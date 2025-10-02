2025-10-04 Saturday

Integral Launches Stablecoin-Based Crypto Prime Brokerage

The post Integral Launches Stablecoin-Based Crypto Prime Brokerage appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Integral announced the launch of Primeone, which the company describes as the world’s first stablecoin-based crypto prime brokerage. Built on the Codex Layer-1 EVM blockchain, Primeone integrates institutional-grade credit, trading and net settlement into a single platform that lets clients trade with market makers and exchanges through one account. The platform uses USD stablecoin margin […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/integral-launches-stablecoin-based-crypto-prime-brokerage/
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 14:38
Best Crypto Presale to Buy in Uptober 2025 and 8 Top Crypto Coins for Growth

The post Best Crypto Presale to Buy in Uptober 2025 and 8 Top Crypto Coins for Growth appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News If the meme coin market were a zoo, Dogecoin would be the shaggy old dog still wagging its tail, Apecoin would be the mischievous ape tossing bananas, and BullZilla would be the fire-breathing reptile that just escaped its cage. 2025 has turned into the year of meme coin mania, with coins like DOGE, APE, and the chaotic newcomer BullZilla ($BZIL) sparking conversations on trading floors and group chats alike. Anyone searching for the best crypto presale to invest in will instantly notice the buzz shaking up the market. BullZilla’s presale is already roaring at Stage 5 Phase A (5-A), where the token price automatically increases by $100,000 every $100,000 raised or every 48 hours. With over $750,000 secured, 30 billion tokens sold, and more than 2,400 holders already onboard, the numbers are as loud as its roar. Each passing minute literally increases the price, meaning hesitation could cost thousands in missed upside. Every minute delay means a higher entry price, and that’s why it’s topping lists for the best crypto presale to buy in 2025. BullZilla is the headline act for anyone scouting the best crypto presale to buy right now. Currently priced at $0.00011241 in Stage 5-A, the token has already surpassed its launch level of $0.00000575, with early buyers enjoying gains of more than 1,800%. For those entering now, the road still stretches wide, offering a 4,589% ROI potential up to the listing price of $0.00527. The presale mechanics are designed to create scarcity and speed. Every $ 100,000 raised or 48 hours without reaching that milestone pushes the price higher, ensuring momentum never cools. The $BZIL community has already proven its appetite, with 1 billion tokens sold within minutes of the launch, raising $10,000 in under an hour. That sort of traction underscores how conviction…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 14:28
AVAX price jumps as Avalanche Treasury Co. unveils $1B accumulation strategy

AVAX price shot up to hit an intraday high of $31.32 hours after the Avalanche Treasury Co., which is backed by the Avalanche foundation, announced plans to become a public vehicle dedicated to acquiring up to $1 billion worth of…
Crypto.news 2025/10/02 14:26
BlockDAG’s F1® Deal Makes It the Best Presale Crypto to Buy

The post BlockDAG’s F1® Deal Makes It the Best Presale Crypto to Buy appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Discover how BlockDAG’s partnership with the BWT Alpine F1® Team sets it apart from Tapzi and Ozak AI as the best presale crypto to buy in 2025. Tapzi and Ozak AI have both managed to raise millions in their presales, yet many still question the actual delivery of their promises. Tapzi is building around its GameFi vision, though long-term adoption will only be clear if casual gamers remain engaged. Meanwhile, Ozak AI promotes its AI-focused tools, but its current value rests largely on projections instead of widespread active usage. The real test is identifying which project has already proven it can thrive on an international stage. That is where BlockDAG (BDAG) takes the spotlight. With its partnership with the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team, BlockDAG is not simply pushing a presale; it is demonstrating alignment with a major sporting powerhouse. This collaboration shows its strength to enterprises, developers, and holders, which is why it is now recognized as the best presale crypto to buy and is regularly highlighted among the top presale cryptos for 2025. BlockDAG: A Strong Global Seal of Credibility The partnership between BlockDAG and the BWT Alpine Formula 1® Team goes far beyond branding on a race car. It represents credibility on an institutional level, showing that BlockDAG can stand alongside globally recognized brands. This association gives BlockDAG an edge that many presales can only aspire to achieve. For developers and enterprises, it signals a serious commitment to growth and scaling, while for holders, it delivers reassurance that they are connected to a project that extends well beyond crypto spaces. Each Grand Prix event introduces BlockDAG to millions of new eyes, turning it into a name that is not easily ignored. This validates not only the technology but also its ambition of embedding blockchain into…
BitcoinEthereumNews 2025/10/02 14:04
Zcash (ZEC) Price Explodes: What’s Driving the Privacy Coin’s Massive Rally

Zcash has exploded higher, with ZEC pumping close to 90% in the last 24 hours. The privacy-focused coin is now trading around $148 after reaching intraday highs of $153. The surge coincided with a post from Grayscale highlighting Zcash’s unique design and privacy technology, which has reignited investor interest. Grayscale wrote: “Zcash is similar to
Coinstats 2025/10/02 13:59
Polymarket secures US return with license approval

Polymarket, a prediction company, steps back into the US after being forced to block American customers under the order of the enforcement agency, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC), in 2022. Prediction market operator Polymarket is preparing to relaunch its platform in the United States after nearly four years of restrictions, with regulatory filings showing that trading could begin as early as Thursday. The world’s largest prediction market announced its plans to reenter the American market after acquiring QCX LLC, later renamed Polymarket US, for $112 million. The acquisition gave Polymarket a Designated Contract Market (DCM) license in July. It can now self-certify markets for US users, including sports and political events. Polymarket could launch 5 days early According to the initial regulatory filings seen by Cryptopolitan, October 7 was slated as the prediction market’s earliest possible launch date. Revised filings submitted Wednesday with the CFTC have reportedly brought the date forward to October 2. Polymarket DCM license filing. Source: CFTC Visitors to the company’s website are being invited to join a waiting list ahead of the launch. A message on the homepage states that Americans will be notified by text message when the platform is ready for registration. “Polymarket will soon be available for US traders. We’re working hard to get the US platform ready for launch,” the message reads. Polymarket’s return required months of negotiation with US regulators, even after it purchased QCX. The firm awaited a no-action letter from the CFTC that would prevent enforcement over alleged violations of swap data reporting and recordkeeping rules. That letter arrived during the first week of September, when Chief Executive Shayne Coplan said it was a “green light to go live in the USA,” Cryptopolitan reported. Polymarket has been given the green light to go live in the USA by the @CFTC.Credit to the Commission and Staff for their impressive work. This process has been accomplished in record timing.Stay tuned https://t.co/NVziTixpqO— Shayne Coplan 🦅 (@shayne_coplan) September 3, 2025 The company had ceased business in the United States in January 2022 after agreeing to block local users and paying a $1.4 million civil penalty for operating as an unregistered exchange and offering bets on illegal events. The settlement kept the platform running overseas but effectively banned Americans from trading on it. Market rivalry with competitor Kalshi Polymarket returns to a competitive environment where federally regulated Kalshi is on the highest ranks in the US prediction market space. According to data from Polymarket Analytics, a service not affiliated with the platform, Polymarket has recorded $877 million in trading volume, compared with Kalshi’s $291 million. Back towards the end of August, the betting company announced Donald Trump Jr. had joined the company as an adviser ahead of its planned US relaunch.  As reported by Politico, the eldest son of President Donald Trump sits on Polymarket’s advisory board, while his venture capital firm, 1789 Capital, takes a stake in the company; however, the size of the investment was not disclosed. Trump Jr. is a partner at 1789 Capital, which was founded by financier Omeed Malik. Prediction markets wager on US politics Polymarket’s US relaunch comes against the backdrop of a federal government shutdown this week after lawmakers failed to reach a budget agreement. Traders are speculating on how long the shutdown might last.  On Kalshi, contracts imply that the government will be closed for about 11 days. However, Polymarket traders are more bearish, with the highest volume contracts betting on a 35% probability the shutdown will extend beyond October 15.  8% of participants expect lawmakers to reach a deal this week between October 3 and October 5. Contracts predicting a resolution between October 6 and October 9 are trading at 28% odds, while October 10 to 14 is close at 29%.  The impasse is from a dispute between Republicans, who control both chambers of Congress, and liberal senators, whose support is still required to pass spending legislation.  Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.
Coinstats 2025/10/02 13:53
Avalanche rises as treasury firm eyes $1B buy after SPAC deal

Avalanche Treasury Co. will launch through a blank-check merger next year, with the goal of buying over $1 billion worth of AVAX tokens. The price of AVAX, the native token of the Avalanche blockchain, jumped after a newly formed company announced its plans to go public in the US and purchase over $1 billion worth of the token.The company, Avalanche Treasury Co., said on Wednesday that it would merge with the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Mountain Lake Acquisition Corp. in a deal valued at over $675 million.The merged company expects to list on the Nasdaq in the first quarter of 2026 under the ticker symbol “AVAT,” subject to regulatory and shareholder approval. Read more
Coinstats 2025/10/02 13:47
What to Expect in Bitcoin (BTC) Prices in the Coming Days? Here Are the Analyst’s Detailed Opinions

Analyst Frank Cappelleri shared his expectations for Bitcoin's price in light of recent events. Here are the details. Continue Reading: What to Expect in Bitcoin (BTC) Prices in the Coming Days? Here Are the Analyst’s Detailed Opinions
Coinstats 2025/10/02 13:46
Who Really Profits From Meme Coins? Galaxy Says It’s Not the Traders

A new Galaxy Research report finds that the primary beneficiaries of the meme coins are not the traders, but the infrastructure providers.  Platforms such as launchpads, decentralized exchanges (DEXs), and automated trading bots capture substantial revenues. Meanwhile, the majority of individual participants incur losses in what is called a zero-sum game with negative expected value (EV). The Meme Coin Paradox: Mass Participation, Concentrated Profits  Meme coins, often described as tokens created around internet jokes or cultural trends with no utility, have been around for over a decade. Notably, the surge in popularity and ease of creation has sparked a full-scale boom. Millions of new tokens have flooded the market in the past few years. Traders are frequently drawn to this space by the promise of quick profits. Nonetheless, Galaxy Digital noted that,  “Trading them is less about fundamentals and more about what can be described as ‘cultural arbitrage’: predicting or front-running attention cycles, e.g., buying the token for a viral TikTok trend before the market recognizes it is viral. In the long run, the vast majority of market participants end up losing money trading meme coins, and in many respects, it’s just plain gambling.” In the latest report, Galaxy Digital’s research analyst Will Owens explained that the meme coin ecosystem functions as a stack. Here, the flow of money is mostly concentrated in the infrastructure that supports creation and trading. Meme Coin Ecosystem Structure. Source: Galaxy Digital At the base level, blockchains like Solana dominate. It hosts over 32 million tokens, a more than 300% increase since early 2024. The blockchain accounts for 56% of the 57 million meme coins across major chains, including Ethereum, Base, and BNB Chain.  “Base and BSC also host significant activity, while Ethereum hosts bigger tokens and a less cutthroat culture,” the report reads. Solana’s low fees and high throughput have made it the preferred venue, with meme coins accounting for approximately 20- 30% of its DEX trading volume, down from 60% in January. Next, launchpads form a critical layer, enabling rapid token deployment. Solana’s Pump.fun, which debuted in early 2024, exemplifies this trend by industrializing the process through bonding curves that guarantee liquidity at minimal cost.  The platform has created about 12.9 million tokens, which make up 40.31% of the total 32 million Solana tokens. Tokens launched on Pump.fun boast an aggregated fully diluted market cap (FDMC) exceeding $4.8 billion, though this peaked above $10 billion earlier in the year.  “The power-law distribution of value among Pump.fun tokens is astonishing. Out of nearly 12.9 million tokens launched on the platform, just 12 account for more than half of all fully diluted market cap (FDMC). Those dozen tokens collectively represent $2.69 billion, or 56% of the total $4.8 billion FDMC, while the other 44% is split among the remaining millions of tokens,” Owens noted. Furthermore, Pump.fun has generated significant fees from creation and trading. In summer 2024, it briefly lost ground to competitors like LetsBonk. Nonetheless, the launchpad reclaimed dominance through innovations such as Project Ascend, which introduces dynamic fee models for creators, and integrations with streamers for interactive launches. Meanwhile, DEX aggregators and automated market makers (AMMs) like Jupiter, Raydium, Orca, and Pump.fun’s in-house PumpSwap further extract value by handling immediate post-launch trading. These platforms benefit from high volumes, with meme coins fueling user acquisition and ecosystem growth. Trading bots, including Axiom, BONKbot, and Trojan, enhance this by enabling sniping—purchasing tokens at inception—and rapid execution, contributing to a hyper-competitive, player-versus-player (PvP) environment.  “Axiom, for example, has broken $200 million in cumulative revenue with a team of less than 10 individuals,” the report highlighted. Lastly, token deployers, insiders, and key opinion leaders (KOLs) also reap rewards. Developers and insiders often retain large supply portions in hidden wallets, dumping into retail liquidity for gains. KOLs on platforms like X amplify narratives through coordinated campaigns. “X (formerly Twitter) communities and Telegram groups amplify memes and coordinate shilling campaigns. Communities are incentivized to push their token higher, with collective belief substituting for fundamentals. KOLs are a huge part of this layer,” the analyst wrote. Key Crypto KOLs on X. Source: Galaxy Digital Are Retail Traders the Biggest Losers in the Meme Coin Boom?  In contrast, most traders face structural disadvantages. The report revealed that the median hold time for Solana meme coins is around 100 seconds. This is quite a drop from 300 seconds a year prior. “This means that the average participant isn’t ‘holding’ a token for hours, let alone days. Instead, they’re rotating rapidly, scalping a few percent profit against other traders in what is essentially a PvP trading game,” Owens detailed. Risks abound, including honeypots—tokens that allow buys but block sells—rug pulls, where insiders withdraw liquidity, and vamping, where copycats siphon value from originals. High-profile incidents, such as the LIBRA token incident, have resulted in millions in trader losses while insiders profited.  This ecosystem paradox highlights a broader trend: while meme coins serve as onramps to cryptocurrency, drawing new users into wallets and DEXs, the speculative frenzy primarily enriches a concentrated group of infrastructure owners.  For most participants, trading remains negative EV. Thus, meme coins may look like a casino, but it’s the house — not the players — that always wins.
Coinstats 2025/10/02 13:30
Bitcoin Rises as US Government Shutdown Affects Markets

As the US government shutdown begins, Bitcoin experiences a notable rise. The SEC is unable to process ETF applications, stalling regulatory progress. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Rises as US Government Shutdown Affects Markets The post Bitcoin Rises as US Government Shutdown Affects Markets appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats 2025/10/02 13:28
