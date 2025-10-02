2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Avalanche Treasury Completes Over $675 Million Merger Transaction, Plans to List on Nasdaq in Q1 2026

Avalanche Treasury Completes Over $675 Million Merger Transaction, Plans to List on Nasdaq in Q1 2026

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Businesswire, digital asset treasury company Avalanche Treasury announced that it has reached a $675 million merger transaction agreement with Mountain Lake Acquisition, which is a Nasdaq-listed company, but needs to obtain approval from regulators and shareholders. Avalanche Treasury expects to be listed on the Nasdaq exchange in the first quarter of 2026 through this merger transaction.
Delite
PANews2025/10/02 10:41
Delite
The US government shutdown and its implications steal the headlines

The US government shutdown and its implications steal the headlines

The post The US government shutdown and its implications steal the headlines appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Further weakness saw the US Dollar (USD) recede to new multi-day lows as investors evaluated the US federal government shutdown, which in turn reignited uncertainty in the global markets ahead of the key US data releases. Here’s what to watch on Thursday, October 2: The US Dollar Index (DXY) lost ground for the fourth straight day, revisiting the 97.50 zone amid steady uncertainty surrounding the US government shutdown. The usual weekly Initial Jobless Claims won’t be released in light of the ongoing federal shutdown, while uncertainty remains in place around the publication of Challenger Job Cuts and Factory Orders. On the Fed side, L. Logan is due to speak. EUR/USD briefly rose to multi-day highs near 1.1780 before surrendering much of those gains on a late recovery in the Greenback. The Unemployment Rate in the euro area is due ahead of speeches by the ECB’s Montagner and De Guindos. GBP/USD advanced sharply, managing to surpass the 1.3500 hurdle to hit fresh five-day peaks. The BoE will publish its Decision Market Panel (DMP) survey. Extra appreciation of the Japanese yen dragged USD/JPY to new two-week troughs near 146.60. Foreign Bond Investment figures and the Consumer Confidence gauge are next on tap on the domestic calendar. AUD/USD extended its move higher, rising marginally beyond the 0.6600 barrier. The Balance of Trade results are due, along with Household Spending prints and the RBA’s Financial Stability Report (FSR). Prices of WTI retreated further and reached new five-month lows around $61.40 per barrel on Wednesday, as market participants kept evaluating the OPEC+ plans to hike oil output while demand concerns also added to the widespread decline of the commodity. Gold prices advanced to the boundaries of the $3,900 mark per troy ounce, hitting an all-time high on the back of further weakness in the greenback,…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014919+6.69%
Multichain
MULTI$0.04425+12.79%
SphereX
HERE$0.000239+4.36%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 10:40
Delite
WTI extends slide to four-week low as US crude stocks rise; focus shifts to OPEC+ meeting

WTI extends slide to four-week low as US crude stocks rise; focus shifts to OPEC+ meeting

The post WTI extends slide to four-week low as US crude stocks rise; focus shifts to OPEC+ meeting appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. WTI falls for a fourth consecutive session, extending the pullback from last Friday’s near two-month high. US Crude inventories rose 1.79M barrels last week, exceeding forecasts and reversing the prior week’s draw. Market attention shifts to the OPEC+ online meeting on Sunday. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil continues to lose ground for a fourth consecutive day on Wednesday, extending the downside correction that began after last Friday’s surge to the highest level since August 4. At the time of writing, WTI is trading around $61.67, somewhat stabilizing after briefly slipping to a four-week low, still down nearly 1.0% on the day. The latest leg lower was reinforced by a bearish set of weekly inventory figures from the US Energy Information Administration (EIA), which showed that Crude Oil inventories rose by 1.792 million barrels in the week ending September 26, topping market expectations for a 1.5 million-barrel build and reversing the previous week’s draw of 0.607 million barrels. The bearish tone was compounded by the broader breakdown of the report, which revealed that gasoline inventories increased by about 1.8 million barrels and distillate fuel stocks climbed by roughly 0.6 million barrels. The inventory-driven selloff came on top of recent Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC+) supply headlines that have unsettled traders. Earlier this week, reports suggested the group was considering a much larger-than-expected output hike for November — as high as 400,000 to 500,000 barrels per day — raising fears of oversupply at a time of fragile demand. However, OPEC subsequently pushed back against those reports, calling them “inaccurate and misleading,” while its Joint Ministerial Monitoring Committee (JMMC) on Wednesday stressed the importance of compliance with existing quotas and urged members that overproduced in previous months to compensate in the coming months. Market attention is now shifting to the…
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.010552+1.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014919+6.69%
NEAR
NEAR$2.976+2.44%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 10:34
Delite
BoC Meeting Minutes show policymakers continue to see difficulties from US trade

BoC Meeting Minutes show policymakers continue to see difficulties from US trade

The post BoC Meeting Minutes show policymakers continue to see difficulties from US trade appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Bank of Canada’s (BoC) Meeting Minutes from its latest interest rate decision showed that policymakers at the Canadian central bank continue to grapple with downstream challenges from whiplash policy attacks from the Trump administration. However, policymakers continue to lean toward optimism on headline datapoints and expect the Canadian economy to weather the storm despite some choppy seas. Key highlights Ahead of BoC’s September 17th rate decision, members expected they could present a baseline projection for growth and inflation in the October monetary policy report. Members reviewed a broad range of inflation indicators and agreed they continued to point to underlying inflation of around 2.5%.Members agreed that while near-term uncertainty around US tariffs had diminished, uncertainty around the renegotiation of the USMCA was coming into greater focus. GC agreed that the impending USMCA free trade deal renegotiation was likely to impede a recovery in business investment in the near term.Members agreed consumption should continue to support growth going forward and the economy was expected to grow modestly, in line with the current tariff scenario outlined in the July report. GC acknowledged it was difficult to assess the amount of slack in the economy, and the outlook for inflation was subject to greater uncertainty than usual. Members believed trade disruptions implied new costs, but how big these costs would be, when and where they might materialize, and what they could mean for inflation all remained uncertain. Source: https://www.fxstreet.com/news/boc-meeting-minutes-show-policymakers-continue-to-see-difficulties-from-us-trade-202510011740
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10257-6.63%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014919+6.69%
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0.07467+10.80%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 10:31
Delite
Today’s Wordle #1566 Hints And Answer For Thursday, October 2nd

Today’s Wordle #1566 Hints And Answer For Thursday, October 2nd

The post Today’s Wordle #1566 Hints And Answer For Thursday, October 2nd appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. How to solve today’s Wordle. SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images Yesterday was Wordle Wednesday and I gave you fine Wordlers an extra riddle to solve. Today, I’ll give you the answer. This was the riddle: What do autumn leaves and lousy bowlers have in common? A number of you sent me the correct answer: They both end up in the gutters! Okay, it’s Wordle time! Looking for Wednesday’s Wordle? Check out our guide right here. How To Play Wordle Wordle is a daily word puzzle game where your goal is to guess a hidden five-letter word in six tries or fewer. After each guess, the game gives feedback to help you get closer to the answer: Green: The letter is in the word and in the correct spot. Yellow: The letter is in the word, but in the wrong spot. Gray: The letter is not in the word at all. Use these clues to narrow down your guesses. Every day brings a new word, and everyone around the world is trying to solve the same puzzle. Some Wordlers also play Competitive Wordle against friends, family, the Wordle Bot or even against me, your humble narrator. See rules for Competitive Wordle toward the end of this post. Today’s Wordle Hints And Answer Wordle Bot’s Starting Word: SLATE My Starting Word Today: PLANE (377 words remaining) The Hint: Something you measure. The Clue: This Wordle has far more consonants than vowels. Okay, spoilers below! The answer is coming! . . . The Answer: Wordle #1566 Screenshot: Erik Kain Wordle Analysis Every day I check Wordle Bot to help analyze my guessing game. You can check your Wordle score with Wordle Bot right here. PLANE was an obvious choice for my opening guess. It’s typically a good starter and I was traveling, so…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014919+6.69%
Octavia
VIA$0.0153-1.29%
FINE
FINE$0.0000000015364+1.11%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 10:25
Delite
EUR/GBP weakens as Eurozone inflation holds steady, UK PMI stabilizes

EUR/GBP weakens as Eurozone inflation holds steady, UK PMI stabilizes

The post EUR/GBP weakens as Eurozone inflation holds steady, UK PMI stabilizes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eurozone inflation rose 2.2% YoY in September, core HICP steady at 2.3%, both aligned with economists’ forecasts. Eurozone manufacturing PMI falls to 49.8, back into contraction zone, while UK factory PMI held unchanged at 46.2. UK GDP stagnated in Q2, with households under inflation pressure and tax hike risks weighing on Sterling outlook. EUR/GBP drops during the North American session on Wednesday after the latest release of inflation in the Eurozone came in line with estimates, but slightly above the European Central Bank’s (ECB) goal. The cross trades around 0.8696, down 0.36%. Cross falls despite Eurozone CPI holding above ECB’s target and business activity showing signs of recovery The Eurozone reported that inflation rose by 2.2% YoY in September, aligned with estimates but above August’s 2% print. Excluding volatile items, the so-called core Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for the bloc was steady at 2.3% YoY, as foreseen. Other data revealed that business activity in the Eurozone worsened, with the HCOB Manufacturing PMI declining from 50.7 to 49.8 in September, getting into contraction territory. In the UK, the S&P Global Manufacturing PMI contracted in September, but it appears to have stabilized after remaining unchanged at 46.2, as it was in August. On Tuesday, traders digested the release of Gross Domestic Product (GDP) figures for the UK, which showed the economy stagnated in Q2. In the meantime, British households are facing high inflation, and a possible tax increase by Finance Minister Rachel Reeves would put pressure on the British Pound. EUR/GBP Price Forecast: Consolidates around 0.8700 EUR/GBP seems to have peaked as depicted by the technical picture, although it retreated, bounced off a key support level at the 20-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 0.8694, which drove the pair above 0.8700. Momentum indicates that sellers are in charge, but the…
EUR
EUR$1.1751+0.17%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014919+6.69%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02641-0.71%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 10:22
Delite
Circle Joins Forces with Deutsche Börse as Europe Shapes Its Stablecoin Future

Circle Joins Forces with Deutsche Börse as Europe Shapes Its Stablecoin Future

The post Circle Joins Forces with Deutsche Börse as Europe Shapes Its Stablecoin Future appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech Circle’s regulated stablecoins are set to enter the heart of Europe’s financial infrastructure after a new partnership with Deutsche Börse Group. The move highlights how traditional market operators are beginning to embrace digital currencies as MiCA regulations take hold across the EU. The collaboration, revealed this week, will initially focus on Circle’s euro-linked EURC and dollar-linked USDC. These tokens are expected to be listed and traded on Deutsche Börse’s 3DX platform, operated by 360T, with custody supported through Clearstream and Crypto Finance, a subsidiary of the exchange group. Circle says the integration could simplify cross-border payments and lower settlement risks for banks and asset managers. The timing is significant. While MiCA has given regulatory clarity and allowed Circle to become the first global issuer to meet its standards, European policymakers are weighing whether to restrict so-called “multi-issued” stablecoins – tokens launched both inside and outside the EU. A recent recommendation from the European Systemic Risk Board, though not binding, has already triggered debate among regulators about potential risks to financial stability. Circle’s approach stands in contrast to Tether, which has openly refused to comply with MiCA’s reserve requirements. Meanwhile, other European institutions are pressing forward. Société Générale’s crypto division, for example, has just announced that its own EURCV and USDCV stablecoins will be available across DeFi platforms like Morpho and Uniswap. For Circle and Deutsche Börse, the partnership represents a calculated bet that regulated stablecoins will eventually become part of Europe’s mainstream financial plumbing, even as the rules of the game are still being written. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor…
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12175-0.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014919+6.69%
Humans.ai
HEART$0.005052+4.61%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 10:04
Delite
BlockDAG’s Alpine F1® Deal Signals a New Era of Adoption

BlockDAG’s Alpine F1® Deal Signals a New Era of Adoption

The post BlockDAG’s Alpine F1® Deal Signals a New Era of Adoption appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto is full of headlines, but not all of them signal lasting change. One that does is BlockDAG’s announcement of a multi-year global sponsorship with the BWT Alpine F1® Team, part of the Renault Group. Beginning in 2025, this partnership carries BlockDAG from blockchain circles into one of the most prestigious sporting arenas in the world. It’s a milestone that merges visibility with credibility. BlockDAG isn’t just making noise; it’s linking its brand to Formula 1®, a sport known for engineering mastery, global reach, and cultural prestige. For a blockchain project already raising nearly $420 million in its presale, the move feels less like hype and more like inevitability. What Alpine F1® Brings to BlockDAG Formula 1® is more than a sport. It’s a global cultural force, reaching 1.5 billion viewers per season across television, streaming, and digital platforms. Sponsorship in Formula 1® is notoriously selective. Only financially strong and brand-conscious companies make the cut. That BlockDAG is now among them says one thing: legitimacy. The deal ensures BlockDAG’s logo will appear on Alpine’s cars, across fan engagement platforms, and even in virtual racing content. It also includes co-branded merchandise, exclusive content, and integration with the RISE+ fan app, Alpine’s global hub for fans. The goal is not just branding but merging Web3 adoption with motorsport culture. For crypto buyers, the association matters. Alpine’s reputation is built on engineering excellence and performance under pressure. By tying itself to that legacy, BlockDAG signals that it belongs to a rare class of blockchain projects aiming for long-term cultural relevance, not just speculative attention. Adoption Metrics That Tell the Story Partnerships create headlines, but numbers prove credibility. BlockDAG has plenty of them. Nearly $420M raised so far, with momentum averaging close to $1M daily in October. More than 26.5B coins sold, moving steadily…
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.4104-4.56%
ERA
ERA$0.5573+1.49%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014919+6.69%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 10:00
Delite
Racing Into the Future: BlockDAG’s $420M Presale and Alpine F1® Deal Shift the Crypto Landscape

Racing Into the Future: BlockDAG’s $420M Presale and Alpine F1® Deal Shift the Crypto Landscape

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/from-track-to-blockchain-blockdags-alpine-f1-deal-signals-a-new-era-of-adoption/
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.12175-0.68%
AlpineF1TeamFanToken
ALPINE$1.4104-4.56%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014919+6.69%
Delite
Coinstats2025/10/02 10:00
Delite
Daha Önceki ABD Hükümet Kapanmalarında Bitcoin (BTC) Fiyatı Nasıl Tepki Vermişti? İşte Mutlaka Bilinmesi Gerekenler

Daha Önceki ABD Hükümet Kapanmalarında Bitcoin (BTC) Fiyatı Nasıl Tepki Vermişti? İşte Mutlaka Bilinmesi Gerekenler

The post Daha Önceki ABD Hükümet Kapanmalarında Bitcoin (BTC) Fiyatı Nasıl Tepki Vermişti? İşte Mutlaka Bilinmesi Gerekenler appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US federal government has entered its first shutdown since 2018. A disagreement between Senate Republicans and Democrats over healthcare spending resulted in the rejection of last-minute budget proposals, and the government was officially shut down today. The shutdown means hundreds of thousands of federal employees and active-duty military members will be without their paychecks, and the operations of institutions like national parks and the Smithsonian will be thrown into limbo. While services like Social Security payments and passport applications will continue, there may be delays. How Has Bitcoin Been Affected Before? Historical data suggests that government shutdowns don’t directly negatively impact crypto markets. For example, during the longest government shutdown, which lasted 35 days between 2018 and 2019, the price of Bitcoin fell approximately 6%, trading sideways in the $3,575-$3,800 range. During this period, BTC was already trading within a narrow range following a 50% pullback in the previous months. Analysts state that government shutdowns are not a decisive catalyst for Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in the short term, with global macroeconomic conditions, regulatory processes, and investor risk appetite determining the direction of the market. The length of this shutdown is uncertain. While historically government shutdowns lasting longer than two weeks are rare, they have become increasingly frequent over the past 30 years. The 2018 shutdown cost the US economy approximately $3 billion in GDP. This time, Congress has failed to pass budgets for any of its agencies, potentially complicating the process even further. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/daha-onceki-abd-hukumet-kapanmalarinda-bitcoin-btc-fiyati-nasil-tepki-vermisti-iste-mutlaka-bilinmesi-gerekenler/
Bitcoin
BTC$122,252.61+2.13%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014919+6.69%
Wink
LIKE$0.010834+20.23%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 09:59
Delite

Novice o trendih

Več

Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users

3 Tips to Stay Profitable Even in Crypto Bear Markets

Federal Reserve Announces Rate Cut Amid Shifting Economic Risks

Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants

What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance?