XRP Treasury Company Secures Additional $19 Million

The post XRP Treasury Company Secures Additional $19 Million appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. VivoPower, which is known as an XRP treasury company, has issued new shares in order to raise a total of $19 million.  Notably, the publicly traded firm is raising the aforementioned sum at $6.05 per share, which is higher than the current market price. This shows that there is significant demand.  The newly raised sum provides the company with additional liquidity for future XRP purchases. Gaining more XRP exposure  The company previously announced another share offering under Regulation S, meaning that the funds would come from non-US investors. In this case, it was a $121 million private placement led by a Saudi prince.  After adopting the Ripple-linked token as its core asset, VivoPower then partnered with XRPL-based yield generation protocol Doppler Finance to deploy an initial $30 million of XRP.  Last month, the company also announced that it would acquire $100 million worth of privately held Ripple shares in order to enhance its exposure to the token.  Moreover, it announced that it would be exchanging the tokens procured with the help of its proof-of-work (PoW) mining operation for XRP.  Source: https://u.today/xrp-treasury-company-secures-additional-19-million
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 16:42
Why Andrade Was Able To Return To AEW TV So Quickly After WWE Release

The post Why Andrade Was Able To Return To AEW TV So Quickly After WWE Release appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS MARCH 4: Andrade returned to AEW on Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. (Photo by Cooper Neill/ WWE via Getty Images.) WWE via Getty Images It didn’t take Andrade long to land back with All-Elite Wrestling. Just weeks after WWE released the Mexican star, he shockingly returned to AEW, attacking Kenny Omega and aligning with Don Callis during the promotion’s sixth anniversary episode of Dynamite. While many fans expected Andrade’s return to AEW eventually, the speed of his comeback—mere weeks after his WWE departure—caught many off guard. Clearly, there was no non-compete clause in his contract. Usually, a wrestler who is released or walks away from one promotion has to wait 90 days or so before he or she can appear on programming for another promotion. That wasn’t the case with Andrade. The segment itself was a powder keg, with Andrade unmasking and landing a vicious DDT on Omega, then shaking hands with Callis, igniting a firestorm of reactions across X. The fallout was immediate and divisive. On one hand, a significant portion of the wrestling community hailed Andrade’s heel turn as a masterstroke, painting him as a potential “heel GOAT” ready to elevate Don Callis’ already formidable faction. On the other hand, skepticism loomed large, with many fearing that Andrade might once again get lost in AEW’s crowded mid-card, a fate that has befallen other talented performers in the past on the promotion’s crowded roster. With many fans happy to see Omega back, some wondered if this would bury the legend’s comeback or spark a marquee feud at Full Gear in November. Bet on the latter. Andrade himself leaned into the drama, posting “Back where I belong” on X, further stoking the flames of speculation and excitement. He also called his move “business.” The question on everyone’s…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 16:35
Delite
Ozak AI Raises Millions, BlockDAG Grows Fast, Yet Pepeto Presale Crushes Both

The post Ozak AI Raises Millions, BlockDAG Grows Fast, Yet Pepeto Presale Crushes Both appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News The presale scene is heating up, and a few projects are breaking through the noise with major inflows. Ozak AI is attracting AI-focused investors with $2.6 million raised and fresh partnerships. BlockchainFX is building momentum as a multi-asset super app, crossing $7 million while rolling out a presale Visa card. Pepeto, the fast-rising meme coin, has pulled in over $6.8 million, offers 224% staking rewards, and already launched a demo exchange. Meanwhile, BlockDAG shocked the market by locking nearly $410 million and onboarding millions of miners even before its mainnet. Ozak AI: AI Utility Meets DePIN Growth Early backers of Ozak AI who entered at $0.01 are already seeing upside as the token advances through presale stages. With each round lifting the price, modest early positions are turning into strong potential gains ahead of exchange listing. Ozak AI brings real-world credibility with its mix of predictive AI systems, decentralized physical infrastructure (DePIN), and automation through the Ozak Stream Network. This is more than just hype, it is technology aimed at scaling. Still, while Ozak is building its lane, Pepeto stands out for combining meme strength with real tools. Its demo exchange is already live, and unlike Ozak’s higher entry, Pepeto trades at just $0.000000156, giving investors one of the lowest-cost entries in the market. BlockchainFX Breaks $7M As Presale Runs Hot BlockchainFX has moved past $7 million, with token pricing set to rise from $0.022 to $0.05 at launch. That gives presale buyers a clear double before listing, fueling demand in early rounds. The project aims to be a decentralized super app linking crypto, stocks, forex, and ETFs on one platform. A presale-only Visa card adds to its appeal, supporting 20+ tokens and linking staking payouts to real-world use. Yet while BlockchainFX targets financial services, Pepeto is gaining…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 16:29
Delite
Sui Expands Interoperability with LayerZero Integration, Unlocking $70B in Assets

The post Sui Expands Interoperability with LayerZero Integration, Unlocking $70B in Assets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Rongchai Wang Sep 30, 2025 16:14 Sui integrates with LayerZero, enhancing cross-chain liquidity and interoperability, potentially unlocking $70B in assets including WBTC and PayPal USD. Sui, a prominent blockchain platform, has announced its integration with LayerZero, a leading interoperability protocol. This strategic move is set to enhance cross-chain liquidity and interoperability, potentially unlocking access to $70 billion worth of assets, including Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC), PayPal USD (PYUSD), and others, as reported by the Sui Foundation. Enhanced Cross-Chain Liquidity LayerZero, known for connecting over 140 blockchains and enabling more than $120 billion in transfer volume, will now allow Sui-based assets to connect at scale. This collaboration aims to eliminate the fragmentation currently faced by users and builders in the crypto landscape. Christian Thompson, Managing Director of the Sui Foundation, emphasized that this integration positions Sui as a significant player in the multi-chain economy, facilitating the seamless movement of applications and assets. Leveraging the Omnichain Fungible Token Standard The integration facilitates the expansion of assets into and out of Sui through standardized connectivity. The Omnichain Fungible Token (OFT) standard, which currently supports over 400 assets valued at more than $80 billion, will extend to Sui. This standard preserves a single global supply across chains, thus preventing asset fragmentation and ensuring adaptability to future blockchain standards. Interoperability at Scale LayerZero’s infrastructure, pivotal to the multi-chain ecosystem, connects various network types, including public and private L1s and L2s, enabling composable DeFi experiences. This integration will allow developers to harness liquidity and assets from the broader blockchain landscape, including Bitcoin-based assets, Ethereum, and Solana. LayerZero’s messaging, combined with Sui’s scalable architecture, offers a robust platform for applications on Sui, which already boasts $2 billion in total value locked (TVL) and processes nearly $13 billion in monthly decentralized…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 16:27
Delite
CrossBar Inc. and CertiK Unite at TOKEN2049 Singapore to Showcase Enhanced Multi-Party Computation (EMPC) and Open-Source Hardware to Redefine Blockchain Security.

The post CrossBar Inc. and CertiK Unite at TOKEN2049 Singapore to Showcase Enhanced Multi-Party Computation (EMPC) and Open-Source Hardware to Redefine Blockchain Security. appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Singapore — October 1st, 2025 — CrossBar Inc., a digital asset security and infrastructure company, will co-exhibit with CertiK at TOKEN2049 Singapore. CrossBar is currently developing a suite of blockchain security products: EMPC (Enhanced Multi-Party Computation), PHSM (Physical Hardware Security Module), and the Daric secure processing unit.  EMPC removes seed phrases and passwords while minimizing recovery risks through t-of-n distributed signing across mobile, hardware, and cloud. CrossBar eliminates single point of failure and delivers true self-custody with privacy and flexibility. Additionally, CrossBar provides an SDK and Wallet-as-a-Service (WaaS) for developers and enterprises, enabling Wallet-as-Infrastructure to be embedded natively into mainstream applications. At the hardware layer, PHSM and the Daric SPU are purpose-built for blockchain security, supporting MPC with a powerful MCU and open-source silicon. CrossBar emphasizes open-source as the new standard of trust. Through open-source hardware and IRIS inspectability, CrossBar brings transparency to the heart of security, addressing industry demands for certification rigor, compliance, and user trust. This ideology extends throughout the whole vertical stack, from the Daric chip to the EMPC algorithm and PHSM series. As the largest Web3 security services provider, CertiK brings deep applied cryptography expertise to this collaboration. Beyond code-level audits, CertiK’s research-driven approach covers protocol design, correctness, and resilience against real-world attacks. With hands-on experience auditing threshold ECDSA/TSS wallets, DKG protocols, and ZK-augmented signing schemes, CertiK is uniquely positioned to evaluate and strengthen advanced cryptographic systems like CrossBar’s EMPC. At TOKEN2049, CrossBar will showcase Daric Chip and live EMPC signing demos at the CertiK booth (PB4-27) on October 1st at 1:30pm. CrossBar and CertiK will jointly discuss today’s biggest crypto security threats, the future of trust and compliance, and how open-source hardware can deliver true transparency for users. Attendees will get a first look at CrossBar’s PHSM 8 core functionalities while the product is still…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 16:19
Delite
Galaxy Digital Report Shows Memecoin Platforms Profit While Traders Lose Money

TLDR Galaxy Research reports that memecoin platforms like launchpads, exchanges, and trading bots capture millions in revenue while most traders lose money Pump.fun has launched nearly 13 million tokens on Solana and generated over $120 million in fees in the past 30 days Median hold times for Solana memecoins dropped to 100 seconds from 300 [...] The post Galaxy Digital Report Shows Memecoin Platforms Profit While Traders Lose Money appeared first on CoinCentral.
Coincentral2025/10/02 16:17
Delite
Tron Partners in DeFi Push; Bitcoin Dominance Climbs; Lyno AI Presale Gains Momentum With Whales

The post Tron Partners in DeFi Push; Bitcoin Dominance Climbs; Lyno AI Presale Gains Momentum With Whales appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The growing DeFi collaboration with Tron is transforming decentralized finance by 2025. In the meantime, ETH is gaining momentum, and the market share of Bitcoin is increasing. Whale investors are getting behind Lyno AI, which is entering the presale on a tide of momentum with these developments. The Tron DeFi Growing into New Financial Horizons. Tron has established itself as a trusted player with a total value of 25.8 billion locked in its DeFi protocols such as JustLend and SunSwap. It handles the astonishing 15 trillion USDT transfers every quarter and its remittance platform operates at 137 transactions per second. The connection with AI of Oraichain introduces additional transaction intelligence. These actions enhance the infrastructure of Tron to a new level, emphasizing the strong network operation and preparing the ground to the more advanced decentralized applications. Bitcoin Dominion Slips and still remains robust amid market changes. In September 2025, Bitcoin had a dominance of 59.7 percent, almost reaching 60 percent since February. This is an indicator of newfound confidence and the growth of Ethereum and the approach of BTC to $120,000 due to the influx of ETFs. Analyst Willy Woo predicts that in 2024, Bitcoin dominance will reach 64 percent and the innovative technology manufactured by Lyno AI will utilize this trend. The resilience of Bitcoin provides a strong background to new initiatives with its market strength. Lyno AI Presale Surges on Whale Interest and Unique AI Arbitrage The Lyno AI token presale is already bouncing off with the whales, where the sale of 643,939 tokens and $32,196 capitalized in the Early Bird round at $0.05 per token. The subsequent presale level price is 0.055, with a final objective of 0.10. Lyno AI operates 15 network cross-chain arbitrage with AI-driven efficiency and transparent dashboards and buy-burn fees, providing institutional-quality performance.…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 15:49
Delite
Metaplanet Bags $16.56 Million from Bitcoin in One Quarter

The post Metaplanet Bags $16.56 Million from Bitcoin in One Quarter appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Tokyo-based Metaplanet reported record Bitcoin (BTC) Income Generation revenues in its third-quarter results for fiscal year 2025, with revenue surging 115.7% compared to the previous quarter.  Furthermore, the company revealed it has already exceeded its annual BTC accumulation target. Given this performance, Metaplanet also raised its full-year revenue and operating profit forecasts. Sponsored Sponsored CEO Simon Gerovich revealed that in Q3 the firm pulled in ¥2.438 billion ($16.56 million) from its Bitcoin Income Generation segment. This was more than double the ¥1.131 billion (7.69 million) recorded in Q2. Furthermore, when compared to Q1, the firm’s revenue has a notable 216.6% increase. Metaplanet’s Bitcoin Revenue. Source: X/Simon Gerovich On the back of these results, the Tokyo-based firm doubled its full-year revenue forecast to ¥6.8 billion, up from ¥3.4 billion previously projected. It also raised its operating profit guidance to ¥4.7 billion from ¥2.5 billion.  The revisions represent a 100% increase in expected revenue and an 88% jump in projected profit compared to earlier estimates. This signals growing confidence in the company’s core strategy of positioning Bitcoin at the center of its financial model. “Q3 results demonstrate operational scalability and strengthen the financial foundation for our planned Metaplanet preferred share issuance, which supports our broader Bitcoin Treasury strategy,” Gerovich wrote. Besides the revenue milestones, in Q3, Metaplanet also completed its target of accumulating 30,000 Bitcoins by 2025. As of September 30, the company held 30,823 Bitcoins. Sponsored Sponsored The latest purchase of 5,268 BTC for approximately $615.67 million pushed the firm’s holdings past the target. Furthermore, the stack positions Metaplanet as the fourth-largest publicly listed Bitcoin holder globally. Now, it only trails behind (Micro) Strategy, Tesla, and XXI, according to industry tracker BitcoinTreasuries. Moreover, Metaplanet’s Bitcoin treasury represents over 0.1% of the cryptocurrency’s total supply.  The company’s year-to-date Bitcoin yield now stands…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 15:45
Delite
Crypto Analyst Says Aster (ASTER) and Apex (APEX) Pullbacks Don’t Mean the Rally Is Over

Well-known crypto analyst Unipcs, who has over 200k followers on X, is pushing back against the idea that the perp DEX trade is finished. According to him, the recent cooldowns in leading perpetual DEX tokens like Aster (ASTER) and Apex (APEX) are not signs of a top but rather part of a healthy cycle before
Coinstats2025/10/02 15:45
Delite
Ethereum’s Imminent Short Squeeze Could Trigger 15% Rally — Will Altcoins Ride the Wave?

Ethereum’s price patterns hint at a sudden shift that could send values much higher. Traders are watching closely as buying pressure builds. Speculation grows over how high the price might go and whether other coins will move in the same direction. The market faces a moment where quick changes could surprise many and set the
Coinstats2025/10/02 15:33
