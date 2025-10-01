Borza MEXC
Xiao Feng: DAT is the ETF moment of the Crypto era
PANews reported on October 2nd that HashKey Group officially launched its DAT (Digital Asset Treasury) fund strategy today at the Global On-chain Asset Summit, hosted during TOKEN2049. Dr. Xiao Feng, Chairman and CEO of HashKey Group, remarked that the birth of DAT is comparable to the groundbreaking launch of ETFs in the 1990s and is expected to play a similarly important role in the crypto era. "DAT represents the ETF moment of the crypto era, and it is also the original intention of HashKey Group to launch the DAT fund," Dr. Xiao Feng stated. "HashKey Group will seize this crucial moment and, leveraging exchanges and blockchain infrastructure, move the DAT strategy from conception to implementation." A month ago, HashKey Group announced its comprehensive DAT (Data Access Token) strategy and plans to launch Asia's largest multi-currency DAT ecosystem fund globally. By launching, investing in, and operating outstanding DAT projects globally, HashKey aims to promote the standardized management of crypto assets and the prosperity of the Web3 industry.
PANews
2025/10/02 11:43
Trump Family Properties Set for Blockchain Tokenization
Trump family real estate set for blockchain tokenization by World Liberty Financial, offering global investors access to luxury properties like Trump Tower Dubai. A bold plan to bring the Trump family real estate into blockchain markets is now in motion. Zach Witkoff, co-founder of World Liberty Financial, revealed the strategy at the Token2049 conference in […] The post Trump Family Properties Set for Blockchain Tokenization appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
2025/10/02 11:30
Was ist Stellar (XLM)? Der mega Guide für Einsteiger
Seit 2014 arbeitet Stellar an einer Infrastruktur, die Geldtransfers über Grenzen hinweg effizienter gestaltet. Im Mittelpunkt steht nicht der Handel mit Tokens, sondern der praktische Nutzen: internationale Überweisungen, digitale Abbildungen von Währungen in Form von Stablecoins und Schnittstellen für Banken oder Zahlungsdienstleister. Wir erklären dir alles, was du zu XLM wissen musst. Inhaltsverzeichnis Was ist [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash
2025/10/02 11:16
Tornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm asks judge to vacate conviction and seek acquittal
PANews reported on October 2nd that ornado Cash co-founder Roman Storm has filed a motion with a federal judge to dismiss the charges against him since his highly publicized criminal trial concluded in August, along with a motion for acquittal. The jury reportedly failed to reach a consensus on the most serious charges—conspiracy to launder money and evade sanctions—which carry a cumulative maximum sentence of 40 years. Prosecutors have yet to decide whether to retry Storm.
PANews
2025/10/02 11:15
How Will the Government Shutdown Affect Cryptocurrencies? Here’s the SEC’s Official Statement and Expert Commentary
The post How Will the Government Shutdown Affect Cryptocurrencies? Here’s the SEC’s Official Statement and Expert Commentary appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The federal government shutdown in the US could disrupt the long-awaited spot ETF approval process in the cryptocurrency market. The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) added to the uncertainty by announcing that it will not conduct activities during the shutdown. The SEC announced in an official statement that it will not review or approve new financial product and registration applications. The statement stated, “The SEC will not review or approve registration applications or applications for new financial products from entities such as investment advisors, broker-dealers, transfer agents, rating agencies, investment companies, and municipal advisors.” Additionally, processes such as stock exchange rule changes, registration statements for securities offerings, and issuer periodic reports will also be suspended. ETF expert Nate Geraci stated that the shutdown will directly impact the launch of spot crypto ETFs. “It appears a prolonged government shutdown will definitely impact the launch of new spot crypto ETFs,” Geraci said. “October, when a large number of ETF approvals are expected, may be slightly delayed.” This development creates significant uncertainty, particularly for spot Bitcoin and altcoin ETFs, which are expected to be approved in October, while investors are focused on resolving the budget crisis in Washington. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/how-will-the-government-shutdown-affect-cryptocurrencies-heres-the-secs-official-statement-and-expert-commentary/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 11:14
SlowMist Cosine: Pendle's large account was stolen because the contract it created for position entrustment allowed anyone to call
PANews reported on October 2nd that SlowMist Yuxian published a post on the X platform explaining the details of the previous theft of a Pendle VIP holder. It is reported that Pendle officials have confirmed that the protocol has not been attacked. Analysis of the theft of the Pendle VIP holder found that the contract onMorphoFlashLoan created by the VIP holder can be called by anyone. The VIP holder also entrusted his positions to this contract. The hacker called the VIP holder's onMorphoFlashLoan to carry out subsequent attacks on AAVE and Pendle positions. The VIP holder ultimately lost over $1.3 million.
PANews
2025/10/02 11:05
Sui introduces suiUSDe digital dollar token backed by digital assets with Ethena’s support
The post Sui introduces suiUSDe digital dollar token backed by digital assets with Ethena’s support appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Sui has introduced suiUSDe, a synthetic dollar stablecoin, on its blockchain. suiUSDe will be backed by digital assets paired with short futures positions, instead of traditional fiat reserves. Sui, a layer 1 blockchain focused on high-performance DeFi applications, announced the upcoming launch of suiUSDe, a native synthetic dollar token backed by digital assets, in partnership with Ethena, the issuer of USDe. The upcoming suiUSDe will function as a Sui-native income-generating asset powered by Ethena’s infrastructure. Its backing mechanism combines digital assets with corresponding short futures positions to generate yield without relying on traditional fiat reserves. Revenue generated from suiUSDe will be directed toward purchasing additional SUI tokens, reinforcing the ecosystem through coordinated buybacks by the Sui Foundation and SUI Group. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/sui-launches-suiusde-synthetic-dollar-token-with-ethena/
BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/10/02 10:54
What the Government Shutdown Means for Pending Crypto ETFs
The SEC halted review of applications for financial products amid the budget impasse that has shuttered the government.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 10:43
OpenAI's Sora 2 Unleashed Internet Chaos in 24 Hours—From Dildo Ads to Furry CEOs
Sora 2 launched with audio and social “cameos”—and within hours, the internet turned it into a meme factory testing the limits of moderation, likeness, and copyright.
Coinstats
2025/10/02 10:08
XRP Price Slumps 2.3% As Ripple CTO David Schwartz Announces Exit
The XRP price has dropped 2.3% in the last 24 hours to trade at $2.86 as 3.30 a.m. EST amid news that David Schwartz will [...]
Insidebitcoins
2025/10/01 22:42
