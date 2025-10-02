AEW Dynamite Results, Oct. 1, 2025: Andrade El Idolo Returns
All Elite Wrestling Credit: All Elite Wrestling AEW Dynamite hit its six-year anniversary this week, a milestone that not only highlights the company's staying power but also how much has changed in the wrestling landscape since its debut in 2019. What began as a bold gamble has grown into a fixture of Wednesday nights, with Tony Khan at the helm steering the promotion through highs, setbacks, and constant evolution. Anniversaries in wrestling are often a time to reflect, but in true AEW fashion, this show also pushed forward with surprises, shifting storylines, and fresh matchups. It felt less like a nostalgia trip and more like a statement that Dynamite intends to keep moving, keep adapting, and keep delivering moments. So, what developed on the Oct. 1 show? Andrade El Idolo Returns To AEW And Makes History If fans expected a surprise on the sixth anniversary of AEW Dynamite, they certainly got one. Andrade became the first wrestler to make the jump from WWE to AEW, back to WWE, and then finally returning AEW, when the lights went out and he blindsided Kenny Omega, who had just finished putting over the anniversary celebration. Moments later, he joined the Don Callis Family, a stable that already feels like an upgrade from Andrade's uneven first run in the company earlier this decade. Andrade does face the risk of getting lost in a faction that crowded, but there are also clear signs he can break through. His refreshed look and immediate feud with Kenny Omega put him back in the spotlight and make him feel like a star again. With the Callis Family likely to trim down over time, possibly with Konosuke Takeshita moving into a babyface role, Andrade could soon find himself positioned to climb even higher. El Clon Debuts, Joins The Don…
