Swiss Bank Sygnum Bets on BTC Growth With Starboard Digital Yield Fund

Sygnum launches the BTC Alpha Fund, targeting 8%-10% annual returns through arbitrage, paid in Bitcoin, for institutional investors.   Swiss digital asset bank Sygnum has launched the BTC Alpha Fund in collaboration with Starboard Digital. This new fund offers institutional investors a chance to earn yield on Bitcoin while keeping full exposure to its price […] The post Swiss Bank Sygnum Bets on BTC Growth With Starboard Digital Yield Fund appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Bitcoin
BTC$122,247.78+2.13%
Delite
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/02 08:30
Delite
Hong Kong Monetary Authority: As of the end of September, a total of 36 institutions have submitted applications for stablecoin licenses

PANews reported on October 2nd that, according to Jinshi, the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) revealed that as of September 30th, it had received applications for stablecoin licenses from 36 institutions, including banks, technology companies, and other sectors. The HKMA will review applications in accordance with the Stablecoin Ordinance and aim to announce the first batch of licenses early next year, with only a limited number of licenses to be issued in the initial phase. Previously, the HKMA encouraged interested institutions to contact the HKMA by August 31st and submit their applications by September 30th.
Delite
PANews2025/10/02 08:28
Delite
In September, the NFT transaction volume on the Bitcoin chain was less than 50 million US dollars, setting a record for the lowest monthly transaction volume since May 2023.

PANews reported on October 2nd that according to Cryptoslam data, the NFT transaction volume on the Bitcoin chain in September was approximately US$43.8192 million, setting a record for the lowest single-month transaction volume since May 2023. In addition, the NFT transaction volume on the Ethereum chain in September was approximately US$176 million, setting a record for the lowest single-month transaction volume in the third quarter of 2025.
Delite
PANews2025/10/02 08:15
Delite
Ace Digital, a Norwegian Bitcoin treasury company, increased its holdings by 1.59 BTC, bringing its spot holdings to 25.

PANews reported on October 2nd that Alexander Hagen, CEO of Ace Digital, a Norwegian Bitcoin treasury company, published a post on the X platform revealing that he had increased his holdings of 1.59 BTC at a price of US$114,650 (approximately NOK 1,842,040) through the K33 platform, bringing his spot Bitcoin holdings to 25. If Deribit derivatives positions are included, the current total holdings are approximately 59.3 BTC.
Delite
PANews2025/10/02 08:12
Delite
Data: BlackRock IBIT holdings exceed 770,000 BTC, increasing by approximately 20,000 BTC in September

PANews reported on October 2nd that official data showed that BlackRock's Bitcoin exchange-traded fund, IBIT, had surpassed 770,000 BTC in holdings, reaching 770,010.5686 BTC as of September 30th, valued at approximately $87.138 billion. HODL15Capital analysis also showed that IBIT's holdings were approximately 750,000 BTC as of September 5th, representing an increase of approximately 20,000 BTC over the past month.
Delite
PANews2025/10/02 08:04
Delite
BlockDAG Hits $416M Presale While Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Secures Its Global Spot Among Top Cryptocurrencies

Layer-1 blockchain presales are common, but real adoption during the presale stage is rare. Many projects rely on whitepapers and lofty promises, offering little beyond tokenomics charts. BlockDAG has taken a different approach. With nearly $416 million raised, more than 26.5 billion coins sold, and ROI of 2,900% since Batch 1, it isn’t just another […] The post BlockDAG Hits $416M Presale While Alpine Formula 1® Team Deal Secures Its Global Spot Among Top Cryptocurrencies appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Delite
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/02 08:00
Delite
Why did the crypto market pump today? Everything that helped the leg-up

The post Why did the crypto market pump today? Everything that helped the leg-up appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin (BTC) was trading at $117,00 as of press time, up 3.3% over the past 24 hours, driven by a weakening US dollar amid a government shutdown. Unsettled investors are inclined toward a more dovish rate path, which led BTC to reclaim $114,000 and continue climbing as an “instability hedge” bid that often appears when uncertainty collides with softer real-yield expectations. As Glassnode reported on Oct. 1, reclaiming the $114,000 threshold was enough to trigger cascading liquidations on short positions. This fueled further upside for Bitcoin. Bitcoin’s performance pulled major cap altcoins up as well, with Ethereum climbing to over $4,300, up 3.9%, while BNB was trading above $1,020, up 1.4% over the past day. XRP traded at $2.92, a 2.9% daily increase, and Cardano reached $0.8381 with a 3.8% climb. Solana touched $218.20 with a 4.6% upward movement, and Dogecoin traded at $0.2444, securing a 5% price increase. Macro tailwinds Private payrolls fell by 32,000 in September, the biggest drop in roughly two and a half years, just as the shutdown threatens to delay official labor data. With market data blind to key releases, traders leaned harder on proxies, nudging rate-cut odds higher and clearing the runway for a crypto bounce. Odds on Polymarket for a 25 basis point cut on the interest rate this month surpassed 90% for the first time on Oct. 1. Reuters flagged the weak Automatic Data Processing (ADP) report and the growing reliance on private data amid government series in limbo. Positioning and flows helped the move stick. Glassnode noted that spot Bitcoin ETFs finished September with a 3,200 BTC inflow on Sept. 30. ‘Uptober’ Additionally, the “Uptober” narrative helps. October has historically been a seasonally strong month for BTC. Liquidity is also thinner than usual this week because of Asia’s Golden Week, a recurring…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 07:51
Delite
Bitcoin Price Prediction: Can BTC’s $118K Breakout Rally Hit $124K Next?

Bitcoin price prediction: BTC breaks $118K with Metaplanet’s $600M buy, Alvara’s tokenization push, and U.S. tax relief fueling confidence for $124K.
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/02 07:46
Delite
Apple pauses Vision Pro revamp to fast-track smart glasses

Apple delays the redesign of its vision headset to focus on smart glasses similar to meta's.
Delite
Cryptopolitan2025/10/02 07:30
Delite
Japanese Loans Giant MBK Announces $2M Bitcoin Purchase, Crypto Exchange Deal

The Japanese loans provider MBK says it has bought over $2 million worth of Bitcoin (BTC) and struck a partnership deal with a domestic crypto exchange.
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/02 07:30
