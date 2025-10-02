2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Solana (SOL) Price Rebounds From $205 Dip as Institutions Accumulate and $232 Target Emerges

Solana (SOL) Price Rebounds From $205 Dip as Institutions Accumulate and $232 Target Emerges

Solana (SOL) Price Rebounds From $205 Dip as Institutions Accumulate and $232 Target Emerges Disclaimer: The information found on NewsBTC is for educational purposes only. It does not represent the opinions of NewsBTC on whether to buy, sell or hold any investments and naturally investing carries risks. You are advised to conduct your own research before making any investment decisions. Use information provided on this website entirely at your own risk.
Solana
SOL$229-0.12%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014914+6.70%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001622+0.99%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 13:41
Avalanche Treasury Strikes $675M SPAC Deal to Build $1B AVAX Holdings

Avalanche Treasury Strikes $675M SPAC Deal to Build $1B AVAX Holdings

TLDR: Avalanche Treasury Co. confirmed a $675M SPAC deal with Mountain Lake, including $460M in treasury assets. AVAT purchased $200M worth of AVAX at a discount and secured 18-month priority rights on token sales. The company targets $1B in AVAX holdings post-listing, with Nasdaq debut planned in early 2026. Emin Gün Sirer and Avalanche executives [...]
Avalanche
AVAX$30.84+2.18%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01369+5.63%
Blockonomi2025/10/02 13:39
Dior Under Jonathan Anderson, Decrypted And Unboxed

Dior Under Jonathan Anderson, Decrypted And Unboxed

Jonathan Anderson's Dior womenswear show opened with a short film by Adam Curtis in the documentary maker's signature collage technique. The film was screened simultaneously on all three sides of a monumental inverted pyramid suspended from the ceiling of the show venue in Paris' Jardin des Tuileries and set atop a small gray Dior box. Dior maison storytelling It began with proposition 'Do you dare to enter the house of Dior?' done 'house of horrors style'— a question Anderson may or may not have asked himself on taking up the Dior challenge—and proceeded through an assemblage of archival storytelling from runway to atelier and cultural moments from news to movie clips running the gamut from Marlene Dietrich to Diana Princess of Wales with original soundtracks or set to music including Lana del Rey's anthemic 'Born to Die.' The film climaxed with a warp speed fast forward, glitching into white noise like an old fashioned video machine before being seemingly sucked into aforementioned box and the first look, a clean, white trapeze silhouette, segued forth. Fresh start. The Bar Jacket reimagined at Jonathan Anderson's Dior at Paris Fashion Week. Getty Images Dior, the unboxing The pyramid recalls I.M.Pei's Inverted Pyramid of Paris Louvre Museum fame. Interpreted by the protagonist of Dan Brown's The Da Vinci Code as a feminine symbol or chalice with its stone pyramid below being a masculine one—taken together as representing the union of the sexes. Which is exactly what Anderson, a rare combination of the cerebral and the visual, is setting out to do at Dior. For the first time in decades both women's and men's lines (the designer presented his men's debut this summer) are piloted by one creative director and, as evinced today, he…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014914+6.70%
LOOK
LOOK$0.07617-23.47%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.008567+3.01%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 13:37
Bitcoin Price (BTC) News: Starting October Strong

Bitcoin Price (BTC) News: Starting October Strong

Crypto markets are off to a positive start in what in the past has been their strongest quarter of the year, with bitcoin BTC$118,627.75 rising nearly 4% over the past 24 hours to $117,400. Already higher overnight, crypto prices rose further early in the U.S. session as fresh economic data suggested September's Federal Reserve rate cut won't be nearly the last this year. Private payrolls saw their largest decline in 2.5 years in September as companies in the private sector lost 32,000 jobs according to a fresh report from payroll processing firm ADP. August's originally reported 54,000 gain was revised to a loss of 3,000 jobs. Traders would typically be far more focused on the Labor Department's monthly jobs report due Friday, but the release will likely be delayed due to the ongoing government shutdown. Also on Wednesday, the ISM September Manufacturing PMI Survey was in line at 49.1, but the Prices Paid index showed some welcome inflation news, dropping to 61.9 from 63.7 in August and forecasts for 63.2. In equities, both the Nasdaq and S&P 500 were down slightly. Gold, which hit a fresh all-time high of $3,921 earlier on Wednesday, edged back to $3,888. A look at altcoins show gains across the board, with ether ETH$4,005.03, Solana's SOL SOL$225.91 and DOGE$0.2543 up 5%-7% over the past 24 hours, outpacing bitcoin's advance. Amid uncertainty over upcoming data releases to guide monetary policymakers about the economy, market participants nevertheless universally expect the Federal Reserve to lower benchmark interest rates further at the upcoming October meeting. The CME FedWatch Tool shows 99% probability of a 25 basis point cut, up from 92% one week ago. October starts strong September has typically been a treacherous month for crypto, but little-noticed in the poor investor sentiment of late was bitcoin having one…
Bitcoin
BTC$122,262.85+2.11%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014914+6.70%
4
4$0.18373+27.60%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 13:35
Key Difference Could Define the Next Wave of ETFs

Key Difference Could Define the Next Wave of ETFs

AltcoinsEthereum The next wave of crypto ETFs may hinge on a technical detail most investors never think about: how quickly a blockchain can release staked tokens. Bitwise CEO Hunter Horsley, speaking at the Token2049 conference in Singapore, suggested that Solana's speed in this area could give it an advantage over Ethereum in the race to launch staking-enabled ETFs. According to him, issuers need to guarantee near-instant liquidity when investors want to exit — something Ethereum's long withdrawal queues make difficult. Ethereum has faced mounting pressure from its own success. Earlier this month, more than 2 million ETH sat in the withdrawal line, with exit times stretching over a month. Solana, by contrast, typically clears staking requests far faster, which Horsley argued could make it more practical for fund providers. To cope with Ethereum's delays, some issuers have turned to workarounds such as credit facilities or liquid staking tokens. While these tools help maintain liquidity, they also introduce costs, limits, and new risks. Horsley described them as patches rather than solutions. The debate comes as the SEC prepares to rule on multiple ETF filings that include staking features. Proposals tied to Solana have been submitted by firms including Fidelity, VanEck, Grayscale, and Bitwise itself. Ethereum funds are also on the table, though several decisions — including BlackRock's iShares Ethereum Trust — have already been postponed to the end of October. With 16 crypto-linked ETFs currently awaiting regulatory review, the outcome could define which networks attract the first wave of mainstream staking products. Horsley's view is clear: if speed and reliability decide the contest, Solana may have the upper hand. Source The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014914+6.70%
MAY
MAY$0.03943+0.05%
THINK Token
THINK$0.0071-26.80%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 13:34
Travis Hill FDIC Nomination Moves to Senate Confirmation

Travis Hill FDIC Nomination Moves to Senate Confirmation

President Donald Trump has put forward Travis Hill—currently acting chair—as the permanent head of the the US Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation. His nomination arrives at a moment of increased scrutiny over the regulatory treatment of crypto firms and community banking alike. Senate to Review Travis Hill FDIC Nomination Travis Hill has served as Acting Chairman of the FDIC since January 2025, and previously held the role of Vice Chairman beginning in January 2023. His earlier FDIC tenure (2018–2022) included oversight roles relating to policy coordination and regulatory design. Before joining the FDIC, Hill worked as senior counsel to the Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee from 2013 to 2018. Sponsored Sponsored With the formal nomination, Hill's appointment must now pass through Senate confirmation, specifically by the Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs, before he can assume the role permanently. The administration's move follows speculation that Hill was already the frontrunner for the top job, given his interim leadership and previous alignment with key regulatory shifts. If confirmed, Hill will assume responsibility over the banking regulator's supervision, deposit insurance, and resolution functions. The nomination reflects the administration's desire to solidify its signal on regulatory direction, particularly concerning the intersection of banking oversight and emerging financial sectors. Crypto Industry Watches FDIC Leadership Shift Hill has drawn attention in crypto and financial circles for his opposition to "debanking"—the practice of banks severing relationships with clients in industries deemed risky, including crypto firms. During his acting tenure, the FDIC withdrew a policy that required prior government approval for banks to engage in crypto activities (FIL-16-2022), replacing it with guidance emphasizing risk management instead. Such changes are seen by many in the crypto community as an easing of regulatory friction between digital asset firms and the traditional banking infrastructure. Some observers note,…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014914+6.70%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.834+0.82%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002356+1.63%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 13:24
Nasdaq-Listed VivoPower Raises $19M in Equity to Expand XRP Treasury Holdings

Nasdaq-Listed VivoPower Raises $19M in Equity to Expand XRP Treasury Holdings

Nasdaq-listed VivoPower has stepped up its digital treasury goals with a fresh capital raise aimed at expanding its XRP holdings. The move signals growing corporate interest in the token. VivoPower Secures $19M Equity Raise In a recent press release, VivoPower International PLC announced it had closed a $19 million equity offering. This was completed by issuing common shares at $6.05 each, a premium above its last closing price. The company noted the raise builds on its earlier Regulation S offering. Proceeds from the deal are earmarked for treasury expansion, with the altcoin at the center of this strategy. The offering was executed under a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) registration and accompanied by a final prospectus.  The new funds follow VivoPower's mining subsidiary plans. They had announced Caret Digital would scale up operations by acquiring new rigs and converting mined assets directly into XRP. This approach secures the token at favorable rates while reinforcing its role in the company's long-term financial framework. The company has publicly stated that it now focuses on accumulating XRP as part of its treasury model. This strategy helps increase both liquidity and the use of its ledger. The firm sees this approach as a component of its sustainability mission. Building on its previous moves, the firm partnered with Doppler Finance to deploy $30 million in the token through treasury yield programs. The joint venture, which could grow to $200 million, is intended to test institutional-grade tactics. XRP Treasury Expansion Gains Momentum Beyond VivoPower, several other players are accelerating their exposure to the token. Trump-linked Thumzup Media recently confirmed that the company authorized new allocations into XRP and other tokens as part of its ambition to build one of the largest corporate crypto treasuries. In Asia, Japanese gaming and blockchain company Gumi disclosed it had…
XRP
XRP$3.0215-0.24%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014914+6.70%
Movement
MOVE$0.1145+1.50%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 12:59
Trump Jr. Backs WLFI’s USD1 Stablecoin Launch on Aptos

Trump Jr. Backs WLFI’s USD1 Stablecoin Launch on Aptos

Donald Trump Jr. and WLFI CEO Zach Witkoff announced that World Liberty Financial's USD1 stablecoin will launch on the Aptos blockchain on October 6, alongside a new debit card linking crypto to everyday spending. WLFI's USD1 Stablecoin Goes Live on Aptos With Broad Ecosystem Support World Liberty Financial (WLFI) is preparing to launch its USD1 […]
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.834+0.82%
WLFI
WLFI$0.2022-1.93%
USD1
USD1$0.9991-0.04%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 12:56
Sweden’s Opposition Party Calls for Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

Sweden’s Opposition Party Calls for Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

Sweden may soon join the global race to secure digital assets, after a parliamentary motion proposed creating a national Bitcoin reserve. The plan, introduced on October 1, frames Bitcoin as a safeguard against inflation and a tool for financial resilience in uncertain times. The initiative arrives as Nordic nations seek ways to shield their economies from geopolitical turbulence and currency volatility. With gold holdings already in place, Sweden's parliament is weighing whether Bitcoin could serve as a modern counterpart, offering independence from foreign monetary policies. Swedish Lawmakers Push Bold Bitcoin Reserve Plan The motion, spearheaded by Sweden Democrats members Dennis Dioukarev and David Perez, presses the government to treat Bitcoin not as an experiment but as a core component of national reserves. It explicitly calls for a framework to define which authority—likely the Riksbank (Sweden's central bank) or the Ministry of Finance—would oversee the assets. Sponsored Sponsored "We are entering an era where relying solely on gold and foreign currencies is insufficient," Dioukarev said. Perez stressed that Bitcoin's fixed supply and borderless liquidity make it "an unparalleled safeguard of sovereignty when global trust in fiat currencies is eroding." The lawmakers point to Sweden's long-standing tradition of financial conservatism as both a strength and a risk, arguing that delay could leave the country trailing neighbors. Finland already manages Bitcoin from law enforcement seizures, while Norway has introduced digital asset strategies through its sovereign wealth mechanisms. Supporters frame the initiative as more than a financial hedge. They argue it is a geopolitical necessity, positioning Sweden as a forward-looking nation at a time when the EU, U.S., and emerging economies are all defining digital reserve policies. Global Race Heats Up as Sweden Eyes Crypto Reserves Analysts note that if Sweden adds Bitcoin to its reserves, the decision could ripple across Europe, encouraging more…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014914+6.70%
MAY
MAY$0.03943+0.05%
SOON
SOON$0.4752-8.79%
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 12:54
Here’s why the gold price and Swiss franc (CHF) are soaring this year

Here’s why the gold price and Swiss franc (CHF) are soaring this year

Gold price and the Swiss franc are soaring this year, while the US Dollar Index is plunging as investors embrace their role as safe haven assets amid soaring risks. The USD/CHF exchange rate plunged to 0.7964, down from 13.50% from the year-to-date high, while gold price has jumped to $3,865. Gold has jumped by almost 50% from the year-to-date low.Gold and Swiss franc have become safe-haven assets The main reason why the Swiss franc and the gold price have soared this year is because of the ongoing safe-haven demand because of Donald Trump's policies.The first main risk that pushed these assets higher was Trump's tariff policies, which have affected all countries. His plan has placed a minimum tariff rate of 10%, with countries like India and Brazil receiving a 50% levy on most of their items.The other main risk has been on the Federal Reserve, whose independence has been affected by some Trump policies. Trump considered firing Jay Powell earlier this year after the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) rejected his calls for a large interest rate cut.While he has not fired Powell, he has attempted to fire Lisa Cook, accusing her of mortgage fraud. Just this week, the Federal Reserve allowed her to serve at the central bank as her case goes on in lower courts.Firing Fed officials would be risky for the US economy as has happened with the Turkish lira, which has plunged to a record low because of the lack of central bank independence.The two safe-haven assets also reacted to Trump's flagship Big Beautiful Bill, which he signed into law a few months ago. This policy will add trillions into the US deficit in the coming years. However, on the positive side, the impact will be offset by Trump's tariffs, which will bring in over $4 trillion in the next decade.Federal Reserve interest rate cutsGold price and the Swiss franc have jumped as investors reacted to the recent Federal Reserve interest rate cut and the rising odds of more in the future.The bank decided to slash interest rates by 0.25% and hinted of more to come, citing the weak jobs numbers.Odds of more Fed cuts rose on Wednesday after the US government shutdown happened and after ADP published weak non-farm payrolls data.The government shutdown happened as Democrats and Republicans disagreed on how to fund the government. Democrats are using their leverage to demand healthcare spending, while Republicans want a clean spending package. A report by ADP on Thursday showed that the economy lost 36,000 jobs in September, lower than the expected increase of 50,000. Therefore, the weak job numbers and the government shutdown mean that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates this month.More rate cuts will happen in 2026 when Trump replaces Jerome Powell when his term ends.As such, there are rising odds that the gold price and the Swiss franc will keep soaring this year. In a note on Thursday, Goldman Sachs said that gold has more upside, citing the ongoing robust inflows in gold ETFs.Goldman also noted that central banks were boosting their gold holdings this year
SphereX
HERE$0.00024+4.80%
WHY
WHY$0.00000003239+0.90%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.1+2.99%
Coinstats2025/10/02 12:16
