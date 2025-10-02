PancakeSwap Posts Record $749 Billion in Q3 Trading Volumes
The post PancakeSwap Posts Record $749 Billion in Q3 Trading Volumes appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The multi-chain DEX recorded its third consecutive quarterly record as engagement in DeFi continues to grow. Decentralized exchange (DEX) PancakeSwap set a new quarterly record in Q3 with $749 billion in trading volumes, marking a 42% increase from Q2. In Q2, the platform recorded $529 billion, following $205.3 billion in Q1, marking the first time since its 2020 launch that PancakeSwap has posted three consecutive quarters of record growth, according to data from Dune. PancakeSwap Quarterly Volume The PancakeSwap team told The Defiant that the top token pairs by volume for Q3 included BR-USDT ($80.72 billion), USDT-WLFI ($72.20 billion), and KOGE-USDT ($66.52 billion). The DEX also reached a new all-time high of 11.8 million users in Q3. Overall, the DEX has now surpassed $2.49 trillion in cumulative trading volume across 10 supported blockchains, per Dune. Top Trading Pairs The figures underscore PancakeSwap’s growing influence, partly fueled by the April launch of PancakeSwap Infinity, which introduced new liquidity pool types (CLAMM and LBAMM), customizable smart contracts called ‘hooks,’ and improved gas efficiency. Another driver is PancakeSwap’s growing ecosystem – currently, the DEX has a total value locked (TVL) of $2.5 billion and is the second-largest DEX by 24-hour volume, recording $3 billion in the past day alone, per DeFiLlama. It also ranks as a top DEX on BNB Chain, Base, Arbitrum, and Ethereum. Meanwhile, the rise in users reflects growing engagement with decentralized finance (DeFi), a trend mirrored across the broader sector, which has recorded a TVL increase of 85% from April to October, now around $170 billion. “For everyday users, higher trading volumes aren’t just numbers, but also mean deeper liquidity and more reliable prices when swapping tokens,” a press release viewed by The Defiant reads. “For projects, it means access to one of the most active, vibrant, and global…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 14:03