Valiantly Looking For Truth And Certainty In AI And LLMs Gets Earnest Airtime At Harvard’s BKC

Tackling the role of truthfulness, certainty and uncertainty, and beliefs as embedded into modern-era AI and LLMs. getty In today's column, I examine the latest research involving the challenging aspects about the role of truth, certainty, and internal beliefs immersed in contemporary generative AI and LLMs. This vital topic was the focus of the second event in Harvard's Berkman Klein Center (BKC) Fall Speaker series (for my analysis of BKC's first event in the Fall series, encompassing what intelligence is, see the link here). I was recently honored to have been an invited participant at a special AI Workshop at Harvard University that explored the expected advent of AGI, an outstanding get-together that took place on September 12-14, and I had an opportunity to learn about BKC and connect with BKC researchers, affiliates, and faculty. For the second event of the Fall series, which took place on October 1, 2025, Jacob Andreas gave a talk on "Belief, Uncertainty, and Truth in Language Models." Dr. Jacob Andreas is an Associate Professor of Electrical Engineering and Computer Science at MIT, serving also in the renowned Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL), globally recognized for its pioneering research in computing that improves the way people work, play, and learn. Moderated expertly by Dr. Josh Joseph, BKC's Chief AI Scientist, the conversation was ably stirred into a wide range of important considerations concerning both technological facets of AI and broader policy and societal matters. Trying to figure out how AI ought to be responding and interacting with humanity is more than a tech-only heads-down proclivity. It takes a village of AI builders, policymakers, and a myriad of other stakeholders to sensibly and sufficiently ascertain the propensity of AI to express truthfulness, beliefs, and levels of uncertainty, doing so in the right way, at…