BlockDAG’s 325K+ Community & Alpine F1® Deal Rank It Among Best Cryptos to Buy

The post BlockDAG’s 325K+ Community & Alpine F1® Deal Rank It Among Best Cryptos to Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Learn why BlockDAG is one of the best cryptos to buy with 325K members, $416M raised, Alpine F1® deal, & presale price locked at $0.0015. Numbers matter, but communities define impact. Many crypto projects chase coin sales or publish ambitious roadmaps without building engagement. BlockDAG is different. It has grown into a global network of over 325,000 members across 130 countries, unified by daily activity, shared vision, and visible presence in the real world. With its presale price fixed at $0.0015 for a limited period and more than $416 million already raised, BlockDAG (BDAG) has turned its presale into a movement powered by people. For anyone considering the best cryptos to buy, the strength lies not only in the metrics but also in the scale and commitment of its supporters. A Global Community Driving Adoption BlockDAG’s strongest asset is its people. With over 325,000 active members on Telegram, Discord, and X, as well as grassroots meetups, the project has built more than a following, it has built a culture. Over 3 million users mine daily on the X1 app, and updates are shared in 17 languages, showing how adoption is being driven from the ground up. The network is adding more than 1,000 new holders every day, bringing the total to over 312,000. This isn’t the result of advertising campaigns; it is the outcome of consistent engagement and participation. The growth reflects confidence in BlockDAG’s long-term vision. When users across 130 countries rally behind a single project, it transforms from a presale into a collective movement. Alpine Sponsorship Expands Visibility Crypto projects often remain confined within Web3 circles, but BlockDAG has stepped onto the global stage. Through its multi-year partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team, BlockDAG’s branding now reaches billions of fans around the world. Its…
Nasdaq Files to List BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF, May Generate Yield With Covered Call Strategy

The post Nasdaq Files to List BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF, May Generate Yield With Covered Call Strategy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF is an income-focused ETF that holds spot Bitcoin and IBIT while seeking yield via covered call strategies and exchange-listed FLEX options; it aims to reduce volatility relative to spot exposure by balancing direct Bitcoin holdings with option-based income generation. Nasdaq filed to list BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF under the commodity-based trust rule. The fund will combine spot Bitcoin and IBIT holdings with covered calls and FLEX options to generate yield. SEC review is underway; BlackRock expects compliance with generic listing standards by Q1 2026. BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF — income-focused Bitcoin ETF details, yield strategy, and SEC review. Read the filing summary and next steps. Nasdaq has filed to list BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF, designed to generate yield from Bitcoin-linked covered call strategies. Nasdaq has filed with the SEC to list the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF under the commodity-based trust rule. The ETF will generate income through covered call strategies while holding Bitcoin, IBIT, cash, and exchange-listed FLEX options. BlackRock positioned the ETF as an income-focused alternative to IBIT, expanding its digital asset product lineup while aiming to reduce volatility. Nasdaq has formally submitted a proposal to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to list and trade the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF. The application was filed under the commodity-based trust rule on September 30. The SEC has acknowledged the submission and noted that the ETF meets the requirements under its general listing standards. What is the BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF? The BlackRock iShares Bitcoin Premium Income ETF is an income-focused exchange-traded fund structured to hold spot Bitcoin and shares of IBIT while generating yield through covered call writing and exchange-listed FLEX options. The fund is positioned as an alternative to pure…
BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Sponsorship & $416M+ Presale Mark Its Place Among the Best Altcoins in 2025

Some opportunities shape the future, while others demand attention today. BlockDAG sits at that exact intersection. Its roadmap stretches globally, […] The post BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team Sponsorship & $416M+ Presale Mark Its Place Among the Best Altcoins in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Bitcoin Miners’ Market Cap Soared in September to Record High

The post Bitcoin Miners’ Market Cap Soared in September to Record High appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief The market cap of top Bitcoin miners is soaring. Last month, the top public Bitcoin miners tracked by JP Morgan passed the $50 billion mark. The surge comes as companies in the space pivot to high-powered computing. The market cap of Bitcoin miners soared in September as firms in the space benefited from pivots to high-powered computing that feeds the burgeoning artificial intelligence sector, according to a report from JP Morgan.   Analysts at the banking giant highlighted the surge in a Wednesday report, noting that the combined value of the 14 top publicly traded miners it tracks passed $50 billion for the first time ever.  Top mining stocks this week have jumped in value with the price of the leading cryptocurrency, too, with Mara, Riot, and CleanSpark all up significantly over the week—and the past month. Those firms retreated slightly on Wednesday.  “Growth in aggregate market cap outpaced bitcoin price appreciation for the sixth consecutive month, as operators continue to diversify their businesses away from bitcoin mining towards HPC,” the report read.  The surge in market cap comes as miners look to high-powered computing to increase profits. Google last month announced it was backstopping a deal between AI compute company Fluidstack and Bitcoin miner Cipher, giving Google the right to buy a 5.4% stake in Cipher. Bitcoin miners—typically industrial operations consisting of warehouses full of computers that work to secure the network—are rewarded in newly minted coins for processing blocks on the decentralized payment network.  But when the price of the biggest cryptocurrency drops, businesses may struggle to cover their costs.  Experts have told Decrypt that while both Bitcoin mining and running a data center to power AI businesses may appear similar, the pivot from crypto to HPC isn’t always easy and requires different expertise.  ﻿ HIVE Digital’s…
Sweden Eyes Bitcoin Reserve as Geopolitical Tensions Mount

TLDR Sweden is considering establishing a national Bitcoin reserve to enhance its financial strategy and diversify state assets. The proposal highlights Bitcoin’s potential as a hedge against inflation and a complementary asset to gold and foreign exchange reserves. Lawmakers argue that Bitcoin’s global liquidity and capped supply make it an attractive addition to Sweden’s financial [...] The post Sweden Eyes Bitcoin Reserve as Geopolitical Tensions Mount appeared first on Blockonomi.
Plasma CEO and Founder Paul Faecks Defends Team Amid XPL Token Selloff

The post Plasma CEO and Founder Paul Faecks Defends Team Amid XPL Token Selloff appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Plasma (XPL) CEO and Founder Paul Faecks has defended the team members from a previous unconfirmed allegation circulating through social media. Paul has posted on X stating that the rumors circulating, since the launch of XPL, are not grounded in truth thus causing the community’s fear, uncertainty, and doubt (FUD). Plasma Founder Defends the Project During the past few days, the XPL holders were hit with rumors that the same developers of Blast (BLAST) and Blur (BLUR) migrated to Plasma. Notably, both Blast and Blur projects have suffered heavy losses in the last few months, with their respective tokens still down around 90% at press time. As such, Paul issued three defensive tackles to set the records straight: No team members have sold any XPL – Paul reassured the Plasma community that investors and team members’ XPL tokens have been locked for three years with a one-year cliff. Professional Plasma team – according to Paul, the Plasma team consists of around 50 members with three members having a background from Blast and Blur. He noted that the Plasm team also came from Google, Facebook, Square, Temasek, Goldman Sachs, and Nuvei. No communication with Wintermute – According to Paul, Plasma has not engaged with the Wintermute market maker. “We are laser-focused on building the future of money and won’t be commenting further. We remain incredibly grateful for our community’s support. Now back to work,” Paul noted.  XPL Price Remains Under Pressure After a highly hyped market launch, the XPL price has dropped over 43% in the last four days to trade about 94 cents at press time. During the past 24 hours, XPL price dropped 6.6% while the wider crypto market gained in value.  Nonetheless, XPL and Plasma are well-positioned to grow exponentially ahead amid the mainstream adoption of stablecoins. According to market data from CoinMarketCap, XPL has a market cap of about $1.69 billion and a 24 hour average traded volume of around $2.89 billion.
Best Crypto to Buy Now 1 October – XRP, Pepe, Pi Coin

Best crypto has been debated as a 3% market rise and recent U.S. policy steps have reshaped sentiment. XRP’s payments use case, Pepe’s meme-driven liquidity, and Pi Network’s mobile mining have been examined, while a Bitcoin Layer 2 presale has drawn attention ahead of 2025.
Perplexity AI Predicts Explosive Gains for XRP, Cardano and Dogecoin by the End of 2025

Perplexity AI predicts XRP, Cardano, and Dogecoin could advance as Bitcoin has approached its high, October seasonality has favored rallies, and recent U.S. policy steps have provided clearer rules, with technicals and adoption trends having supported renewed interest across majors and memes.
Bitcoin Miners' Market Cap Soared in September to Record High

A number of these firms in recent months have shifted resources to high-powered computing.
Banks are competing for a share of roughly $500 million in fees from JPMorgan's $20 billion EA buyout deal

Financial institutions across the industry are scrambling to secure a portion of around $500 million in fees connected to JPMorgan Chase’s $20 billion debt package supporting the privatization of Electronic Arts. Multiple lenders are anticipated to take part in the transaction, according to  Bloomberg’s sources, who requested anonymity due to the confidential nature of ongoing […]
