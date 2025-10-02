2025-10-04 Saturday

Eight Exercises For Leaders To Build A Culture Of Curiosity At Work

The post Eight Exercises For Leaders To Build A Culture Of Curiosity At Work appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Eight Exercises For Leaders To Build A Culture Of Curiosity At Work getty One of the hardest parts of building a culture of curiosity in the workplace is getting leaders to take part in training. Leaders already carry heavy schedules, so they often hesitate to commit to another training session unless they see real value in it. The way to spark interest is by presenting workshops as practical labs. The workshops can be more appealing because they are short, focused sessions where leaders test how their actions affect workplace culture. Each leader leaves with actions they can easily implement to improve the culture of curiosity. How Can Leaders Address Fear In The Workplace? getty How Can Leaders Address Fear In The Workplace? Fear is one of the most common barriers to curiosity. Many leaders hesitate just like their employees, worried about looking like they do not know everything. This exercise begins by having leaders write down a time when they stayed silent out of fear. They then share the story in small groups and talk about what was lost. Next, groups brainstorm how the situation might have changed if curiosity had been encouraged. A facilitator might ask: What would the team have gained if the question had been raised? What small signals can a leader give that make it safer to speak up? Fear limits growth, so leaders must work to recognize how their own fear has impacted their willingness to offer ideas or ask questions. How Can Leaders Challenge Their Assumptions? getty How Can Leaders Challenge Their Assumptions? Assumptions, or the things we tell ourselves, can be dangerous because they limit options. Leaders can be divided into groups and given a workplace statement such as “employees only leave for higher pay.” The task is to create a list of…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 15:37
Paxos releases forensic report: Total PYUSD tokens in circulation exceeded 1.1 billion in August

PANews reported on October 2 that Paxos officially released an attestation report on the stablecoin PYUSD for August 2025, issued by KPMG, one of the "Big Four accounting firms." The report disclosed that the total circulation of PYUSD tokens (Total Tokens Outstanding) rose to 1,169,714,720 as of August 29; the nominal value of redeemable collateral in total net assets was US$1,173,383,198, which was higher than the total circulation of PYUSD tokens. In addition, Paxos data also shows that as gold prices rise, the market value of its gold-linked token PAXG has exceeded US$1.15 billion, currently at US$1,153,328,709, setting a new record high.
PANews2025/10/02 14:34
Musk becomes first person in history to surpass $500 billion in net worth

PANews reported on October 2nd that the world's richest man, Elon Musk, has surpassed $500 billion in personal wealth, becoming the first person in history to cross this threshold. This is largely due to a rebound in Tesla's stock price and the soaring valuations of the tech entrepreneur's other startups. According to the Forbes Rich List, as of 4:15 PM ET, Musk's net worth reached $500.1 billion, but has now fallen back below $500 billion. According to data from BitcoinTreasuries, Tesla currently holds 11,509 bitcoins, and SpaceX, another space technology company associated with Musk, holds 8,285 bitcoins.
PANews2025/10/02 14:30
Ethereum’s Fusaka Upgrade Passes Holesky Test, Moves Closer To Mainnet

The post Ethereum’s Fusaka Upgrade Passes Holesky Test, Moves Closer To Mainnet appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ethereum’s next upgrade, Fusaka, just moved closer to going live on the main blockchain after a successful test run on the Holesky test network early Wednesday. The Fusaka hard fork comes only a few months after Ethereum’s major Pectra upgrade and is designed to make things cheaper for institutions using Ethereum. One of the changes it introduces is PeerDAS, a feature that lets validators check only part of the data needed instead of full chunks (“blobs”), which helps cut costs for both layer-2 networks and validators. Test networks like Holesky act as practice grounds where developers can safely test new code before it reaches the real chain. Holesky, launched in 2023, was particularly important because its validator setup closely mirrors Ethereum’s mainnet. But over the past few months, Holesky has started showing signs of age and reliability issues. Fusaka is the last upgrade the network will see before it shuts down — two weeks after Fusaka goes live on mainnet. The next two testnet runs are scheduled for Oct. 14 and 28. After those are complete, Ethereum developers will lock in a date for Fusaka’s full mainnet launch. “Holesky finalized! A great first step towards Fusaka on mainnet and to more blobs on Ethereum,” said Ethereum Foundation DevOps engineer Parithosh Jayanthi on X. Read more: Ethereum to Close Its Largest Testnet, Holesky, After Fusaka Upgrade Source: https://www.coindesk.com/tech/2025/10/01/ethereum-s-fusaka-upgrade-passes-holesky-test-moves-closer-to-mainnet
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 14:26
Investor Alert: 3 Best Crypto Coins with 100x Potential Set to Roar in Q4 2025 Markets

Crypto has always been part casino, part cult. Goatseus Maximus ($GOAT) struts into the arena like a gladiator, MoonBull ($MOBU) rockets across stages like it’s rehearsing for a lunar landing, and BullZilla ($BZIL) stomps through presale gates with claws sharpened. Together, they’re fueling 2025’s meme coin festival. For anyone eyeing the best crypto coin with […] The post Investor Alert: 3 Best Crypto Coins with 100x Potential Set to Roar in Q4 2025 Markets appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/02 14:15
Bitcoin Short-Term Holder RVT Nears Cycle Lows: A Healthy Reset?

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin short-term holder RVT has plummeted recently. Here’s what history suggests could happen next for BTC. Bitcoin Short-Term Holder Realized Value RVT Is Approaching Cycle Lows In a new post on X, on-chain analytics firm Glassnode has shared the latest trend in the Bitcoin Realized Value RVT of the short-term holders. The Realized Value RVT is an oscillator that measures the ratio between the sum of profits and losses being realized by BTC investors, and the total transfer volume on the network. In simple terms, what the metric tells us about is whether holders are participating in a high or low amount of profit-taking/loss-taking compared to the value being shifted around on the blockchain. Related Reading: Bitcoin’s Next Big Move? CryptoQuant Says These Alerts Are To Watch In the context of the current topic, the version of the indicator that’s of interest is the one specifically for short-term holders (STHs), investors who purchased their Bitcoin during the past 155 days. Now, here is a chart that shows the trend in the Bitcoin Realized Value RVT for the STHs over the last few years: As displayed in the above graph, the Bitcoin STH Realized Value RVT has witnessed a decline recently, implying the investors have been realizing a lower amount of profit/loss compared to the volume. The metric’s recent decline has been so drastic that it has taken its value near cyclical lows. Such a trend suggests the BTC network is currently observing most of its coins moving at or near break-even. “Historically, such resets often align with periods of market detox, helping build a foundation for more durable recoveries,” explains the analytics firm. From the chart, it’s visible that the market saw similar STH Realized Value RVT values during the mid-2024 and early-2025 lows. In 2023, however, the indicator had to sink even lower before Bitcoin regained its footing. It now remains to be seen whether the latest low levels of STH Realized Value RVT mean the cryptocurrency has already bottomed, or if the metric will have to go further lower. Related Reading: Cardano Whale Makes $54 Million Coinbase Outflow: Sign Of Dip Buying? Another healthy development for BTC could perhaps be the reversal in its market cap dominance, as Glassnode has pointed out in another X post. From the chart, it’s visible that the Bitcoin dominance declined to 57% earlier, but it has since seen a rebound back to 59%. “This mean reversion suggests a healthier market structure, as BTC-led rallies have historically proven more sustainable than those driven by altcoins,” notes the analytics firm. BTC Price At the time of writing, Bitcoin is trading around $117,000, up 3% over the last week. The trend in the price of the coin over the last five days | Source: BTCUSDT on TradingView Featured image from Dall-E, Glassnode.com, chart from TradingView.com
NewsBTC2025/10/02 14:00
Crypto Markets Brave U.S. Shutdown and Japanese Bond Stress

Crypto markets show resilience despite U.S. shutdown and Japanese bond volatility. Continue Reading:Crypto Markets Brave U.S. Shutdown and Japanese Bond Stress The post Crypto Markets Brave U.S. Shutdown and Japanese Bond Stress appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/10/02 13:48
Nasdaq’s VivoPower Expands XRP Treasury with $19M

Nasdaq-listed VivoPower raises $19M to expand its XRP treasury strategy, strengthening long-term digital asset holdings amid growing corporate adoption. Nasdaq-listed VivoPower has taken a significant step in its digital asset strategy. The company states it has successfully obtained a further common stock offering in the sum of $19 million. The shares were trading at $6.05, […] The post Nasdaq’s VivoPower Expands XRP Treasury with $19M appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/02 13:45
Bitcoin (BTC) Fiyatında Önümüzdeki Günlerde Ne Bekleniyor? İşte Analistin Detaylı Görüşleri

ABD’de hükümetin kapanmasının ardından yatırımcıların güvenli liman arayışında altın ile Bitcoin (BTC) yeniden karşı karşıya geldi. Analist Frank Cappelleri, mevcut tabloyu değerlendirirken, altının teknik olarak güçlü bir trend sergilese de aşırı alım bölgesine girdiğini, buna karşılık Bitcoin’in yeniden yükseliş için zemin hazırladığını belirtti. Cappelleri, altının yıl boyunca sergilediği “klasik devam formasyonu” sayesinde güçlü bir kırılım gerçekleştirdiğini […] Kaynak: Bitcoinsistemi.com
Coinstats2025/10/02 13:43
Bitcoin Gains Strength As Job Market Falters

While the American economy wavers, bitcoin surprises with its unexpected strength. On October 2, the crypto nearly touched 119,451 dollars, reaching its highest level since mid-August. This surge, far from being anecdotal, fits into a tense macroeconomic context, marked by a deterioration in the job market. For investors, economic weaknesses fuel hopes for a monetary shift, giving momentum back to risky assets. L’article Bitcoin Gains Strength As Job Market Falters est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Coinstats2025/10/02 13:35
