 main event, current UFC light heavyweight champion Magomed Ankalaev puts his title on the line against the man he took the belt from, Alex Pereira. Ankalaev defeated Pereira at UFC 313 in March, winning the UFC 205-pound crown via unanimous decision. In the co-main event of UFC 320, the promotion’s bantamweight champion, Merab Dvalishvili, looks to become the eighth UFC champion to successfully defend their crown three times in a calendar year. Dvalishvili faces one-time UFC interim bantamweight title challenger Cory Sandhagen on Saturday night. UFC 320 takes place at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The UFC 320 pay-per-view card streams on ESPN+ PPV at 10:00 p.m. ET following prelims on ESPN+ and early prelims on ESPN+ and UFC Fight Pass. Below, we look at the picks, predictions and betting odds for the UFC 320 fight card main event rematch between Ankalaev and Pereira. ForbesUFC 320: Ankalaev Vs. Pereira 2 Full Fight Card Betting OddsBy Trent Reinsmith UFC 320 Main Event: Magomed Ankalaev Vs. Alex Pereira 2 LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – MARCH 08: Magomed Ankalaev of Russia reacts after a unanimous-decision victory against Alex Pereira of Brazil in the UFC light heavyweight championship fight during the UFC 313 event at T-Mobile Arena on March 08, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC) Zuffa LLC Magomed Ankalaev (20-1-1-1) has been a…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014916+7.50%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00535+2.88%
The Arena
ARENA$0.00751-0.14%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 07:28
Delite
When Will ‘South Park’ Season 27 Return With Episode 6?

When Will ‘South Park’ Season 27 Return With Episode 6?

The post When Will ‘South Park’ Season 27 Return With Episode 6? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Scene from “South Park” Season 27, Episode 6. Comedy Central/Paramount+ Following South Park’s long break between this season’s fourth and fifth episodes, how long will it be before Trey Parker and Matt Stone are back with Season 27, Episode 6? South Park, of course, has been sporadic in the delivery of its episodes since its return in July, which, apart from airing on cable’s Comedy Central, is streaming on Paramount+ for the first time. ForbesWhen Time Does ‘Monster: The Ed Gein Story’ Come Out On Netflix This Week?By Tim Lammers Since the show’s return for its 27th season on July 23, Parker and Stone have mostly targeted President Donald Trump and members of his administration, including Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, as well as his policies (including tariffs) and MAGA supporters. In Episode 5 — titled Conflict of Interest — Parker and Stone extended their mockery beyond Trump to include Federal Communications Commission Chair Brendan Carr, who found himself in the middle of the public firestorm caused by Disney-owned ABC’s suspension of the eponymous host of Jimmy Kimmel Live! Read a recap of the episode here and see images from the episode from South Park’s X account below. ForbesHorror Hit ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ Gets Streaming DateBy Tim Lammers For most of the season, Parker and Stone have delivered new episodes of South Park every other week. However, when the duo announced it was pushing Episode 5 from Sept. 17 to Sept. 24 — extending the wait after the Sept. 3 episode from two to three weeks — they also reconfigured the show’s schedule that includes another extended break. As such, South Park Season 27, Episode 6 will not air on cable’s Comedy Central until Wednesday, Oct. 15, or begin streaming on Paramount+ until…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014916+7.50%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.838+0.92%
Vice
VICE$0.03001-0.79%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 07:22
Delite
New degen trenches? Prediction markets double volume to $4.3B as Solana memecoin trading slumps

New degen trenches? Prediction markets double volume to $4.3B as Solana memecoin trading slumps

The post New degen trenches? Prediction markets double volume to $4.3B as Solana memecoin trading slumps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Prediction markets made a significant appearance in the spotlight in September, with monthly volume more than doubling to $4.28 billion, while memecoin trading on Solana cooled. The question now circling crypto’s risk-taking corners is whether these markets are becoming the new trenches for degens hunting edge and adrenaline. Prediction markets rise Across the prediction market category, turnover jumped 126.3% in September, compared to August’s $1.89 billion. According to data from a Dune dashboard and DefiLlama, the baton of dominance passed decisively to Kalshi, which surged from $874.38 million in August to $2.74 billion in September. The 214% leap translated into roughly 64% market share for the month. Polymarket, long the bellwether, also experienced significant growth. The platform experienced a 41.4% increase in monthly trading volume, reaching $1.42 billion. Yet, ceded the top slot with about a 33% share. The difference is stark compared to the other top two prediction markets by monthly volume. Limitless exploded to $102.72 million from $4.98 million (+1,962%), while Myriad rose to $4.44 million (+61.3%). Despite the market share contrast, the four helped prediction markets post their strongest month on record. The sector’s participation can also see the growth of prediction markets in mainstream culture. A Sept. 24 episode on South Park featured prediction markets as the main topic, name-dropping Kalshi and Polymarket. Brand new trenches? The rotation matters because the other favored arena for high-beta speculation lost steam. Solana memecoin trading slumped 38% month over month to $19 billion in September, down from nearly $31 billion in August, according to Blockworks data. However, even after the pullback, the memecoin complex still dwarfs prediction markets. September memecoin volume on Solana was over four times larger, meaning prediction markets represented roughly 22% of that activity. Traders craving fast-moving, binary payoffs may increasingly find them in election odds,…
Degen
DEGEN$0.002982-0.06%
4
4$0.1792+22.57%
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001425+2.59%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 07:12
Delite
Trump Administration Halts Funding For Some Democratic Priorities And Preserves Some Of Its Own

Trump Administration Halts Funding For Some Democratic Priorities And Preserves Some Of Its Own

The post Trump Administration Halts Funding For Some Democratic Priorities And Preserves Some Of Its Own appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Topline The Trump administration is using the government shutdown to target Democratic-led states and priorities, while preserving some of its own key issues, as the Office of Management and Budget warns layoffs could begin within a matter of days. President Donald Trump speaks to the press before boarding Marine One as he departs from the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on September 26, 2025, en route to attend the Ryder Cup. (Photo by ALLISON ROBBERT/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images Key Facts Office of Management and Budget Director Russell Vought said Wednesday the agency was canceling $8 billion in Biden-era energy projects “to fuel the Left’s climate agenda” in states won by Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election, including Colorado, California, New Jersey and New York, though it’s unclear what projects specifically will be affected. Vought also warned in a call with House Republicans on Wednesday other infrastructure projects in New York, home to Congress’ top Democratic leaders, are under review and said the government could begin permanent layoffs due to the shutdown in a matter of days, Politico reported, citing four anonymous sources. The administration also halted $18 billion in funding for two major New York City infrastructure projects—the Hudson Tunnel and Second Avenue Subway—to “ensure funding is not flowing based on unconstitutional DEI principles,” Vought said, with the Department of Transportation warning a review of the funding could take longer due to the shutdown. Meanwhile, the Trump administration has preserved some of its key priorities during the shutdown, including construction of a White House ballroom, an unnamed administration official told ABC News, claiming the project is not funded by congressional appropriations, while offices that handle tariffs and immigration enforcement will retain more staffing than in previous shutdowns, according to Politico analysis…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.838+0.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014916+7.50%
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0003003-0.06%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 07:10
Delite
Will Resale Shape The Future Of Retail?

Will Resale Shape The Future Of Retail?

The post Will Resale Shape The Future Of Retail? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Archive is the second-hand platform solution for more than 50 brands, including The North Face, New Balance, Sandro and Peloton. Archive Resale No longer a shopping alternative for eco-friendly shoppers only, the second-hand industry is becoming a core growth lever for consumer brands. Against inflation, shifting consumer values, and sustainability pressures, second-hand has rapidly evolved from niche to mainstream. Just last week, eBay announced its acquisition of Tise, Norway’s leading resale marketplace, while H&M debuted its latest “Pre-loved” pop-up in Paris. The message is clear: resale is no longer an option for eco-friendly shoppers. It’s speaking to all, and becoming embedded in retail strategy. Second-Hand Keeps Growing, Attracting More Shoppers and Product Categories Consumers are driving much of this momentum. Inflation and economic uncertainty have made affordability a stronger purchase driver, but resale is no longer just about price. Shopping second-hand, thanks to the innovation of many marketplaces and brand solutions, is becoming a thrill, sometimes even an exclusive experience. In fact, for younger customers especially, the stigma around buying used has largely evaporated. The second-hand apparel market is projected to reach $350 billion globally by 2028 according to ThredUp, bringing a scale that is becoming big enough for brands not to ignore. A company accelerating this shift is Archive, the software startup powering branded resale programs. With $30 million in Series B funding secured earlier this year, the startup is building the infrastructure that allows global brands to launch scalable, profitable second-hand platforms. Unlike traditional third-party marketplaces, Archive enables brands to retain control over the customer journey—an increasingly important factor as resale moves from a sustainability talking point to a core business channel. And as resale gains momentum, so does its reach. Emily Gittins, Archive’s co-founder, says the appetite is quickly expanding beyond apparel. “New categories are waking up…
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12192-0.44%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014916+7.50%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.00001--%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 06:57
Delite
Metaplanet Becomes 4th Largest Corporate Bitcoin Holder

Metaplanet Becomes 4th Largest Corporate Bitcoin Holder

The post Metaplanet Becomes 4th Largest Corporate Bitcoin Holder appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Japanese investment company Metaplanet has acquired an additional 5,268 Bitcoin, worth roughly $600 million at current market prices.  Metaplanet announced on Wednesday that its latest purchase has brought its total Bitcoin (BTC) holdings to 30,823 BTC. The move catapulted the Tokyo-listed company to the fourth spot among corporate Bitcoin holders, overtaking the Bitcoin Standard Treasury Company, according to BitcoinTreasuries.NET data.  The latest purchase was made at an average price of 17.39 million Japanese yen (about $116,000), with an aggregate total of $600 million. With the latest purchase, its total holdings ballooned to $3.6 billion, acquired at an average price of around $108,000 per coin.  BitcoinTreasuries.NET data shows that the company’s Bitcoin strategy has already generated an unrealized profit of over 7.5%.  Source: Metaplanet Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Yield ballooned to 300% late 2024 Metaplanet started adding Bitcoin to its balance sheet in April 2024 and scaled faster than nearly every other corporate Bitcoin holder.  The filing shows that its BTC Yield rose as high as 309.8% in late 2024 before stabilizing to 33% this year. BTC Yield tracks the percentage change in the ratio of total Bitcoin holdings to fully diluted shares. This gives investors a clearer view of how much Bitcoin backs each share.  Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Yield jumped to over 300% late 2024. Source: Metaplanet A 309% BTC Yield shows that the speed of Metaplanet’s Bitcoin accumulation far outpaced its share dilution. At the time, each share had more than three times the Bitcoin exposure than when it started.   Despite the rapid accumulation speed in late 2024, the metric stabilized at 33% in 2025, suggesting that while the company is still acquiring Bitcoin, the growth in per-share exposure has slowed.  Related: Investment giant Capital Group’s $1B bet on Bitcoin treasuries balloons to $6B Public companies hold 1 million Bitcoin BitcoinTreasuries.NET data…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014916+7.50%
Bitcoin
BTC$122,257.74+2.15%
Movement
MOVE$0.1145+1.59%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 06:49
Delite
NASA won’t let a government shutdown slow its moon missions with Musk and Bezos

NASA won’t let a government shutdown slow its moon missions with Musk and Bezos

The post NASA won’t let a government shutdown slow its moon missions with Musk and Bezos appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NASA is making thousands of employees work without pay during the government shutdown to keep its Artemis moon missions on track with private contractors SpaceX and Blue Origin. Workers assigned to Artemis projects will continue their duties unpaid but must log their hours, according to an email sent Wednesday by Kelly Elliott, NASA’s Chief Human Capital Officer. The space agency expects to compensate employees once the government reopens. Steve Shinn, NASA’s acting finance chief, outlined which missions would stay operational in a Monday memo. The agency plans to furlough approximately 15,000 workers while requiring roughly 3,000 staff members to remain on duty either part-time or full-time throughout the shutdown. The government shutdown started early Wednesday morning, forcing hundreds of thousands of federal workers into unpaid leave and closing numerous programs and services nationwide. Only workers deemed essential, such as TSA officers and air traffic controllers, must stay on the job. As reported by Cryptopolitan, the shutdown may continue till mid-October. NASA will maintain “planned operations” for the International Space Station and any satellite missions currently operational, Shinn stated. He emphasized that “Artemis operations during any funding lapse” would continue, covering both agency employees and contractors working on those projects. Latest NASA memos leave contractor roles unclear The Artemis program aims to send astronauts back to the moon for scientific research and economic purposes while laying the groundwork for the first human trips to Mars, according to NASA’s website. This week’s memos did not specify which contractors are involved in different Artemis missions. SpaceX, led by Elon Musk, secured major Artemis contracts with its Starship rocket, the tallest and most powerful rocket ever launched. The company has conducted 10 test flights of the complete Starship system since April 2023, with another planned for October 13. Previous test flights produced five failures,…
Threshold
T$0.01575+0.89%
CryptoCurrency Moons
MOON$0.08082+11.12%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014916+7.50%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 06:48
Delite
What Next as Dogecoin (DOGE) Zooms 6% on Bitcoin (BTC) Surge Higher

What Next as Dogecoin (DOGE) Zooms 6% on Bitcoin (BTC) Surge Higher

The post What Next as Dogecoin (DOGE) Zooms 6% on Bitcoin (BTC) Surge Higher appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dogecoin steadied above key support as institutional flows anchored liquidity. Buyers repeatedly defended the $0.229–$0.230 floor while rejection volume capped upside at $0.234. A late-session push showed momentum building, but conviction remains tethered to whether DOGE can sustain closes beyond resistance. News Background DOGE advanced 1.6% between Sept. 30, 9:00 AM and Oct. 1, 8:00 AM, recovering from a $0.227 low to close at $0.234. Institutional desks dominated flows, defending the sub-$0.230 zone during Asian and European hours. Resistance materialized at $0.234, where volumes exceeded the 24-hour average of 248.7 million tokens. Analysts said the session reflected growing institutional presence in a market once defined by retail participation. Price Action Summary The token traded inside a compressed $0.007 range, reflecting 3% volatility. Afternoon turnover spiked above 400M tokens — nearly double average levels. In the final hour, DOGE rose from $0.233 to $0.234, with a 15.3M surge accompanying a breakout attempt at 7:32 AM. Technical Analysis Support has been validated at $0.229–$0.230, where multiple defenses held against sell pressure. Resistance hardened at $0.234, with rejection prints capping rallies. The tight corridor suggests controlled price discovery dominated by institutional desks, rather than retail-driven volatility. While the late breakout shows momentum, strength above $0.234 is required to confirm continuation toward $0.240. What Traders Are Watching? Whether DOGE can close decisively above $0.234 to flip resistance. If institutional inflows sustain volumes above daily averages. Broader CD20 index reaction to DOGE’s relative resilience. Potential retest of $0.240 should $0.229–$0.230 support remain intact through U.S. hours Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/01/what-next-as-dogecoin-doge-zooms-6-on-bitcoin-strength
DOGE
DOGE$0.2538-0.62%
Bitcoin
BTC$122,257.74+2.15%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014916+7.50%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 06:46
Delite
Memecoins lose their mojo as retail flocks to tokens touting utility

Memecoins lose their mojo as retail flocks to tokens touting utility

Memecoins are being overlooked during recent altcoin positioning, as traders gravitate toward projects with perceived fundamental value.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004583+4.56%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/02 06:46
Delite

Novice o trendih

Več

Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users

3 Tips to Stay Profitable Even in Crypto Bear Markets

Federal Reserve Announces Rate Cut Amid Shifting Economic Risks

Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants

What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance?