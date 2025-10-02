Today’s Wordle #1566 Hints And Answer For Thursday, October 2nd

How to solve today's Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Yesterday was Wordle Wednesday and I gave you fine Wordlers an extra riddle to solve. Today, I'll give you the answer. This was the riddle: What do autumn leaves and lousy bowlers have in common? A number of you sent me the correct answer: They both end up in the gutters! Okay, it's Wordle time! Looking for Wednesday's Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today's Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot's Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: PLANE (377 words remaining) The Hint: Something you measure. The Clue: This Wordle has far more consonants than vowels. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Wordle #1566 Screenshot: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here. PLANE was an obvious choice for my opening guess. It's typically a good starter and I was traveling, so…