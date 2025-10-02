Borza MEXC
Cardano News in Q3: Major Milestones Place ADA Price on Path to $1
The post Cardano News in Q3: Major Milestones Place ADA Price on Path to $1 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Cardano news recorded important milestones in Q3 2025 that may guide ADA price in the push to $1. A new governance election, technical work on Bitcoin integration, and steady activity in tokens and exchanges all shaped the quarter. Price records from past years also showed patterns that traders are watching closely. Cardano News: Governance Election and New Technical Steps Cardano’s most notable change in Q3 was the first onchain Constitutional Committee election. Messari reported that this was carried out under CIP-1694. The vote shifted part of Cardano’s governance to an elected body, making decisions less dependent on founding groups. This was seen as a move toward stronger community involvement. Alongside governance, there were new technical efforts recorded. Input Output Hong Kong (IOHK) and FairGate Labs gave a demo during Bitcoin 2025. They showed how Cardano contracts could run on Bitcoin using BitVMX and a UPLC-to-RISC-V compiler. Cardano Q2 Report | Source: Messari This created a pathway for Bitcoin users to access Cardano-based tools. It also added to the wider debate on linking blockchains together. Messari also pointed out that decentralized exchanges (DEXs), stablecoins, and NFTs still played a central role in Cardano’s network. New names like CswapDEX and Strike came into the ecosystem during the quarter. These additions gave users more options to trade and build projects, which supported Cardano’s wider activity. Cardano Token Model and Community Views It is worth noting that Cardano’s approach to tokens was also discussed publicly. Unlike some other chains, Cardano does not use smart contracts for issuing tokens. Instead, it uses a native token model that runs directly on the chain. This point was raised when a Korean user asked whether Cardano tokens relied on contracts. Dori, a known community voice, replied that they did not. He explained that since tokens are handled at…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 07:40
Delite
Raydium Protocol Merges USX And eUSX of Solstice Finance to Its Liquidity Pools
Raydium handles $18.588B every month and $2.239B TVL. Collaboration with Solstice Finance adds liquidity via USX and eUSX on Solana at reduced cost in seconds.
Delite
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/02 07:30
Delite
Hong Kong Mortgage Market Sees Decline in Applications for August 2025
The post Hong Kong Mortgage Market Sees Decline in Applications for August 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Joerg Hiller Sep 30, 2025 09:46 The Hong Kong Monetary Authority reports a 6.7% decrease in mortgage applications in August 2025, with notable changes in loan approval and drawdown patterns. The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) has released its residential mortgage survey results for August 2025, revealing a significant decline in mortgage applications. According to the HKMA, the number of mortgage applications fell by 6.7% from July, totaling 8,405 applications. Mortgage Loan Approvals and Drawdowns In August, mortgage loans approved decreased by 6.3% compared to the previous month, reaching HK$28.7 billion. The breakdown of these figures shows a 0.7% decrease in loans for primary market transactions, amounting to HK$10.7 billion, while loans for secondary market transactions experienced a more substantial drop of 11.9% to HK$14.6 billion. On the other hand, mortgage loans for refinancing saw an increase of 4.1%, totaling HK$3.3 billion. Despite the overall decline in approvals, the amount of mortgage loans drawn down in August rose by 4.5% compared to July, reaching HK$19 billion. Interest Rate Trends The survey also highlighted changes in the interest rate preferences for new mortgage loans. The proportion of new mortgage loans priced with reference to the Hong Kong Interbank Offered Rate (HIBOR) decreased from 95.7% in July to 94.4% in August. Conversely, loans priced with reference to the best lending rates saw a slight increase from 1.2% to 1.3% over the same period. Outstanding Mortgage Loans and Delinquency By the end of August, the outstanding value of mortgage loans recorded a marginal increase of 0.1%, amounting to HK$1,888.3 billion. The mortgage delinquency ratio remained low at 0.13%, with the rescheduled loan ratio staying nearly unchanged at 0%. For more detailed information, the full report can be accessed on the HKMA website. Image source: Shutterstock…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 07:23
Delite
Self-Evolving AI Agents Can ‘Unlearn’ Safety, Study Warns
The post Self-Evolving AI Agents Can ‘Unlearn’ Safety, Study Warns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Agents that update themselves can drift into unsafe actions without external attacks. A new study documents guardrails weakening, reward-hacking, and insecure tool reuse in top models. Experts warn these dynamics echo small-scale versions of long-imagined catastrophic AI risks. An autonomous AI agent that learns on the job can also unlearn how to behave safely, according to a new study that warns of a previously undocumented failure mode in self-evolving systems. The research identifies a phenomenon called “misevolution”—a measurable decay in safety alignment that arises inside an AI agent’s own improvement loop. Unlike one-off jailbreaks or external attacks, misevolution occurs spontaneously as the agent retrains, rewrites, and reorganizes itself to pursue goals more efficiently. As companies race to deploy autonomous, memory-based AI agents that adapt in real time, the findings suggest these systems could quietly undermine their own guardrails—leaking data, granting refunds, or executing unsafe actions—without any human prompt or malicious actor. A new kind of drift Much like “AI drift,” which describes a model’s performance degrading over time, misevolution captures how self-updating agents can erode safety during autonomous optimization cycles. In one controlled test, a coding agent’s refusal rate for harmful prompts collapsed from 99.4% to 54.4% after it began drawing on its own memory, while its attack success rate rose from 0.6% to 20.6%. Similar trends appeared across multiple tasks as the systems fine-tuned themselves on self-generated data. The study was conducted jointly by researchers at Shanghai Artificial Intelligence Laboratory, Shanghai Jiao Tong University, Renmin University of China, Princeton University, Hong Kong University of Science and Technology, and Fudan University. Traditional AI-safety efforts focus on static models that behave the same way after training. Self-evolving agents change this by adjusting parameters, expanding memory, and rewriting workflows to achieve goals more efficiently. The study showed that this…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 07:21
Delite
Memecoin Profits Go to Platforms, Not Traders: Shocking New Report
Recent research highlights the lucrative side of the memecoin frenzy within the cryptocurrency ecosystem. While traders often face losses in the highly speculative market, blockchain infrastructure providers—such as launchpads, exchanges, and trading bots—are raking in significant revenues. Platforms like Pump.fun exemplify how memecoins, despite limited utility, continue to dominate trading volumes and generate substantial profits [...]
Delite
Crypto Breaking News
2025/10/02 07:20
Delite
Why Experts Are Calling MoonBull a Gem in the 7 Best Cryptos to Buy in New York?
MoonBull leads the 7 best cryptos to buy in New York with 95% APY staking, smart referrals, and record-breaking presale momentum drawing early investors.
Delite
Blockchainreporter
2025/10/02 07:15
Delite
Winklevoss-Powered OranjeBTC to Hit Brazil’s B3 with $420M BTC
TLDR OranjeBTC is set to list on Brazil’s B3 exchange through a reverse merger with Intergraus. The company holds 3,650 BTC, valued at over $420 million. Winklevoss twins, Adam Back, and Ricardo Salinas are major backers of OranjeBTC. The listing will offer Brazilian investors a regulated way to access Bitcoin. OranjeBTC plans to launch a [...] The post Winklevoss-Powered OranjeBTC to Hit Brazil’s B3 with $420M BTC appeared first on Blockonomi.
Delite
Blockonomi
2025/10/02 07:14
Delite
SUI Treasury to Launch Stablecoins Amid Growing Legal Challenges
TLDR SUI Group plans to launch two stablecoins on the SUI blockchain by the end of 2025. The firm has partnered with Ethena Labs to develop the new stablecoins. The stablecoins aim to increase liquidity and add utility to the SUI blockchain. Regulatory challenges, such as the GENIUS Act, could complicate the launch. SUI Group’s [...] The post SUI Treasury to Launch Stablecoins Amid Growing Legal Challenges appeared first on Blockonomi.
Delite
Blockonomi
2025/10/02 06:53
Delite
Pavel Durov Alleges Poisoning Linked to Russia’s Telegram Ban
The post Pavel Durov Alleges Poisoning Linked to Russia’s Telegram Ban appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram and developer of The Open Network (TON), revealed in a recent interview that he believed he was poisoned in 2018. The incident allegedly occurred during a time of escalating tension between his messaging app and the Russian government. During that period, Telegram refused a demand from Russia’s Federal Security Service for encryption keys, seeking access to messaging data. The country banned the messaging app soon after. Sponsored Sponsored Pavel Durov’s Near-Fatal Collapse In an interview on the Lex Fridman podcast, Durov revealed suffering a poisoning attempt during the spring of 2018. He explained that TON was trying to raise funds for a related project. The alleged incident took place at a time when Durov was experiencing significant financial success. Telegram had completed two funding rounds, raising about $1.7 billion from key investors. Here’s my 4+ hour conversation with Pavel Durov (@durov), founder and CEO of Telegram. This was one of the most fascinating and powerful conversations I’ve ever had in my life. We discuss everything from his philosophy on freedom to government bureaucracies, intelligence… pic.twitter.com/DDBTnE7A2t — Lex Fridman (@lexfridman) September 30, 2025 He described returning home one night to find something a “weird neighbor” had left around the door. “One hour after, when I was already in my bed… I felt very bad. I felt pain all over my body. I tried to get up and go to the bathroom, but while I was going there, I felt that functions of my body started to switch off,” he said. As Durov explained, Telegram’s refusal to provide encryption keys for messaging data to Russian security services led Russia to ban the app in April 2018. Other high-profile incidents of alleged poisoning by Russian intelligence also marked that period. In March 2018, the British government accused…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 06:50
Delite
US Lawmakers Blast SEC Oversight as Vanished Gensler Data Rattles Enforcement Trust
SEC’s credibility faces fresh fire as lawmakers spotlight deleted texts, agency missteps, and possible special treatment for its former top official. House Committee Slams SEC Over Gensler’s Deleted Messages Leaders of the House Committee on Financial Services sent a letter on Sept. 30 to U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Chair Paul Atkins, questioning the […]
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/02 06:40
Delite
