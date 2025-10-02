2025-10-04 Saturday

Bitcoin Could Hit $200K This Q4 As Bitcoin Hyper Sets Out to be One of 2025’s Best Altcoins

Bitcoin ($BTC) believers rejoice – the world’s most valuable cryptocurrency could pump to $200K in the final quarter of the year, according to crypto analytics firm CryptoQuant. The coin is already showing signs of recovery as it rebounded to $118K in the past several hours. This comes as uncertainty looms over the US government, which […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/02 16:37
Solana Price Prediction: Best Crypto to Buy Over SOL to Turn $500 Into $50,000

The post Solana Price Prediction: Best Crypto to Buy Over SOL to Turn $500 Into $50,000 appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News The crypto world is full of exciting chances right now, and while Solana (SOL) has done really well in 2025, there’s this new token called Little Pepe (LILPEPE) that’s catching a lot of traders’ eyes. If you want to turn $500 into $50,000, it’s time to consider making a change. Here’s why. Why Investors Are …
CoinPedia2025/10/02 16:31
GEMtrust DAO Brings GEM DiCom to Over 25K Attendees at TOKEN2049 in Singapore

The post GEMtrust DAO Brings GEM DiCom to Over 25K Attendees at TOKEN2049 in Singapore appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News At Token2049 Singapore, GEMtrust DAO is engaging industry leaders seeking to collaborate and build the GEM DiCom digital commodity. The GEMtrust DAO team is ready to connect with Token2049’s 25k attendees. GEMtrust DAO is committed to creating lasting wealth with the help of gemstones and blockchain technology. GEMtrust DAO, a blockchain-powered decentralized governance framework pioneering …
CoinPedia2025/10/02 16:24
ChatGPT’s $360 Solana Price Prediction Fuels Best Solana Meme Coins like Snorter Token

Solana gained nearly 60% between August 3 and September 18, with 26% of that coming in just 10 days when the token blew past its long-term resistance around $220 in the second week of September. That said, after creating a new swing high of $253, Solana quickly plummeted nearly 25% in the following week, leading […]
Bitcoinist2025/10/02 16:19
Pendle expands DeFi offerings to Plasma with 5 yield markets

The post Pendle expands DeFi offerings to Plasma with 5 yield markets appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pendle Finance is integrating with Plasma’s digital bank to bring its DeFi yield products to global users, including the unbanked, unlocking new opportunities for earning on stablecoins. Summary Five yield markets will launch on Plasma, with APYs ranging from 12.67% (USDe) to 649% (sUSDai). $900,000 in weekly XPL token incentives will support Yield Token holders and liquidity providers. Pendle Finance (PENDLE) has announced its integration with Plasma Foundation’s digital bank, giving global users direct access to its DeFi yield products. At launch, five yield markets will go live on Plasma, with start dates and indicative APYs as follows: sUSDe Pool – Launching 15 Jan 2026 | 25.9% APY | $8.74M liquidity USDe Pool – Launching 15 Jan 2026 | 12.67% APY | $14.34M liquidity syrupUSDT Pool – Launching 29 Jan 2026 | 190% APY | $163K liquidity USDai Pool – Launching 19 Mar 2026 | 36.72% APY | $6.47M liquidity sUSDai Pool – Launching 19 Mar 2026 | 649% APY | $64.8K liquidity In addition, Pendle confirmed that $900,000 worth of XPL tokens will be distributed each week as incentives across Plasma’s markets. These rewards are expected to lift yields for Yield Token (YT) holders — who speculate on variable returns — and liquidity providers (LPs) — who earn fees by supplying capital to the markets — while Principal Token (PT) investors gain the chance to secure higher fixed rates. The announcement follows Plasma’s mainnet beta earlier this month, which launched with over $2 billion in stablecoin liquidity and over 100 integrations. Plasma positioned itself as a stablecoin-native Layer 1 with sub-second finality and Bitcoin-secured DeFi. On day one, Ethena integrated its USDe and sUSDe stablecoins across Aave, Curve, Balancer, and Fluid, establishing them as core dollar assets. Now, Pendle joins the network, building on this foundation to expand their…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 16:16
Bo Hines Sheds Light on GENIUS Stablecoin Project, Calls it “First Piece of the Puzzle”

Bo Hines takes pride in crafting one of the leading crypto regulations in the US – the GENIUS Act. Speaking at a fireside chat at Token2049 in Singapore, he said that the process was phenomenal at the White House. “The President has built a team that can actually move at tech speed in order to do this.” He said that the US was clearly lagging behind in regulations. “We understand the need to move expeditiously, and I think that we acted on that,” said Bo, adding that it was tough for regulators, and they are still learning how these products actually work. Bo Hines recently stepped down as executive director of the White House Crypto Council to join private sector. He later joined stablecoin giant Tether as a Strategic Advisor for it’s new stablecoin, USAT, designed for the US market and complies with the US GENIUS Act. “Obviously, I am out of my government role now, I’d love to see the government set a standard in terms of what tech integration could look like,” Bo told Cody Carbone, CEO of the Digital Chamber, on Wednesday at the Singapore event. GENIUS Act Was Critical: It Was the “First Piece of the Puzzle” GENIUS Act, the stablecoin regulatory framework in the US, was passed within six months. Bo called it the “first piece of the puzzle.” “In order to have a completely renovated and revolutionized economic state, we had to start by updating the payment rails that existed, many of which were archaic.” He noted that there was a tremendous battle inside the system. There was a lot of conversations and healthy debates, he added. “I think at the point, the US will be the powerhouse in this space. Again, they will reestablish themselves and become the crypto capital, just as David and the President had outlined at the beginning of the process.” With regulations in place, banks would slowly integrate these technologies, Bo said. “Tech integrations are very simple, so banks are starting to figure it out.” America Wanted to Create the “Most Fair and Robust” Crypto Report: Bo Hines The White House has been working on the crypto report simultaneously with legislative priorities. The goal was to create “the most fair and robust standard that has ever been set from a government perspective,” Bo told Cody Carbone. “And how we did this is we set up an internal working group inside of the government, which included the SEC, CFTC treasury, commerce, all of the bank regulators, and we’d sit down with them on a weekly basis, saying that, let’s evaluate what the standard should be here, let’s talk about what market structure actually needs to include.” Currently, Patrick Woody is replacing Bo Hines in the White House as the executive director of the Council. “He’s working with the same folks that obviously helped build this comprehensive report,” Bo added. Talking about Tether’s new stablecoin USAT, he called it a “game changer.” “It’ll make business more expeditious, and that’s one thing that we’re working on over the course of the next couple of months. Is who our partner is going to be, who we want to collaborate with.” Bo believes that USAT will become an institutional product in the US, not only on the retail side. “We look forward to rolling out this product, and we hope that everyone engages with it.”
CryptoNews2025/10/02 16:06
How Tether Plans To Dominate The US Stablecoin Market

The post How Tether Plans To Dominate The US Stablecoin Market appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ronaldo is an experienced crypto enthusiast dedicated to the nascent and ever-evolving industry. With over five years of extensive research and unwavering dedication, he has cultivated a profound interest in the world of cryptocurrencies. Ronaldo’s journey began with a spark of curiosity, which soon transformed into a deep passion for understanding the intricacies of this groundbreaking technology. Driven by an insatiable thirst for knowledge, Ronaldo has delved into the depths of the crypto space, exploring its various facets, from blockchain fundamentals to market trends and investment strategies. His tireless exploration and commitment to staying up-to-date with the latest developments have granted him a unique perspective on the industry. One of Ronaldo’s defining areas of expertise lies in technical analysis. He firmly believes that studying charts and deciphering price movements provides valuable insights into the market. Ronaldo recognizes that patterns exist within the chaos of crypto charts, and by utilizing technical analysis tools and indicators, he can unlock hidden opportunities and make informed investment decisions. His dedication to mastering this analytical approach has allowed him to navigate the volatile crypto market with confidence and precision. Ronaldo’s commitment to his craft goes beyond personal gain. He is passionate about sharing his knowledge and insights with others, empowering them to make well-informed decisions in the crypto space. Ronaldo’s writing is a testament to his dedication, providing readers with meaningful analysis and up-to-date news. He strives to offer a comprehensive understanding of the crypto industry, helping readers navigate its complexities and seize opportunities. Outside of the crypto realm, Ronaldo enjoys indulging in other passions. As an avid sports fan, he finds joy in watching exhilarating sporting events, witnessing the triumphs and challenges of athletes pushing their limits. Furthermore, His passion for languages extends beyond mere communication; he aspires to master German, French, Italian, and…
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/10/02 16:02
Tether’s Next Chapter: New Stablecoin, Major Partnership, U.S. Push

The world’s largest stablecoin issuer is launching a dollar-backed token, dubbed USAT, alongside a crypto wallet integration with video-streaming challenger […] The post Tether’s Next Chapter: New Stablecoin, Major Partnership, U.S. Push appeared first on Coindoo.
Coindoo2025/10/02 16:00
The cryptocurrency bull run has triggered a cloud mining boom – IOTA Miner provides global investors with a daily passive income of 2.7 ETH.

With the cryptocurrency market entering a new bull cycle, retail and institutional investors alike are increasingly seeking simplified yet reliable strategies to generate passive income. Amid this momentum, the IOTA Miner application has emerged as a leading solution, enabling BTC, XRP, and DOGE holders to earn a steady 2.7 ETH per day through secure cloud [...] The post The cryptocurrency bull run has triggered a cloud mining boom – IOTA Miner provides global investors with a daily passive income of 2.7 ETH. appeared first on Blockonomi.
Blockonomi2025/10/02 15:56
Bitcoin Underpins Wealth of Telegram’s CEO

Durov credits Bitcoin for building his wealth, not Telegram. Bitcoin’s decentralization and scarcity underpin Durov’s continued belief. Continue Reading:Bitcoin Underpins Wealth of Telegram’s CEO The post Bitcoin Underpins Wealth of Telegram’s CEO appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Coinstats2025/10/02 15:37
