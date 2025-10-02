2025-10-04 Saturday

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Thursday, October 2nd

Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Thursday, October 2nd

The post Today’s NYT Mini Crossword Clues And Answers For Thursday, October 2nd appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Looking for help with today’s NYT Mini Crossword puzzle? Here are some hints and answers for the puzzle. Credit: NYT I have returned from my travels and I’m oh-so-ready to be home. I love travel but there’s something so nice about getting back to your own space, to your own workspace, and of course to the people (and puppies) you left behind. Getting back to the daily grind? Chores? Mess? Less great. In any case, we have a Mini Crossword to solve, so let’s solve it! Looking for yesterday’s NYT Mini Crossword? Check out our hints and answers right here. The NYT Mini is a smaller, quicker, more digestible, bite-sized version of the larger and more challenging NYT Crossword, and unlike its larger sibling, it’s free-to-play without a subscription to The New York Times. You can play it on the web or the app, though you’ll need the app to tackle the archive. Spoilers ahead! How To Solve Today’s Mini Crossword Before we get to the answers, here’s the first letter for each word in today’s Mini. Across 1A. Whoopi in “Sister Act,” either way you look at it — N 4A. Resting on — A 6A. Nancy Pelosi’s title from 2019 to ’23, either way you look at it — M 8A. Science fiction award won by N.K. Jemisin three years in a row — H 9A. Tailor’s edge — H Down 1D. Setting for the war novels The Sympathizer and The Women, informally — N 2D. Six-sided state — U 3D. “Obviously!!” — N 5D. Website part — P 7D. Lorelai Gilmore on Gilmore Girls, either way you look at it — M Okay, onto the answers! Remember, spoilers ahead! Across 1A. Whoopi in “Sister Act,” either way you look at it — NUN 4A. Resting on —…
Delite
2025/10/02
Delite
Why Bushnell, CamelBak Teamed On A Happy Gilmore-Inspired Golf Flask

Why Bushnell, CamelBak Teamed On A Happy Gilmore-Inspired Golf Flask

The post Why Bushnell, CamelBak Teamed On A Happy Gilmore-Inspired Golf Flask appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bushnell and CamelBak have partnered to try and get financing for a imitation golf rangefinder that innocuously is a flask. Revelyst Inc. One of the recurring gags early in the Happy Gilmore movie sequel is Adam Sandler’s despondent titular character taking a swig of booze stashed in seemingly innocuous items such as a cucumber, cell phone, salt and pepper shaker, golf ball, and even a rangefinder. Now two prominent brands – Bushnell Golf and CamelBak — are combining their expertise to create an homage to the rangefinder flask, even giving it the recognizable nickname of “Happy Flask.” Bushnell is the golf industry leader in the rangefinder space, making products that are used by more tour professionals and everyday golfers than any other in the distance-measuring category. CamelBak, meanwhile, is a global leader in hydration innovation. Both are brands within the Revelyst Inc. portfolio, one that includes a variety of companies that design and manufacture performance gear and precision technologies. Bushnell and CamelBak have teamed up to launch the FLSK Pro, a collaboration that is available exclusively on Kickstarter for a limited time. The device being created by Bushnell and CamelBak is a unique collaboration that pays homage to the hidden flasks in the Happy Gilmore 2 movie and are intended for the golf course. Revelyst Inc. The FLSK Pro, or Happy Flask, has the look and feel of a standard Bushnell rangefinder that’s become a golf essential on courses across the country. But while it inconspicuously appears the spitting image of a classic rangefinder, the FLSK Pro is pure CamelBak – an easy to hold flask that is durable, leakproof and built with the same hydration technology that’s been trusted by hikers, bikers and athletes for decades. It’s perfect for the golf course or the 19th hole, though strictly for…
Delite
2025/10/02
Delite
LG Electronics To Raise $1.3 Billion From Indian Unit’s IPO Amid Consumer Boom

LG Electronics To Raise $1.3 Billion From Indian Unit’s IPO Amid Consumer Boom

The post LG Electronics To Raise $1.3 Billion From Indian Unit’s IPO Amid Consumer Boom appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Hong Ju Jeon, Managing Director of LG Electronics India Limited, speaks at a press conference announcing the company’s Initial Public Offering (IPO) in Mumbai, India, on October 1, 2025. (Photo by Indranil Aditya/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images LG Electronics India—part of South Korea’s LG Electronics—is raising as much as 116 billion rupees ($1.3 billion) from its maiden share sale in India amid a consumer boom in the world’s most populous country. The company will sell up to 101.8 million shares—equivalent to a 15% stake—at between 1,080 rupees to 1,140 rupees apiece in the IPO, which values LG Electronics India at 774 billion rupees, according to a newspaper advertisement on Wednesday. The book-building process will start next Monday and will end on Thursday, while trading on the National Stock Exchange of India will begin October 14. LG Electronics is listing its Indian unit amid a consumer boom in the country. To tap the demand, the company reportedly plans to double its manufacturing capacity in five years and make the country a global manufacturing hub. It is building a $600 million factory, which will start commercial operations by the end of 2026, in Sri City in the southern Indian state of Andhra Pradesh. The company claims to have the largest distribution network among home appliances and consumer electronics makers in India, with over 35,000 sales points. Its net profit rose 45% to 22 billion rupees in the year ended March. The maiden share sale is happening as India’s IPO market is heating up. Tata Capital is set to raise 155 billion rupees in what could be the country’s biggest listing this year, with trading to start on October 13. More listings are on the way including those of Walmart-owned PhonePe and billionaire Mukesh Ambani’s Reliance Jio, the country’s top…
Delite
2025/10/02
Delite
Injective Launches Pre-IPO Futures, Trade OpenAI With Leverage

Injective Launches Pre-IPO Futures, Trade OpenAI With Leverage

The post Injective Launches Pre-IPO Futures, Trade OpenAI With Leverage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Injective has introduced perpetual futures markets for private equity, opening direct exposure to fast-growing companies such as OpenAI, SpaceX, and Anthropic. The blockchain network announced Wednesday that retail traders can now speculate on valuations traditionally reserved for venture funds and private equity giants. The launch signals a radical shift in how investors approach high-profile private markets. Until now, access to shares in major pre-IPO firms was confined to institutions and select accredited investors. By putting these futures on-chain, Injective is betting on a surge of demand from global traders eager to gain exposure to high-growth startups before public listings. How Injective’s Futures Let Traders Bet on OpenAI and SpaceX Unlike traditional derivatives, perpetual futures do not expire. Traders can hold positions indefinitely. The first contracts highlight access to OpenAI, SpaceX, Anthropic, and Perplexity, four of the most closely watched private companies in tech. Injective said the contracts reflect estimated valuations of private firms, giving exposure without actual share ownership. Sponsored Sponsored “We are starting with access to pre-IPO OpenAI shares through apps such as Helix Markets. Additional companies will be added throughout October,” the company said on X. Other names slated for inclusion include xAI, Revolut, Monzo, Airtable, and Notion. These startups are valued in the tens of billions. According to Injective, data and AI startups alone raised more than $100 billion in 2024. Injective is revolutionizing finance once again. Introducing, onchain Pre-IPO markets. For the first time ever, anyone can trade major private companies like OpenAI on $INJ with leverage. Unlike other Pre-IPO solutions from Robinhood and others, Injective’s Pre-IPO perps are… pic.twitter.com/rtUoaYuQB9 — Injective 🥷 (@injective) October 1, 2025 The project builds on Injective’s August partnership with Republic, a New York-based investment platform. Republic has explored tokenized instruments called “Mirror Tokens.” The alliance aims to bridge retail capital…
Delite
2025/10/02
Delite
Bitcoin surges as US government shutdown ignites the market

Bitcoin surges as US government shutdown ignites the market

The post Bitcoin surges as US government shutdown ignites the market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin has surged to its highest level in over two months, above $119,000. The rally is a direct reaction to the US government shutting down operations. The shutdown is expected to create a “positive liquidity impulse” for markets. The political paralysis in Washington has become the crypto market’s rocket fuel. Bitcoin has surged to its highest level in over two months, blasting past the $119,000 mark as the US government officially shut down its operations, a dramatic development that traders are betting will ultimately unleash a wave of new liquidity into the financial system. The leading cryptocurrency has jumped nearly 4 percent in the past 24 hours, with prices briefly touching $119,455 for the first time since mid-August. The rally was broad-based, with other major tokens like Ether, XRP, and Solana all rising between 4 and 7 percent. This is the market’s clear and unambiguous verdict on the chaos gripping the US capital. A bet on a blind Fed, a wager on new money The logic behind the rally is a bet on the second-order effects of the shutdown. With the government’s lights now off, the release of key economic data—most notably Friday’s all-important nonfarm payrolls report—will likely be delayed. This data blackout will effectively blind the Federal Reserve, making it far more likely to proceed with its planned interest rate cuts. “If ADP is a leading signal and the BLS print is delayed, the Fed is likely to deliver a 25 bp cut in October and pair it with guidance that keeps a second cut on the table by December,” said Matt Mena, a Crypto Research Strategist at 21Shares. This is the “positive liquidity impulse” that has the market so excited: an expansion of liquidity that makes it easier and cheaper to borrow money, a dynamic that encourages economic…
Delite
2025/10/02
Delite
The Hidden Winners of the Memecoin Boom: Platforms, Not Traders

The Hidden Winners of the Memecoin Boom: Platforms, Not Traders

The post The Hidden Winners of the Memecoin Boom: Platforms, Not Traders appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins The wild world of memecoins may look like a gold rush for retail investors, but new research shows the bigger payday is happening elsewhere. According to Galaxy Research, the platforms that launch, trade, and automate these tokens are quietly raking in hundreds of millions while most speculators end up holding losses. Instead of being driven by long-term communities or utility, the memecoin trade has become dominated by bots and scalpers. On Solana, where activity is most intense, the average lifespan of a trade has shrunk to under two minutes – a clear signal that automation, not human conviction, is steering the market. One striking beneficiary is Axiom, a lean trading service with fewer than ten staff that has already collected more than $200 million in fees. Other players like BONKbot and Trojan are profiting by charging users for sniping capabilities that can grab tokens the instant they go live. At the center of this ecosystem sits Pump.fun, the Solana-based launchpad that has industrialized token creation. Nearly 13 million of Solana’s 32 million tokens now trace back to Pump.fun, and the combined value of its projects has ballooned to almost $5 billion. In September, it handled over a billion dollars in trading in just a single day. The platform has even launched its own coin, PUMP, which raised $500 million in minutes during its July sale. Revenue figures are equally dramatic – DefiLlama data shows around $120 million in fees in the past month alone. Galaxy’s report suggests that while memecoins remain culturally explosive and capable of drawing waves of new users into crypto, the sustainable business is being built around the infrastructure. In other words, the casinos are cashing in far more reliably than the gamblers. The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does…
Delite
2025/10/02
Delite
How Will the US Government Shutdown Affect XRP, Dogecoin, Solana, and Cardano ETF Approvals? An Insider Responds

How Will the US Government Shutdown Affect XRP, Dogecoin, Solana, and Cardano ETF Approvals? An Insider Responds

The post How Will the US Government Shutdown Affect XRP, Dogecoin, Solana, and Cardano ETF Approvals? An Insider Responds appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The official US government shutdown has disrupted the launch of dozens of altcoin ETFs. The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC)’s final approval process for cryptocurrency ETFs has been thrown into uncertainty with the government shutdown. The SEC was reportedly considering applications for ETFs based on various altcoins, including DOGE, XRP, and LTC. Numerous companies have submitted these applications over the past year, amid the Trump administration’s more conservative approach to crypto. However, Congress’ failure to reach a budget agreement on Tuesday night stalled the process. A source familiar with the matter said, “Under normal circumstances, it’s safe to say the SEC ceases operations during lockdowns. There’s a small possibility that SEC Chairman Paul Atkins might grant a special exemption to crypto ETFs, but that’s not certain.” The SEC is not currently expected to take action to register or list new ETFs, meaning any comment letters or approval processes for applications will be suspended until the government reopens. Tomorrow, in particular, is a critical deadline for the Canary Litecoin ETF. However, these dates have lost their significance due to regulatory changes made by the SEC last month. The commission accepted listing standards proposed by three exchanges, allowing crypto ETFs to trade more quickly without the need for the 19b-4 process. Once the government opens up, the process could be “nearly automatic,” according to the sources. If ETF applications meet general listing standards, SEC approval could be faster than for past spot Bitcoin and Ethereum ETFs. Some experts suggest that the SEC could approve individual product ETFs en masse, which could happen in October or November. However, the most critical factor here is when the registration documents will become effective. This process is entirely dependent on the decision of the SEC’s Division of Corporate Finance. “As with the Solana ETF process,…
Delite
2025/10/02
Delite
Australia’s Trade Surplus narrows to 1,825M MoM in August vs. 6,500M expected

Australia’s Trade Surplus narrows to 1,825M MoM in August vs. 6,500M expected

The post Australia’s Trade Surplus narrows to 1,825M MoM in August vs. 6,500M expected appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Australia’s Trade Surplus narrowed to 1,825M MoM in August versus 6,500M expected and 6,612M (revised from 7,310M) in the previous reading, according to the latest foreign trade data published by the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Thursday. Further details reveal that Australia’s Exports fell by 7.8% MoM in August from a rise of 2.5% (revised from 3.3%) seen a month earlier. Meanwhile, Imports rose by 3.2% MoM in August, compared to a decline of 2.4% (revised from -1.3%) seen in July. Market reaction to Australia’s Trade Balance At the press time, the AUD/USD pair is up 0.06% on the day to trade at 0.6616. Australian Dollar Price Last 7 Days The table below shows the percentage change of Australian Dollar (AUD) against listed major currencies last 7 days. Australian Dollar was the strongest against the Canadian Dollar. USD EUR GBP JPY CAD AUD NZD CHF USD 0.00% -0.25% -1.25% 0.30% -0.54% -0.27% 0.15% EUR -0.01% -0.27% -1.29% 0.28% -0.52% -0.28% 0.14% GBP 0.25% 0.27% -0.97% 0.55% -0.28% 0.02% 0.45% JPY 1.25% 1.29% 0.97% 1.56% 0.71% 1.16% 1.44% CAD -0.30% -0.28% -0.55% -1.56% -0.80% -0.56% -0.10% AUD 0.54% 0.52% 0.28% -0.71% 0.80% 0.56% 0.69% NZD 0.27% 0.28% -0.02% -1.16% 0.56% -0.56% 0.18% CHF -0.15% -0.14% -0.45% -1.44% 0.10% -0.69% -0.18% The heat map shows percentage changes of major currencies against each other. The base currency is picked from the left column, while the quote currency is picked from the top row. For example, if you pick the Australian Dollar from the left column and move along the horizontal line to the US Dollar, the percentage change displayed in the box will represent AUD (base)/USD (quote). This section was published on October 1 at 23.30 GMT as a preview of the Australian Trade Data release. The Australian Trade Data Overview The Australian Bureau of Statistics will publish its data for August on Thursday at 01.30…
Delite
2025/10/02
Delite
CCDOG Themed On 'Courage The Cowardly Dog' Explodes 86% After Joining 'Forces' With Shiba Inu

CCDOG Themed On 'Courage The Cowardly Dog' Explodes 86% After Joining 'Forces' With Shiba Inu

A memecoin based on the iconic “Courage the Cowardly Dog” cartoon figure soared Wednesday after being promoted by the Shiba Inu (CRYPTO: SHIB) ecosystem.read more
Delite
2025/10/02
Delite
Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Shrug Off Shutdown Concerns: Analytics Firm Projects BTC's Q4 Surge to $160,000–$200,000

Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, XRP Shrug Off Shutdown Concerns: Analytics Firm Projects BTC's Q4 Surge to $160,000–$200,000

Leading cryptocurrencies jumped alongside stocks on Wednesday, as investors looked past government shutdown concerns.read more
Delite
2025/10/02
Delite

