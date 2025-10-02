Pavel Durov Alleges Poisoning Linked to Russia’s Telegram Ban

Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram and developer of The Open Network (TON), revealed in a recent interview that he believed he was poisoned in 2018. The incident allegedly occurred during a time of escalating tension between his messaging app and the Russian government. During that period, Telegram refused a demand from Russia's Federal Security Service for encryption keys, seeking access to messaging data. The country banned the messaging app soon after. Pavel Durov's Near-Fatal Collapse In an interview on the Lex Fridman podcast, Durov revealed suffering a poisoning attempt during the spring of 2018. He explained that TON was trying to raise funds for a related project. The alleged incident took place at a time when Durov was experiencing significant financial success. Telegram had completed two funding rounds, raising about $1.7 billion from key investors. Here's my 4+ hour conversation with Pavel Durov (@durov), founder and CEO of Telegram. This was one of the most fascinating and powerful conversations I've ever had in my life. We discuss everything from his philosophy on freedom to government bureaucracies, intelligence… pic.twitter.com/DDBTnE7A2t — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) September 30, 2025 He described returning home one night to find something a "weird neighbor" had left around the door. "One hour after, when I was already in my bed… I felt very bad. I felt pain all over my body. I tried to get up and go to the bathroom, but while I was going there, I felt that functions of my body started to switch off," he said. As Durov explained, Telegram's refusal to provide encryption keys for messaging data to Russian security services led Russia to ban the app in April 2018. Other high-profile incidents of alleged poisoning by Russian intelligence also marked that period. In March 2018, the British government accused…