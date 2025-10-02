Borza MEXC
Is This Penny Token the Best Crypto to Buy as Galaxy Digital CEO Reveals Bitcoin’s $200K Bull Catalyst?
The post Is This Penny Token the Best Crypto to Buy as Galaxy Digital CEO Reveals Bitcoin’s $200K Bull Catalyst? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. As Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz sets the stage for his aggressive prediction that Bitcoin (BTC) will reach $200,000 in the next bull cycle, investors are more desperate than ever to discover smaller, higher-upside trades which could potentially outperform even the market leader. While macro optimism reigns supreme everywhere, there’s a DeFi project that flies under the radar, stepping into the limelight. Mutuum Finance (MUTM), now preselling for $0.035, is drawing whale and retail interest both because of its twofold lending model, as well as its planned stablecoin launch. Though Bitcoin remains the institutional standard, smart money is placing bets early for potential exponential returns, and MUTM’s ruthless presale velocity with over 16,670 holders and $16.6 million raised in capital shows it has the potential to become one of the largest breakout champions of the upcoming cycle. Bitcoin’s Road to $200K Could Rely on the Fed’s Next Giant Move The next big bitcoin rally will be less driven by sentiment and more by macroeconomics, Galaxy Digital CEO Mike Novogratz feels. In a recent interview, Novogratz explained how one likely change of Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to a dovish individual could be the strongest catalyst for the crypto space, and it could push the price of bitcoin all the way to as much as $200,000. The follow-on September 25 basis point Fed cut, year’s first, also elicited a muted price reaction, lowering BTC to around $109,570. But analysts forecast continued monetary accommodation and Fed leadership shake-up to trigger a wholesale reversal of liquidity flows to prepare the ground for Bitcoin’s next parabolic lift. While institutional investors prepare for that contingency, they are also searching for high-leverage wagers that might better the performance of BTC in relative terms and Mutuum Finance is already starting to see that attention. Mutuum Finance Presale…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 09:43
Delite
Meta to use AI chats to personalize ads
The post Meta to use AI chats to personalize ads appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meta is set to tailor ads and content to users based on their interactions with its generative AI products, including the Meta AI digital assistant. The tech firm announced the update to its recommendation system on Wednesday, noting that it will take effect on December 16. Users will receive notifications of the change from next week. The development highlights the company’s effort to more closely link its significant investments in generative AI to its core online advertising business. Meta ramped up AI hiring and spending over the summer, projecting in its July Q2 earnings report that these initiatives will push higher expense growth in 2026 compared with 2025. The tech giant currently provides generative AI capabilities to users via its digital assistant, which is built across its apps, including Facebook, Instagram, WhatsApp, and Messenger. Meta AI is also available as a stand-alone app and website. Users can utilize Meta AI the same way they do with OpenAI’s ChatGPT, asking it to provide directions or generate images based on prompts. The Mark Zuckerberg-helmed company also stated that the digital assistant now has more than 1 billion active monthly users. However, this figure does not specifically refer to the digital assistant standalone app. Earlier this year, Zuckerberg said that the digital assistant reached 1 billion monthly active users, and added that eventually “there will be opportunities to either insert paid recommendations” or offer “a subscription service so that people can pay to use more compute.” In the early days of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg and his team famously embraced the motto, “Move fast and break things.” Posters bearing the phrase reportedly lined the walls of the company’s Silicon Valley headquarters, alongside other similarly bold mantras like “Done is better than perfect” and “Fail quicker.” The message was clear for the young company: being first…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 09:34
Delite
Former Ripple CTO Says Schwartz Will Always Be ‘Heart of XRP’
The post Former Ripple CTO Says Schwartz Will Always Be ‘Heart of XRP’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coil CEO Stefan Thomas has joined the choir of voices reacting to the upcoming exit of Ripple CTO David Schwartz. Thomas, who held the same role before Schwartz, described the latter as “the heart of XRP.” “You are and always will be the heart of XRP, and I can’t wait to see what you get up to with all of that extra free time!” he said while commenting on Schwartz’s announcement, which has sent shockwaves across the community. Thomas became the CTO at Ripple back in 2013 (when the company was, obviously, still in its infancy). The German software engineer was also a full-time Bitcoin contributor during the cryptocurrency’s early days. You Might Also Like After stepping down from his CTO role, Thomas started pursuing new ventures, such as co-founding web monetization startup Coil and working on Dassie, an open-source implementation of the Interledger Protocol that he helped to develop. In 2021, Thomas attracted widespread media coverage after The New York Times revealed that he had lost access to 7,002 Bitcoins that were worth hundreds of millions of dollars at their peak. The NYT store quickly gained traction in other media outlets. Schwartz’s sudden departure As reported by U.Today, Schwartz, the architect behind the XRP Ledger, announced that he would leave his role as the Ripple CTO by the end of the year. The influential executive, who replaced Thomas as the company’s CTO in 2018, will get a seat on Ripple’s board of directors. Still, the announcement shocked many within the XRP community. Source: https://u.today/former-ripple-cto-says-schwartz-will-always-be-heart-of-xrp
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 09:17
Delite
Bitcoin Prices Soar Amid Economic Surprises
The post Bitcoin Prices Soar Amid Economic Surprises appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A volatile moment in cryptocurrency unfolded with Bitcoin (BTC) as its value skyrocketed beyond $119,000, a move strengthened by the latest economic data releases. This surge provided a much-needed lifeline for several altcoins, particularly Dogecoin (DOGE), enabling them to breach significant resistance barriers. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Prices Soar Amid Economic Surprises Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/bitcoin-prices-soar-amid-economic-surprises
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 09:14
Delite
1inch Brings DeFi Swaps to Coinbase App
The post 1inch Brings DeFi Swaps to Coinbase App appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The integration gives Coinbase users access to on-chain token trading. 1inch, a decentralized finance (DeFi) aggregator, has integrated its Swap API into the Coinbase app, which has about 120 million monthly users, the companies revealed Wednesday evening. The integration lets users of Coinbase’s decentralized exchange (DEX) feature perform non-custodial token swaps directly from their own wallets. The deal marks 1inch’s largest U.S. client to date, according to a press release viewed by The Defiant. 1inch boasts 25 million users and averages over $500 million in daily trading volume. The move highlights growing mainstream adoption of DeFi as platforms continue to add on-chain services to retain users. The total value locked (TVL) in DeFi has surged to $163 billion this year, per DeFiLlama. It also reflects a broader trend of exchanges evolving into so-called “universal exchanges” (UEXs), offering more than just trading, such as access to on-chain tokens and tokenized real-world assets. The Defiant recently reported that the UEX trend is driven in part by recent pro-crypto regulations in the U.S. “We are no longer just looking to unify DeFi; our vision extends to all financial markets,” said Sergej Kunz, co-founder of 1inch. “1inch’s non-custodial swap products are the ideal solution for centralized players across both crypto and TradFi as they move to bring assets on-chain in a seamless and secure way. It’s great to see Coinbase getting ahead of this shift; others will inevitably follow.” The Growing Idea of the “Super App” The move also comes amid a growing trend of U.S. crypto and fintech companies like Coinbase endeavoring to build “super apps.” This refers to platforms that bundle financial and communication services, a model long popular in Asia. In July, Coinbase rebranded its non-custodial wallet as the Base app, announcing plans to consolidate trading, payments, social features, messaging, and…
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 09:00
Delite
Crypto-Friendly Bank Nubank Plans to Apply for US Banking License
PANews reported on October 2 that according to Businesswire, the crypto-friendly bank Nubank announced that it has applied for a banking license from the U.S. Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) and plans to explore U.S. banking business. If approved, the bank will be able to provide deposit accounts, credit cards, loans and digital asset custody services in the U.S. market. It is reported that Nubank launched a cryptocurrency transfer function last year, allowing users to send and receive crypto assets through wallets, supporting Bitcoin, Ethereum and Solana networks.
Delite
PANews
2025/10/02 08:31
Delite
XRP Payments Make Waves In Asia As This Japanese Company Taps Ripple’s Ledger, Here’s How
The adoption of blockchain technology across Asia continues to accelerate, with Ripple’s XRP Ledger (XRPL) once again at the center of innovation. A new collaboration between Tobu Top Tours Co., Ltd. and SBI Ripple Asia Co., Ltd. aims to reshape digital transactions by combining blockchain technology with real-world commerce. The initiative could create new waves […]
Delite
Bitcoinist
2025/10/02 08:00
Delite
CoinShares Boosts ETF Strategy with Acquisition of Bastion Asset Manager
CoinShares acquires Bastion Asset Management to expand its active crypto ETFs in the US, aiming to meet growing institutional demand. CoinShares, a European crypto asset manager, has announced the acquisition of London-based Bastion Asset Management. This move is part of CoinShares’ strategy to expand its crypto investment offerings in the US market. By integrating […] The post CoinShares Boosts ETF Strategy with Acquisition of Bastion Asset Manager appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Delite
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/02 08:00
Delite
Crypto Market Cap Clears $3.95T: Best Altcoins to Buy Now With Solana and XRP Outpacing BTC
The global crypto market cap has surged past $3.95 trillion, setting the stage for a new wave of growth across […] The post Crypto Market Cap Clears $3.95T: Best Altcoins to Buy Now With Solana and XRP Outpacing BTC appeared first on Coindoo.
Delite
Coindoo
2025/10/02 07:59
Delite
New IRS Guidance Spares Strategy From 15% Tax on Unrealized Bitcoin Gains
Interim IRS guidance lifts Strategy’s outlook by removing expected 15% tax exposure on unrealized bitcoin gains, strengthening earnings potential and reinforcing momentum from its massive cryptocurrency holdings. New IRS Guidance Frees Strategy From 15% Burden on Unrealized Bitcoin Gains Tax policy adjustments are reshaping corporate earnings expectations for firms with large cryptocurrency reserves. Strategy Inc. […]
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/02 07:30
Delite
