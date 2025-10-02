Borza MEXC
/
Kripto novice
/
2025-10-04 Saturday
Kripto novice
Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Ripple CTO Steps Back With XRPL Vision Intact and XRP Community Ties Unbroken
The post Ripple CTO Steps Back With XRPL Vision Intact and XRP Community Ties Unbroken appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ripple’s leadership evolution is reinforcing long-term confidence as David Schwartz transitions from CTO to board member, ensuring XRP innovation, stability, and strategic continuity remain firmly in focus. Ripple CTO Transition Sparks Strategic Shift While Keeping XRP Momentum Alive A wave of leadership changes is reshaping the crypto sector as some of its most influential figures […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/ripple-cto-steps-back-with-xrpl-vision-intact-and-xrp-community-ties-unbroken/
VISION
$0.0003533
+25.41%
XRP
$3.0199
-0.31%
COM
$0.014919
+6.69%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 09:35
Delite
XRP’s Next Rally Predicted To Shock Markets
The post XRP’s Next Rally Predicted To Shock Markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. They say journalists never truly clock out. But for Christian, that’s not just a metaphor, it’s a lifestyle. By day, he navigates the ever-shifting tides of the cryptocurrency market, wielding words like a seasoned editor and crafting articles that decipher the jargon for the masses. When the PC goes on hibernate mode, however, his pursuits take a more mechanical (and sometimes philosophical) turn. Christian’s journey with the written word began long before the age of Bitcoin. In the hallowed halls of academia, he honed his craft as a feature writer for his college paper. This early love for storytelling paved the way for a successful stint as an editor at a data engineering firm, where his first-month essay win funded a months-long supply of doggie and kitty treats – a testament to his dedication to his furry companions (more on that later). Christian then roamed the world of journalism, working at newspapers in Canada and even South Korea. He finally settled down at a local news giant in his hometown in the Philippines for a decade, becoming a total news junkie. But then, something new caught his eye: cryptocurrency. It was like a treasure hunt mixed with storytelling – right up his alley! So, he landed a killer gig at NewsBTC, where he’s one of the go-to guys for all things crypto. He breaks down this confusing stuff into bite-sized pieces, making it easy for anyone to understand (he salutes his management team for teaching him this skill). Think Christian’s all work and no play? Not a chance! When he’s not at his computer, you’ll find him indulging his passion for motorbikes. A true gearhead, Christian loves tinkering with his bike and savoring the joy of the open road on his 320-cc Yamaha R3. Once a speed demon who hit…
XRP
$3.0199
-0.31%
COM
$0.014919
+6.69%
NOT
$0.001621
+0.87%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 09:26
Delite
Tornado Cash Co-founder Fights to Void Sole Conviction
The post Tornado Cash Co-founder Fights to Void Sole Conviction appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Roman Storm, co-founder of Tornado Cash, has asked a US federal judge to acquit him of his sole conviction for unlicensed money transmission and the jury’s hung counts for money laundering and sanctions violations, arguing prosecutors failed to prove he intended to help bad actors misuse the crypto mixer. According to legal documents filed on Sept. 30 to the US District Court for the Southern District of New York and reviewed by Cointelegraph, Storm’s defense argued prosecutors failed to prove he intended to help bad actors use Tornado Cash. This, according to the defense, would nullify the grounds for his conviction based on negligent inaction. “Storm and bad actors was a claim that he knew they were using Tornado Cash and failed to take sufficient measures to stop them. This is a negligence theory,” the motion states. The defense further claims that “lacking affirmative evidence that Mr. Storm acted with the intent to assist bad actors, ”the government attempted to meet its willfulness burden by claiming that the defendant failed to prevent misuse. “It is a claim that is antithetical to the willfulness standard and unsupported by the law,” the motion states. Tornado Cash website. Source: Tornado.Cash A motion for acquittal asks the judge to throw out charges or a verdict because the prosecution’s evidence, even if taken as true, is legally insufficient. Related: Ethereum Foundation introduces ‘Privacy Stewards for Ethereum’ and roadmap Fighting for the right to privacy Tornado Cash is a decentralized and non-custodial smart contract-based Ether (ETH) mixer that leverages zero-knowledge proof-based encryption to enhance transaction privacy. It was launched by Roman Storm and Roman Semenov in 2019 and allows users to break the onchain traceability of their ETH. The service ended up in legal trouble primarily because it was allegedly used to launder billions of dollars…
COM
$0.014919
+6.69%
STORM
$0.01577
-6.29%
PROVE
$0.7599
+1.61%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 09:23
Delite
USA Cricket Files For Bankruptcy Amid Dispute With Former Strategic Partner
The post USA Cricket Files For Bankruptcy Amid Dispute With Former Strategic Partner appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. There is much uncertainty in American cricket (Photo by Matt Roberts-ICC/ICC via Getty Images) ICC via Getty Images USA Cricket has filed for bankruptcy shortly before its court hearing with American Cricket Enterprises, until recently its strategic partner to operate Major League Cricket, in a bid to achieve “governance reforms” ahead of the Los Angeles Olympics. The embattled governing body, under suspension by the International Cricket Council, filed under Chapter 11, Subchapter V of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code. It is believed to be the first time an ICC member has filed for bankruptcy and means a pause of the hearing with American Cricket Enterprises, a private consortium that has invested $150 million into domestic cricket and has a goal for the U.S. to boast 10 international cricket grounds by 2030. ForbesUSA Cricket Membership Suspended As Los Angeles Olympics LoomsBy Tristan Lavalette But USA Cricket said the original 50-year agreement “heavily” favored ACE and was “negotiated largely by one USA Cricket Board member who did not disclose certain conflicts of interest that both he and his employer had with ACE affiliates”. “This Chapter 11 filing is a decisive move to secure our ability to address the patently inequitable contracts of the past, correct our financial situation, achieve governance reforms and finally build the world-class NGB America deserves, with an eye toward LA 2028,” USA Cricket chief executive Johnathan Atkeison said. Trouble is brewing in American cricket (Photo by Alex Davidson-ICC/ICC via Getty Images) ICC via Getty Images It is the latest twist of a dispute feared to undermine cricket’s development in the sport’s number one target growth market. Selected in grandiose fashion back in 2019, private consortium ACE was set to invest more than $1 billion into the development of cricket domestically in the U.S. with the flagship being MLC, a…
USA
$0.0000006374
-11.63%
COM
$0.014919
+6.69%
PHOTO
$0.5677
+6.27%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 09:16
Delite
Best Crypto to Buy in Houston 2025: Investors Flock to MoonBull After Raising $200K, While Bitcoin and Ripple Gain Momentum
Are you ready to ride the next wave of digital gold or meme-powered gains? Crypto enthusiasts in Houston are scanning […] The post Best Crypto to Buy in Houston 2025: Investors Flock to MoonBull After Raising $200K, While Bitcoin and Ripple Gain Momentum appeared first on Coindoo.
FLOCK
$0.29453
+3.68%
GAIN
$0.0198
--%
READY
$0.03591
+42.67%
Delite
Coindoo
2025/10/02 09:15
Delite
Cronos (CRO) Partners with AWS to Enhance Institutional Tokenization Efforts
The post Cronos (CRO) Partners with AWS to Enhance Institutional Tokenization Efforts appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rongchai Wang Sep 30, 2025 10:39 Cronos (CRO) collaborates with AWS to facilitate the institutional adoption of tokenization and real-world assets, offering developers enhanced access to blockchain data and AI tools. Cronos (CRO), a prominent blockchain ecosystem, has announced a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) aimed at advancing the institutional adoption of tokenization and real-world assets (RWA), according to Cronos Labs. This collaboration seeks to leverage AWS’s vast infrastructure to make Cronos data, infrastructure, and AI tools more accessible to developers globally. Expanding Blockchain Data Accessibility Through the partnership, Cronos plans to integrate its blockchain data with AWS Public Blockchain Data, creating a reliable, analytics-ready pipeline. This initiative will facilitate AI-driven analytics and complex queries, providing financial institutions with simplified workflow solutions through ready-made reporting templates. Supporting Growth with AWS Credits In a bid to further accelerate ecosystem growth, AWS will offer selected Cronos developers up to $100,000 in AWS credits per startup. These credits aim to aid early-stage and institutional projects in scaling tokenization pilots, RWA platforms, decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols, and AI-powered applications built on the Cronos network. Strategic Roadmap for Institutional Adoption This partnership aligns with Cronos’s recently unveiled roadmap for 2025–2026, which outlines its strategy to establish itself as the preferred blockchain for institutions. Key elements include a dedicated tokenization platform for various asset classes and seamless distribution of DeFi services to over 150 million users through Crypto.com. Recent upgrades have already improved block times and reduced gas fees, significantly boosting transaction volumes. Cronos aims to deploy $10 billion in tokenized assets and attract 20 million users in both centralized and decentralized finance by 2026. Expert Insights and Vision Mirko Zhao, Head of Cronos Labs, emphasized the critical role of tokenization and RWA in the next…
CRO
$0.2127
+0.40%
COM
$0.014919
+6.69%
REAL
$0.08425
+4.71%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 09:02
Delite
SK Planet to buy MOCA Coin for integration of Moca Network’s decentralized identity system
The post SK Planet to buy MOCA Coin for integration of Moca Network’s decentralized identity system appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. South Korea’s SK Planet, part of SK Group, has announced plans to purchase MOCA Coin (MOCA) on the open market as it adopts Moca Network’s decentralized identity (DID) infrastructure. The initiative will introduce zero-knowledge proof technology and decentralized identity verification across SK Planet’s ecosystem, which serves 28 million users and 95,000 merchant partners. Enterprise-scale decentralized identity Moca Network, a project by Animoca Brands, is building a chain-agnostic identity layer designed to give users ownership of their data while ensuring interoperability across platforms. By integrating AIR Account and AIR Identity, SK Planet aims to allow merchants to verify user information with explicit consent, while ensuring that private data remains under user control. “Partnering with Moca Network enables SK Planet to bring decentralized identity and privacy-preserving verification to our millions of customers and merchant partners,” said Kyosu Kim, chief business officer at SK Planet. “By leveraging AIR Kit and AIR Wallet, we can expand the benefits of OKI Club and reward our users with MOCA Coin while giving them greater control over their data. This is a strategic step forward in aligning with global standards for user privacy and digital identity.” Kenneth Shek, project lead of Moca Network, added: “SK Planet’s purchase of MOCA Coin as well as its integration of AIR Kit infrastructure and adoption of zero-knowledge proofs mark an important milestone in returning data ownership to users at an enterprise scale.” The partnership builds on the February 2025 launch of SK Planet’s OKI Club, which integrated AIR Wallet to let users earn and manage rewards. The company now plans to extend these capabilities with AIR Identity, enabling users to verify credentials and access rewards across multiple platforms, with features including token swaps and staking. Featured image via Shutterstock. Source: https://finbold.com/sk-planet-to-buy-moca-coin-for-integration-of-moca-networks-decentralized-identity-system/
PLANET
$0.0000007974
+1.33%
MOCA
$0.07277
+0.33%
COM
$0.014919
+6.69%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 09:01
Delite
South Korea’s Crypto Scene Shrinks As Traders Flock Offshore: Report
South Korean crypto trading is shifting overseas as domestic exchanges see big drops in fiat deposits and trading activity, according to reports. While user numbers have risen, the money parked in won and the size of local markets have shrunk, signaling that more capital is finding its way to foreign platforms. Related Reading: Chinese National […]
FLOCK
$0.29453
+3.68%
MORE
$0.07179
+1.95%
Delite
Bitcoinist
2025/10/02 09:00
Delite
Markets Rally as Bitcoin Approaches Key Milestone
Bitcoin is on the brink of surpassing $117,000, while altcoins are seeing gains exceeding 5%. The lingering uncertainty surrounding the potential U.S.Continue Reading:Markets Rally as Bitcoin Approaches Key Milestone
GAINS
$0.0235
-2.20%
U
$0.010392
+2.76%
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/02 08:31
Delite
Cryptocurrency Prices Climb as Positive Market Sentiment Drives Gains
Bitcoin nears a close above $117,000, while altcoins see substantial gains. Dogecoin reclaims $0.24; SOL and LINK remain ambitious as ADA hits target. Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Prices Climb as Positive Market Sentiment Drives Gains The post Cryptocurrency Prices Climb as Positive Market Sentiment Drives Gains appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
GAINS
$0.0235
-2.20%
SOL
$228.82
-0.23%
LINK
$22.05
-1.34%
Delite
Coinstats
2025/10/02 08:19
Delite
Novice o trendih
Več
Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users
3 Tips to Stay Profitable Even in Crypto Bear Markets
Federal Reserve Announces Rate Cut Amid Shifting Economic Risks
Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants
What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance?