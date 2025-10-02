Borza MEXC
Why is PEPE Up Today? PriceJumps 6% as Trading Volume Triple, Whale Activity Builds
The post Why is PEPE Up Today? PriceJumps 6% as Trading Volume Triple, Whale Activity Builds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Meme-inspired cryptocurrency PEPE has seen its price jump more than 6% in less than 24 hours as traders piled in during a breakout rally that saw trading volumes nearly triple, according to CoinDesk Research’s technical analysis data model. The token rose from $0.000009138 to $0.000009627 during the session, with volatility expanding over 7%. Volume surged to 5.61 trillion tokens, far above the 1.89 trillion daily average, pushing the price through established resistance and holding above $0.000009600 by the close of the move. The rally came amid a broader shift in the crypto market. The broader CoinDesk 20 (CD20) has risen by more than 4.3% over the past 24-hour period. Some of the capital entering the market appears to have flowed into high-risk altcoins like PEPE and speculative presale projects, lifting prices across the memecoin space. The CoinDesk Memecoin Index (CDMEME) saw a near 5% rise in the same period. According to data from Nansen, PEPE’s price rally comes after whale accumulation took over in the last 30 days. The top 100 non-exchange addresses on Ethereum have added 3.4% to their holdings in the period, while exchange wallets saw a 2% drop in PEPE holdings. Support now sits near $0.00000900, with resistance forming around the session high of $0.000009681. Price consolidation toward the end of the rally may hint at another move ahead. Open interest for PEPE futures products has meanwhile kept on rising to now stand near the $600 million market according to CoinGlass data. Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated with the assistance from AI tools and reviewed by our editorial team to ensure accuracy and adherence to our standards. For more information, see CoinDesk’s full AI Policy. Source: https://www.coindesk.com/markets/2025/10/01/pepe-meme-coin-jumps-6-as-trading-volume-triples-and-whale-activity-builds
BitcoinEthereumNews
Dow Jones holds steady as investors watch government shutdown commence
The post Dow Jones holds steady as investors watch government shutdown commence appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The Dow Jones continues to hold close to 46,500 despite a US government shutdown. ADP jobs data showed a steep contraction in hiring, counterintuitively bolstering risk appetite. Despite holding steady, investors remain apprehensive about what comes next from the Trump administration. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) churned the chart paper on Wednesday, facing pre-market and early hour losses before recovering its stance enough to hold close to the 46,500 level. The Dow has remained in the same neighborhood since punching out new record highs a little over a week ago, keeping downside momentum at bay. The US federal government is now in shutdown mode, with Congress unable to muscle a budget spending bill across the line before the regular start of the fiscal year on October 1, which occurs every single year and should come as no surprise to policymakers in Washington. Democrats have introduced two separate budget reconciliation bills this week, but House Republicans responded by skipping all budget meetings and remaining absent during two separate bill readings that would have provided a stopgap funding solution while a larger budget bill is considered. Investors getting used to weathering shutdown storms Federal shutdowns have almost become the norm rather than the exception during Trump’s presidency: This will be the fourth federal shutdown over budget disagreements that Trump has presided over across his two terms. The last federal shutdown, which occurred in 2018, lasted for 35 consecutive days and remains the longest government closure in US history. Donald Trump has a long-standing history of stating that any government shutdown is the fault of the president, as he declared in 2013 and 2011 by saying, “problems start from the top, and they have to get solved from the top and the president’s the leader… he’s got to get everybody in the…
BitcoinEthereumNews
Wisconsin Proposes Regulatory Relief for Cryptocurrency Companies
The post Wisconsin Proposes Regulatory Relief for Cryptocurrency Companies appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Caroline Bishop Sep 30, 2025 13:05 Wisconsin lawmakers have fired the opening shot in what could become a nationwide battle to attract cryptocurrency businesses, introducing sweeping legi… Wisconsin lawmakers have fired the opening shot in what could become a nationwide battle to attract cryptocurrency businesses, introducing sweeping legislation that would eliminate licensing requirements for digital asset operations ranging from Bitcoin mining to blockchain development. Assembly Bill 471, unveiled Monday by Republican legislators, represents one of the most comprehensive pro-crypto regulatory frameworks attempted at the state level, potentially positioning Wisconsin as a haven for digital asset companies fleeing stricter jurisdictions. Sweeping Exemptions Target Multiple Crypto Activities The proposed legislation would exempt individuals and businesses from obtaining money transmitter licenses from the Wisconsin Department of Financial Institutions for a broad range of cryptocurrency activities. Under current regulations, many of these operations face uncertain licensing requirements that can cost tens of thousands of dollars and months of regulatory review. The bill specifically targets exemptions for cryptocurrency mining operations, token staking activities, blockchain software development, and peer-to-peer digital asset exchanges that don’t involve conversion to traditional currency. Additionally, the legislation would protect the use of self-hosted wallets, blockchain node operations, and businesses accepting cryptocurrency payments. “This represents a fundamental shift in how states approach cryptocurrency regulation,” said Jennifer Martinez, a digital asset attorney at Chicago-based firm CryptoLegal Partners. “Wisconsin is essentially rolling out the red carpet for crypto businesses that have been operating in regulatory gray areas.” Timing Aligns with Industry Migration Trends The bill’s introduction comes as cryptocurrency companies increasingly relocate to states with clearer regulatory frameworks. Texas and Wyoming have captured significant market share by establishing crypto-friendly policies, with Texas alone attracting over 40% of U.S. Bitcoin mining operations following China’s 2021 mining ban.…
BitcoinEthereumNews
Sui, SUI Group and Ethena will cooperate to issue stablecoin suiUSDe
PANews reported on October 2nd that Sui and Nasdaq-listed Sui Treasury company SUI Group Holdings Limited announced the upcoming launch of suiUSDe, a native synthetic dollar token backed by Ethena and backed by a variety of digital assets and corresponding short futures positions. It is reported that another stablecoin, USDi, will also be issued on Sui later this year, backed by the BlackRock USD Institutional Digital Liquidity Fund (BUIDL) tokenized money market fund.
PANews
Analysts Warn Government Closure May Delay Solana ETF Approval
Despite delays, experts say the approval of several altcoin ETFs, including Solana's, are “really 100% now.”
CryptoPotato
Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, October 2nd
The post Today’s NYT Pips Hints And Solutions For Thursday, October 2nd appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. I’ve spent the day traveling and that has mostly negative effects on my brain. I get tired, grouchy and ready to hang up my hat. And the fun part about today is that as I type this, my computer is being sluggish and acting out — as if it was resentful of my absence these past few days and is now dragging its feet. So I’ll be brief. Let’s solve today’s Pips! Looking for Wednesday’s Pips? Read our guide right here. How To Play Pips In Pips, you have a grid of multicolored boxes. Each colored area represents a different “condition” that you have to achieve. You have a select number of dominoes that you have to spend filling in the grid. You must use every domino and achieve every condition properly to win. There are Easy, Medium and Difficult tiers. Here’s an example of a difficult tier Pips: Pips example Screenshot: Erik Kain As you can see, the grid has a bunch of symbols and numbers with each color. On the far left, the three purple squares must not equal one another (hence the equal sign crossed out). The two pink squares next to that must equal a total of 0. The zig-zagging blue squares all must equal one another. You click on dominoes to rotate them, and will need to since they have to be rotated to fit where they belong. Not shown on this grid are other conditions, such as “less than” or “greater than.” If there are multiple tiles with > or < signs, the total of those tiles must be greater or less than the listed number. It varies by grid. Blank spaces can have anything. The various possible conditions are: = All pips must equal one another in this group. All pips must not…
BitcoinEthereumNews
James Wynn announces he will switch from HyperLiquid to Aster to execute the transaction
PANews reported on October 2nd that whale trader James Wynn posted on the X platform: "I once turned a small amount of money into $100 million on HyperLiquid. Now I will try to repeat my success, but I will switch to the perpetual contract DEX Aster to execute trading operations. All transactions will be public so that everyone can watch again."
PANews
Analyst Raises Crypto ETF Odds to 100% With SEC’s Radical Listing Reset
Crypto ETFs are on the brink of a historic breakthrough as regulatory momentum and 100% approval odds spark intense market optimism. Crypto ETF Approvals Loom as SEC Reshapes Regulatory Path Regulatory changes are fueling optimism that many crypto ETFs are on the verge of approval, with some analysts now declaring the probability at 100%. The […]
Coinstats
Coinbase app integrating 1inch API to enhance token swaps
"The integration of the 1inch Swap API by Coinbase represents the DEX aggregator’s most significant U.S. client to date," the firms said.
Coinstats
Tether to leverage video streaming platform Rumble to distribute USAT stablecoin
Tether is exploring a partnership with Rumble to drive USAT adoption in the US market through the launch of a stablecoin wallet.
Fxstreet
