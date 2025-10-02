2025-10-04 Saturday

Altcoin Season Kicks Off with Institutional Push to XRP & AVAX

Altcoin Season Kicks Off with Institutional Push to XRP & AVAX

The post Altcoin Season Kicks Off with Institutional Push to XRP & AVAX appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Notes Altcoin market cap jumps to $1.12 trillion as October’s “Uptober” rally begins. XRP surges 4.5% on VivoPower’s treasury expansion and large whale accumulation. Avalanche Treasury Co. announces $675M SPAC deal, boosting AVAX price. The crypto markets are off to a strong start in October, with the combined market capitalization of altcoins surging to $1.12 trillion. Top altcoins such as XRP XRP $2.98 24h volatility: 4.6% Market cap: $178.25 B Vol. 24h: $6.42 B , Solana SOL $223.7 24h volatility: 6.8% Market cap: $121.60 B Vol. 24h: $9.38 B , Avalanche AVAX $30.63 24h volatility: 2.3% Market cap: $12.93 B Vol. 24h: $1.23 B , and Hyperliquid HYPE $48.96 24h volatility: 7.9% Market cap: $13.26 B Vol. 24h: $652.20 M all posted significant gains in the past day. XRP Gains on Corporate Interest XRP has posted a 4.5% increase in the last 24 hours as buyer demand continues to grow. Nasdaq-listed VivoPower International PLC revealed it had raised $19 million through an equity offering, with proceeds directed toward expanding its XRP holdings. The company issued new shares at $6.05 each, a premium to its last closing price. This comes after an earlier Regulation S offering, marking a step forward in VivoPower’s digital treasury program. The announcement coincided with heavy XRP accumulation by large investors. Analyst Ali Martinez noted that whales have purchased roughly 250 million XRP, worth around $745 million, since the start of the week. 250 million $XRP bought by whales in 48 hours! pic.twitter.com/S0DZYQms7i — Ali (@ali_charts) October 1, 2025 According to the data by CoinMarketCap, 24-hour trading volume has jumped by 33%, with XRP currently testing the crucial $3.0 zone. Analysts suggest that if the token closes above this level, a move toward $3.5 could follow. AVAX Strengthens on $675M SPAC Deal Avalanche Treasury Co. (AVAT)…
9 Best Coins in October as MoonBull Powers the Top Crypto Presale in 2025 with 1000x Gains

9 Best Coins in October as MoonBull Powers the Top Crypto Presale in 2025 with 1000x Gains

Is cryptocurrency once again on the verge of rewriting wealth stories? The surge of meme coins in 2025 suggests so, […] The post 9 Best Coins in October as MoonBull Powers the Top Crypto Presale in 2025 with 1000x Gains appeared first on Coindoo.
MoonBull, the Best New Upcoming Crypto, Rockets in Stage 4 Presale as Toncoin and Hedera Expand Adoption

MoonBull, the Best New Upcoming Crypto, Rockets in Stage 4 Presale as Toncoin and Hedera Expand Adoption

MoonBull presale reaches Stage 4 with 11,800% ROI hopes, Toncoin surges in adoption, and Hedera drives innovation. Find the best new upcoming crypto to buy today.
B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets to Power Institutional Crypto OTC on B2TRADER

B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets to Power Institutional Crypto OTC on B2TRADER

The post B2BROKER Taps Finery Markets to Power Institutional Crypto OTC on B2TRADER appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Dubai, The United Arab Emirates, October 2nd, 2025, FinanceWire B2BROKER, a global fintech solutions provider for financial institutions, today announced its partnership with Finery Markets, a leading provider of non-custodial ECN and SaaS trading solutions and the first crypto ECN to receive SOC 2 Type 1 & 2 certifications. The collaboration will enhance the institutional crypto OTC offering of B2TRADER, B2BROKER’s multi-asset trading platform, by integrating Finery Markets’ advanced liquidity and infrastructure technology. The partnership comes amid a rapidly expanding institutional OTC market. In 2024, global OTC trading volumes grew by 106% year-on-year, with stablecoin transactions surging 147%. This momentum continued into 2025, as ETFs and regulated access products spurred institutions to scale activity, underscoring why resilient ECN infrastructure and deep liquidity access are becoming indispensable for brokers and financial firms. Through the collaboration, B2BROKER clients gain direct access to robust institutional spot liquidity from top-tier providers. By leveraging Finery Markets’ ECN technology, clients can trade anonymously with efficient credit intermediation and streamlined post-trade settlement. The setup ensures high-quality execution, multiple trading methods, and maximum reliability for institutions navigating fast-evolving digital asset markets. “We selected Finery Markets for its proven ability to power institutional-grade operations,” commented Arthur Azizov, CEO and Founder of B2BROKER. “This partnership enhances our capacity to deliver deep OTC spot liquidity and efficient execution, ensuring clients operate in a high-performance, secure environment and expand faster with confidence.” The integration of Finery Markets’ infrastructure into B2TRADER delivers a “plug-and-trade” solution for brokers and financial firms. It also strengthens B2TRADER’s role as an institutional-grade multi-asset platform for brokers and exchanges. With a fully managed, tested, and pre-connected back-end, brokers can reduce time-to-market and offer crypto trading almost instantly. Clients benefit from liquidity across hundreds of crypto pairs, with the flexibility to add new instruments within 24 hours upon request.…
Visa eyes stablecoin launch to power $15.7T network – Details

Visa eyes stablecoin launch to power $15.7T network – Details

Visa’s new stablecoin could unlock more capital in the market.
Sweden Plans Bitcoin Reserve to Strengthen Financial Future

Sweden Plans Bitcoin Reserve to Strengthen Financial Future

Highlights: Sweden may start a Bitcoin reserve to boost its financial strength. Lawmakers suggest using seized crypto to fund the new Bitcoin reserve. The reserve could protect Sweden from global money and economic risks. Sweden may soon become one of the first European countries to create a national Bitcoin reserve. This follows a parliamentary proposal on October 1 by Dennis Dioukarev and David Perez from the Sweden Democrats. Their motion, called “A Swedish Bitcoin Strategy” (Motion 2025/26:793), asks the government to study how a Bitcoin reserve could be set up and decide which authority should oversee its management. Sweden Urged to Fund a Reserve with Seized Bitcoin Sweden should “take part in this digital race and join the growing number of countries recognizing Bitcoin’s potential,” the lawmakers said. Like the US, Dioukarev and Perez suggested the reserve could be funded with seized Bitcoin. Sweden currently holds no public Bitcoin, according to Bitbo. However, in November, a new law allowed authorities to seize luxury goods, including crypto, even if the owner isn’t under investigation. Dioukarev and Perez explained that a Bitcoin reserve could shield Sweden from inflation since its supply is limited to 21 million coins. They also pointed out that Bitcoin transactions are quicker than traditional money transfers and involve very low costs. Lawmakers added that Bitcoin has now become the world’s sixth-largest asset, standing alongside silver and even surpassing major global corporations like Tesla, Meta, and Amazon They also warned that waiting too long could leave Sweden behind other Nordic nations. Finland already manages BTC seized by authorities, and Norway has included digital assets in its sovereign wealth strategies. Dioukarev and Perez said a Bitcoin reserve could help Sweden face big global financial changes. They suggest keeping Bitcoin alongside the country’s currency and gold. This would protect Sweden from political, economic, and global risks that could affect regular reserves. “In contrast, Bitcoin’s value is not driven by the monetary policies of individual states or any specific economy, which can reduce the overall correlation in the reserve,” they said. A first step for #Bitcoin in Sweden. On Sept 24, @DennisDioukarev hosted a Bitcoin seminar featuring talks from @satmojoe and @bitcoin_advies. This marks a key moment as Bitcoin enters Sweden’s political stage and strengthens Nordic cooperation for adoption. pic.twitter.com/DkplLDTj1v — JAN3 (@JAN3com) October 1, 2025 Sweden Eyes Bitcoin Reserve to Lead Europe in Digital Finance Supporters believe the plan goes beyond just providing financial security. They see it as a way for Sweden to stay ahead while the EU, US, and other countries set digital reserve rules. Experts say if Sweden adds Bitcoin to its reserves, it could influence other European countries. They warn that price swings and unclear regulations are still challenges. Other countries are already moving. In the US, the government is creating a federal Bitcoin reserve using seized crypto as part of its strategy. Kazakhstan recently started the Alem Crypto Fund, a government-backed project that began buying digital assets, starting with BNB. In Eastern Europe, the Czech Republic and Poland are discussing similar plans, while Finland and the UK already hold Bitcoin from state seizures. TLDR: Kazakhstan buys #BNB Kazakhstan "national" crypto reserve – Alem Crypto Fund – buys #BNB for long-term holding. https://t.co/ZbLNbuLvpG (Photo from 2022, new photo coming soon…) pic.twitter.com/2aoz33e328 — CZ BNB (@cz_binance) September 29, 2025 Sweden faces a balance between adopting financial innovation and keeping strict control over exchanges and mining. A Finance Committee review later this month will decide if the proposal moves forward in parliament. If approved, Sweden would become the first Nordic nation to hold a Bitcoin reserve. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Galaxy Research Exposes The Hidden Memecoin Machine

Galaxy Research Exposes The Hidden Memecoin Machine

Memecoins attract, but the profits escape those who buy them. According to a report by Galaxy Research, these tokens, booming on Solana, primarily benefit platforms and trading bots. Far from the community image they project, they feed a fast market where retail investors, often losers, serve a well-oiled industrial mechanism. L’article Galaxy Research Exposes The Hidden Memecoin Machine est apparu en premier sur Cointribune.
Just Memecoin
MEMECOIN$0.001413+0.85%
Litecoin, Stellar Lead Altcoin Rally Following Bitcoin 'Uptober' Bounce

Litecoin, Stellar Lead Altcoin Rally Following Bitcoin 'Uptober' Bounce

Bitcoin’s seasonal “Uptober” rally has lifted the broader crypto market, triggering short liquidations and driving capital into older tokens.
Jupiter Mobile PnL Tracking and Meteora’s MET Token Launch

Jupiter Mobile PnL Tracking and Meteora’s MET Token Launch

Since its debut in 2024, Jupiter Mobile has rapidly gained prominence as a preferred decentralized exchange (DEX) aggregator for many, recognized for its ability to secure optimal pricing for cryptocurrency token swaps across a diverse range of DEXs and liquidity pools. Furthermore, the platform has consistently demonstrated a commitment to enhancing the user experience and empowering participants in the decentralized finance (DeFi) landscape. In a significant stride forward, Jupiter Mobile has recently integrated a native Profit and Loss (PnL) tracking feature directly into its mobile wallet. This functionality provides users with real-time insights into their portfolio performance, covering a broad range of assets from memecoins to complex DeFi positions. Moreover, the PnL tracking capability is available on both desktop and mobile platforms, ensuring accessibility and convenience for users regardless of their preferred device. Meteora $MET Airdrop Launch Date Building upon the foundation of Jupiter Mobile’s PnL tracking updates, the decentralized exchange aggregator has announced the upcoming launch of the Meteora $MET token.  According to a recent X Jupiter Space, Meteora, a blockchain protocol, has officially confirmed its Token Generation Event (TGE) for the native $MET token, scheduled for October 23, 2025. This event marks a pivotal moment for both Meteora and the broader Jupiter ecosystem. As part of the $MET token distribution strategy, 3% of the total supply will be allocated to Jupiter stakers. This allocation is further segmented, with 1% earmarked for all stakers and a 2% bonus reserved for those who have consistently maintained their staked positions without unstaking.  The airdrop allocation will depend on the points community members accrued over the preceding year, their active participation, and their long-term commitment to the Jupiter ecosystem. Moreover, anticipating heightened user demand, the Meteora team is scaling up its infrastructure tenfold. Notably, in a post dated September 10, Meteora affirmed that users will be able to seamlessly claim $MET (and potentially future airdrops) through the Meteora interface, underscoring the commitment to a user-friendly experience. Furthermore, indications suggest that eligible participants can anticipate multiple airdrops before the official Meteora token launch, presenting additional opportunities for community engagement and reward. The Meteora team has also unveiled “Met-ober” updates, encompassing TGE goals, Jupiter staker integrations (with enhanced rewards), and launch pool strategies designed to facilitate the launch of new tokens on the platform. Notably, Meteora is a blockchain protocol that seeks to revolutionize the meme coin ecosystem by implementing a sustainable staking mechanism. Jupiter ETP Europe Entry Recently, CoinTab reported that 21Shares, a prominent issuer of crypto exchange-traded products (ETPs), ‌unveiled the 21Shares Jupiter ETP (AJUP) on the SIX Swiss Exchange.  Moreover, the launch of the Jupiter ETP bolsters 21Shares’ position as a leading provider of crypto ETPs. With over $11 billion in assets under management and a portfolio encompassing more than 50 physically backed products. Notably, European investors currently have access to AJUP. 21Shares explicitly stated that it has not registered the Jupiter ETP within the United States and, consequently, will not offer it in accordance with U.S. securities regulations. The post Jupiter Mobile PnL Tracking and Meteora’s MET Token Launch appeared first on Cointab.
Cryptocurrency Market Eyes Positive Year-End Trends

Cryptocurrency Market Eyes Positive Year-End Trends

In the ever-fluctuating landscape of cryptocurrencies, Swyftx foresees a potentially favorable conclusion to 2023. Despite challenges arising from political turmoil in the U.S.Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Market Eyes Positive Year-End Trends
