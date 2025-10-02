2025-10-04 Saturday

SK Hynix shares hit 25-year high, Samsung also surges as chipmakers partner with OpenAI

The post SK Hynix shares hit 25-year high, Samsung also surges as chipmakers partner with OpenAI appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Headquarters of Samsung in Mountain View, California, on October 28, 2018. Smith Collection/gado | Archive Photos | Getty Images Shares of South Korean chip heavyweights Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix surged Thursday, a day after the two companies partnered with artificial-intelligence major OpenAI as part of the U.S. firm’s Stargate initiative. Samsung shares hit their highest since January 2021, rising over 4%, while SK Hynix stock surged more than 9% — highest since 2000. OpenAI said in a statement that this partnership will “focus on increasing the supply of advanced memory chips essential for next-generation AI and expanding data center capacity in Korea.” The ChatGPT-maker said the two South Korean firms plan to scale up production of advanced memory chips, which are critical to power its AI models. The announcement came as OpenAI CEO Sam Altman met with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung in Seoul, and the top leaders at Samsung and SK Hynix. OpenAI has also signed a series of agreements to explore developing next-generation AI data centers in South Korea, including with the Korean Ministry of Science and ICT, telecommunications operator SK Telecom, as well as with Samsung subsidiaries. Earlier this month, SK Hynix announced that it was ready to mass-produce its next-generation high-bandwidth memory chips, cementing its leading position in the AI value chain. HBM is a type of memory that is used in chipsets for artificial-intelligence computing, including in chips from global AI giant Nvidia — a major client of SK Hynix.  HBM4 chips are expected to be the main AI memory chip needed for Nvidia’s next-generation Rubin architecture — a more powerful AI chip for global data centers. SK Hynix has been a main chip supplier to Nvidia, while rival Samsung has reportedly been working to get its HBM4 chips certified by Nvidia.  Samsung has traditionally been…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 14:43
AVAX price jumps on $1B Avalanche accumulation plan

The post AVAX price jumps on $1B Avalanche accumulation plan appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. AVAX price shot up to hit an intraday high of $31.32 hours after the Avalanche Treasury Co., which is backed by the Avalanche foundation, announced plans to become a public vehicle dedicated to acquiring up to $1 billion worth of AVAX in its treasury. Summary AVAX price briefly rallied as Avalanche Treasury Co. officially announced its Nasdaq plans. Avalanche Treasury Co. plans to allocate over $1 billion worth of AVAX tokens in the long run. Avalanche Treasury Co. will go public through a business combination with Mountain Lake Acquisition Corp, the company said in an Oct. 1 press release. The merger is expected to be completed by the first quarter of 2026, following which the company will start trading on Nasdaq under the ticker AVAT. Following the merger, the new entity is expected to be valued at over $675 million. Of this, approximately $460 million was raised via a funding round, which saw participation from several prominent investors, including Dragonfly, ParaFi Capital, Pantera Capital, VanEck, and Galaxy Digital, among others, along with individual backers such as Ava Labs co-founder Emin Gün Sirer. The remainder of the value stems from the capital already held by Mountain Lake Acquisition Corp, which had previously been seeded with roughly $230 million ahead of the deal. Upon launch, the company plans to direct its efforts and allocate its resources to the goal of becoming a strategic “growth engine” for the Avalanche ecosystem, according to CEO Bart Smith. “We intend to deploy capital to empower the best builders and accelerate the most promising technologies on Avalanche, which we believe creates a powerful cycle of value. As the network thrives through our strategic support, the fundamental value of our own treasury can grow with it,” Smith said. Smith, who is a Wall Street veteran with over two…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 14:30
Good News from the US Treasury Department for Michael Saylor and Other Major Bitcoin Bulls

The post Good News from the US Treasury Department for Michael Saylor and Other Major Bitcoin Bulls appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The US Treasury Department is preparing to ease controversial regulations regarding taxes companies must pay on cryptocurrency profits. According to reports, a proposal to require companies to pay billions of dollars in taxes on unrealized Bitcoin gains under the Biden-era Corporate Alternative Minimum Tax (CAMT) will be withdrawn as of October 1. The CAMT requires large companies to pay a tax of at least 15% on their reported income. Currently, the US Financial Accounting Standards Board (FASB) requires companies to “account at market value” for crypto assets. This means that when the price of Bitcoin rises, companies are forced to record their paper gains as income. This poses a huge tax burden for Michael Saylor’s company, Strategy, which holds approximately $73 billion in Bitcoin reserves. However, unrealized gains on traditional assets like stocks are exempt from taxation. Strategy and Coinbase, opposing this differential treatment, sent a joint letter to the Treasury Department last May requesting that cryptocurrency profits be exempted. The companies argued that taxing paper profits would force companies to sell Bitcoin just to pay taxes, making it difficult for American companies to compete globally and potentially creating constitutional issues due to the “tax on non-existent income.” *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/good-news-from-the-us-treasury-department-for-michael-saylor-and-other-major-bitcoin-bulls/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 14:20
Polymarket trade as early as tomorrow for US customers

The post Polymarket trade as early as tomorrow for US customers appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Polymarket, a prediction company, steps back into the US after being forced to block American customers under the order of the enforcement agency, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), in 2022. Prediction market operator Polymarket is preparing to relaunch its platform in the United States after nearly four years of restrictions, with regulatory filings showing that trading could begin as early as Thursday. The world’s largest prediction market announced its plans to reenter the American market after acquiring QCX LLC, later renamed Polymarket US, for $112 million. The acquisition gave Polymarket a Designated Contract Market (DCM) license in July. It can now self-certify markets for US users, including sports and political events. Polymarket could launch 5 days early According to the initial regulatory filings seen by Cryptopolitan, October 7 was slated as the prediction market’s earliest possible launch date. Revised filings submitted Wednesday with the CFTC have reportedly brought the date forward to October 2. Polymarket DCM license filing. Source: CFTC Visitors to the company’s website are being invited to join a waiting list ahead of the launch. A message on the homepage states that Americans will be notified by text message when the platform is ready for registration. “Polymarket will soon be available for US traders. We’re working hard to get the US platform ready for launch,” the message reads. Polymarket’s return required months of negotiation with US regulators, even after it purchased QCX. The firm awaited a no-action letter from the CFTC that would prevent enforcement over alleged violations of swap data reporting and recordkeeping rules. That letter arrived during the first week of September, when Chief Executive Shayne Coplan said it was a “green light to go live in the USA,” Cryptopolitan reported. Polymarket has been given the green light to go live in the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 14:19
Hong Kong’s Forex and Derivatives Markets See Significant Growth in 2025

The post Hong Kong’s Forex and Derivatives Markets See Significant Growth in 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Alvin Lang Sep 30, 2025 15:24 The 2025 BIS Triennial Survey reveals Hong Kong’s rise as a major player in global forex and OTC derivatives markets, with notable increases in daily turnover. The Bank for International Settlements (BIS) has released its 2025 Triennial Central Bank Survey, highlighting significant growth in Hong Kong’s foreign exchange and over-the-counter (OTC) derivatives markets. This biennial survey, published on September 30, 2025, positions Hong Kong as the fourth-largest global foreign exchange center, while maintaining its status as the leading global offshore Renminbi business hub, according to the Hong Kong Monetary Authority. Increase in Forex Market Activity The survey results indicate a remarkable 27.2% increase in Hong Kong’s average daily turnover of foreign exchange transactions, reaching US$883.1 billion in April 2025 from US$694.4 billion in April 2022. This growth was largely driven by a rise in foreign exchange swaps, which surged by 33.0% or US$139.8 billion. Spot transactions and OTC options also experienced substantial growth, increasing by 28.7% and 165.4%, respectively. Foreign exchange swaps emerged as the most traded instrument, making up 64% of the total average daily turnover, equivalent to US$563.7 billion. Dominance in Renminbi Transactions Hong Kong continues to excel as the largest offshore Renminbi foreign exchange and OTC interest rate derivatives center. The average daily turnover of Renminbi foreign exchange transactions rose impressively by 64.8%, reaching US$315.1 billion in April 2025, compared to US$191.2 billion in April 2022. Similarly, Renminbi OTC interest rate derivatives transactions saw a 67.1% increase, amounting to US$24.5 billion in April 2025, up from US$14.7 billion in April 2022. OTC Interest Rate Derivatives Growth The average daily turnover of OTC interest rate derivatives in Hong Kong reached US$84.1 billion in April 2025. The market saw significant activity in US dollar, Renminbi,…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 14:11
Saylor Unveils His Bitcoin Endgame To Upend Global Finance

The post Saylor Unveils His Bitcoin Endgame To Upend Global Finance appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Saylor Unveils His Bitcoin Endgame To Upend Global Finance Sign Up for Our Newsletter! For updates and exclusive offers enter your email. Jake Simmons has been a Bitcoin enthusiast since 2016. Ever since he heard about Bitcoin, he has been studying the topic every day and trying to share his knowledge with others. His goal is to contribute to Bitcoin’s financial revolution, which will replace the fiat money system. Besides BTC and crypto, Jake studied Business Informatics at a university. After graduation in 2017, he has been working in the blockchain and crypto sector. You can follow Jake on Twitter at @realJakeSimmons. This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy Center or Cookie Policy. I Agree Source: https://bitcoinist.com/saylor-bitcoin-endgame-upend-global-finance/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 13:59
Circle Expands Crypto Footprint with USYC Launch on Solana Blockchain

TLDR: Circle’s USYC tokenized fund is now live on Solana, offering institutions yield-accruing shares backed by U.S. government assets. USYC accrues yield via token price growth and can redeem directly to USDC for approved non-U.S. institutional investors. Circle confirmed Solana integration enables USYC to be used as collateral in lending, trading, and automated yield vaults. [...] The post Circle Expands Crypto Footprint with USYC Launch on Solana Blockchain appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/02 13:24
Pi Network Drops DEX and AMM on Testnet: Here’s What Developers Can Do Now

TLDR: Pi Network deploys DEX and AMM features on Testnet to let developers test DeFi tools with Test-Pi before Mainnet rollout. Token creation is now possible on Pi Testnet, enabling developers to build test assets while Mainnet remains restricted. Pi Wallet interface connects users to Testnet features, helping Pioneers learn DeFi functions safely with Test-Pi. [...] The post Pi Network Drops DEX and AMM on Testnet: Here’s What Developers Can Do Now appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/02 13:12
New York Tightens Rules on Sub-Custodians and Asset Segregation

New York regulator revises virtual currency custody regulations, emphasizing the use of sub-custodian licenses and rigorous separation of customers. The Department of Financial Services (DFS) in New York has issued revised regulations on the custody of virtual currency that seek to enhance the security of customer assets.  This update focuses on stricter regulations of the […] The post New York Tightens Rules on Sub-Custodians and Asset Segregation appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/02 13:00
Injective Will Now Let Traders Bet on OpenAI With Leverage

Injective has introduced perpetual futures markets for private equity, opening direct exposure to fast-growing companies such as OpenAI, SpaceX, and Anthropic. The blockchain network announced Wednesday that retail traders can now speculate on valuations traditionally reserved for venture funds and private equity giants. The launch signals a radical shift in how investors approach high-profile private markets. Until now, access to shares in major pre-IPO firms was confined to institutions and select accredited investors. By putting these futures on-chain, Injective is betting on a surge of demand from global traders eager to gain exposure to high-growth startups before public listings. How Injective’s Futures Let Traders Bet on OpenAI and SpaceX Unlike traditional derivatives, perpetual futures do not expire. Traders can hold positions indefinitely. The first contracts highlight access to OpenAI, SpaceX, Anthropic, and Perplexity, four of the most closely watched private companies in tech. Injective said the contracts reflect estimated valuations of private firms, giving exposure without actual share ownership. “We are starting with access to pre-IPO OpenAI shares through apps such as Helix Markets. Additional companies will be added throughout October,” the company said on X. Other names slated for inclusion include xAI, Revolut, Monzo, Airtable, and Notion. These startups are valued in the tens of billions. According to Injective, data and AI startups alone raised more than $100 billion in 2024. The project builds on Injective’s August partnership with Republic, a New York-based investment platform. Republic has explored tokenized instruments called “Mirror Tokens.” The alliance aims to bridge retail capital and private equity flows. $2.3B Weekly Trading Shows Private Market Demand Injective reported $1 billion worth of real-world asset futures traded on its chain in the past 30 days. According to DeFiLlama, Injective’s perpetual futures processed $2.30 billion in trading over the last 7 days. Daily activity exceeded $803 million, showing strong demand for real-world asset exposure. Industry observers note that if adoption continues, the model could spread to other sectors such as fintech and biotech. Still, risks remain. Valuations of private firms are opaque. This raises concerns over fair pricing and volatility. Market participants warn that without transparent benchmarks, contracts could swing wildly. The U.S. SEC has also pointed to the challenges of valuing pre-IPO equity, underscoring regulatory sensitivities. Even so, Injective’s expansion signals the next phase of tokenized assets. It makes private equity investable for anyone with a crypto wallet. Analysts say the next few months, as firms such as xAI and Revolut are added, will show if the experiment gains lasting traction or remains a niche play. Injective performance over the past year. Source: BeInCrypto On the day, Injective (INJ) rose 5.2% to trade at $12.58. The recent peak was $52.6 on March 14, 2024.
Coinstats2025/10/02 12:08
