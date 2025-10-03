CleanSpark’s September Bitcoin Output Could Lift Revenue and Share Price While Facing Energy and Tariff Pressures
The post CleanSpark’s September Bitcoin Output Could Lift Revenue and Share Price While Facing Energy and Tariff Pressures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CleanSpark Bitcoin production rose in September with 629 BTC mined and 445 BTC sold for about $48.7 million, leaving a treasury of 13,011 BTC; fleet efficiency improved 26% year‑over‑year and average operating hashrate reached 45.6 EH/s. 629 BTC mined; 445 BTC sold (~$48.7M) Fleet efficiency +26% YoY; average operating hashrate 45.6 EH/s 15 major miners’ market cap hit $58.1B in September (The Miner Mag) CleanSpark Bitcoin production hits 629 BTC in September; treasury at 13,011 BTC — read the full report and analysis from COINOTAG. { “@context”: “https://schema.org”, “@type”: “NewsArticle”, “headline”: “CleanSpark September Production: 629 BTC Mined, Treasury at 13,011 BTC”, “description”: “CleanSpark Bitcoin production: 629 BTC mined in September, 445 BTC sold for ~$48.7M; treasury holds 13,011 BTC. COINOTAG analysis.”, “datePublished”: “2025-10-03T08:00:00Z”, “dateModified”: “2025-10-03T08:00:00Z”, “author”: { “@type”: “Organization”, “name”: “COINOTAG” }, “publisher”: { “@type”: “Organization”, “name”: “COINOTAG”, “logo”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://en.coinotag.com/logo.png” } }, “image”: [ “https://en.coinotag.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/0199abe6-2353-751a-aad8-fef69c08ec2e.webp” ], “mainEntityOfPage”: { “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “https://en.coinotag.com/cleanSpark-september-production” }, “keywords”: “CleanSpark Bitcoin production, CleanSpark BTC treasury, Bitcoin miner efficiency, hashrate, mining tariffs” } { “@context”: “https://schema.org”, “@type”: “FAQPage”, “mainEntity”: [{ “@type”: “Question”, “name”: “How many Bitcoin did CleanSpark mine in September?”, “acceptedAnswer”: { “@type”: “Answer”, “text”: “CleanSpark mined 629 BTC in September and sold 445 BTC for roughly $48.7 million, leaving 13,011 BTC in its treasury.” } }, { “@type”: “Question”, “name”: “Why did CleanSpark sell part of its monthly Bitcoin production?”, “acceptedAnswer”: { “@type”: “Answer”, “text”: “CleanSpark has been selling a portion of monthly production to build financial self-sufficiency and to fund operations via an institutional trading desk.” } }] } { “@context”: “https://schema.org”, “@type”: “HowTo”, “name”: “How to read a Bitcoin miner monthly production update”, “description”: “Quick steps to interpret miner production, sales, efficiency, and balance-sheet impact.”, “image”: “https://en.coinotag.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/0199abe6-2353-751a-aad8-fef69c08ec2e.webp”, “totalTime”: “PT10M”, “step”: [ { “@type”: “HowToStep”, “name”: “Check production and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 07:09