2025-10-04 Saturday

Bitcoin Breaks $118K As ‘Uptober’ Rally Takes Hold On Dollar Weakness

Bitcoin surged above $118,000 on Thursday, lifting the broader digital asset market as October’s long-anticipated rally, often dubbed “Uptober,” took hold. The world’s largest cryptocurrency gained 4% in the past 24 hours, climbing as high as $118,856. The market-wide upswing pushed total crypto capitalization up 4.6% to $4.17 trillion. Ether jumped 6.1% to $4,385, while XRP rose 5.6% to $2.97. This early momentum reinforced the belief among traders that October often brings strength to digital assets, with Uptober becoming a familiar rallying cry each year. Shutdown Uncertainty Fuels Investor Shift Toward Digital Assets The sharp rebound came after a week of heavy liquidations and selling pressure that had dragged prices lower. Analysts pointed to whale accumulation at the start of the week as a key driver of the reversal. Earlier this week, the US entered its first government shutdown in six years after lawmakers failed to pass a stopgap funding bill. The shutdown, which began at midnight on Wednesday, put about 800,000 federal employees on furlough and is expected to delay key economic data releases, including jobs reports. Rather than dampening sentiment, the uncertainty gave Bitcoin fresh appeal as a hedge against government dysfunction. “Markets hate uncertainty, so expect volatility to increase,” said Lucas Kiely, CEO of digital asset wealth manager Future Digital. He added that unless Washington resolves the impasse swiftly, the administration could use the crisis to push for cuts in the federal workforce, although he expected the Senate to block such measures and for a deal to arrive quickly. Limited Agency Response Narrows Liquidity Windows Investor flows into Bitcoin demonstrate its resilience during periods of political gridlock. Traders often view decentralized assets as an alternative when traditional markets falter, and the shutdown strengthened that perception. Still, experts warned that a protracted funding deadlock could weigh on longer-term adoption. Delays in regulatory decisions, particularly around spot altcoin exchange-traded funds, would test investor patience. “If the SEC or CFTC cannot respond, you get higher legal risk assumptions, slower integration deals and narrower liquidity windows,” said Hedy Wang, CEO and co-founder of Block Street. Wang explained that staffing shortages could slow supervisory work, inter-agency coordination and even comparability reviews with states. That would mean new issuers wait longer for approvals and banks hesitate to move from pilot projects to production. “Practically, that’s a near-term adoption drag even if the long-term framework remains solid,” she added. Macroeconomic Pressures Provide Extra Lift To Cryptocurrencies Despite those concerns, traders seized on Thursday’s rally as proof of Bitcoin’s staying power. The narrative around Uptober, built over years of October gains, added further fuel to the momentum. The rally also reflected broader macroeconomic dynamics. A weakening dollar, pressured by ongoing political turmoil and investor risk rotation, gave cryptocurrencies extra lift. With global markets bracing for volatility, digital assets drew strength from their role as an alternative investment
CryptoNews2025/10/02 12:39
From Wall Street to AVAX: Avalanche Treasury Co. Eyes $1B Treasury Launch

The post From Wall Street to AVAX: Avalanche Treasury Co. Eyes $1B Treasury Launch appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Avalanche Treasury Co. (AVAT) has announced a $675 million business combination with Mountain Lake Acquisition Corp. (Nasdaq: MLAC), creating what could become the largest public vehicle for AVAX exposure. The deal includes about $460 million in treasury assets, with plans to list on Nasdaq in the first quarter of 2026, subject to approvals. Exclusive Avalanche …
CoinPedia2025/10/02 12:28
UK Convicts Chinese Mastermind in Largest Bitcoin Seizure

The UK apprehends a Chinese mastermind in the biggest Bitcoin confiscation case valued well above 5.5 billion, revealing worldwide crypto fraud and money laundering. The UK has won a historic conviction over what is considered the biggest bitcoin seizure in history. A Chinese national known as Zhimin Qian, also known as the Bitcoin Queen, was […] The post UK Convicts Chinese Mastermind in Largest Bitcoin Seizure appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/02 12:15
Ethena Brings Dollar Assets to Sui With suiUSDe and USDi Launch

TLDR: Ethena Labs will launch suiUSDe and USDi on Sui Network in Q4, offering native digital dollars to power DeFi and payments. suiUSDe will be backed by USDe with delta-hedged SUI, while USDi will be fully collateralized by USDtb linked to BlackRock BUIDL. Ethena’s Whitelabel service enables fast deployment of dollar assets on top-performing chains, [...] The post Ethena Brings Dollar Assets to Sui With suiUSDe and USDi Launch appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/02 12:13
Big Pi Network (PI) Update Every Pioneer Needs to Know

Check out the latest developments surrounding the Pi Network ecosystem.
CryptoPotato2025/10/02 12:01
Citadel Launches SuiBall, the First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet

Citadel Launches SuiBall, the First Sui-Native Hardware Wallet
Cryptodaily2025/10/02 12:00
Top Crypto Presales of 2025: BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine F1® Team Deal Puts MaxiDoge, PepeNode & Bitcoin Hyper on Alert

Crypto presales are generating major attention in 2025, offering early access to projects before they hit exchanges. These early phases […] The post Top Crypto Presales of 2025: BlockDAG’s BWT Alpine F1® Team Deal Puts MaxiDoge, PepeNode & Bitcoin Hyper on Alert appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/02 12:00
Bloomberg Explains $11 Trillion Behemoth Vanguard’s Possible Crypto Pivot

The post Bloomberg Explains $11 Trillion Behemoth Vanguard’s Possible Crypto Pivot appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. During a recent appearance on Bloomberg TV, reporter Isabelle Lee explained Vanguard’s possible pro-crypto pivot, clarifying that it is still unclear whether the $11 trillion financial behemoth will end up offering cryptocurrency products on its platform.  “It’s not a ‘yes’ yet, but it’s not a ‘no’ anymore,” she said while commenting on her recent reporting.  Lee recalled how former Vanguard CEO Tim Buckley claimed that the company would never add Bitcoin funds.  John Bogle, the late founder of the financial titan, previously stated that Bitcoin should be avoided “like the plague,” arguing that the cryptocurrency’s value depends entirely on the level of speculative demand.  You Might Also Like Hence, the fact that Vanguard is even considering changing its tune on crypto is a significant change.  Lee has stressed that Vanguard investors who want to buy Bitcoin ETFs do not want to use other platforms, and there is growing demand for these products. The financial titan is now “opening the window” a little.  Influence of new CEO As reported by U.Today, Salim Ramji, Vanguard’s recently appointed CEO, helped to launch BlackRock’s highly successful iShares Bitcoin ETF (IBIT).  The astounding success of this product might now be too hard for BlackRock to ignore, which has prompted the recent move.  Lee believes that Ramji might have played a role in this since he has expressed openness to blockchain and Bitcoin. “He’s the first outsider ever to become the CEO of Vanguard…” she noted.  That said, the new Vanguard CEO previously rejected the idea of launching a Bitcoin ETF shortly after his appointment.  Source: https://u.today/bloomberg-explains-11-trillion-behemoth-vanguards-possible-crypto-pivot
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 11:59
Thailand Seeks to Expand Cryptocurrency ETFs Beyond Bitcoin

According to Bloomberg, Thailand is planning to expand its domestic cryptocurrency exchange exchange-traded funds (ETFs) program beyond Bitcoin to other digital tokens, with a launch expected early next year. Pornanong Budsaratragoon, secretary-general of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), stated that the agency is drafting rules for new ETFs offered by local mutual funds and institutions, further clarifying plans announced earlier this year.
PANews2025/10/02 11:58
Swedish lawmakers formally submit proposal to establish a national strategic Bitcoin reserve

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Cointelegraph, Swedish Democratic Party members Dennis Dioukarev and David Perez officially submitted a proposal to the country's parliament on Wednesday local time, requesting the establishment of a national strategic Bitcoin reserve. According to the proposal, Sweden hopes to follow the example of the United States and use seized Bitcoin as the basis for reserves, but which institution will manage Bitcoin is still an unresolved issue.
PANews2025/10/02 11:47
