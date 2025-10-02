Borza MEXC
Bitcoin Surges Past $116K Despite U.S. Government Shutdown: Is $120K Next?
The post Bitcoin Surges Past $116K Despite U.S. Government Shutdown: Is $120K Next? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Surges Past $116K Despite U.S. Government Shutdown: Is $120K Next? Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk. Related News © 2025 NewsBTC. All Rights Reserved. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://www.newsbtc.com/bitcoin-news/bitcoin-surges-past-116k-despite-u-s-government-shutdown-is-120k-next/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 10:11
Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission: RWA tokenized products are not currently suitable for stock trading and have no advantages over traditional trading
PANews reported on October 2 that according to Hong Kong media Ming Pao, Ye Zhiheng, executive director of the intermediary agency department of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission in charge of virtual asset transactions, said in an interview with Hong Kong media that WA accounts for less than 1% of the global digital asset management scale (AUM), and transaction volume is far less than 1%. The RWA tokenized products currently on the market are mainly related to fixed-income products (such as money market funds). If they are to be applied to securities trading and settlement, the latency of blockchain technology has no advantage over the high efficiency of traditional exchange trading and settlement systems. It is difficult to cooperate with high-frequency trading and is temporarily unsuitable for stock trading. Ye Zhiheng also revealed that there are about 300 colleagues in the Intermediary Institutions Department of the Hong Kong Securities and Futures Commission, 50 of whom are highly involved in the supervision of virtual assets. Their responsibilities include licensing, AML, etc., and they plan to hire external personnel to improve work efficiency.
PANews
2025/10/02 09:37
A whale deposited 12 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a short position in Bitcoin
PANews reported on October 2 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the crypto market rebounded, a whale deposited 12 million USDC into HyperLiquid to open a Bitcoin short position, with a position of 2,041 BTC, worth US$241.8 million, and a liquidation price of US$123,410.
PANews
2025/10/02 09:35
CNBC interview with Hashkey Capital CEO Deng Chao: Now is the "best time" for institutions to enter the digital asset market in compliance with regulations
PANews reported on October 2nd that during the Token204 Summit, HashKey Capital CEO Deng Chao said in an exclusive interview with CNBC that with the launch of HashKey DAT's over US$500 million digital asset treasury (DAT) fund, institutional allocation of digital assets is entering a critical window period. "Now is the perfect time for institutions to enter the digital asset market in a compliant and prudent manner," Deng Chao noted. "Both DATs and the tokenization of real-world assets (RWAs) will provide businesses and institutions with a compliant and transparent path to participation." He emphasized that the open regulatory approach and sandbox mechanisms adopted by Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, and other jurisdictions provide a clear framework for industry innovation, boosting the confidence of institutional investors while helping them capture potential returns while managing risk. "Don't be overly optimistic when the market is overheated, and maintain confidence when it's declining." Deng Chao added that HashKey will continue to serve as a bridge, promoting the deep integration of traditional finance and the crypto world, and consolidating Asia's leading position in global digital asset infrastructure and innovation.
PANews
2025/10/02 09:20
Grayscale Sees Tailwinds and Headwinds for Crypto Prices
The post Grayscale Sees Tailwinds and Headwinds for Crypto Prices appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The current crypto bull market has been powered by a combination of macro demand for scarce digital assets and growing regulatory clarity, two forces that are expected to continue to shape investor focus in the final quarter of 2025, asset manager Grayscale said in a report Wednesday. According to Grayscale, the Federal Reserve’s decision to resume rate cuts in September, and its signal that one or two additional cuts could follow before year-end, should generally be considered supportive for digital assets. Lower borrowing costs, Grayscale noted, reduce the opportunity cost of holding non-yield-bearing commodities such as bitcoin BTC$118.597,91 and can encourage broader risk appetite across markets. At the same time, the analysts cautioned that a slowing economy or escalating geopolitical risks could dampen valuations. They also highlighted the possibility that an unexpected Fed pivot back to rate hikes would pose a clear downside risk. On the regulatory side, Grayscale pointed to several potential catalysts that could continue to draw investor attention. These include the introduction of staking within crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs), the approval of new altcoin-based ETPs, and the potential passage of a market structure bill in the Senate. While each of these developments would represent meaningful progress, Grayscale warned that markets have already priced in a fair amount of optimism. Any setbacks, whether delays, political pushback, or outright rejection, could weigh on valuations, the report added. Read more: Crypto’s Value Lies in Trillion-Dollar Markets, Bitwise Says Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/01/risks-ahead-for-crypto-in-q4-even-with-macro-tailwinds-grayscale
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 09:20
Best Crypto to Buy in Houston 2025 for High ROI
The post Best Crypto to Buy in Houston 2025 for High ROI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News MoonBull Presale is live now with massive ROI potential. Ripple and Bitcoin heat up markets while investors hunt the best crypto to buy in Houston 2025 for high ROI. Are you ready to ride the next wave of digital gold or meme-powered gains? Crypto enthusiasts in Houston are scanning the horizon, looking for the best crypto to buy in Houston 2025 for high ROI, and the scene is heating up fast. Bitcoin continues to flex its muscle above $114,000, while Ripple navigates key regulatory wins and ETF launches. But the buzz in the meme coin corner is turning heads as MoonBull ($MOBU) Presale goes live, offering opportunities that could be the second chance for those who missed past crypto moons. Meme coins have surged in popularity over the years, attracting both casual traders and serious investors. They bring not just entertainment and community energy, but also structured growth mechanisms when designed smartly. MoonBull is a prime example, blending meme culture with automated tokenomics that reward holders and create scarcity. Its presale is live now, and early-stage investors can secure tokens at rock-bottom prices before the market frenzy kicks in. The benefits of joining the MoonBull Presale extend far beyond hype. With a 23-stage model, each stage raises the token price gradually, offering early participants unmatched growth potential. Imagine entering Stage 4 at just $0.00005168 per $MOBU. By the time the final stage ends, early investors could see massive returns that reshape their portfolio, all while staking, referrals, and Mobunomics amplify rewards. The timing is crucial, and momentum is building every day. MoonBull Presale Live Now: The Best Crypto to Buy in Houston 2025 for High ROI MoonBull ($MOBU) is turning heads in the Houston crypto scene as the best crypto to buy in Houston 2025 for high ROI.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 09:19
A Major Update is Coming to Ethereum Step by Step – Here’s What Will Change and the Latest Developments
The post A Major Update is Coming to Ethereum Step by Step – Here’s What Will Change and the Latest Developments appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s (ETH) next major update, Fusaka, successfully launched on the Holesky testnet today, bringing it one step closer to its mainnet migration. The Fusaka hard fork, which arrived just a few months after the Pectra update, aims to make Ethereum more affordable, especially for enterprise users. Prominent among the innovations is PeerDAS, which allows validators to control only a portion of data blocks (a “blob”) rather than entire blocks. This approach will reduce costs for both layer-2 networks and validators. Holesky was a critical testnet launched in 2023, with a validator structure similar to the Ethereum mainnet. However, the network has experienced reliability issues in recent months and will be shut down after the Fusaka update. Following Fusaka’s activation on the mainnet, Holesky will be shut down within two weeks. The next rounds of testing will take place on October 14 and 28. Once these phases are completed, the developers will announce the final decision on Fusaka’s mainnet launch date. “Holesky is complete! This is a great first step towards Fusaka’s mainnet migration and more blobs on Ethereum,” Ethereum Foundation DevOps engineer Parithosh Jayanthi said on X. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/a-major-update-is-coming-to-ethereum-step-by-step-heres-what-will-change-and-the-latest-developments/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 09:11
XRP Treasury Company VivoPower Completes $19 Million in Equity Funding
PANews reported on October 2 that according to Globenewswire, Nasdaq-listed XRP treasury company VivoPower announced that it has completed US$19 million in equity financing through the issuance of additional common stock at a price of US$6.05 per share. The new funds are intended to support the company's digital asset treasury strategic transformation, including the acquisition, management and long-term holding of XRP.
PANews
2025/10/02 09:03
SK Planet to purchase MOCA Coin on open market to adopt Moca Network’s enterprise-scale decentralized identity infrastructure
Cryptodaily
2025/10/02 09:00
Bitcoin Defies Expectations with a Surge Towards $119,000
BTC finds buyers above $119,000, supporting altcoins like DOGE. PCE data confirms limited inflation, ADP data changes employment recovery perceptions. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Defies Expectations with a Surge Towards $119,000 The post Bitcoin Defies Expectations with a Surge Towards $119,000 appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 08:39
