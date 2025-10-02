2025-10-04 Saturday

CoinShares To Acquire Bastion For Active Crypto ETFs In US

The post CoinShares To Acquire Bastion For Active Crypto ETFs In US appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. European crypto asset manager CoinShares is set to make another strategic acquisition as the company prepares to go public in the United States. CoinShares announced Wednesday that it will acquire London-based crypto investment manager Bastion Asset Management as part of its strategy to expand crypto investment products in the US. The deal, pending approval from the UK Financial Conduct Authority, will see CoinShares fully integrate Bastion’s trading capabilities, strategies and team into its platform. The terms of the deal were not disclosed. “By combining Bastion’s systematic trading expertise with our 1940 Act registration, we can develop actively managed products for the US market that go beyond simple directional exposure to cryptocurrencies,” a CoinShares spokesperson told Cointelegraph. Active ETFs vs passive ETFs Unlike a passive exchange-traded fund (ETF) that tracks an index or asset, an active ETF relies on its managers to select investments in an attempt to outperform the market. “Most crypto asset managers in the US focus exclusively on passive products that simply track cryptocurrency prices,” the CoinShares spokesperson said, highlighting the growing institutional demand for more sophisticated investment solutions. Passive ETFs versus active ETFs. Source: HANetf As CoinShares holds registered investment adviser status under the US Investment Company Act of 1940, the company is permitted to offer actively managed investment products in the US, including sophisticated strategies such as actively managed ETFs. However, creating these products requires deep quantitative expertise and proven systematic trading capabilities, which CoinShares expects to obtain from Bastion. Related: What a shortcut for ETF approvals could mean for crypto “Bastion’s team has over 17 years of experience developing systematic, alpha-generating strategies at leading hedge funds including BlueCrest Capital, Systematica Investments, Rokos Capital, and GAM Systematic,” CoinShares told Cointelegraph, adding: “Their quantitative approach, using academically-backed signals to generate returns independent of market direction, is precisely…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 07:41
Automakers Ford, GM and Hyundai slash EV prices to offset end of $7,500 federal tax break

Ford, General Motors, and Hyundai confirmed on Tuesday that they are extending discounts on electric vehicles to counter the expiration of the $7,500 federal EV tax credit, which officially ended on September 30, 2025, according to information provided by all three companies. The automakers said the discounts are meant to keep EV sales from plunging […]
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 07:17
Ethereum Classic (ETC) A Hard Fork From The Original Ethereum Blockchain﻿

The post Ethereum Classic (ETC) A Hard Fork From The Original Ethereum Blockchain﻿ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum Classic remains as a viable option for developers and users who prioritize the principles of immutability and adherence to the original Ethereum vision. Review of ETC token by Coinidol.com. Ethereum Classic (ETC) is a decentralized blockchain platform and cryptocurrency that emerged as a result of a hard fork from the original Ethereum blockchain in July 2016. The hard fork was a result of a contentious community debate following the infamous “DAO hack,” where a smart contract vulnerability was exploited, leading to the theft of a significant amount of Ether (ETH). Since the fork, one of the fundamental principles of Ethereum Classic is immutability, meaning that once transactions are recorded on the blockchain, they cannot be altered or reversed, even in the case of security incidents or hacks. Original vision of Ethereum Ethereum Classic adheres to the original principles and vision of Ethereum before the DAO hack, emphasizing the importance of immutability and maintaining the integrity of the blockchain. Ethereum Classic uses a Proof-of-Work (PoW) consensus mechanism to validate transactions and secure the network. Miners compete to solve complex mathematical puzzles to add new blocks to the blockchain and receive rewards in the form of ETC. Decentralized Smart Contracts Ethereum Classic, like Ethereum, allows developers to create and deploy smart contracts, which are self-executing contracts with the terms of the agreement written directly into code. Ethereum Classic is backward compatible with Ethereum’s smart contracts, allowing developers to port their applications between the two networks. Decentralized governance Similar to Ethereum, Ethereum Classic is moving towards a decentralized governance model where community members can propose and vote on protocol upgrades and changes. It has its own community and development teams separate from Ethereum. While both blockchains share similarities, they have taken different…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 07:01
Shiba Inu Faces Make-Or-Break Level That Could Define Q4 2025

Shiba Inu is approaching a decisive inflection on the 6-day SHIB/USDT chart, according to analyst CryptoNuclear’s October 1 TradingView update. The pair is pressing into a long-standing demand shelf between $0.00000850 and $0.00001183, a band that has repeatedly arrested declines since 2022 and underpinned the market’s extended sideways structure. The zone is highlighted as the market’s “make-or-break” area: hold here and the path opens to a multi-leg advance; lose it and the structure degrades into a deeper drawdown. Key Shiba Inu (SHIB) Price Levels Structurally, the macro picture remains defined by lower highs from the all-time peak, which continues to signal longer-term seller control. That said, the persistence of bids inside the $0.00000850–$0.00001183 box speaks to ongoing accumulation. The 6-day candles have compressed into a progressively tighter range, a classic volatility contraction that typically precedes expansion. With range width narrowing and tests of the same support recurring, the next directional move is likely to be sharp. On the topside, the first pivot is $0.00001580. CryptoNuclear frames this level as the initial breakout trigger on a 6-day closing basis, with volume confirmation required to validate impulsive intent. A decisive close above would expose a stair-step series of upside references at $0.00001940, $0.00002400, and $0.00003338, each corresponding to prior supply within last year’s distribution. Related Reading: Why Shiba Inu Price Could Explode 100% With This Descending Pattern On The 2D Chart Beyond those intermediate shelves sits a larger supply cluster at $0.00007870–$0.00008836, marked on the chart as the “High” band; in the event of a macro reversal, that zone could act as a longer-horizon magnet where profit-taking would be expected. Failure to defend the accumulation base flips the script. A breakdown through $0.00000850, especially on expanding volume, would invalidate the range thesis and shift focus to $0.00000543, annotated as the “Low” on CryptoNuclear’s chart and the next meaningful liquidity pocket below. Acceptance beneath that threshold would increase the risk of capitulation dynamics and the formation of new cycle lows, given the lack of dense historical trading in between. Market positioning follows naturally from the map. Optimistic dip-buyers view the $0.00000850–$0.00001183 area as value and a favorable risk-to-reward location, provided the market can reclaim and hold above $0.00001580 to convert resistance into support and sustain a trend continuation sequence. Related Reading: Shiba Inu Exchange Reserves Fall Below $1 Billion Amid Withdrawal Spree, What This Means For Price Cautious participants see symmetrical risk: the same compression that fuels breakouts can fuel breakdowns, and a daily-to-weekly close beneath the floor would argue for defense first. Neutral traders remain patient, waiting for confirmation via a 6-day close beyond either $0.00001580 or $0.00000850 before committing size. In sum, SHIB is coiled at a historically significant base that is likely to determine the asset’s macro path into 2025–2026. Respecting support keeps the recovery track intact toward $0.00001940, $0.00002400, and $0.00003338, with a more ambitious runway into the $0.00007870–$0.00008836 supply envelope if momentum broadens. Losing the base hands control back to sellers with $0.00000543 as the first downside checkpoint. For investors and swing traders alike, the $0.00000850–$0.00001183 zone—and the reaction around $0.00001580 overhead—are the levels to watch. At press time, SHIB traded at $0.00001231. Featured image created with DALL.E, chart from TradingView.com
NewsBTC2025/10/02 07:00
Why The TrumpRx Deal Is A Big Win For Pfizer

The post Why The TrumpRx Deal Is A Big Win For Pfizer appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla speaks shakes hands with U.S. President Donald Trump in a White House event on Tuesday. Getty Images President Trump and Pfizer announced a deal to cut drug pricing yeseterday. And it looks like the pharmaceutical giant got the better end of it. Signed at a showy news conference on Tuesday, the agreement gives CEO Albert Bourla and his company a reprieve from threatened tariffs and something of a truce from an Administration that he had been battling. It was a win so clear that the company’s shares have risen about 16% since its announcement. The price of that stability, from Pfizer’s perspective, isn’t very much– a fraction of its revenue and one that isn’t expected to have much impact on its bottom line. “It’s worth noting that Pfizer’s news release didn’t change a single financial metric or piece of guidance,” Carter Gould, a Cantor Fitzgerald analyst, wrote in a Tuesday report. With the agreement, the full details of which have not been disclosed, Pfizer agreed to significantly cut the prices on many of its primary care drugs for conditions like dermatitis, menopause symptoms and arthritis for Medicaid patients. It also agreed to abide by the President’s preferred “Most Favorite Nation” pricing on new products, meaning they won’t be sold at higher prices in the U.S. than in other wealthy countries. Crucially, the deal sets no caps on prices. One tentpole of the deal is Pfizer’s agreement to list many of these medicines on a planned “TrumpRx” website, which the administration claims will enable Americans to pay cash for drugs at discount prices. In exchange, it has agreed to exempt Pfizer from tariffs, which Trump had said last week would be at a rate of 100%, for the next three years. That could have placed a heavy…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 06:51
XRP Price Prediction: $100B in ETF Filings Could Flood XRP – $10 XRP is Just the Start

Upcoming spot XRP ETFs are projected to draw in up to $100 billion – XRP price prediction now looks beyond $10 with deeper TradFi inflows.
Coinstats2025/10/02 06:45
Leading Democrat Wyden Continues Probe Into Pantera Founder Morehead's Taxes

U.S. Senator Ron Wyden, the top Democrat on the Senate Finance Committee, is continuing his inquiry into whether Dan Morehead, the founder of asset manager Pantera Capital, sought to avoid paying taxes through his move to Puerto Rico.Wyden's probe into whether Morehead committed tax evasion began in January, and is focused on how the Pantera founder reported taxes on his share of proceeds after a large crypto sale by the firm. According to a press release, Wyden is specifically looking at whether Morehead "misrepresent[ed] his residency status" when Pantera generated over $1 billion in capital gains from crypto sales by claiming his profits from the sale came while he was in Puerto Rico. Residents of the U.S. territory do not pay income tax on capital gains."It is my understanding your share of these gains … was hundreds of millions of dollars," Wyden said in the letter, sent on Wednesday. "It is also my understanding that you treated the entire [gain] as exempt from U.S. tax, even though the lion’s share of these gains accrued while you still resided in California. These are serious allegations of potential abuse of Puerto Rico tax incentives to avoid the payment of U.S. taxes that you must immediately address."Wyden's letter alleged that Morehead's attorneys "have all but disappeared" despite initially engaging with his staff. He also said in the letter that he believes Morehead was advised by Jeffrey Rubinger, a Miami-based attorney who advised another client who "recently pled guilty to a tax fraud scheme" tied to the same Puerto Rico tax rules.A Pantera spokesperson referred CoinDesk to a previous statement from Morehead, when he told the New York Times in a statement earlier this year that, "I believe I acted appropriately with respect to my taxes."Wyden's probe does not carry the full weight of an investigation by the Senate Finance Committee at the moment, given Democrats are the minority party in the Senate and committee Chair Mike Crapo — the top Republican on the committee — does not appear to have joined in the inquiry at this time.Wyden's letter came the same day the Senate Finance Committee held a hearing on crypto tax issues specifically. Witnesses at the hearing warned that the IRS may soon face a deluge of tax reporting.Read more: U.S. Senate Hearing on Crypto Taxes Reveals Headaches for Both Industry and IRS
Coinstats2025/10/02 06:33
Telegram Founder Claims Near-Fatal Poisoning After Refusing Russia’s Demands

Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram and developer of The Open Network (TON), revealed in a recent interview that he believed he was poisoned in 2018. The incident allegedly occurred during a time of escalating tension between his messaging app and the Russian government. During that period, Telegram refused a demand from Russia’s Federal Security Service for encryption keys, seeking access to messaging data. The country banned the messaging app soon after. Pavel Durov’s Near-Fatal Collapse In an interview on the Lex Fridman podcast, Durov revealed suffering a poisoning attempt during the spring of 2018. He explained that TON was trying to raise funds for a related project.  The alleged incident took place at a time when Durov was experiencing significant financial success. Telegram had completed two funding rounds, raising about $1.7 billion from key investors. He described returning home one night to find something a “weird neighbor” had left around the door.  “One hour after, when I was already in my bed… I felt very bad. I felt pain all over my body. I tried to get up and go to the bathroom, but while I was going there, I felt that functions of my body started to switch off,” he said.  As Durov explained, Telegram’s refusal to provide encryption keys for messaging data to Russian security services led Russia to ban the app in April 2018. Other high-profile incidents of alleged poisoning by Russian intelligence also marked that period. In March 2018, the British government accused Russian state actors of using a nerve agent on Sergei Skripal, a former Russian military intelligence officer who had served as a double agent for the UK. Durov said it wasn’t the first time state actors pressured him over Telegram’s operations. Durov Accuses French Intelligence of Blackmail Earlier this week, Durov made a social media post regarding recent elections in Moldova. He claimed that French authorities had pressured him to ban pro-Russian channels on Telegram a year earlier.  The European Union and Russia allegedly carried out continuous efforts to exert influence over Moldova’s election concerning whether the nation should pursue EU membership or establish closer ties with Russia. Investigators recently uncovered a pro-Russian campaign that used cryptocurrency to finance various activities, including supporting candidates, activists, and polling operations. Durov, however, claimed that French officials attempted to influence Moldova’s elections by pressuring him to ban pro-Russian Telegram channels connected to the vote. According to his account, the French authorities suggested that assisting them would result in their providing a favorable statement to the French judge who had ordered his arrest in August 2024. “This was unacceptable on several levels. If the agency did in fact approach the judge — it constituted an attempt to interfere in the judicial process. If it did not, and merely claimed to have done so, then it was exploiting my legal situation in France to influence political developments in Eastern Europe,” Durov stated on X.  Despite Durov’s claims, they have not yet been substantiated with concrete evidence.
Coinstats2025/10/02 06:14
Sui Blockchain to Host Native Stablecoins Backed by Ethena and BlackRock's Tokenized Fund

The Sui blockchain will soon host its first native stablecoins, following a three-way partnership between publicly-traded digital asset treasury firm SUI Group (SUIG), synthetic dollar protocol Ethena (ENA) and the Sui Foundation.The new tokens, USDi and suiUSDe, are expected to launch later this year, according to a press release. USDi will be backed 1:1 by BlackRock’s tokenized money market fund BUIDL issued with tokenization specialist Securitize. Meanwhile, suiUSDe will mirror Ethena’s $14 billion USDe offering, a synthetic dollar backed by a mix of digital assets and short derivatives."We believe this initiative will add another powerful mechanism to drive liquidity, utility, and long-term value across the Sui blockchain, while positioning SUIG as one of the first publicly traded gateways to the global stablecoin economy," Marius Barnett, chairman of SUIG, said in a statement.The move is the latest example of crypto ecosystems making steps to issue proprietary stablecoins partnering with service providers instead of solely relying on the existing offerings such as Circle's USDC (USDC) and Tether's USDT (USDT).For example, Hyperliquid (HYPE), a layer-1 network known for its popular on-chain perpetual swaps exchange, held an auction for the rights of issuing the native USDH stablecoin to curb its reliance on USDC, with Native Markets in partnership with Stripe winning the competition. MegaETH, an Ethereum scaling network designed for fast transactions, also announced to launch a native stablecoin, partnering with Ethena.In August, the Sui network processed $229 billion in stablecoin transfer volume, outpacing its previous records, according to a Sui Foundation blog post. That kind of throughput is part of what drew Ethena to the chain. "Sui’s performance and composability made it a clear choice," said Guy Young, CEO of Ethena Labs.
Coinstats2025/10/02 06:09
Memecoins attract users, but platforms reap the profits: Report

Galaxy Research’s latest report finds that memecoins draw new users into crypto, but the spoils go to enrich launchpads, exchanges and bots rather than traders themselves. Memecoins may attract new users to blockchains, but the profits largely flow to the platforms that launch and trade the tokens, according to a new report from Galaxy Research.The study released on Wednesday shows that while most traders lose money in a short-term gambling market, infrastructure providers such as launchpads, decentralized exchanges and trading bots capture millions in revenue by facilitating memecoin trading.Solana’s Pump.fun, a memecoin launchpad that debuted in early 2024, has been a major beneficiary, with tokens on the platform representing a combined $4.8 billion in fully diluted market value, as per the report. Read more
Coinstats2025/10/02 06:08
