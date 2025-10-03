2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Billionaire Investor Ray Dalio Pinpoints Bitcoin’s Main Vulnerability: Code

The post Billionaire Investor Ray Dalio Pinpoints Bitcoin’s Main Vulnerability: Code appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dalio, who is famous for founding Bridgewater Associates, one of the largest hedge funds, explained that while some already consider bitcoin as money, there were still problems with the asset’s legitimacy, given the vulnerabilities it might face regarding its codebase. Bridgewater Associates’ Ray Dalio States Code Can Make Bitcoin Vulnerable Ray Dalio, known for being […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/billionaire-investor-ray-dalio-pinpoints-bitcoins-main-vulnerability-code/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 07:38
BlockDAG, Bitcoin Hyper & Pepenode

The post BlockDAG, Bitcoin Hyper & Pepenode appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News Explore the top crypto coin presales. See how BlockDAG’s almost $420M presale and Awakening testnet surpasses Bitcoin Hyper and Pepenode with live results for Tier 1 listings. Many new launches talk about fresh ideas, but often fail when checked against real results. Bitcoin Hyper promises programmable Bitcoin, but still relies on presale goals. Pepenode is fun and game-like, yet limited to meme-style mining and lacks scaling depth. The bigger question is: what if one project can show the hard numbers behind its claims? That is why BlockDAG is now ranked among the best crypto coin presales of 2025. The Awakening testnet went live, giving BlockDAG (BDAG) the proof it needs for Tier 1 listings. Throughput surged to 1,400 TPS, account abstraction is running, runtime upgrades are built in, and live dApps are already on the chain. Explorer tools, real-time dashboards, and a working IDE add developer strength, showing this is more than buzz. BlockDAG Awakening Testnet Strengthens Tier 1 Listing Case The live Awakening Testnet has boosted BlockDAG’s standing with exchanges that demand results before giving Tier 1 slots. While presale figures have drawn notice for months, exchanges expect more than the raised amounts. They want proof that the system runs under pressure. Awakening brings those results. BlockDAG now processes 1,400 TPS, has live account abstraction (EIP-4337), and supports runtime upgrades without hard forks. Explorer tools, new analytics dashboards, and a complete IDE give developers access now, not later. This makes the network not only active but ready to host projects. Live apps like Reflections and Lottery highlight real usage. This shows exchanges that the system already works, not just that it can raise funds. For liquidity and Tier 1 approval, a working chain with live apps is critical. Awakening bridges presale success with true utility, closing the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 07:13
CleanSpark’s September Bitcoin Output Could Lift Revenue and Share Price While Facing Energy and Tariff Pressures

The post CleanSpark’s September Bitcoin Output Could Lift Revenue and Share Price While Facing Energy and Tariff Pressures appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. CleanSpark Bitcoin production rose in September with 629 BTC mined and 445 BTC sold for about $48.7 million, leaving a treasury of 13,011 BTC; fleet efficiency improved 26% year‑over‑year and average operating hashrate reached 45.6 EH/s. 629 BTC mined; 445 BTC sold (~$48.7M) Fleet efficiency +26% YoY; average operating hashrate 45.6 EH/s 15 major miners’ market cap hit $58.1B in September (The Miner Mag) CleanSpark Bitcoin production hits 629 BTC in September; treasury at 13,011 BTC — read the full report and analysis from COINOTAG. { “@context”: “https://schema.org”, “@type”: “NewsArticle”, “headline”: “CleanSpark September Production: 629 BTC Mined, Treasury at 13,011 BTC”, “description”: “CleanSpark Bitcoin production: 629 BTC mined in September, 445 BTC sold for ~$48.7M; treasury holds 13,011 BTC. COINOTAG analysis.”, “datePublished”: “2025-10-03T08:00:00Z”, “dateModified”: “2025-10-03T08:00:00Z”, “author”: { “@type”: “Organization”, “name”: “COINOTAG” }, “publisher”: { “@type”: “Organization”, “name”: “COINOTAG”, “logo”: { “@type”: “ImageObject”, “url”: “https://en.coinotag.com/logo.png” } }, “image”: [ “https://en.coinotag.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/0199abe6-2353-751a-aad8-fef69c08ec2e.webp” ], “mainEntityOfPage”: { “@type”: “WebPage”, “@id”: “https://en.coinotag.com/cleanSpark-september-production” }, “keywords”: “CleanSpark Bitcoin production, CleanSpark BTC treasury, Bitcoin miner efficiency, hashrate, mining tariffs” } { “@context”: “https://schema.org”, “@type”: “FAQPage”, “mainEntity”: [{ “@type”: “Question”, “name”: “How many Bitcoin did CleanSpark mine in September?”, “acceptedAnswer”: { “@type”: “Answer”, “text”: “CleanSpark mined 629 BTC in September and sold 445 BTC for roughly $48.7 million, leaving 13,011 BTC in its treasury.” } }, { “@type”: “Question”, “name”: “Why did CleanSpark sell part of its monthly Bitcoin production?”, “acceptedAnswer”: { “@type”: “Answer”, “text”: “CleanSpark has been selling a portion of monthly production to build financial self-sufficiency and to fund operations via an institutional trading desk.” } }] } { “@context”: “https://schema.org”, “@type”: “HowTo”, “name”: “How to read a Bitcoin miner monthly production update”, “description”: “Quick steps to interpret miner production, sales, efficiency, and balance-sheet impact.”, “image”: “https://en.coinotag.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/10/0199abe6-2353-751a-aad8-fef69c08ec2e.webp”, “totalTime”: “PT10M”, “step”: [ { “@type”: “HowToStep”, “name”: “Check production and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 07:09
Jets Get Glenn His First Victory; Colts, Vikings Roll

The post Jets Get Glenn His First Victory; Colts, Vikings Roll appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. New New York Jets starting quarterback Justin Fields has rushed for three touchdowns this season. (AP Photo/Doug Murray) Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. The New York Jets begin a three-game home stand against the Dallas Cowboys this weekend, and after unsuccessful home starts against Pittsburgh and Buffalo, this looks like their best chance to give new head coach Aaron Glenn his first victory. The Cleveland Browns are to introduce rookie quarterback Dillon Gabriel when they play the Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London on Sunday. Gabriel will replace veteran Joe Flacco to revive an offense that has scored only 53 points in its first four games. Indianapolis had a three-game winning streak broken at the Los Angeles Rams last but looks to bounce back at home against a weaker challenger this week, the Las Vegas Raiders. Dallas Cowboys (1-2-1) at New York Jets (0-4) Sunday, FOX, 1 pm ET The Jets have given new quarterback Justin Fields control of the offense, and he has run with it. (Sorry.) In the two games in which Fields has been healthy, he has accounted for 573 yards in total offense, with 129 yards and three touchdowns coming on the ground. The Cowboys still have not figured out a way to stop anyone. The Packers put 40 on them last week, two weeks after the Giants went for 37. It is beginning to look as if the Eagles decided to ball-control the Cowboys to death rather than run up the score in their 24-20 victory on a wet field in the season opener. The Cowboys are 1-1-1 in their last three despite having given up 108 points. Even though the Jets are winless, they are a respectable 2-2 against the spread and have gone over in three of their…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 07:01
AI And Competitive Advantage In The Next Era

The post AI And Competitive Advantage In The Next Era appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The focus is now shifting to AI and competitive advantage, as companies rethink what will set them apart in the years ahead. Even without significant new advances in the technology, AI will change the nature of competitive advantage. getty A New Era of Competition Business history is marked by shifts in how companies create advantage. In the industrial age, efficiency ruled, as Henry Ford transformed car manufacturing by lowering costs through assembly lines. In the late 20th century, Walmart became a giant by driving relentless supply chain efficiency, while McDonald’s standardized processes to deliver speed and consistency worldwide. The digital era added a new edge: speed and customer access. Amazon, for example, can introduce new features dozens of times a day, while Netflix can spot changes in viewer preferences and launch new shows before its rivals even notice the trend. We now stand on the edge of another transformation. As McKinsey recently noted in its paper “The Agentic Organization: Contours of the Next Paradigm for the AI Era” (Sept. 2025), artificial intelligence is shifting the source of competitive advantage once again. This is not about clever tools or chatbots. It is about rethinking the fundamentals of how value is created. The companies that understand this shift and act on it will win market share. Those that wait risk being left behind. From Efficiency to Intelligence The introduction of AI into core business operations does more than speed things up. It changes the math of business itself. For most of history, the cost of serving more customers rose in step with growth. To sell more cars, Ford had to build more factories. To expand retail, Walmart had to hire more people and open more stores. Digital businesses gained efficiency in how they reached customers and processed transactions, removing some of the…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 06:58
Snoop Dogg Joins NBC’s Winter Olympics Coverage Team For Milano-Cortina

The post Snoop Dogg Joins NBC’s Winter Olympics Coverage Team For Milano-Cortina appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Snoop Dogg is bringing his ice to the Winter Olympics in Milano-Cortina. The American rapper-turned-Olympics correspondent is set to resume his “Ambassador of Happiness” role with NBCUniversal during the Olympic Winter Games February 6-22, where he will be one of the most recognizable members of NBC’s broadcast team. Snoop Dogg attends to the Men’s Park Final on day twelve of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Place de la Concorde. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images) Getty Images The new assignment comes 18 months after the 53-year-old Los Angeles native’s charismatic gamesmaking became a story in itself. His unabashed joy and admiration for the athletes and unique flair for description (remember in 2021, when he compared equestrian to “crip walking”?) Snoop soaked up the Olympic experience in Paris, where he popped up carrying the torch, hanging out with athletes, cheering U.S. teams on in the stands wearing flag-themed apparel and looking like he was having the time of his life doing it all. Watching Snoop can be just as much a spectacle as watching sport, and he clicked with U.S. viewers, who recognized themselves in his exuberance and enthusiasm for what he saw. “One of our favorite parts of the Olympics is getting to watch Snoop watch the Olympics,” the Today Show’s Carson Daly remarked in announcing Snoop’s return. His style has been credited with reviving NBC’s Olympics ratings and injecting fresh enthusiasm for the Games after viewership numbers sagged in Tokyo in 2021. Snoop Dogg attends the Dressage Team Grand Prix Special on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Chateau de Versailles. (Photo by Mike Hewitt/Getty Images) Getty Images “They’re invested in me being me, and that’s what I love about them because they don’t want me to water down anything or to be something I’m not.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/04 06:46
Missed Stellar’s Early Run? MoonBull Ignites as the Best Crypto for 2025 With an Explosive 11,800% ROI Potential

The best crypto for 2025 is the one that can flip the script for investors who feel they’ve missed too many rockets in the past. Choosing the right token at the right time can be the difference between earning peanuts and achieving life-changing financial freedom. Stellar showed how timing matters, with early adopters locking in solid returns […]
Coinstats2025/10/04 06:15
$7, $10, $15 ADA Price Prediction? This Cardano Partnership Could Change Everything

Cardano is back in focus after announcing a new partnership with Near Protocol. The move could be a game-changer, opening the door for swaps across more than 20 blockchains.  At the same time, analysts and institutions are keeping a close eye on ADA, with price predictions ranging anywhere from $4 to as high as $15
Coinstats2025/10/04 06:00
U.S. Treasury plans a $1 coin featuring Trump for the 250th U.S. Independence anniversary

The Treasury Department confirmed on Friday it’s working on a $1 coin featuring Donald Trump, tied to the 250th anniversary of U.S. independence next year. The coin design was ordered by U.S. Treasurer Brandon Beach, who currently oversees the Mint. It shows Trump’s face on one side, and his fist raised before an American flag on the other, with the words: “FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT.” The project stems from bipartisan legislation passed in 2020, which Trump signed during his first term. That law gives the Treasury Secretary authority to issue $1 coins in 2026 that must reflect the United States’ semiquincentennial. While the design isn’t final, a spokesperson said the draft “reflects well the enduring spirit of our country and democracy, even in the face of immense obstacles.” They added, “Despite the radical left’s forced shutdown of our government, the facts are clear: Under the historic leadership of President Donald J. Trump, our nation is entering its 250th anniversary stronger, more prosperous, and better than ever before.” Brandon Beach commented in a post on X that more details would be released “once the obstructionist shutdown of the United States government is over.” Trump pushes $1,000 to $2,000 rebate checks from tariffs On Thursday, Trump floated new checks for Americans, paid for with tariff revenues from his trade agenda. In an interview with One America News Network, Trump said the tariffs imposed on foreign countries are now starting to kick in, and he claimed they’d soon total “over a trillion dollars a year.” He added, “We’re thinking maybe $1,000 to $2,000 — it would be great,” referring to the payments being considered. He’s previously called it “a dividend to the people of America.” But he acknowledged that Congress must approve any disbursement. The idea comes as the Supreme Court prepares to hear a case next month on whether the president has the power to carry out global tariffs without congressional consent. Trump’s proposal is tied directly to that ongoing legal battle. According to Treasury data cited by Fox Business, the federal government has pulled in around $214.9 billion in tariff income so far this year. In September, $31.3 billion was collected, which was $73 million lower than August’s record. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has said repeatedly that the U.S. is expected to hit $300 billion in total tariff revenue by the end of 2025. Trump uses shutdown to target Democratic-led agencies As the federal government shutdown entered day two, Trump made it clear he sees it as a chance to slash funding for agencies he calls partisan. Speaking Thursday, Trump said Democrats handed him an “unprecedented opportunity” to start dismantling what he describes as wasteful parts of government. He pointed the blame directly at Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Hakeem Jeffries, both from New York and leading the opposition to his agenda. Just a day earlier, the Trump administration froze $18 billion earmarked for infrastructure projects in New York City, and canceled another $8 billion in climate-related funding for Democrat-controlled states. These cuts were announced not by the departments involved, but by Russell Vought, director of the White House’s Office of Management and Budget. Trump said he’d soon sit down with Vought “to determine which of the many Democrat Agencies, most of which are a political SCAM, he recommends to be cut.” He also said they’ll decide “whether or not those cuts will be temporary or permanent.” On Truth Social, Trump posted, “I can’t believe the Radical Left Democrats gave me this unprecedented opportunity.” If you're reading this, you’re already ahead. Stay there with our newsletter.
Coinstats2025/10/04 05:53
The HackerNoon Newsletter: When Desire Is Designed: The Hidden Politics of the Feed (10/3/2025)

How are you, hacker? 🪐 What’s happening in tech today, October 3, 2025? The HackerNoon Newsletter brings the HackerNoon homepage straight to your inbox. On this day, East and West Germany Were Officially Reunified in 1990, The United Kingdom Conducted its First Atomic Bomb Test in 1952, The O.J. Simpson Murder Trial Ended With a Not Guilty Verdict in 1995, and we present you with these top quality stories. From If We Don’t Reinvent Tokenomics, Decentralized Infrastructure Will Fail to When Desire Is Designed: The Hidden Politics of the Feed, let’s dive right in. Educational Byte: What is “dusting” in Crypto, or Why Would Someone Send You $0.0001? By @obyte [ 4 Min read ] Ever got a tiny crypto deposit out of nowhere? It might be a dusting attack. Do you know what that is already? Read More. When Desire Is Designed: The Hidden Politics of the Feed By @kellanjansen [ 5 Min read ] How social media feeds manufacture desire, exploit our emotions, and keep us endlessly scrolling — and what to do to reclaim freedom. Read More. If We Don’t Reinvent Tokenomics, Decentralized Infrastructure Will Fail By @tokenomy [ 7 Min read ] How control theory and burn-and-mint tokenomics can create scalable, stable blockchain infrastructure networks like Helium and Filecoin. Read More. 🧑‍💻 What happened in your world this week? It's been said that writing can help consolidate technical knowledge, establish credibility, and contribute to emerging community standards. Feeling stuck? We got you covered ⬇️⬇️⬇️ ANSWER THESE GREATEST INTERVIEW QUESTIONS OF ALL TIME We hope you enjoy this worth of free reading material. Feel free to forward this email to a nerdy friend who'll love you for it.See you on Planet Internet! With love, The HackerNoon Team ✌️
Hackernoon2025/10/04 00:03
