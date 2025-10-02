2025-10-04 Saturday

Even If Shiba Inu Achieved Cardano’s Market Cap and Entered Top 10, It Still Wouldn’t Hit $0.0001, Best Meme Coin to Buy Instead

Even if Shiba Inu ($SHIB) mirrored Cardano’s ($ADA) market cap, reaching $29.85 billion, the token would still trade far below $0.0001. Calculations suggest $SHIB would only climb to $0.00005065, reflecting a mere 4.15x increase from its current $0.00001222.  Meanwhile, Cardano’s ATH at $3.08377 highlights how substantial market cap alone cannot drive meme coin price explosions. [...]]]>
Crypto News Flash2025/10/02 15:43
Altcoin Season Here? XRP, AVAX Get Major Institutional Push as Market Rallies

The altcoin market has posted a significant surge on Oct. 2 as institutional adoption for top cryptocurrencies surges. The post Altcoin Season Here? XRP, AVAX Get Major Institutional Push as Market Rallies appeared first on Coinspeaker.
Coinspeaker2025/10/02 15:40
Top Crypto Presales 2025 – Lyno AI, BlockchainFX and BullZilla Lead the Market

This presents the best presales to invest in 2025. BlockchainFX and BullZilla have raised a lot of money, but Lyno AI is moving the needle with revolutionary technology. We will discuss the latest presale statistics of each project and tell you why Lyno AI is gaining attention like never before. $8.2 Million and $580,000 Raised […] The post Top Crypto Presales 2025 – Lyno AI, BlockchainFX and BullZilla Lead the Market appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews2025/10/02 15:31
Digital Asset Treasuries Face Growth as Competition Intensifies

Digital asset treasury companies are increasingly consolidating as the cryptocurrency market matures, with industry experts predicting a future where a handful of dominant players will control a significant portion of crypto holdings. This shift is driven by strategic mergers and acquisitions, as firms seek to enhance market share and attract investor confidence amid evolving regulatory [...]
Crypto Breaking News2025/10/02 15:25
Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $676 million yesterday, marking the third consecutive day of net inflows.

PANews reported on October 2 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (October 1, Eastern Time) was US$676 million. The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$405 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$61.377 billion. The second is Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$179 million. The current historical total net inflow of FBTC has reached US$12.456 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$155.895 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.66%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$58.443 billion.
PANews2025/10/02 15:24
Robert Kiyosaki: Warren Buffett’s support for gold and silver signals a market downturn

The author of the bestselling book Rich Dad, Poor Dad, investor and entrepreneur Robert Kiyosaki, continues to make loud statements about the collapse of traditional financial markets and the future of bitcoin. This time, he reacted to a change in the position of the famous investor Warren Buffett, who, after years of criticism, suddenly supported […] Сообщение Robert Kiyosaki: Warren Buffett’s support for gold and silver signals a market downturn появились сначала на INCRYPTED.
Incrypted2025/10/02 15:19
Rumble At The Core: How Tether Plans To Dominate The US Stablecoin Market

Tether, the powerhouse behind the world’s largest stablecoin by trading volume, USDT, has unveiled a strategic plan to expand its presence in the US market, a landscape that has evolved significantly under the Trump administration.  With the recent enactment of the GENIUS Act, which establishes a new regulatory framework for stablecoins and cryptocurrency firms issuing dollar-pegged cryptocurrencies, Tether is eager to capitalize on these developments. Tether’s US Market Comeback In a recent interview with Bloomberg, Tether’s CEO, Paolo Ardoino, reaffirmed the firm’s plans to launch a new token, USAT, designed to comply with US regulations. Central to Tether’s strategy is its partnership with Rumble, a growing video platform with a substantial user base.  Related Reading: Did Bitcoin Top? Top Trader Warns Of Brutal $98,000 Liquidity Sweep Notably, Tether holds a 48% stake in Rumble, following a notable $775 million investment in the company made in 2024. Ardoino emphasized the significance of Rumble’s 51 million monthly active users, stating, “That is already a huge amount of users if you compare to what the competition has now in the United States.” The US stablecoin market includes Circle (CRCL), the issuer of the second-largest dollar-pegged cryptocurrency, USD Coin (USDC), and a host of new entrants in the stablecoin arena.  The Trump administration has prioritized the growth of privately issued stablecoins, particularly through the GENIUS Act, which aims to create a supportive environment for issuers.  Tether, having faced scrutiny in the past—including a $41 million fine for allegedly misrepresenting its reserves—has recently made a concerted effort to re-establish its foothold in the US market.  Aiming For $500 Billion Valuation With a profit of $4.9 billion recorded in the second quarter of the year, Tether has strategically invested its reserves in cash-like assets, including US Treasuries, generating significant interest income.  The company’s recent ventures also extend into various industries, encompassing artificial intelligence (AI), energy, and commodities. Ardoino outlined that Rumble’s upcoming crypto wallet will play a crucial role not only for USAT but also for Tether’s tokenized gold product. Rumble’s CEO, Chris Pavlovski, echoed Ardoino’s sentiments, stating that the partnership embodies the principles of free speech and decentralized finance (DeFi).  “Rumble represents free speech just as Tether’s cryptocurrency and a decentralized internet represent true liberty,” he noted, highlighting the shared vision that unites the two companies. Related Reading: XRP Flips Green For First Time Since 2017, Pundit Predicts 500% Rally Additionally, Tether is seeking to raise up to $20 billion for a 3% stake, potentially valuing the company at around $500 billion. Ardoino described this valuation as a bargain, although he did not provide detailed calculations.  Should this fundraising effort succeed, Tether plans to allocate part of the proceeds towards developing an artificial intelligence platform designed to function on low-cost smartphones in emerging markets, particularly in Africa and South America. Tether’s CEO also mentioned the creation of an offline, artificial intelligence-powered language translation application as part of this initiative. Featured image from DALL-E, chart from TradingView.com
NewsBTC2025/10/02 15:00
Crypto Market Warning: Washington Chaos Could Spark Major Fallout

For the crypto sector, the deadlock in Congress could mean stalled regulatory decisions, delayed legislation, and a data blackout that […] The post Crypto Market Warning: Washington Chaos Could Spark Major Fallout appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/02 15:00
Opinion: Crypto treasury companies may "eat each other" and start a wave of mergers and acquisitions

PANews reported on October 2 that according to Cointelegraph, David Duong, head of Coinbase's investment research department, said that as the market cycle matures and companies strive to attract investors, they may begin to "devour each other" and promote mergers and acquisitions. Digital asset treasury companies (DATs) will eventually be integrated into a few large institutions, just like the recent cooperation between Strive and Semler Scientific.
PANews2025/10/02 14:52
Thailand Plans To Expand Crypto ETF Lineup To Include Altcoins

Thailand plans to expand its crypto ETF market beyond Bitcoin to include multiple tokens, with new rules expected early next year.
Coinstats2025/10/02 14:21
