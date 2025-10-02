Ethereum Tops Bitcoin in ETF Inflows With $546.96 Million; Meanwhile, This Cheap Crypto Is Projected To Deliver 43x ROI Soon
The post Ethereum Tops Bitcoin in ETF Inflows With $546.96 Million; Meanwhile, This Cheap Crypto Is Projected To Deliver 43x ROI Soon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On September 29, Ethereum investment funds recorded inflows of $546.96 million, edging past Bitcoin’s $521.95 million and making headlines across the crypto market. This surge came as U.S. spot ETFs reversed a week of outflows, pulling in strong investor interest. Ethereum now commands $27.54 billion in ETF assets, while Bitcoin ETFs have climbed to $150.41 billion, showing how investor demand is diversifying. Yet, while both assets are securing ETF attention, one new cryptocurrency, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is turning heads with its presale performance and ambitious growth model, offering investors a rare chance to get in early. Bitcoin ETF Trading Activity Bitcoin ETFs have been recording substantial trading value, reaching $4.61 billion on September 29. Fidelity FBTC led inflows at $298.70 million, while Ark & 21Shares followed with $62.18 million. Additional gains came from Grayscale BTC with $47.09 million, Bitwise BITB with $47.16 million, and VanEck HODL with $30.66 million. Franklin EZBC contributed $16.51 million, while Valkyrie BRRR posted the smallest entry at $4.03 million. However, BlackRock IBIT reported an outflow of $46.64 million, offsetting part of the broader inflow momentum. Despite this, Bitcoin remains resilient, trading at $114,252, a 1.7% weekly increase. Its market capitalization now sits at $2.276 trillion, with daily trading volume climbing above $58 billion. Consequently, Bitcoin ETFs are maintaining investor confidence even as competition from Ethereum intensifies. Ethereum ETF Growth Surges Ethereum ETFs have delivered the standout performance, pulling in $546.96 million in inflows. Fidelity’s FETH recorded the largest single-day gain with $202.18 million, while BlackRock ETHA added $154.20 million. Grayscale ETH, Bitwise ETHW, and VanEck ETHV followed with inflows ranging from $15 million to nearly $100 million. Smaller contributions from Invesco QETH and Franklin EZET further reinforced the strong sentiment. Nevertheless, Ethereum’s total ETF trading value stood at $1.89 billion, considerably lower than Bitcoin’s, showing…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 15:22