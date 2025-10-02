Borza MEXC
Can Bitcoin Defy Uncertainty With Its Rebound?
The post Can Bitcoin Defy Uncertainty With Its Rebound? appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In the face of economic challenges, Bitcoin has demonstrated resilience by rebounding from a significant fall below $109,000 to reach $118,548, marking a 6% rise over the past week. Despite the looming US government shutdown, which historically influences market behavior, the crypto community is cautiously hopeful about Bitcoin’s trajectory through October. Continue Reading:Can Bitcoin Defy Uncertainty With Its Rebound? Source: https://en.bitcoinhaber.net/can-bitcoin-defy-uncertainty-with-its-rebound
BitcoinEthereumNews
Canaan to Deploy 20 MW of Avalon Bitcoin Miners at Soluna’s Texas Site
The post Canaan to Deploy 20 MW of Avalon Bitcoin Miners at Soluna’s Texas Site appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Canaan has signed a colocation agreement with Soluna to host 1 EH/s of its Avalon 15XP bitcoin miners as the manufacturer seeks to turn inventory surplus into proprietary mining expansion in North America. This article is from Theminermag, a trade publication for the cryptocurrency mining industry, focusing on the latest news and research on institutional […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/canaan-to-deploy-20-mw-of-avalon-bitcoin-miners-at-solunas-texas-site/
BitcoinEthereumNews
New Stablecoin, Major Partnership, U.S. Push
The post New Stablecoin, Major Partnership, U.S. Push appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Fintech After years of keeping its distance from American regulators, Tether is preparing to re-enter the U.S. market with an ambitious new strategy. The world’s largest stablecoin issuer is launching a dollar-backed token, dubbed USAT, alongside a crypto wallet integration with video-streaming challenger Rumble. The move marks a sharp reversal from Tether’s earlier retreat. The company left the U.S. after paying a $41 million penalty tied to questions about its reserves. Now, under the guidance of former White House crypto advisor Bo Hines, Tether is positioning itself to take advantage of fresh regulatory clarity introduced under the Trump administration’s Genius Act. The legislation gives private firms the green light to issue stablecoins backed by dollars. A Bet on Rumble’s Audience Central to the rollout is Rumble, the video platform often branded as an alternative to YouTube. Tether holds nearly half of the company after a $775 million investment last year, and CEO Paolo Ardoino sees its 51 million monthly active users as fertile ground for adoption. The new Rumble Wallet will give those users access not only to USAT but also to other stablecoins and tokenized assets. For Ardoino, the partnership is more than payments. He described Rumble as a “hub” for expanding Tether’s wider product line, including its gold-backed token. Rumble’s CEO Chris Pavlovski echoed that sentiment, calling the wallet a blend of financial and digital freedom – matching the platform’s ethos of open expression. Stablecoin Wars Heat Up The U.S. stablecoin market is dominated today by Circle’s USDC, and Tether’s reentry raises the stakes. While USDC has enjoyed regulatory comfort and institutional adoption, Tether still commands the largest global market share. The introduction of USAT is a direct challenge designed to win back ground in a market it once abandoned. Backed by Record Profits Tether’s timing is helped…
BitcoinEthereumNews
Big Bull Cathie Wood Makes Flash Statements: “Gold, Compared to Bitcoin…”
The post Big Bull Cathie Wood Makes Flash Statements: “Gold, Compared to Bitcoin…” appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. ARK Invest CEO and Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Cathie Wood made remarkable statements on many topics, from global markets to US inflation, from the cryptocurrency industry to initial public offerings (IPOs), during the Bloomberg ETF IQ program on Bloomberg TV. Answering questions from Katie Greifeld, Eric Balchunas, and Scarlet Fu, Wood painted an optimistic picture for the markets, particularly defending Bitcoin’s superiority over gold. The most resonant part of Wood’s speech was his statement of faith in Bitcoin: “Bitcoin is undoubtedly better than gold.” Wood noted that investors are currently implementing a “barbell strategy” involving stocks (in anticipation of low interest rates and economic recovery) and gold/crypto assets (as a hedge), adding that cryptocurrencies have performed well over time despite being more volatile. Wood noted that ARK Invest has “very good exposure” to the cryptocurrency cycle, arguing that stablecoins (Tether and Circle, 90% of the market) provide a significant gateway to the decentralized finance (DeFi) ecosystem. He also explained why his funds favor Digital Asset Trusts (DATs) like Bitmine and Soulmate over Ether exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The primary reason, Wood explained, is that generating returns through staking is a crucial part of the Ethereum story, something ETFs currently don’t allow. He noted that this strategy gives ARK exposure to the “big three” of Bitcoin, Ethereum, and Solana. *This is not investment advice. Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data! Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/big-bull-cathie-wood-makes-flash-statements-gold-compared-to-bitcoin/
BitcoinEthereumNews
Trump's son: Trump himself will not look at the blockchain ledger and is not involved in any stablecoin business
PANews reported on October 2nd that according to CNBC, Trump's son Donald Trump Jr. said in an interview during the Token2049 event in Singapore that investors' concerns about seeking benefits from the Trump administration are "complete nonsense," and said: "My mission and WLFI's mission are grand, but my father Trump's mission is even greater. I don't think anyone really believes that my father would check the ledgers on the blockchain to see who bought what, and that doing so would bring any benefits. He is not focused on stablecoins and is not involved in any stablecoin business."
PANews
Meme Coin Hype Fades: Lyno AI Presale Emerges as the Smarter AI Play
SHIB and other meme coins are down almost 17 percent in September 2025, but Lyno AI is gaining traction with smart technology and massive ROI potential. It is a presale strategic alternative to the volatile meme token, where advanced AI-based arbitrage is used to facilitate growth. In addition to the hype, one of the major […] The post Meme Coin Hype Fades: Lyno AI Presale Emerges as the Smarter AI Play appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
LiveBitcoinNews
Economic Daily: Building a multilateral cooperation and win-win digital currency ecosystem to promote the diversification of the international monetary system
PANews reported on October 2 that the Economic Daily published an article stating that the digital RMB cross-border digital payment platform, digital RMB blockchain service platform and digital asset platform launched by the Digital RMB International Operations Center will not only help enhance my country's voice in the global financial system, but also provide open, inclusive and innovative Chinese power to improve the global cross-border payment system. The deeper meaning lies in promoting the diversified evolution of the international monetary system by building a digital currency ecosystem of "multilateral cooperation and win-win for all parties."
PANews
Ethereum spot ETF had a total net inflow of $80.7908 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days.
PANews reported on October 2 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Ethereum spot ETF was US$80.7908 million yesterday (October 1, Eastern Time). The Ethereum spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FETH, with a single-day net inflow of US$36.7635 million. The current historical total net inflow of FETH has reached US$2.751 billion. The second is Blackrock ETF ETHA, with a single-day net inflow of US$26.1736 million. The current historical total net inflow of ETHA has reached US$13.466 billion. As of press time, the total net asset value of the Ethereum spot ETF was US$28.733 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of Ethereum's total market value) reached 5.49%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$13.880 billion.
PANews
Nasdaq’s VisionSys AI Targets $2B Solana Treasury as Expert Predicts SOL Price Rally to $290
TLDR: VisionSys AI announced a $2B Solana treasury initiative in partnership with Marinade Finance to strengthen its corporate balance sheet. The first phase aims to acquire and stake $500M in Solana within six months through Marinade’s staking protocol. Marinade Finance will manage staking, compliance, and performance optimization for VisionSys’s Solana treasury strategy. Solana traded at [...] The post Nasdaq’s VisionSys AI Targets $2B Solana Treasury as Expert Predicts SOL Price Rally to $290 appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi
PeckShield: Cryptojacking incidents caused approximately $127 million in losses in September, a 22% decrease from August
PANews reported on October 2nd that Web3 security company PeckShield released data on crypto industry security incidents in September on the X platform, revealing that approximately 20 large-scale cryptocurrency attacks occurred last month, with total losses reaching approximately US$127.06 million, a 22% decrease from US$163 million in August. The main attacks included: UXLINK ($44.14 million), SwissBorg ($41.5 million), Venus ($13.5 million, recovered), Yala ($7.64 million), and GriffAI ($3 million).
PANews
