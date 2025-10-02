2025-10-04 Saturday

Nasdaq-Listed SUI Group to Launch Two Stablecoins with Ethena

Nasdaq-listed SUI Group partners with Ethena to launch suiUSDe and USDi stablecoins, boosting Sui blockchain liquidity and treasury innovation. SUI Group, a Nasdaq-listed digital asset treasury company, has announced plans to launch two stablecoins on the Sui blockchain. The initiative represents the first time in history a publicly traded treasury stock is going directly into […] The post Nasdaq-Listed SUI Group to Launch Two Stablecoins with Ethena appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Altcoins Face Billions in Unlocks Just as Q4 Rally Season Begins

Instead of focusing on just one project, the spotlight is spread across several major names. Aster is set for the […] The post Altcoins Face Billions in Unlocks Just as Q4 Rally Season Begins appeared first on Coindoo.
USDT shift to Ethereum sparks altcoin season outlook

The post USDT shift to Ethereum sparks altcoin season outlook appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum has overtaken Tron in USDT flows with analysts noting that this shift could drive an ETH-led altcoin rally as Bitcoin dominance weakens. Summary $26.6B in USDT flows recorded on Ethereum. Bitcoin dominance falls to 57.4% as alts gain. Analysts expect ETH-led altcoin season as liquidity patterns shift. Ethereum has overtaken Tron as the main hub for USDT transfers, with $26.6 billion recorded on-chain. According to an Oct. 2 analysis by CryptoQuant contributor BorisD, the move suggests risk appetite in crypto markets is rotating toward Ethereum (ETH). This is often a precursor to wider altcoin rallies. Tron (TRX) activity has stayed flat, indicating its flows are mostly tied to exchange and user transfers rather than leveraged positioning. Liquidity shift favors Ethereum Stablecoin activity doesn’t dictate immediate price moves, but it does show where capital is prepared to move next. When flows tilt toward Ethereum, traders typically increase leverage across altcoin markets. That transition often marks the start of a “risk-on” cycle, with volatility rising as capital rotates away from Bitcoin (BTC). This trend comes as October, often referred to as “Uptober”, begins with historical tailwinds. Over the past decade, Bitcoin has averaged 21.8% monthly gains in October. But the latest market data points to altcoins gaining more traction, with Ethereum dominance slipping and capital flowing toward high-beta tokens like Solana and decentralized exchange assets. Signs of altcoin season building Over 75% of the top altcoins have outperformed Bitcoin over the last 90 days, as per the Altcoin Season Index, which has risen to 76 out of 100, its highest level since Dec. 2024. The market value of altcoins, apart from Bitcoin and stablecoins, has more than doubled in the last month, reaching $1.63 trillion. Meanwhile, Bitcoin dominance has dropped below 60% for the first time since July, highlighting rotation into…
USDT liquidity flow to Ethereum could fuel altcoin season rally: CryptoQuant

Ethereum has overtaken Tron in USDT flows with analysts noting that this shift could drive an ETH-led altcoin rally as Bitcoin dominance weakens. Ethereum has overtaken Tron as the main hub for USDT transfers, with $26.6 billion recorded on-chain. According…
Sweden Proposes National Bitcoin Reserve to Combat Inflation

TLDR Two Swedish Democrats lawmakers submitted a parliamentary motion on October 1, 2025, calling for Sweden to investigate establishing a strategic Bitcoin reserve The proposal suggests funding the reserve through seized Bitcoin rather than new spending, with management authority to be determined Sweden currently has no publicly listed Bitcoin holdings but introduced laws in November [...] The post Sweden Proposes National Bitcoin Reserve to Combat Inflation appeared first on CoinCentral.
Disney Fans Lose Thousands in Fake Solana Coin Scam

TLDR Disney’s official Instagram accounts were hacked on October 1, 2025, by an unknown entity posting fake cryptocurrency content Hackers promoted a fraudulent coin called “Disney Solana” that did not exist, tricking fans into investing Victims lost hundreds to thousands of dollars within minutes as the fake coin’s market cap dropped from $60,000 to $7,000 [...] The post Disney Fans Lose Thousands in Fake Solana Coin Scam appeared first on CoinCentral.
Ozak AI Builds Traction, Tapzi Presale Climbs, Yet BlockDAG Leads With Alpine Sponsorship and Presale Success!

Tapzi and Ozak AI have both managed to raise millions in their presales, yet many still question the actual delivery […] The post Ozak AI Builds Traction, Tapzi Presale Climbs, Yet BlockDAG Leads With Alpine Sponsorship and Presale Success! appeared first on Coindoo.
Why Do You Always Lose the Meme Coin Trade? Galaxy Reveals

The post Why Do You Always Lose the Meme Coin Trade? Galaxy Reveals appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. A new Galaxy Research report finds that the primary beneficiaries of the meme coins are not the traders, but the infrastructure providers.  Platforms such as launchpads, decentralized exchanges (DEXs), and automated trading bots capture substantial revenues. Meanwhile, the majority of individual participants incur losses in what is called a zero-sum game with negative expected value (EV). The Meme Coin Paradox: Mass Participation, Concentrated Profits  Sponsored Sponsored Meme coins, often described as tokens created around internet jokes or cultural trends with no utility, have been around for over a decade. Notably, the surge in popularity and ease of creation has sparked a full-scale boom. Millions of new tokens have flooded the market in the past few years. Traders are frequently drawn to this space by the promise of quick profits. Nonetheless, Galaxy Digital noted that,  “Trading them is less about fundamentals and more about what can be described as ‘cultural arbitrage’: predicting or front-running attention cycles, e.g., buying the token for a viral TikTok trend before the market recognizes it is viral. In the long run, the vast majority of market participants end up losing money trading meme coins, and in many respects, it’s just plain gambling.” In the latest report, Galaxy Digital’s research analyst Will Owens explained that the meme coin ecosystem functions as a stack. Here, the flow of money is mostly concentrated in the infrastructure that supports creation and trading. Meme Coin Ecosystem Structure. Source: Galaxy Digital At the base level, blockchains like Solana dominate. It hosts over 32 million tokens, a more than 300% increase since early 2024. The blockchain accounts for 56% of the 57 million meme coins across major chains, including Ethereum, Base, and BNB Chain.  “Base and BSC also host significant activity, while Ethereum hosts bigger tokens and a less cutthroat culture,” the report…
Avalanche Treasury Seals $675M Deal With Mountain Lake to Build $1B AVAX Vehicle

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Bitcoin Surges Amid US Government Chaos

Recent developments have seen a significant shift in global financial markets in response to the US government’s shutdown. This event, characterized by a budget impasse between Republicans and Democrats, has disrupted various public services, affecting economic sectors worldwide.Continue Reading:Bitcoin Surges Amid US Government Chaos
