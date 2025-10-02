2025-10-04 Saturday

Kripto novice

Privoščite si najbolj vroče novice o kriptovalutah in posodobitve trga
Valiantly Looking For Truth And Certainty In AI And LLMs Gets Earnest Airtime At Harvard’s BKC

Valiantly Looking For Truth And Certainty In AI And LLMs Gets Earnest Airtime At Harvard’s BKC

The post Valiantly Looking For Truth And Certainty In AI And LLMs Gets Earnest Airtime At Harvard’s BKC appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tackling the role of truthfulness, certainty and uncertainty, and beliefs as embedded into modern-era AI and LLMs. getty In today’s column, I examine the latest research involving the challenging aspects about the role of truth, certainty, and internal beliefs immersed in contemporary generative AI and LLMs. This vital topic was the focus of the second event in Harvard’s Berkman Klein Center (BKC) Fall Speaker series (for my analysis of BKC’s first event in the Fall series, encompassing what intelligence is, see the link here). I was recently honored to have been an invited participant at a special AI Workshop at Harvard University that explored the expected advent of AGI, an outstanding get-together that took place on September 12-14, and I had an opportunity to learn about BKC and connect with BKC researchers, affiliates, and faculty. For the second event of the Fall series, which took place on October 1, 2025, Jacob Andreas gave a talk on “Belief, Uncertainty, and Truth in Language Models.” Dr. Jacob Andreas is an Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at MIT, serving also in the renowned Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), globally recognized for its pioneering research in computing that improves the way people work, play, and learn. Moderated expertly by Dr. Josh Joseph, BKC’s Chief AI Scientist, the conversation was ably stirred into a wide range of important considerations concerning both technological facets of AI and broader policy and societal matters. Trying to figure out how AI ought to be responding and interacting with humanity is more than a tech-only heads-down proclivity. It takes a village of AI builders, policymakers, and a myriad of other stakeholders to sensibly and sufficiently ascertain the propensity of AI to express truthfulness, beliefs, and levels of uncertainty, doing so in the right way, at…
Swarm Network
TRUTH$0.01624+13.48%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.125+1.05%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014912+6.68%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 15:40
Delite
KEYWORDS – Blockchain.News

KEYWORDS – Blockchain.News

The post KEYWORDS – Blockchain.News appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Peter Zhang Sep 30, 2025 15:54 Japanese investment firm Metaplanet has become one of the largest corporate Bitcoin holders by acquiring 5,268 BTC for $623 million, raising its total to 30,823 BTC worth about $3.6 billion. Japanese investment firm Metaplanet has catapulted into the exclusive ranks of the world’s largest corporate Bitcoin holders with a massive 5,268 BTC acquisition worth $623 million, cementing its position as the fourth-largest publicly traded Bitcoin treasury company globally. The Tokyo-based company announced the landmark purchase on October 1, bringing its total Bitcoin holdings to an impressive 30,823 BTC valued at approximately $3.6 billion at current market prices. The aggressive accumulation strategy has transformed Metaplanet from a relatively unknown player into a major force in the corporate cryptocurrency adoption movement. Strategic Bitcoin Accumulation Pays Off CEO Simon Gerovich revealed that the latest acquisition was executed at an average price of 17.4 million yen ($118,328) per Bitcoin, demonstrating the company’s commitment to dollar-cost averaging into the digital asset despite recent market volatility. This purchase follows closely on the heels of Metaplanet’s record-breaking $632 million Bitcoin acquisition announced on September 21, which previously held the title as the company’s largest single purchase. “This acquisition solidifies our position among the world’s elite Bitcoin treasury companies,” said Gerovich in a statement. “We’re now positioned alongside industry giants and have established ourselves as a key player in the institutional Bitcoin adoption narrative.” The move places Metaplanet behind only three other publicly traded companies in terms of Bitcoin holdings: MicroStrategy leads the pack with 640,031 BTC, followed by MARA Holdings with 52,477 BTC, and Marathon Digital Holdings (XXI) with 43,514 BTC. Institutional Interest Surges The company’s aggressive Bitcoin strategy has attracted significant institutional attention, with Capital Group, the US asset management giant overseeing…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014912+6.68%
Bitcoin
BTC$122,258.73+2.13%
1
1$0.007106+24.57%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 15:38
Delite
Uptober Kickoff: Bitcoin Closes in on $115K, Zexpire Launches Into 0DTE Frontier

Uptober Kickoff: Bitcoin Closes in on $115K, Zexpire Launches Into 0DTE Frontier

The post Uptober Kickoff: Bitcoin Closes in on $115K, Zexpire Launches Into 0DTE Frontier appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin is rallying at the opening of October, brushing the $115,000 mark after a brisk week that added more than 8 percent to its price. Trading desks point to sustained inflows from large wallets, a lighter macro calendar, and anticipation of next year’s supply halving as key factors behind the surge. Futures volumes on major venues climbed to their highest level since mid-July, underscoring a jump in directional bets as the market enters what traders call “Uptober.” Alongside the price breakout, options platform Zexpire has gone live with contracts that expire the same day they are opened, known as 0DTE. The launch adds a fresh venue for short-tenor strategies, catering to market participants seeking fast exposure without overnight risk. Initial order books show concentrated activity around at-the-money strikes for both Bitcoin and Ether, hinting at demand for intraday hedging and range-trading plays. Observers note that the pairing of record spot momentum and new derivative tools is setting the stage for a volatile but liquid start to the fourth quarter. Bitcoin (BTC) Sees Steady Gains Ahead of Key Resistance Bitcoin (BTC) is the first digital currency built on blockchain, letting users send value directly to each other. It runs without a bank or company controlling it. The code records every trade in blocks that link together, forming a shared ledger copied across thousands of computers. An unknown figure called Satoshi Nakamoto mined the first block in January 2009, starting the era of crypto. New coins enter the system at a set pace that halves every four years, keeping supply tight while demand drives price. This long term design shapes the current market mood and leads to the latest price action described below. Source: TradingView Bitcoin now trades between 108819 and 115588 after adding 1% in the past week, 4.61% in a…
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014912+6.68%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07173+1.67%
Major
MAJOR$0.12627+4.04%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 15:35
Delite
From Black Owned Cotton To $30 Million In Sales, Actively Black Is Shaking Up Fashion

From Black Owned Cotton To $30 Million In Sales, Actively Black Is Shaking Up Fashion

The post From Black Owned Cotton To $30 Million In Sales, Actively Black Is Shaking Up Fashion appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Actively Black founder Lanny Smith, co-founder Bianca Winslow, and Alfreda Smith. Courtesy: Texavier Henry Is the fashion industry ready for another shake up? When Lanny Smith, founder of Actively Black, closed out his third show at New York Fashion Week, he declared, “This is not a fashion show,” In the heart of Manhattan, Smith and his team didn’t simply put on a fashion show, they elevated the runway into something different – a living tribute to civil rights icons and their living legacies – shifting the conversation about what a Black-owned athleisure brand can be, and where it can sit within the highly competitive global fashion landscape. According to McKinsey, Black consumers’ spending on apparel and footwear is expected to grow by approximately 6 percent annually to $70 billion by 2030. And this is only part of the total of $445 billion that will be available from 2022 to 2030, including $50 billion in new spending. Fashion Meets Civil Rights Smith’s strategy? Blur the line between clothing and culture. Rather than simply spotlighting his collection with influencers, runway models, and celebrities, Actively Black created a stage where history walked hand in hand with style and purpose. From Dr. Bernice A. King and Ilyasah Shabazz, the daughters of the late Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and Malcolm X, sharing the runway with Black Panther activists Fred Hampton Jr. and Fredricka Newton – the ‘models’ infused with symbolism to their family names and legacies. The daughters of MLK and Malcom X walk Actively Blacks NYFW show. Anja Stoll Photography Bob Marley’s grandchildren and Lisane Basquiat, sister of Jean-Michel Basquiat, appeared, as did Ruby Bridges, the first Black child to attend William Frantz Elementary School in New Orleans in 1960. She was followed by U.S. Olympic legends Tommie Smith and John Carlos, known…
BLACKHOLE
BLACK$0.3154-1.34%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014912+6.68%
READY
READY$0.03591+42.67%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 15:34
Delite
Ethereum Tops Bitcoin in ETF Inflows With $546.96 Million; Meanwhile, This Cheap Crypto Is Projected To Deliver 43x ROI Soon

Ethereum Tops Bitcoin in ETF Inflows With $546.96 Million; Meanwhile, This Cheap Crypto Is Projected To Deliver 43x ROI Soon

The post Ethereum Tops Bitcoin in ETF Inflows With $546.96 Million; Meanwhile, This Cheap Crypto Is Projected To Deliver 43x ROI Soon appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. On September 29, Ethereum investment funds recorded inflows of $546.96 million, edging past Bitcoin’s $521.95 million and making headlines across the crypto market. This surge came as U.S. spot ETFs reversed a week of outflows, pulling in strong investor interest.  Ethereum now commands $27.54 billion in ETF assets, while Bitcoin ETFs have climbed to $150.41 billion, showing how investor demand is diversifying.  Yet, while both assets are securing ETF attention, one new cryptocurrency, Mutuum Finance (MUTM), is turning heads with its presale performance and ambitious growth model, offering investors a rare chance to get in early. Bitcoin ETF Trading Activity Bitcoin ETFs have been recording substantial trading value, reaching $4.61 billion on September 29. Fidelity FBTC led inflows at $298.70 million, while Ark & 21Shares followed with $62.18 million. Additional gains came from Grayscale BTC with $47.09 million, Bitwise BITB with $47.16 million, and VanEck HODL with $30.66 million. Franklin EZBC contributed $16.51 million, while Valkyrie BRRR posted the smallest entry at $4.03 million. However, BlackRock IBIT reported an outflow of $46.64 million, offsetting part of the broader inflow momentum. Despite this, Bitcoin remains resilient, trading at $114,252, a 1.7% weekly increase. Its market capitalization now sits at $2.276 trillion, with daily trading volume climbing above $58 billion. Consequently, Bitcoin ETFs are maintaining investor confidence even as competition from Ethereum intensifies. Ethereum ETF Growth Surges Ethereum ETFs have delivered the standout performance, pulling in $546.96 million in inflows. Fidelity’s FETH recorded the largest single-day gain with $202.18 million, while BlackRock ETHA added $154.20 million. Grayscale ETH, Bitwise ETHW, and VanEck ETHV followed with inflows ranging from $15 million to nearly $100 million. Smaller contributions from Invesco QETH and Franklin EZET further reinforced the strong sentiment. Nevertheless, Ethereum’s total ETF trading value stood at $1.89 billion, considerably lower than Bitcoin’s, showing…
SOON
SOON$0.4781-8.63%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014912+6.68%
Union
U$0.010367+2.41%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 15:22
Delite
Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life

Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life

The post Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life – BitcoinWorld Skip to content Home Press Release Codego Launches Whitelabel Devices Bringing Tokens Into Daily Life Source: https://bitcoinworld.co.in/codego-launches-whitelabel-devices-bringing-tokens-into-daily-life/
Life Crypto
LIFE$0.00003501+1.92%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014912+6.68%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 15:09
Delite
Philippines’ DPWH aims to fight graft with blockchain

Philippines’ DPWH aims to fight graft with blockchain

The post Philippines’ DPWH aims to fight graft with blockchain appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Homepage > News > Business > Philippines’ DPWH aims to fight graft with blockchain The Blockchain Council of the Philippines (BCP), a non-stock, non-profit organization of blockchain professionals and advocates, has formally partnered with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to roll out Integrity Chain, a blockchain-powered platform designed to embed transparency, accountability, and public trust into national infrastructure projects. Through a Memorandum of Agreement signed on September 30, BCP President Dr. Donald Patrick Lim and DPWH Secretary Vince Dizon committed to digitizing and securing data on budgets, procurement processes, and construction milestones on an immutable blockchain ledger accessible to the public. “By placing our foreign-assisted projects—those funded by Official Development Assistance (ODA)—on the Integrity Chain, we welcome the scrutiny of the private sector, academe, and civil society. This is DPWH’s strong response to the President’s directive to ensure transparency and accountability is enforced for its projects,” Dizon said. “On behalf of the President, on behalf of the entire Cabinet, on behalf of the entire government, thank you for this, because this is really where what we should all do. From the budget process to the procurement process, to the award of the contract, to the implementation of the project, to the monitoring of the project, to the payments made to the contractors, to the acceptance of the project. Everyone should be watching now, everyone,” he added. DPWH Sec. Vince Dizon during his speech at the launch of Integrity Chain. (Source: Department of Public Works and Highways/Facebook) ‘Everyone should be watching now’ The department explained that the Integrity Chain initiative is designed to track project spending and progress through a real-time public dashboard, while enabling citizen feedback, anomaly reporting, and tamper-proof records to deter corruption. “For the first time, the private sector isn’t just demanding integrity—we’re building the…
FIGHT
FIGHT$0.0005488+7.71%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014912+6.68%
PUBLIC
PUBLIC$0.04223-9.89%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 15:03
Delite
Coinbase Welcomes 1inch API to Streamline Token Swaps

Coinbase Welcomes 1inch API to Streamline Token Swaps

The post Coinbase Welcomes 1inch API to Streamline Token Swaps appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Coinbase has unveiled plans to incorporate the 1inch Swap API into its platform, an initiative aimed at refining the efficiency and pricing of non-custodial token swaps. This integration signifies a strategic progression for 1inch, as it taps into a substantial user base within the United States. Continue Reading:Coinbase Welcomes 1inch API to Streamline Token Swaps Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/coinbase-welcomes-1inch-api-to-streamline-token-swaps
1INCH
1INCH$0.2639-0.03%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0137+5.70%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014912+6.68%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 15:02
Delite
Washington Chaos Could Spark Major Fallout

Washington Chaos Could Spark Major Fallout

The post Washington Chaos Could Spark Major Fallout appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Altcoins The standoff in U.S. politics has gone from nuisance to market risk, as the ongoing government shutdown begins to ripple through both traditional and digital finance. For the crypto sector, the deadlock in Congress could mean stalled regulatory decisions, delayed legislation, and a data blackout that clouds the outlook for months ahead. ETF Reviews in Limbo Investors awaiting rulings on long-anticipated spot crypto ETFs may be disappointed. With federal agencies running on limited staff, the Securities and Exchange Commission has already cautioned it may not be able to process applications during the shutdown. Any prolonged freeze could push decisions further into the future, adding fresh uncertainty to a market already balancing global macro headwinds. The shutdown is also choking progress on legislative efforts. The Clarity Act, a bill designed to provide clearer rules for digital assets, had been expected to gain traction in the Senate. Now, those discussions are effectively sidelined until the political impasse breaks. For an industry still pushing for mainstream recognition, that delay is another setback. No Economic Signals Equally troubling for traders is the absence of vital economic data. Agencies responsible for jobs numbers, inflation updates, and GDP releases are unable to publish reports on schedule. Without these markers, markets lose the guidance that often shapes Federal Reserve policy — a gap that could fuel sharp swings in Bitcoin and altcoins as investors trade in the dark. Behind the market anxiety lies a worsening political standoff. Democrats and Republicans have yet to agree on a budget resolution, and the fallout is spreading through public services. Vice President JD Vance warned that layoffs could escalate if the shutdown drags on for weeks rather than days, underscoring the human toll of the deadlock. What It Means for Crypto If history is any guide, extended shutdowns can erode…
Illusion of Life
SPARK$0.011317-4.92%
Major
MAJOR$0.12627+4.04%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014912+6.68%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 15:01
Delite
Trump Jr. dismisses World Liberty Financial conflict of interest concerns

Trump Jr. dismisses World Liberty Financial conflict of interest concerns

The post Trump Jr. dismisses World Liberty Financial conflict of interest concerns appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Donald Trump Jr. and Zach Wilkoff of World Liberty Financial at Token2049, a prominent crypto conference in Singapore, on Wednesday, Oct. 1, 2025. Wachsman Donald Trump Jr. on Wednesday dismissed criticism that a crypto venture tied to his family had any potential conflicts of interest, as his firm, World Liberty Financial, seeks global investors. Concerns that World Liberty Financial investors may be seeking favor with the Trump administration are “complete nonsense,” Trump Jr. told CNBC on the sidelines of Token2049, a prominent crypto conference in Singapore. “I don’t think anyone actually believes that my father or [Zach’s] father would be looking at ledgers on the blockchain to see who bought what, and that carrying any kind of favor,” Trump Jr. said.  The U.S. President’s eldest son, who is a co-founder of World Liberty Financial, was accompanied at the event by the firm’s CEO Zach Wilkoff, son of Steve Witkoff, U.S. Special Envoy to the Middle East under the Trump administration. Witkoff, who was involved in his father’s real estate business before World Liberty Financial, echoed the sentiment. “Don and my World Liberty mission is big, but our dad’s mission is much bigger. They’re not focused on stablecoins, nor are they involved in a stablecoin business,” he said.  The company — first founded in September 2024 — launched its stablecoin six months later. The token, dubbed USD1, is pegged to the U.S. dollar and backed by short-term U.S. government treasuries. It also has a publicly traded “governance token,” or the crypto version of a shareholder vote, called WLFI.  Critics have questioned the company’s open connections to the Trump administration as it pursues deals abroad and expands into areas such as debit payments and tokenized commodity assets. Trump Jr. and Wilkoff downplayed their political connections during a keynote speech at the crypto conference,…
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$7.835+0.81%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.0408+0.59%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.014912+6.68%
Delite
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 14:46
Delite

Novice o trendih

Več

Cardano Price Prediction: ADA To Rally 6000%? Win For Grayscale Large Cap Fund

Coinbase Integrates Crypto Trading with Samsung Pay for 75M Users

3 Tips to Stay Profitable Even in Crypto Bear Markets

Ethereum Foundation Allocates 1,000 ETH to Stablecoins for R&D and Grants

What Does Coinbase’s New Move Mean for Crypto and Finance?