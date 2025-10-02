Borza MEXC
Market Analyst Says XRP Investors Should Know This Information
Market Analyst Says XRP Investors Should Know This Information
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 11:41
Japan Foreign Investment in Japan Stocks rose from previous ¥-1747.5B to ¥-963.3B in September 26
Japan Foreign Investment in Japan Stocks rose from previous ¥-1747.5B to ¥-963.3B in September 26
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 11:31
Lead Bank Enhances Compliance with Blockchain Solutions
Lead Bank partners with Chainalysis to revolutionize its compliance framework using advanced blockchain solutions, enhancing risk management and regulatory adherence in the digital finance arena. In a significant move within the digital finance sector, Lead Bank has embarked on a journey to revolutionize its compliance framework by integrating advanced blockchain solutions from Chainalysis. This strategic partnership underscores the bank's commitment to enhancing its risk management capabilities in an evolving regulatory landscape. A Strategic Approach to Compliance Lead Bank, a state-chartered entity known for its innovative Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS) offerings, has opted to utilize Chainalysis' comprehensive suite of tools to bolster its compliance measures. By integrating solutions such as VASP Risking and Reactor, the bank aims to refine its ability to identify and assess crypto-related risks with precision. These tools facilitate the creation of holistic risk profiles, streamline onboarding workflows, and enable in-depth investigations of blockchain activities. The bank's Chief Legal and Risk Officer, Erica Kahlili, emphasized the transformative impact of this collaboration, stating that it significantly enhances their compliance capabilities, thus ensuring a safer financial environment for users. Building a Comprehensive Compliance Program Beyond the integration of Chainalysis solutions, Lead Bank maintains a robust compliance program that includes Know Your Customer (KYC) protocols, business screenings, and continuous internal training. This comprehensive approach ensures the bank's readiness to navigate the complexities of modern financial regulations. Bryan Favero, Vice President for the Americas at Chainalysis, highlighted the importance of such collaborations for banks engaged in the cryptocurrency industry. He noted that investing in a strong compliance and risk management framework is crucial for maintaining regulatory partnerships and managing risk exposure effectively.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 11:08
Gold obliterates records, hits $3,895 on Fed cut frenzy
ADP report shows that private hiring in September plunged, reinforcing bets for a Fed rate cut later this month. US government shutdown delays Nonfarm Payrolls release, weighs on markets but support flows into Gold. Treasury yields tumble and US Dollar softens, creating a favorable backdrop for bullion's rally toward fresh record highs. Gold price surges on Wednesday and posts a record high of $3,895, yet it has since retreated somewhat, trading with gains of over 0.30%. The shutdown of the US government and softer-than-expected employment data reaffirmed investors' stance that the Federal Reserve (Fed) would reduce interest rates at its upcoming meeting. XAU/USD trades at $3,871 at the time of writing, propelled by falling US Treasury yields and a firm US Dollar. Bullion holds near $3,871 as weak jobs data and US government shutdown fears boost safe-haven demand Financial markets remain in a positive mood, despite the shutdown of the US government, which could delay the release of the Friday Nonfarm Payrolls report. Jobs data revealed earlier showed that private hiring plunged in September, according to the ADP National Employment Change report. Other data showed that manufacturing activity recovered in September, but remained in contractionary territory, as revealed by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). In the meantime, the Greenback post modest losses of over 0.11%, a tailwind for Bullion prices. Expectations that the Federal Reserve would reduce rates at the October 29 meeting remain high, standing at 98% for a 25-basis-point rate cut and a 4% chance of holding rates unchanged. Daily market movers: Gold price climbs on soft US jobs data Bullion prices advance as the Greenback edges down, as shown by the US Dollar Index (DXY). DXY, which tracks the buck's value against a basket of six currencies, is down 0.11% at 97.68.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 11:07
Tumbles to weekly lows, eyes on 197.00
GBP/JPY hovers just above August swing low at 197.86, a key level for bearish continuation toward 197.76, the 100-day SMA. Break below 197.70 could trigger deeper slide toward 197.00 and 196.00, before the 200-day SMA at 194.80. Buyers need recovery above 198.98 and 199.65 SMAs to regain control and attempt a move back toward 200.00. The GBP/JPY registered three consecutive bearish days so far in the week and opens Thursday's Asian session near the current weekly low of 197.92. At the time of writing, the cross-pair trades at 198.19, virtually unchanged. GBP/JPY Price Forecast: Bears in charge target the 200-day SMA The GBP/JPY technical picture indicates the pair is testing the last swing low of 197.86, August 20, which if broken it could open the door to challenge the 100-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 197.70, followed by the 200-day SMA at 194.80. Nevertheless, on its way south, the sellers must clear key support levels. If the 100-day SMA is taken, the GBP/JPY next support would be 197.00, followed by the 196 mark ahead of the 200-day SMA. Conversely, if buyers stepped in and drive the exchange rate above the 50-day SMA at 198.98, then a move above 199.00 is on the cards. On further strength, the next resistance would be the 20-day SMA at 199.65 ahead of the 200.00 figure.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 11:04
World Liberty Financial's (WLFI) Roadmap: A Debit Card And Tokenized Assets On The Horizon
The Trump family's decentralized finance (DeFi) platform, World Liberty Financial (WLFI), is poised to introduce two new products aimed at investors, capitalizing on the fast-growing sector of tokenization and a new debit card solution. World Liberty Financial To Launch Debit Card Pilot Program During a presentation at the Token 2049 conference in Singapore, World Liberty
Bitcoinist
2025/10/02 11:00
Jane Goodall Taught The World Empathy, Here Are 3 Things Business Leaders Can Learn
The world lost a legend as Dame Jane Goodall passed away at age 91. Her death marks the culmination of a life that rewrote humanity's place in nature. But it was her life that we can all learn from, offering a wake-up call of sorts for business leaders to follow in her footsteps in three distinct ways: by embedding empathy, practicing humility, and committing to a long-term vision. Born in London, Jane had a childhood fascination with animals. It was this passion that would become her life's work. With no formal scientific credentials, she traveled to Tanzania in 1960 under the mentorship of anthropologist Louis Leakey and began observing chimpanzees in the wild at the Gombe Stream. For almost two decades, she observed and documented behaviors that challenged the foundations of scientific thoughts around chimpanzees' intelligence – they used tools, went on the hunt for meat, and had individualized personalities that they used to form emotional bonds.She would go on to create the Jane Goodall Institute in 1977, becoming a global ambassador and icon for animal conservation and climate action, with the hope and conviction that even small acts of kindness could have a ripple effect, ultimately leading to change. Today, business leaders can learn from her by following these three lessons as a simple blueprint for honoring her legacy. 1. Empathy First One of Goodall's most notable and transformative acts was to give chimpanzees names instead of assigning them numbers. She insisted each primate had its own relationships and emotions with others. By recognizing that they possessed
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 10:58
EUR/USD holds steady as weak US jobs data offsets shutdown risks
EUR/USD remains subdued after US private hiring slumped in September, exposing labor market weakness. Fitch Ratings says shutdown trims U.S. GDP growth by 0.1–0.2% weekly but leaves debt credit rating outlook unchanged. Eurozone PMI beat expectations and inflation ticked higher, yet ECB seen holding policy steady after Lagarde's cautious tone. EUR/USD is steady late during the North American session as investors digest a soft jobs report and shrugs off the shutdown of the US government. The lack of an agreement between the White House and Democrats would prolong the shutdown and delay US economic data releases. The pair trades at 1.1720 unchanged. Euro trades flat near 1.1720 with investors balancing soft ADP print, government funding stalemate, and steady Eurozone data US ADP National Employment Change in September was dismal and highlighted the weakness of the labor market. Business activity in the manufacturing sector in the US, improved but contracted for the seventh straight month. Regarding political turmoil in the US, Vice-President JD Bance said that he does not think the shutdown will last long, vowing to do everything possible in the coming weeks to ensure people receive essential services. Meanwhile, Fitch Ratings said that a government shutdown does not have near-term impact on the "AA+ stable" creditworthiness of US debt. The agency revealed that the shutdown is estimated to reduce GDP growth by 0.1-0.2% per week. In the Eurozone, the HCOB Manufacturing PMI for September exceeded estimates, while the Harmonized Index of Consumer Prices (HICP) for the bloc ticked up. Despite this, the European Central Bank (ECB) is expected to remain on hold after President Christine Lagarde said that the risks to inflation "appear quite contained in both directions." Daily market movers: Fed's Goolsbee hawkish stance, to cap Euro's advance Chicago's Fed President Austan Goolsbee said that he is worried
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 10:55
Fed's Goolsbee is getting concerned about inflation risks
Federal Reserve (Fed) Bank of Chicago President Austan Goolsbee noted on Wednesday that although he supports further moves to lower interest rates, he is getting concerned about ongoing inflation pressures, specifically claims about a "one time" inflation bump from tariffs. Key highlights Starting to get more concerned about inflation heading the wrong direction.Counting on inflation being temporary makes me nervous.During BLS downtime, we lack many indicators about inflation.Anticipates tariff impacts will be temporary on inflation.
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 10:52
USD/CHF struggles to find momentum despite broad Dollar weakness
USD/CHF continues to stubbornly hold onto chart region just below 0.8000. SNB continues to fight a bitter battle against negative rates, but watchers remain sceptical. USD market flows have drawn down sharply with the US government heading into a fiscal shutdown. USD/CHF continues to trudge its way through familiar technical territory, with price action holding stubbornly just south of the 0.8000 major handle. The Swiss National Bank (SNB) continues to fight back against market expectations of a return to negative interest rates, with Swiss inflation already riding too close to zero to allow the SNB to make sharp policy moves. The US federal government has hit a slight policy snag after Congress failed to pass an interim budget spending bill that would finance government operations at the start of the federal government's fiscal year, which begins on October 1 every year. This marks the fourth government shutdown across Donald Trump's two terms as president. Investors are largely brushing off the operational blackout, as US government shutterings tend to have a limited impact on economic factors. Swiss Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation is due on Thursday, and is expected to show headline Swiss inflation ticking up to 0.3% YoY from 0.2%. However, the increase in inflation is still far too low to open the door for an easy policy transition back into negative territory as a growing number of market participants expect from the SNB. This week's hotly anticipated US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) jobs report is at risk of being delayed or suspended. According to the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS), a government shutdown will result in official dataset releases being suspended until federal operations resume. ADP Employment Change figures came in much lower than the street expected, showing a contraction of -32K
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 10:46
