2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Blockchain Association Defends GENIUS Act as Banks Fear Stablecoin Power Shift

Blockchain Association Defends GENIUS Act as Banks Fear Stablecoin Power Shift

The post Blockchain Association Defends GENIUS Act as Banks Fear Stablecoin Power Shift appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Backed by bipartisan law and clear oversight, the GENIUS Act is fueling stablecoin innovation, safeguarding consumers, attracting investment, and reinforcing U.S. leadership in the global financial race. GENIUS Act Defended as Catalyst for Stablecoin Innovation and US Financial Leadership The debate over stablecoin regulation has intensified as U.S. banks and digital asset companies clash over […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/blockchain-association-defends-genius-act-as-banks-fear-stablecoin-power-shift/
The AI Prophecy
ACT$0.03392+1.98%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014914+6.70%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.02276+1.51%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 11:35
Delite
New Zealand Dollar strengthens above 0.5800 amid US government shutdown fears

New Zealand Dollar strengthens above 0.5800 amid US government shutdown fears

The post New Zealand Dollar strengthens above 0.5800 amid US government shutdown fears appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. NZD/USD gains ground near 0.5820 in Thursday’s early Asian session. US private sector payrolls dropped by 32,000 in September, weaker than expected.  The prospect of further rate cuts by the RBNZ this year might cap the pair’s upside.  The NZD/USD pair trades in positive territory for the second consecutive day around 0.5820 during the early Asian session on Thursday. The US Dollar (USD) softens against the New Zealand Dollar (NZD) as the US government shut down after US President Donald Trump and Congress failed to reach a deal. The US weekly Initial Jobless Claims will not be published in light of the ongoing federal shutdown.  The federal government shut down on Wednesday after a deadlocked Congress failed to reach a funding deal.  The September US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report will not be released on Friday, as the Labor Department has paused virtually all activity. “We are concerned with the government shutdown, which also does not bode well for the buck,” said Juan Perez, director of trading at Monex USA in Washington. The private-sector jobs in the United States contracted last month, boosting expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will cut interest rates two more times this year. This, in turn, could also weigh on the Greenback and create a tailwind for the pair.  US private sector payrolls declined 32,000 in September and annual pay was up 4.5% on a yearly basis, the Automatic Data Processing (ADP) showed Wednesday. This figure followed the 3,000 decrease (revised from a 54,000 increase) reported in August and came in below the market expectation of 50,000. On the other hand, the dovish stance by the Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) might undermine the Kiwi against the USD. The RBNZ’s forecasts suggested additional rate reductions, potentially with two more 25 basis points (bps) easing by March next year. Nonetheless,…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014914+6.70%
GAINS
GAINS$0.0235-2.20%
NEAR
NEAR$2.977+2.51%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 11:34
Delite
AEW Dynamite Results, Oct. 1, 2025: Andrade El Idolo Returns

AEW Dynamite Results, Oct. 1, 2025: Andrade El Idolo Returns

The post AEW Dynamite Results, Oct. 1, 2025: Andrade El Idolo Returns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. All Elite Wrestling Credit: All Elite Wrestling AEW Dynamite hit its six-year anniversary this week, a milestone that not only highlights the company’s staying power but also how much has changed in the wrestling landscape since its debut in 2019. What began as a bold gamble has grown into a fixture of Wednesday nights, with Tony Khan at the helm steering the promotion through highs, setbacks, and constant evolution. Anniversaries in wrestling are often a time to reflect, but in true AEW fashion, this show also pushed forward with surprises, shifting storylines, and fresh matchups. It felt less like a nostalgia trip and more like a statement that Dynamite intends to keep moving, keep adapting, and keep delivering moments. So, what developed on the Oct. 1 show? Andrade El Idolo Returns To AEW And Makes History If fans expected a surprise on the sixth anniversary of AEW Dynamite, they certainly got one. Andrade became the first wrestler to make the jump from WWE to AEW, back to WWE, and then finally returning AEW, when the lights went out and he blindsided Kenny Omega, who had just finished putting over the anniversary celebration. Moments later, he joined the Don Callis Family, a stable that already feels like an upgrade from Andrade’s uneven first run in the company earlier this decade. Andrade does face the risk of getting lost in a faction that crowded, but there are also clear signs he can break through. His refreshed look and immediate feud with Kenny Omega put him back in the spotlight and make him feel like a star again. With the Callis Family likely to trim down over time, possibly with Konosuke Takeshita moving into a babyface role, Andrade could soon find himself positioned to climb even higher. El Clon Debuts, Joins The Don…
Omnity Network
OCT$0.08235-7.03%
1
1$0.007158+25.60%
ELYSIA
EL$0.004224+0.40%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 11:25
Delite
AUD/USD treads water ahead of Australian Trade Balance data

AUD/USD treads water ahead of Australian Trade Balance data

The post AUD/USD treads water ahead of Australian Trade Balance data appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AUD/USD failed to move too far in either direction on Wednesday. Australian Trade Balance figures are due early Thursday. US government shutdown has crimped the flow of critical inflation and jobs data. AUD/USD took a breather on Wednesday, churning in place near 0.6620 after a three-day gain streak that saw the US Dollar (USD) rebound from a three-week low of 0.6520 against the Australian Dollar (AUD). The US government has entered it’s fourth federal shutdown during Donald Trump’s two terms as president, and the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has warned that it will not be able to deliver the latest Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) jobs data amid a federal shuttering. Australia’s Trade Balance is expected to have dipped to 6.5 billion in August. Imports declined 1.3% in July, alongside a 3.3% uptick in Exports during the same period, bringing Australia’s July Trade Balance to 7.31 billion MoM. Australian Trade Balance data drops at 01:30 GMT. Australian S&P Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) data will also land on late on Thursday at 23:00 GMT. Australian Services PMIs are expected to hold steady at 52.0 for September. This week’s hotly anticipated US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) jobs report is at risk of being delayed or suspended. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), a government shutdown will result in official dataset releases being suspended until federal operations resume. ADP Employment Change figures came in much lower than the street expected, showing a contraction of -32K in September versus the expected 50K. August’s initial print of 54K was also revised sharply lower to -3K. ADP jobs figures suffer from constant revisions, but the figure has generally missed expectations for all but three of the monthly figures published since the start of 2025. With the NFP print in jeopardy, investors are leaning further on…
Polytrade
TRADE$0.10259-6.55%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014914+6.70%
Movement
MOVE$0.1145+1.50%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 11:22
Delite
Bitcoin Spot Liquidity Shrinks: Stablecoin NetFlows Turn Negative Despite ETF Inflows

Bitcoin Spot Liquidity Shrinks: Stablecoin NetFlows Turn Negative Despite ETF Inflows

The post Bitcoin Spot Liquidity Shrinks: Stablecoin NetFlows Turn Negative Despite ETF Inflows appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin Spot Liquidity Shrinks: Stablecoin NetFlows Turn Negative Despite ETF Inflows | Bitcoinist.com Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Sebastian’s journey into the world of crypto began four years ago, driven by a fascination with the potential of blockchain technology to revolutionize financial systems. His initial exploration focused on understanding the intricacies of various crypto projects, particularly those focused on building innovative financial solutions. Through countless hours of research and learning, Sebastian developed a deep understanding of the underlying technologies, market dynamics, and potential applications of cryptocurrencies. As his knowledge grew, Sebastian felt compelled to share his insights with others. He began actively contributing to online discussions on platforms like X and LinkedIn, focusing on fintech and crypto-related content. His goal was to expose valuable trends and insights to a wider audience, fostering a deeper understanding of the rapidly evolving crypto landscape. Sebastian’s contributions quickly gained recognition, and he became a trusted voice in the online crypto community. To further enhance his expertise, Sebastian pursued a UC Berkeley Fintech: Frameworks, Applications, and Strategies certification. This rigorous program equipped him with valuable skills and knowledge regarding Financial Technology, bridging the gap between traditional finance (TradFi) and decentralized finance (DeFi). The certification deepened his understanding of the broader financial landscape and its intersection with blockchain technology. Sebastian’s passion for finance and writing is evident in his work. He enjoys delving into financial research, analyzing market trends, and exploring the latest developments in the crypto space. In his spare time, Sebastian can often be found immersed in charts, studying 10-K forms, or engaging in thought-provoking discussions about the future of finance. Sebastian’s journey…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014914+6.70%
Sign
SIGN$0.06747+1.65%
DeepBook
DEEP$0.144551+1.75%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 11:02
Delite
Argentina Tax Revenue (MoM) climbed from previous 15359B to 15445B in August

Argentina Tax Revenue (MoM) climbed from previous 15359B to 15445B in August

The post Argentina Tax Revenue (MoM) climbed from previous 15359B to 15445B in August appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page. If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet. FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted. The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014914+6.70%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002355+1.59%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001621+0.93%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 11:01
Delite
Prediction market Polymarket is about to reopen to US users

Prediction market Polymarket is about to reopen to US users

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Decrypt, the prediction market Polymarket is about to reopen to US users, many years after it was effectively banned by the US Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) nearly four years ago. Regulatory documents show that the restart may take place as early as tomorrow.
MAY
MAY$0.03943+0.05%
Overtake
TAKE$0.19244+3.81%
Delite
PANews2025/10/02 10:43
Delite
Metaplanet Releases Q3 Results: BTC Quarterly Revenue Reaches 2.438 Billion Yen, a 115.7% Increase

Metaplanet Releases Q3 Results: BTC Quarterly Revenue Reaches 2.438 Billion Yen, a 115.7% Increase

PANews reported on October 2nd that Simon Gerovich, CEO of Metaplanet, a Japanese Bitcoin treasury listed company, released its third-quarter performance data on the X platform, revealing that the company's total revenue in the third quarter was 6.8 billion yen (a 100% increase), and operating profit was 4.7 billion yen (an 88% increase). In addition, Bitcoin quarterly revenue reached 2.438 billion yen, an increase of 115.7% from the second quarter of this year.
Bitcoin
BTC$122,255.53+2.10%
Simon the Gator
SIMON$0.0002361-10.56%
4
4$0.18293+27.05%
Delite
PANews2025/10/02 10:34
Delite
Plasma Alliance clarifies XPL rumors: no partnership with Wintermute, no members selling XPL yet

Plasma Alliance clarifies XPL rumors: no partnership with Wintermute, no members selling XPL yet

PANews reported on October 2nd that in response to previous market rumors regarding XPL, Plasma co-founder Paul clarified on the X platform that the XPL held by the team and investors has been locked up for three years, with no members selling. He also stated that only three of the team's approximately 50 members previously worked at Blur or Blast, with the others hailing from companies like Google, Facebook, Square, Temasek, and Goldman Sachs. He stated that simply labeling them as the "former Blast team" is inaccurate. Furthermore, Plasma has not partnered with Wintermute on market making, nor has it signed any service contracts, and that Plasma's knowledge of its XPL holdings is consistent with the public's.
Plasma
XPL$0.9268-0.08%
Blur
BLUR$0.07663-0.48%
Blast
BLAST$0.002072+0.68%
Delite
PANews2025/10/02 10:10
Delite
Saylor Unveils His Bitcoin Endgame That Could Upend Global Finance

Saylor Unveils His Bitcoin Endgame That Could Upend Global Finance

In a wide-ranging September interview with Bitcoin Magazine, MicroStrategy executive chairman Michael Saylor condensed five years of corporate experimentation into a stark, almost mechanical blueprint for what he calls Bitcoin’s “endgame”: accumulate an unprecedented stockpile of the asset as digital capital, then manufacture a new tier of credit markets on top of it. “The endgame […]
FINANCE
FINANCE$0.001616-11.54%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Delite
Bitcoinist2025/10/02 10:00
Delite

Novice o trendih

Več

Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users

3 Tips to Stay Profitable Even in Crypto Bear Markets

Federal Reserve Announces Rate Cut Amid Shifting Economic Risks

Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants

What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance?