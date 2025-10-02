2025-10-04 Saturday

Why Whales Are Rotating From Solana Into Ozak AI’s $0.012 Presale

Why Whales Are Rotating From Solana Into Ozak AI’s $0.012 Presale

Crypto markets in 2025 are thriving, and blue-chip tokens like Solana (SOL) continue to perform strongly, with SOL trading around $240 and cementing itself as one of the leading Layer-1 networks. Yet, despite Solana’s proven track record and its growing DeFi and NFT ecosystem, whales are beginning to rotate some of their capital into Ozak […] The post Why Whales Are Rotating From Solana Into Ozak AI’s $0.012 Presale appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/02 15:44
Ripple News: Nasdaq-Listed XRP Treasury Company Raises $19M to Expand Digital Asset Holdings

Ripple News: Nasdaq-Listed XRP Treasury Company Raises $19M to Expand Digital Asset Holdings

The post Ripple News: Nasdaq-Listed XRP Treasury Company Raises $19M to Expand Digital Asset Holdings appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The post Ripple News: Nasdaq-Listed XRP Treasury Company Raises $19M to Expand Digital Asset Holdings appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News Nasdaq-listed VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ: VVPR) has completed a $19 million equity raise through an additional common stock offering at $6.05 per share. The funds will support VivoPower’s digital asset treasury strategy, including acquiring, managing, and holding XRP for the long term. The move adds credibility to XRP as a digital asset and also shows growing institutional interest. Treasury-focused strategies like this can provide a more stable price floor and support adoption in decentralized finance (DeFi) and other crypto applications. XRP’s market activity shows gains above 5% on the day, rising market capitalization, and strong trading volume. Short-term momentum is pausing, however, as the MACD has turned bearish and the CRSI sits at neutral levels.  VivoPower’s treasury strategy could influence XRP adoption beyond price movements. A well-capitalized, publicly traded company holding XRP may attract additional institutional attention and participation in the ecosystem. Analysts note that scaling this strategy could provide clearer support for XRP and signal confidence to both retail and corporate investors. The latest offering follows VivoPower’s previous Regulation S sale, led by His Royal Highness Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Talal Al Saud. The offering was conducted under a registration statement on Form F-1 (File No. 333-287060), declared effective by the SEC on May 27, 2025. A final prospectus is available on the SEC website. VivoPower’s initiative shows how corporate treasuries can actively participate in the crypto ecosystem. By holding XRP and deploying capital strategically, the company aims to support both its treasury and the broader network. It remains to be seen how this approach affects XRP’s price stability, adoption, and institutional credibility. Source: https://coinpedia.org/news/ripple-news-nasdaq-listed-xrp-treasury-company-raises-19m-to-expand-digital-asset-holdings/
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 15:41
Bitcoin Poised for Huge Gains as Gold Correlation Suggests Late November Surge

Bitcoin Poised for Huge Gains as Gold Correlation Suggests Late November Surge

Bitcoin remains correlated with the price of gold, albeit with a considerable lag, meaning that there could be huge gains ahead.
CryptoPotato2025/10/02 15:32
Solana’s DeFi Strength Gains Buzz But Lyno AI Presale Captures Investor Attention

Solana’s DeFi Strength Gains Buzz But Lyno AI Presale Captures Investor Attention

By Q3 2025, ’s DeFi ecosystem hit $8.6 billion TVL, dominating headlines. But while Solana’s numbers are impressive, the real question for investors is this: will you chase yesterday’s winner, or secure a position in , which analysts say could deliver a 6,500% ROI by 2026? If Solana’s Speed Amazes You, Why Aren’t You Looking […] The post Solana’s DeFi Strength Gains Buzz But Lyno AI Presale Captures Investor Attention appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/02 15:27
Solana (SOL) Price: Gains as VisionSys Announces $2 Billion SOL Treasury Strategy

Solana (SOL) Price: Gains as VisionSys Announces $2 Billion SOL Treasury Strategy

TLDR Nasdaq-listed VisionSys announced a $2 billion Solana treasury strategy, with the first phase targeting $500 million in SOL purchases and staking within six months Solana price increased 5% to $219 following the announcement, continuing its strong performance with 9.32% monthly gains and 87% gains over six months Marinade Finance will provide the staking infrastructure [...] The post Solana (SOL) Price: Gains as VisionSys Announces $2 Billion SOL Treasury Strategy appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/02 15:15
VivoPower Elevates XRP as Core Asset with Ambitious Fundraising Campaign

VivoPower Elevates XRP as Core Asset with Ambitious Fundraising Campaign

VivoPower raises $19 million for XRP investments, pricing shares above market value. Collaboration with Doppler Finance aims to optimize returns while maintaining transparency. Continue Reading:VivoPower Elevates XRP as Core Asset with Ambitious Fundraising Campaign The post VivoPower Elevates XRP as Core Asset with Ambitious Fundraising Campaign appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/10/02 14:59
NVIDIA NV-Tesseract-AD: Revolutionizing Anomaly Detection with Advanced Techniques

NVIDIA NV-Tesseract-AD: Revolutionizing Anomaly Detection with Advanced Techniques

The post NVIDIA NV-Tesseract-AD: Revolutionizing Anomaly Detection with Advanced Techniques appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. James Ding Sep 30, 2025 15:51 NVIDIA introduces NV-Tesseract-AD, a sophisticated model enhancing anomaly detection through diffusion modeling, curriculum learning, and adaptive thresholds, aiming to tackle complex industrial challenges. NVIDIA has introduced NV-Tesseract-AD, an advanced model aimed at transforming anomaly detection in various industries. The model builds upon the NV-Tesseract framework, enhancing it with specialized techniques such as diffusion modeling, curriculum learning, and adaptive thresholding methods, according to NVIDIA’s recent blog post. Innovative Approach to Anomaly Detection NV-Tesseract-AD stands out by addressing the challenges posed by noisy, high-dimensional signals that drift over time and contain rare, irregular events. Unlike its predecessors, NV-Tesseract-AD incorporates diffusion modeling, stabilized through curriculum learning, which allows it to manage complex data more effectively. This approach helps the model to learn the manifold of normal behavior, identifying anomalies that break the underlying structure of the data. Challenges in Anomaly Detection Anomaly detection in real-world applications is daunting due to non-stationarity and noise. Signals frequently change, making it difficult to distinguish between normal variations and actual anomalies. Traditional methods often fail under such conditions, leading to misclassifications that could have severe consequences, such as overlooking early signs of equipment failure in nuclear power plants. Diffusion Models and Curriculum Learning Diffusion models, originally used for images, have been adapted for time series by NVIDIA. These models gradually corrupt data with noise and learn to reverse the process, capturing fine-grained temporal structures. Curriculum learning further enhances this process by introducing complexity gradually, ensuring robust model performance even in noisy environments. Adaptive Thresholding Techniques To combat the limitations of static thresholds, NVIDIA has developed Segmented Confidence Sequences (SCS) and Multi-Scale Adaptive Confidence Segments (MACS). These techniques adjust thresholds dynamically, accommodating fluctuations in data and reducing false alarms. SCS adapts to locally stable…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 14:53
Pi Network & Remittix Are Two Crypto Assets That Analysts Say You Should Be Holding In The Last Quarter Of 2025

Pi Network & Remittix Are Two Crypto Assets That Analysts Say You Should Be Holding In The Last Quarter Of 2025

Despite the turbulence, analysts highlight Pi Network (PI) and Remittix (RTX) as two assets worth holding heading into the final […] The post Pi Network & Remittix Are Two Crypto Assets That Analysts Say You Should Be Holding In The Last Quarter Of 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/02 14:50
VisionSys en Marinade lanceren Solana schathuis van $2 miljard

VisionSys en Marinade lanceren Solana schathuis van $2 miljard

Het Amerikaanse techbedrijf VisionSys AI steekt samen met Marinade Finance een flinke hoeveelheid geld in een gloednieuw digitaal schatkist project op de Solana blockchain. Dochteronderneming Medintel Technology richt zich in eerste instantie op het aankopen en staken van $500 miljoen aan SOL in de komende zes maanden. Uiteindelijk moet het... Het bericht VisionSys en Marinade lanceren Solana schathuis van $2 miljard verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
Coinstats2025/10/02 14:33
Coinbase Integrates 1inch to Enhance Token Swap Efficiency

Coinbase Integrates 1inch to Enhance Token Swap Efficiency

Coinbase integrates 1inch Swap API to enhance token swap efficiency and speed. The integration provides direct DEX access within the Coinbase app. Continue Reading:Coinbase Integrates 1inch to Enhance Token Swap Efficiency The post Coinbase Integrates 1inch to Enhance Token Swap Efficiency appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/10/02 14:18
